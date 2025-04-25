Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 4.23.25  

Evolve

Date: April 23, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re done with Wrestlemania Weekend and that means the ID Title Tournaments have officially begun. That could go in a few different ways as it might take some time to catch up with the taping cycle. Other than that, we have some grudge matches around here and that could make for some interesting options. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is Stevie Turner to announce that she will be making an announcement. Cue the Vanity Project to interrupt (as Drako Knox is in the VIP section). Brad Baylor brags about how awesome they are and how everyone wants Zayda Steele so the Vanity Project name is perfect for them. Ava isn’t impressed and announces a match right now (which was announced in the show’s opening.

Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake

The rest of the Vanity Project is here as Legacy knocks him into the corner to start. A snap powerslam gives Drake a fast two but Legacy fights back. A standing moonsault gets two but the Project offers a distraction, earning a mass ejection. We take a break and come back with Legacy forearming away as commentary argues over who named the Vanity Project.

A reverse sitout gordbuster drops Drake and some running forearms into a German suplex makes it worse. Legacy hits a springboard missile dropkick for two but Drake is back with a Lethal Injection for two. A double knockdown gives us a double breather before Drake hurricanranas him into a running knee to the face. Back up and Drake strikes away until a poisonrana gets two. Legacy fights up and hits him in the face, setting up the torture rack suplex neckbreaker (thankfully named the Shambles) for the pin at 9:05.

Rating: C+. Legacy continues to feel like the big star around here and that should give him a good future. He’s backing it up well enough in the ring too and that was the case again here. It wouldn’t stun me to see him getting up to NXT sooner than later as he has all of the tools to get there soon.

Post match Legacy talks about being ready for everything in Evolve.

Kylie Rae isn’t scared of Wendy Choo, even if the darkness started to overtake her. They’ll face each other again.

Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver have a face to face showdown, talking about how they know the title is coming through them. Ava comes in to make the two of them against Swipe Right next week.

Aria Bennett vs. Zara Zakher

Layla Diggs is here with Bennett. An early rollup gives Zakher two and a suplex is good for the same. We hit the armbar but Bennett is up with some headscissors. A high crossbody gives Bennett two but Zakher’s super hurricanrana gets the same. Zakher grabs a neckbreaker (with kind of a weird cover) for two. Back up and a quick Control Z finishes for Zakher at 3:58.

Rating: C. This didn’t have much time get anywhere but Zakher continues to look like someone with potential. Her size issues might be a problem going forward but at least she’s getting some wins to make her seem like a more important star. Bennett is decent as well, but this wasn’t a place where she was going to get much shine.

Post match Zakher is interviewed by the lights dim and a bear, with a note, are left on the mat. The note says “KYLIE, I ACCEPT”.

The Vanity Project is in the VIP section and Brad Baylor’s parent’s lawyer says they have every right to be here.

Carlee Bright vs. Kalyx

Kendal Grey is here with Bright and since I had it drilled into my head for not mentioning it last time, Kalyx is referee Jessika Carr under a mask. Kalyx stomps away but gets kicked in the mask, only to come back with a clothesline. Grey gives Bright a pep talk and it seems to work as the comeback is on, with Kalyx breaking out of a Black Widow. Kalyx’s fireman’s carry is countered into a sunset flip for the pin at 2:30.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Bryce Donovan

Thatcher reverses an early waistlock into an armbar but gets taken into the corner for an elbow to the face. A belly to belly sends Donovan flying and we take an early break. Back again with Thatcher grabbing a half crab and then cranking on the leg, with the Vanity Project not being pleased.

A surfboard is broken up though and Donovan hammers away, setting up a front facelock. The chinlock goes on for a bit before they go outside, where Thatcher is sent into the post. Donovan plants him again for two more but Thatcher fights back and headbutts the arm. A jumping enziguri sets up a butterfly suplex but Swipe Right offers the distraction. Donovan hits a swinging Boss Man Slam for the pin at 8:15.

Rating: B-. These two beat each other up and the interference keeps Thatcher looking like a big deal. He’s the kind of guy who can give some credibility around here and that is a good thing to see. Hopefully he gets to win a match or two without being beaten into the ground, which would kind of defeat his purpose.

Ava isn’t happy with the Vanity Project but Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis are ready for them.

Results

Sean Legacy b. Jackson Drake – Shambles

Zara Zakher b. Aria Bennett – Control Z

Carlee Bright b. Kalyx – Sunset flip

Bryce Donovan b. Timothy Thatcher – Swinging Boss Man Slam

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.