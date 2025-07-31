Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 7.30.25  

Evolve

Date: July 30, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re back in the developmental’s developmental and that could make for some interesting developments. The Vanity Project is still the big thing around here and we are likely going to be seeing someone new showing up. One of the best things around here has been all of the surprise appearances, which might be the case again this week. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at Keanu Carver running through the WWE ID Program, including Sean Legacy.

Opening sequence.

Bryce Donovan vs. Marcus Mathers

The rest of the Vanity Project is with Donovan, which is good as I regularly forget his name. Donovan runs him over with a shoulder to start but Mathers is right back with a crossbody for two. Back up and Donovan drops Mathers with a shot to the face and then knocks him outside for a crash.

The abdominal stretch keeps Donovan in trouble but Mathers fights out and hits some running clotheslines. Mathers’ comeback is countered with a pop up powerbomb and a big clothesline gets two. Another comeback sees Mathers knock down Swipe Right but Zayda Steel cuts off the big dive. That lets Donovan hit a Black Hole Slam for the win at 6:19.

Rating: C+. Donovan continues to feel like the “oh yeah he’s there too” member of the Vanity Project but he’s not bad at what he does. At the same time, it’s a bit annoying to see Mathers losing, as he feels like someone who could be a solid prospect around here. Naturally it isn’t the end of his run, but that’s rather early for a first loss.

Timothy Thatcher wishes Sean Legacy luck, with Legacy telling him that he’s still mad over what Keanu Carver did. Thatcher tells him to forget all that and fight through the pain.

Here is Kali Armstrong, who gets straight to the point: she wants Jin Tala out here right now. She didn’t hide from anyone and doesn’t want Tala to hide either. Instead it’s Tyra Mae Steele interrupting, saying she’s the one who won the triple threat two weeks ago. Armstrong needs to be looking out for her before Steele takes the title.

Cue Tala, who says she wants the Women’s Title. Armstrong gives her the shot, but Steele takes issue with Tala getting the shot by attacking some people rather than winning anything. The brawl is on with Tala standing tall. There’s an interesting story here and that’s a good sign.

Jamar Hampton is ready for Jack Cartwheel, even though Cartwheel is way more experienced. With Hampton gone, It’s Gal comes in to have some issues exercising. He’ll do it because he can’t stand Adrenaline Drip.

Jamar Hampton vs. Jack Cartwheel

Cappuccino Jones is here with Cartwheel. Hampton starts in on the arm to start but Cartwheel is back with a headlock takeover. Back up and Cartwheel’s dropkick doesn’t even stagger Hampton, who hits a much bigger dropkick for two. Cartwheel knocks him down again and hits a slingshot splash, followed by an armbar.

A Muta Lock has Hampton in more trouble but he powers up and hits some dropkicks. Hampton’s running Blockbuster gets two and he sends Cartwheel outside. The slingshot dive misses so Cartwheel hits a flipping dive, followed by a slingshot 450 (geez) for two back inside. Cue It’s Gal to keep exercising as Cartwheel knocks Hampton off the top, setting up a corkscrew shooting star press for the pin at 6:03.

Rating: B-. Hampton continues to look like a prospect, but he’s going to need to have some more success. That being said, he’s still a rookie and is losing to people with some more success. What matters right now is that he’s getting his feet wet in front of people, and that could give him a good foundation later on.

Video on Zara Zakher.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy

Carver shrugs off the early attack and sends him into the corner for the heavy shots. Legacy gets dropped on the ropes and sent flying with a fall away slam. Legacy has to skin the cat to pull himself over the top, with a headscissors bringing Carver outside. A dive takes Carver out and we take a break.

We come back with Carver hitting a Pounce and putting on a cobra clutch. A backbreaker gives Carver two and some running shoulders in the corner get the same. The bearhug has Legacy in more trouble but he fights out and gets in a shot of his own for a breather. Legacy’s running DDT drops Carver and a German suplex gets two. Carver cuts off a springboard though and hits a hard right hand for two. Back up and Legacy knocks him down again for another near fall but Shambles is blocked. Instead Carver slingshots him up into the spinning powerslam for the pin at 11:35.

Rating: B-. This was telling a nice story, with Legacy fighting back for the sake of revenge but getting crushed by the power of the monster. That’s a good way to make Carver feel like a big deal and odds are he’s on the way to the Evolve Title picture. At the same time, Legacy has cooled off a good bit since the start of Evolve and he could use a turn around somewhere in the near future.

Post march Carver calls out Jackson Drake and the Vanity Project to end the show.

Results

Bryce Donovan b. Marcus Mathers – Black Hole Slam

Jack Cartwheel b. Jamar Hampton – Corkscrew shooting star press

Keanu Carver b. Sean Legacy – Spinning powerslam

