Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 4.16.25  

Evolve

Date: April 16, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Things are starting to pick up with Evolve as the ID Title tournaments are officially beginning this week. That should bring some more continuity around here, which could makes things a lot more interesting. I could certainly go for that, despite things already going pretty well in the show’s early weeks. Let’s get to it.

We open with a preview of the show, which is always appreciated.

Opening sequence.

Commentary runs down the card.

We get a sitdown interview with Kendal Grey, who talks about her amateur wrestling background. She made the boys’ team and now she’s ready to win here too.

Ice Williams is in the VIP section.

Trill London vs. Harlem Lewis

London hits an early dropkick as we hear about him being inspired by Jeff Hardy. Lewis knocks him down without much trouble and talks a lot of trash, as a villain should be doing. London comes back with a slingshot dropkick (cool) but Lewis punches him out of the air. The Boom Slang finishes for Lewis at 1:53.

Post match Lewis’ interview is cut off by Gallus, who are ready to fight.

Gallus vs. Jordan Oasis/Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel

Joe Coffey powers Cartwheel into the corner to start and it’s off to Mark Coffey for the slugout with Oasis. The brawl is on and Gallus is sent outside for the big double flip dives as we take a break. Back with Cartwheel taking Mark down and handing it off to Jones, who is planted by Wolfgang. Cartwheel DDTs Wolfgang for a needed breather and brings Jones in to pick the pace back up. A running shot to the back hits Joe in the ropes but it’s already back to Wolfgang for a spinebuster. Everything breaks down and Mark knocks Oasis into All The Best For The Bells and the pin at 5:55.

Rating: C+. Gallus is the kind of a team that you have out there to make someone else look good and they did it well enough here. Gallus might not be the most thrilling team but you can’t have them lose time after time. Jones has already made an impression and Oasis has the size to go somewhere. There is always room for someone who can flip around like Cartwheel so this was an interesting showcase.

Chantel Monroe comes from a college gymnastics background and she loves fashion/looking right. She’ll be in the four way tonight and has been training hard.

Luca Crusifino is in the VIP area.

Kali Armstrong is from Inglewood, California and that means she is destined to be a champion. The four way is about the mental side of things and she’ll be the strongest.

Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal

Bernal goes after the arm to start but Mensah kicks away. An armdrag out of the corner sets up a headscissors and a dropkick has Mensah on the ropes. Mensah wins a slugout but spends too much time talking trash, allowing Bernal to kick him down. A high crossbody lets Bernal start the comeback, including a facebuster.

Bernal hits a loud superkick to really stagger Mensah, setting up a running DDT for two. Mensah is back with a tornado DDT to send Bernal throat first across the top rope. Stone: “I told you he’s an innovator!” Or he’s seen a Kenta match. A top rope kick to the face hits Bernal and the rolling kick to the head gives Mensah the pin at 4:46.

Rating: B-. Pretty nice stuff here with a match from the more established people on the roster. Neither of them are going to be doing anything anytime soon but it’s nice to have them in the ring here rather than sitting on the sidelines. Mensah is still someone who could do something on the bigger shows, but Bernal has lost what made him special. Figure that out or he’s going to be in trouble.

Brinley Reece is always open to new possibilities and that leads her to new opportunities.

Stevie Turner previews next week’s show.

Carlee Bright is in the VIP section.

Kali Armstrong vs. Brinley Reece vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kendal Grey

Armstrong gets triple teamed to start, which makes sense as she has been the monster thus far. With Armstrong sent outside, the other three trade rollups for two each. That’s broken up when Armstrong comes back in to clean house, including a triple shoulder in the corner. Reece and Armstrong throw the other two out and go with the grappling. Reece bodyscissors Armstrong and we get a four person chain submission.

Armstrong breaks that up and puts Reece in a Boston crab while Monroe has Reece in a headscissors. Grey breaks that up as well and Armstrong is back up to take Grey down. Reece and Monroe pull Armstrong to the floor, where Grey is right there for a big dive. We take a break and come back with Reece sending the other three down in a Tower Of Doom. A cartwheel clothesline hits Armstrong and Reece adds a spinebuster to Monroe.

Back up and Monroe hits a Hennig necksnap on Reece and cartwheel knees to the ribs get two. Monroe hits a running shooting star press on Armstrong (not a great landing) with the other two making the save. Grey and Reece slug it out with Grey getting to clean house for a change.

Even Bright (with pom poms) is happy as Grey tries the cross armbreaker on Reece. Armstrong breaks that up with a splash and she powerslams Grey for two with Reece making a save. Reece’s rollup with feet on the ropes (Eh?) gets two, with Reece claiming she didn’t know what she was doing. The Kali Konnection knocks Reece silly and a powerslam gives Armstrong the pin on Monroe at 10:04.

Rating: B. I was getting into this one by the end and it was a fun match with all four going for it out there. By the end, it felt like something out of a video game with everyone trying to steal the pin. Armstrong getting the win is the right call as she has been treated as a big deal thus far. Evolve seems to be picking someone to get behind and that is a good idea this early on. Nice stuff here and a solid main event.

Post match Stevie Turner comes out to applaud Armstrong to end the show.

Results

Harlem Lewis b. Trill London – Boom Slang

Gallus b. Jordan Oasis/Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel – All The Best For The Bells to Oasis

Oro Mensah b. Javier Bernal – Rolling kick to the head

Kali Armstrong b. Kendal Grey, Brinley Reece and Chantel Monroe – Powerslam to Monroe

