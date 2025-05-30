Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 5.28.25  

Evolve

Date: May 28, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

It’s a big show this week, with the first Women’s Champion being crowned. That means a four way elimination match for the inaugural title and that means we should be in for a big time main event. Other than that, the Men’s Title is being crowned next week so it’s time for a big push. Let’s get to it.

The four women in the title match (Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Wendy Choo and Kylie Rae) are ready to win. Well Choo doesn’t talk because of course she doesn’t.

Opening sequence.

Jackson Drake vs. Lince Dorado vs. Jordan Oasis

The Vanity Project is here with Drake and the winner is in the Evolve Title match next week. Drake elbows both of them down to start and Oasis is sent outside. A top rope ax handle gets two on Dorado with Oasis coming back in for the save. Oasis hits a gutbuster for two on Drake and it’s time for a three way strike off.

Dorado gets the better of things but gets sent outside, leaving Drake to hammer on Oasis in the corner. Oasis plants him down for two but Brad Baylor makes the save. Dorado hits a big dive to the floor and goes to the back with the Vanity Project. Back up and Drake avoids a charge in the corner, setting up a running knee to pin Oasis at 5:52.

Rating: C+. This was a fine enough way to get the Vanity Project into the title match, as it would have been strange to not have them around in one way or another. I like the idea of bringing in a veteran like Dorado as well, as the fans are going to respond to someone they know. He’s still more than good enough in the ring to hold his own out here too, even if he isn’t likely going to win much.

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont are ready to take out Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel.

It’s Gal is by the pool but he can’t have as much fun as he wants because people are saying Troy Yearwood has a better physique. That doesn’t work for Gal, so Yearwood needs to stay out of his way.

Jackson Drake is back in the ring and brags about his success, promising to win the title next week. Cue Edris Enofe to interrupt, saying Drake shouldn’t brag while he’s around. Cue Sean Legacy to interrupt, saying he’s going to win. Drake isn’t impressed but cue Keanu Carver to interrupt, with Drake getting beaten down.

Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel say it’s their speed against Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe’s power.

Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel vs. Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont

Igwe powers Cartwheel down to start but Cartwheel is back up to work on the arm. DuPont comes in for a side slam but misses a charge into the corner. It’s off to Jones for a basement dropkick and a double clothesline puts DuPont on the floor. Cue Wes Lee to check on DuPont and Igwe, with the distraction letting DuPont get in a cheap shot to take over.

The double teaming is on but Jones gets over for the tag to Cartwheel. As we get a graphic saying Cartwheel is friends with Frank Frontroll and John Backflip, Cartwheel hits a big flip dive to take DuPont down, followed by a spinning moonsault for two on Igwe. DuPont runs Jones over on the floor though and it’s a Heartstopper for the pin on Cartwheel at 5:08.

Rating: B-. Power vs. speed very well may be the most basic story in wrestling and it went rather well here. They made the story clear and didn’t veer to one side or another with it, which is exactly how this needed to go. I liked this more than I was expecting, and Jones/Cartwheel as a regular team could be worth a try.

Stevie Turner signs Jin Tala to the roster. Carlee Bright comes in and is told she can’t be at ringside. Next week: Tala vs. Bright, and they’re both fine with it.

Natalya is here to watch the title match.

High Ryze (Wes Lee/Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont) are happy with their win and acknowledge that Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones have potential.

Women’s Title: Kylie Rae vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey vs. Wendy Choo

Elimination rules for the inaugural title. They start fast and everyone but Grey goes to the floor, meaning it’s time for the big dive to take them out. Back in and Armstrong is rammed into Rae for two each, followed by Grey crossbodying Choo for the same. Choo pops up and gets all creepy, including a running shot to all three in various corners. A high crossbody hits Rae but Grey runs Choo over. The Kali Connection hits Choo and Rae adds a superkick to get rid of Choo at 2:54.

We take a break and come back with Rae hitting a pair of Cannonballs for two. Armstrong suplexes them both at the same time but Grey fights up and cleans house. Grey goes for a cross armbreaker on Armstrong but Rae grabs a rollup to pin Grey at 6:05 total. We’re down to Armstrong vs. Rae, with Armstrong making a quick comeback.

The Kali Connection is countered into a crossface in the middle of the ring but Armstrong powers up anyway. A powerslam doesn’t work for Armstrong and Rae gets two off a small package. Back up and Armstrong hits the powerslam followed by the Kali Connection for the pin and the title at 8:45.

Rating: C+. Uh, where’s the rest of this? They hyped up the match as being this huge deal and then it’s over in less than nine minutes? I was expecting this to go a lot longer than this and it was actually disappointing. That being said, Armstrong is the right choice for the win, as she has had the hot hand in recent weeks. Someone is going to have to overcome the power and athleticism and that is going to make them a big deal.

Post match Rae is distraught and Wendy Choo looks on, because that still needs to be a thing.

Natalya comes in to present the title, which Armstrong snatches away from her.

Results

Jackson Drake b. Jordan Oasis and Lince Dorado – Running knee to Oasis

Tyson DuPont/Tyriek Igwe b. Cappuccino Jones/Jack Cartwheel – Heartstopper to Cartwheel

Kali Armstrong b. Kendal Grey, Kylie Rae and Wendy Choo last eliminating Rae

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.