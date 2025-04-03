Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 4.2.25  

Evolve

Date: April 2, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

It’s pretty clear that WWE is actually doing something with this show, as Swipe Right showed up on this week’s NXT, which is more than you would have gotten from LVL Up throughout its history. This show isn’t exactly great, but it’s the definition of something that is quick and to the point, which I can always go for in wrestling. Let’s get to it.

Brinley Reece is a big fitness person but there is more to her than that.

Zayda Steele is the real deal (see, it rhymes) and she always has to have her makeup and hair done perfectly. She was the first WWE ID signing and she’s ready for it all.

Brinley Reece vs. Zayda Steel

They fight over arm control to start as Jackson Drake is in the VIP Area. Steel fights up and slaps her in the face but gets taken down by the arm for her efforts. Reece tries a backslide but flips Steel over for a faceplant (that’s a new one), only for Steel to knock her back down. A kick to the head gives Steele two and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up with a belly to back suplex and Reece makes the clothesline comeback for two. Steel’s rollup with tights gets the same, only to walk into Breeces To Pieces (TKO) for the pin at 5:12.

Rating: C. I was surprised by Steel losing here as it felt like she was being presented as a big deal. At the same time though, Reece is someone who has been around for a bit longer and has something more of a track record. You can tell that WWE sees something in Steel and she looked ok in there, with the stuck up character working well enough.

Post match Swipe Right come out to drag Steel out.

Zara Zakher tries to fire up Kylie Rae, who is a bit scared of Wendy Choo, but she’s ready to fight. Or at least try.

Keanu Carver is always ready and thinks he could be the face of the company.

Luca Crusifino, who is the consigliere of the D’Angelo Family. He’s here on a mission to push the Family’s impact on Evolve.

Keanu Carver vs. Luca Crusifino

Crusifino hammers away to start and grabs a quickly broken sleeper. A slingshot shoulder has Carver down in the corner for a Cannonball as the hot start continues. Another slingshot is cut off though and Carver hits him in the face to take over. Carver sends him crashing out to the floor and we hit the chinlock back inside. That’s broken up so Carver hits a heck of a running basement forearm. Crusifino tries to fight up but his back gives out, only for Carver to miss a running shoulder in the corner. The Lawbreaker (Codebreaker) sets up a running boot for two on Carver, who is looking annoyed. Carver Pounces the heck out of him, setting up a running twisting powerslam for the pin at 5:07.

Rating: C+. Putting these younger stars over someone from higher up on the food chain, event a few steps up, is a good idea. Carver is being presented as a big deal around here and that is how you turn rookies into somebodies. Crusifino isn’t going to be hurt by this loss as he and the Family are already dealing with Dark State on NXT. Everyone wins. Well not Crusifino but you get the idea.

Masyn Holiday vs. Chantel Monroe

Holiday runs her over to start and then does it again for a bonus. A hiptoss takes Monroe to the apron, where a pull of the hair has her more than a bit panicked. Monroe fights back and works on the arm a bit before grabbing a chinlock. That’s broken up and Holiday hits some running shoulders but Monroe takes her down by the arm again. A rollup with trunks pins Holiday at 4:31.

Rating: C-. This was the first match where it felt like you were seeing two people who weren’t exactly experienced veterans in there. You have to start somewhere and they need experience, which was on display here. The match wasn’t terrible or even bad, but it felt rather basic and there wasn’t much in the way of energy, which isn’t a good combination.

Post match Monroe says she’s coming for the WWE ID Women’s Title.

We get a sitdown between Kali Armstrong and Dani Palmer, with Armstrong saying Palmer should be on the ground like Armstrong is going to leave her next week. Palmer says she missed a dive a few weeks ago but they should be working together. Armstrong says that’s a loser mentality, but Palmer gets in her face and says Armstrong isn’t good enough to back up these threats. Violence is promised next week. Palmer wasn’t great here but Armstrong showed more presence than Holiday and Monroe combined.

Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis

They fight over a lockup to start before Coffey snaps off some armdrags. Coffey is pulled out of the air in quite the power display and Lewis sends him throat first into the top rope. Lewis stomps away and runs him over for a few near falls. Coffey fights out of a chinlock and hits a running shoulder. A spinning high crossbody gives Coffey two and another crossbody takes both of them to the floor. Coffey punches the post by mistake though and his hand is banged up. Back in and the hand gives out, allowing Lewis to hit a Jackhammer for the pin at 5:17.

Rating: C+. I know that they aren’t that popular and I can get why but what the heck has happened to Gallus? The team, including Coffey, was a big enough deal in NXT that they should be better than this, but they just aren’t anymore. It’s weird seeing Coffey, who headlined two of the three NXT UK Takeovers, losing to a rookie, but points to Lewis for looking good in his big chance.

Kylie Rae vs. Wendy Choo

Choo pulls back her offer of a handshake to start so Rae takes her to the mat for a headscissors. Choo stands up to escape and grabs a headlock as commentary talks about how scary Choo really is. Back up and Rae flips over her, setting up a quick dropkick. Choo takes her down with a neckbreaker but Rae is back up with another comeback.

The Cannonball gets two but Choo plants her down again. Rae rolls out of the corner and hits a basement superkick, only for Choo to do an Undertaker sit up. Rae says she isn’t afraid of Choo and hits another superkick, setting up a crossface. Choo rolls out and hits a full nelson slam, setting up the Dirt Nap for the win at 6:15.

Rating: C. Choo, or at least what she is currently doing, is the definition of someone I don’t get, as the whole sleep deal has never done anything for me either in NXT or Evolve. She’s talented on her own but instead we’re stuck with…whatever this whole deal is supposed to be. On the other hand you have Rae, who is one of the bigger names coming in for this show and is kind of feeling more like a jobber to the stars thus far.

