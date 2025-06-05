Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 6.4.25  

Evolve

Date: June 4, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

It’s time for another big show this week, with the first Men’s Evolve Champion being crowned in another four way elimination match. That should make for a big time match, but we also might be finding out what is going on with the first ever Women’s Evolve Champion, as Kali Armstrong won the title last week. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at the four participants in the men’s title match and teases fallout from last week’s title match.

Opening sequence.

Here is Kali Armstrong to brag about her title win. She’s happy with how things went and now she wants to see how hard this can get. So who is first to come after the title? Cue Zayda Steele, who says they are both history makers. Armstrong is the first Evolve Champion and Steele is the first official WWE ID prospect. Cue Nikkita Lyons to say she should get the first title shot because she’s not afraid to pounce. She should be getting the first title shot and the brawl is on. Armstrong gets double teamed down so here is Natalya to make the save. Natalya goes to help Armstrong, who snatches the title away from her again.

Carlee Bright has been attacked backstage. Post break, Bright says it was someone in a black hoodie but she couldn’t see their face. She’s cleared to compete, with Stevie Turner not sure what to do.

Keanu Carver is ready to win the title because he wants a ticket to avoid going back to the streets of Washington DC.

Sean Legacy, with Timothy Thatcher, says he’s been waiting eight long years for this.

Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright

Bright has a bad shoulder coming in so Tala goes right for it, with an early takedown getting two. Bright fights up with an armbar of her own and a knockdown gets two. Tala goes after the arm again but Bright is right back up with a Codebreaker. The standing moonsault misses though and Tala ties up the arm for the tap at 4:19.

Rating: C. That was short and to the point, though Tala didn’t exactly blow anyone away. The problem here was the focus being on Bright’s injury more than Tala, making her feel secondary. She beat a low level star who came in injured. That’s not exactly a great way to make your debut, though at least she did get the win.

We look at Wendy Choo attacking Kylie Rae after last week’s title match.

Rae wants to fight Choo and wrap it up but Chantel Monroe comes in to call Rae annoying.

The Vanity Project gives Jackson Drake a pep talk.

Edris Enofe talks about his shoulder injury, but what hurt him worse was having to be out of the ring for so long.

Here is High Ryze for a chat. Wes Lee talks about seeing people with dreams and potential in the locker room, and maybe they can become the next big thing. Lee loves that these people think they can take his spot but it’s not happening. He has a lot more that he wants to accomplish but here are Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel to interrupt. They’re not here for a rematch though, but rather because Jones wants to face Lee one on one. Jones wants to prove himself and Lee agrees, though he thinks Jones is in over his head.

Je’Von Evans is here to present the first Evolve Men’s Title and runs into Jordan Oasis, who he likes.

Marcus Mathers is coming and is very excited.

Evolve Men’s Title: Keanu Carver vs. Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy vs. Edris Enofe

Elimination match for the inaugural title. They start fast with Legacy and Drake being sent outside. Enofe hits a huge flip dive and follows with a high crossbody to Carver. That’s not working for Carver, who is back with his spinning powerslam for the pin on Enofe at 1:49. Well thanks for coming man. We take a break and come back with Legacy and Drake taking turns on Carver, with a missile dropkick into a moonsault getting two. A running knee into a springboard 450 finishes Drake at 4:16, leaving us with Legacy vs. Drake for the title.

They immediately start trading shots to the face before exchanging German suplexes. A super Spanish Fly gives Legacy two but Shambles is broken up. Drake drapes him over the top and gets two off a Swanton, followed by a kick to the head for the same. Legacy pulls him into the STF but Drake makes the rope. Another Shambles is broken up and the running knee gives Drake the pin and the title at 10:06.

Rating: C+. Much like last week, this was actually pretty disappointing. At the end of the day, it felt like a match that was totally rushed. The first two eliminations didn’t mean anything and it was basically Drake vs. Legacy for the title. That’s a fine way to go, but when you build this up as being some epic showdown, you kind of expect more out of such a monumental moment. That being said, Drake needed to win here as the Vanity Project needs some success given how prominently they’re being featured.

Post match the Vanity Project comes in to celebrate and Je’Von Evans presents Drake with the title. Drake is thrilled and hugs Evans to end the show.

Results

Jin Tala b. Carlee Bright – Arm lock

Jackson Drake b. Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver and Edris Enofe last eliminating Legacy

