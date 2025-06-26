Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 6.25.25

Evolve

Date: June 25, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Robert Stone, Peter Rosenberg

It’s time to get violent as this week features a Last Woman Standing match between Wendy Choo and Kylie Rae. The two of them have been feuding for a few months now and it is time to blow everything off. That should make for something interesting, but the rest of the show will need to fill in the gaps. Let’s get to it.

The opening video is about Choo vs. Rae, which does make it feel like a big deal.

Opening sequence.

Keanu Carver doesn’t like the WWE ID talent taking food off his table.

Ice Williams vs. Keanu Carver

Carver jumps him from behind to start and knocks Williams outside before the bell. Back in and Williams gets in a knockdown of his own, with Carver being knocked outside for a baseball slide. Back in and Carver runs him over for two and hits a reverse AA for two (oh that should have been the fall). The chinlock doesn’t last long as Williams fights up and hits the Ice Breaker (superkick) for two of his own. The Pounce cuts Williams back down though and the spinning powerslam finishes for Carver at 5:13.

Rating: C+. Williams is someone who impressed me enough over Wrestlemania Weekend but that was about the last time I thought of him. Oddly enough, it’s also about the last time I thought of the ID Titles, which makes me wonder if they’ll ever actually happen. Other than that, Carver gets to look like a beast again, though he should go with that reverse AA as a finisher.

Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel talk about their journey to get here.

The Vanity Project was at a Beyond Wrestling event over the weekend and don’t think much of the LWO. They’ll face off next week.

Zara Zakher vs. Kendal Grey

Both have been accused of being the backstage attacker and they argue over it to start. Grey takes her down into an armbar but it’s broken up. That earns Zakher a cross armbreaker, sending her over to the rope. What looks to be an Angle Slam is escaped so Grey goes with a spinning belly to back suplex for the pin at 3:36.

Rating: C. Grey continues to feel like a project around here, though I could go for seeing her having some more development. At the moment, she’s just another athletic woman who only has so much making her stand out. Zakher had a Wolverine style to her gear here, which made sense given her smaller stature. That’s more than Grey has and that needs to change.

Edris Enofe can’t get Stevie Turner’s attention….and Aria Bennett has been attacked. Zara Zakher and Kendal Grey both come in from the ring, meaning they’re both innocent.

Video on the awesomeness that is the WWE ID Program.

Stevie Turner announces the newest Evolve signing: Dante Chen. The fans do Chen’s pose before he talks about getting to join such a great roster. Earlier this year, Ethan Page injured Chen’s ankle and it put him in some dark times. Now he is ready to come back but here is Edris Enofe to interrupt.

Chen is glad to see him, but Enofe says all of the hype for Chen isn’t special. A few weeks ago, Enofe was in this spot and got a lot of attention, but now he can’t get ten seconds of Stevie Turner’s time. And for who? Dante Chen? Enofe is sick of doing things the right way and just getting ignored. Chen isn’t hearing this and gets hit in the face.

Layla Diggs is glad she has evolved but Jin Tala interrupts, saying she’s replacing Aria Bennett in their match next week. Works for Diggs.

Remember how Tate Wilder was coming? He still is.

Lince Dorado thanks the LWO for help. We pan over to Jamar Hampton yelling at Edris Enofe, who doesn’t like it. Hampton tells him to do something about it, but Enofe isn’t doing anything for anyone else anymore.

Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae

Last Woman Standing. Rae starts fast and hammers away before kicking Choo outside. A suicide dive connects and Rae picks up a table, which takes too long. Rae is back up with a trashcan to put over Choo and strikes away with a broom. They get back inside with Rae grabbing a suplex, only to miss a Cannonball into the trashcan in the corner. It’s time for a toolbox as commentary makes various monster/slasher movie comparisons. Choo tapes Rae’s legs to the corner and hits her in the ribs with a wrench.

We take a break and come back with Choo tying her in the ring skirt for a beating, only for Rae to get in a fire extinguisher blast. Rae hits a Cannonball against the steps but Choo is back up at 8 and they get back inside. The crossface has Choo in more trouble but she gets out and drops Rae again.

It’s time for the pillow case full of Legos (I don’t like having to write that) but Rae hits her with a teddy bear….which apparently has a brick inside. Rae didn’t know it was in there and panics, earning herself a half nelson slam onto the Legos. They go to the apron where Choo gets the Dirt Nap, only for Rae to drop backwards through the table at ringside. That’s enough for Rae to beat the count for the win at 12:39.

Rating: B-. Good enough here and while the weapons use was getting silly, they didn’t go too insane for the most part. What matters the most is that Rae gets a big win, which she has been needing around here since she debuted. Hopefully it also ends things with Choo, as this feud has been needing to wrap up already.

Natalya is in Stevie Turner’s office and wants to help build Evolve. Turner thanks her but Natalya wants to face Kali Armstrong. Turner isn’t sure to end the show.

