Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 4.30.25  

Evolve

Date: April 30, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re back to developmental’s developmental, which happens to be a fairly consistent show. Hopefully that continues this week, as the show has done well enough with keeping things fresh. The wrestlers around here have started to become established and if that continues, we could get some interesting stuff going forward. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Kylie Rae says the teddy bear that Wendy Choo gave to Zara Zakher last week belongs to her son. Rae’s son has been up crying because it has been missing and this ends tonight. Well that took a turn.

Zayda Steel vs. Layla Diggs

Bryce Donovan and Aria Bennett are here too. Steel takes her down and grabs an armbar to start. That’s reversed into a variety of flips into some arm cranking from Diggs, who fires off a handspring shoulder in the corner. A powerslam gives Diggs two but Steel sends her to the apron for a Codebreaker. Steel slaps her in the corner and gets taken down for some not great looking forearms. A stomp out of the corner gives Steel two and we hit the seated abdominal stretch. Diggs comes back with some kicks to the face for two but misses a handspring…something in the corner. Back up and the ZDT finishes Diggs at 4:52.

Rating: C. Steel is a case where it’s absolutely obvious why WWE wants to push her, but she is still at that point where nothing is coming naturally to her. It’s like you can see her working out every single thing she’s supposed to do in the ring. I get why she’s on this stage, but it’s not making for the most impressive showings. Diggs is another name on the long list of really athletic stars who have very little that makes them stand out. That’s going to need to change or she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont vs. Aaron Rourke/Freedom Ramsey

Igwe and Rourke start things off, with the glittery Rourke being shoved down. Rourke slips out of a slam and seems to embarrass Igwe so it’s off to DuPont vs. Ramsey. DuPont actually gets taken down into the corner and it’s back to Rourke for a handspring double slap to the chest.

That just annoys DuPont, who hammers on Rourke and grabs a shoulder breaker. A running corner clothesline rocks Rourke again but a missed…something lets Rourke grab a rollup. Rourke enziguris his way to freedom and tags, uh, Freedom, to clean house. A middle rope ax handle is punched out of the air though and Rourke is knocked outside. The Heartstopper finishes Ramsey at 4:29.

Rating: C. Not much to see here, with Igwe and DuPont getting to establish themselves on their new show. They’re a team who could go somewhere if they’re given a chance and they’re not quite good enough to be regulars in NXT. Instead let us see what they can do here and it might be an improvement. If nothing else it gets them reps and that could be useful.

Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae

Choo wrestles a charging Rae down to start and grabs a headlock. Rae fights up and gets a smile from Choo, setting up a backslide for two. Choo takes her down again and spins her neck around, only to get taken down again. A basement superkick puts Choo down and it’s time to go after the teddy bear. Choo sends her hard into the post though and we take a break.

Back with Rae grabbing a Russian legsweep and hitting some clotheslines, setting up the crossface. That’s broken up so Rae drops her again and goes up, where Choo gets in a slam off the top. A brainbuster gives Choo two and she grabs the bear. Choo rips the bear’s head off and Rae goes into rage mode. A bunch of forearms have Choo rocked but Rae goes for the beat, meaning Choo can grab the Dirt Nap for the win at 7:25.

Rating: C. The stuff with the teddy bear is fine as it goes into a different world of psychological warfare, but the way Choo is being presented brings it so far down. Choo has shown she can make other things work, but this whole evil sleep demon or whatever she is supposed to be isn’t working. At the same time, it feels like they are setting Rae up for something bigger, as they keep pointing out that she hasn’t won anything yet.

Post match Choo draws black lines on Rae’s face, making it look like she’s frowning.

Kali Armstrong is happy with her win and wants to become the first Women’s Champion. She knows she’s getting better and she wants to be the first so she can be the best.

Haze Jameson is in the VIP section.

Keanu Carver/Harlem Lewis vs. Swipe Right

The rest of the Vanity Project is here with Swipe Right. Lewis shoves Baylor down without much trouble to start and it’s off to Carver vs. Smokes. Carver takes him down as well and forcefully hands it back to Lewis. Baylor gets beaten down rather quickly and the makeshift team takes turns slamming him. Everything breaks down and Carver throws Smokes outside.

Back in and Lewis gets caught in the corner for a running shot to the face in the corner. Baylor hammers away and hands it off to Smokes for more of the same. Lewis suplexes both of them at once and brings Carver back in to wreck Baylor. A double Pounce takes out Swipe Right so it’s back to Lewis, with a Boom Slang and a powerslam getting the double pin at 5:50.

Rating: C+. This was exactly what it should have been as Carver and Lewis came off looking like a pair of bulldozers. They smashed through Swipe Right, who couldn’t do anything to hold them back. It was just a few steps above a squash, which is surprising as Swipe Right has been a big deal, but there seem to be some plans for Carver and Lewis.

Stevie Turner is impressed with the main event but Gallus comes in. They want to fight Lewis and Carver.

Results

Zayda Steel b. Layla Diggs – ZDT

Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont b. Aaron Rourke/Freedom Ramsey – Heartstopper to Ramsey

Wendy Choo b. Kylie Rae – Dirt Nap

Keanu Carver/Harlem Lewis b. Swipe Right – Double pin

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.