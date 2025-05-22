Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 5.21.25  

Evolve

Date: May 21, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

The title matches are drawing closer and that makes things all the more interesting around here. What matters the most right now is getting some people into those matches, with one spot in the men’s match being determined tonight. I’m curious to see how that goes and who gets in so let’s get to it.

We open with a video on Harlem Lewis vs. Keanu Carver, who face off tonight in a title match qualifier. Also tonight: a four way for the final spot in the Women’s Title four way.

Opening sequence.

Chantel Monroe vs. Aria Bennett vs. Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel

For the final spot in the Women’s Title match next week and the Vanity Project is here with Steel. They pair off to start and Monroe is sent to the apron, where Rae forearms her to the floor. Bennett flips over Rae and armdrags her into a quickly broken armbar. Steel is back in to take Rae into the corner, with Bennett snapmaring both of them out. A double basement dropkick to both of their backs connects but Monroe is back up to take Bennett down.

Steel’s springboard tornado DDT plants Bennett and a Codebreaker gets two on Rae. Back up and Rae takes over on Steel, with the Project helping with the save. That’s enough for a mass ejection and Monroe is back in to clean a bit of house. Bennett fights up and wrecks everyone, including a dive tot he floor onto Steel and Monroe. Rae’s crossface goes on but Bennett rolls out, only for Rae to hit a superkick for the surprise win at 6:33.

Rating: C+. The match was a bit messy but Rae winning is the feel good story that makes sense. Rae has felt like a star since the show started but she hasn’t had a win coming into this match. This gives her the chance to become champion, though it would be a stretch to see her win the title. At least she took a big step though, even if I was expecting Steel to be involved somehow.

A more serious looking Rae promises to win the title next week.

Keanu Carver is ready to beat up Harlem Lewis and move on to become the Evolve Champion.

Oro Mensah wants in the title match too.

Oro Mensah vs. Edris Enofe

Mensah chops away to start but Enofe is right back with some shots of his own. A dropkick into some elbows and a standing moonsault give Enofe two but Mensah is back up to plant him on the floor. Back up and Mensah hits a tornado DDT to send Enofe throat first across the top rope. A springboard kick to the chest gets two on Enofe and we hit the chinlock with a bodyscissors. That’s broken up and Enofe fires off some clotheslines, setting up a spinebuster for two. A dragon suplex gives Mensah two more and they both go up, with Enofe knocking him off the top. The Epitome Of Excellence finishes Mensah at 6:03.

Rating: B-. This is one thing that is good about Evolve, as you have two people with nothing else going on and now they are getting the chance to show what they can do. Enofe isn’t a big star but he is someone who could get somewhere if given the chance. This is a win that could set such a thing up and now we get to see where he can go with his next step. It came after a hard fought match too and that’s good to see.

Post match Enofe puts Mensah over as a tough competitor but he’s glad he’s back. Stevie Turner comes out and puts Enofe in the Men’s Evolve Title match. Hold on though as Dani Palmer has been attacked.

Harlem Lewis is ready to take out Keanu Carver and go on to the title match.

We look at Brinley Reece having been attacked last week.

Here is the Vanity Project to say no one cares about the women being attacked.

Swipe Right vs. Timothy Thatcher/Sean Legacy

Thatcher goes after Baylor’s arm to start with a variety of cranking before handing it off to Legacy for some more of the same. Thatcher and Legacy take turns working on the arm even more as they’re certainly focused thus far. Baylor manages to get away so it’s off to Smokes, who gets beaten up as well Swipe Right realizes this isn’t working and bails to the floor as we take a break.

Back with Legacy fighting back on Baylor and kicking him in the back as commentary makes bets on the Vanity Project interfering. Baylor cuts Legacy off though and it’s back to Smokes for some knees to the ribs. An assisted kick to the back sets up Baylor’s jumping elbow but Legacy dives away for the tag to Thatcher. Everything breaks down and a jumping knee to Thatcher sets up the Super Swipe for the pin at 10:51.

Rating: C+. Swipe Right are in the weird position where they are a good heel act but they are only so good when the bell rings. That was the case here as there just wasn’t much to be seen with the match itself. That made this feel rather long and that’s not the kind of feeling you want to have. At the same time, Thatcher is only going to mean so much if he puts everyone over, and that was the case again here.

Kali Armstrong isn’t happy with Kendal Grey for attacking her last week. She doesn’t want Wendy Choo or Kylie Rae trying to stop her either, as she’s going to be the first Women’s Champion.

Kendal Grey isn’t impressed and brags about her wrestling skill to the women’s locker room. Chantel Monroe isn’t impressed and leaves. Masyn Holiday isn’t impressed with Monroe either.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Harlem Lewis vs. Keanu Carver

For a spot in the Men’s Evolve Title match. They talk trash during the Big Match Intros and then start slugging it out at the bell. Lewis knocks him into the corner but gets dropped with a running clothesline. Carver’s threat of a Pounce sends Lewis bailing to the floor and they brawl outside again. Carver is sent hard into the steps and Lewis hammers away back inside.

Back up and Carver knocks him to the apron, where Lewis is hung over the top rope for a heck of a right hand. A Pounce sends Lewis, who is favoring his knee, crashing out to the floor but he’s back with a heck of a clothesline. Back in and Lewis hits the Boom Slam but the knee gives out. They go back outside where Lewis grabs a belly to back suplex, followed by a powerbomb back inside. The bad knee means it’s only a two count though and they slug it out again. Carver blocks a suplex and another Pounce connects. Carver’s spinning powerslam is enough for the pin at 5:54.

Rating: B. This was a good example of a match where it wasn’t about a technical masterpiece or even wrestling for the most part. Instead, this was two guys beating the fire out of each other until one of them couldn’t get up. That doesn’t make for the highest quality match, but dang does it make for something fun, which is pretty much exactly as advertised.

Carver looks at the title to end the show.

Results

Kylie Rae b. Aria Bennett, Chantel Monroe and Zayda Steel – Superkick to Bennett

Edris Enofe b. Oro Mensah – Epitome Of Excellence

Swipe Right b. Timothy Thatcher/Sean Legacy – Super Swipe to Thatcher

Keanu Carver b. Harlem Lewis – Spinning powerslam

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.