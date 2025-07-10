Hall’s WWE Evolve Review – 7.9.25  

Evolve

Date: July 9, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenburg, Robert Stone

Things are shaping up around here as we have a big Women’s Title match between Natalya and Kali Armstrong. That is the kind of challenge that Armstrong needs as it could set up some things for her future. Other than that, Jackson Drake is likely getting ready to deal with Lince Dorado coming for his Evolve Title. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at the Women’s Title match, with Natalya making a save but Armstrong not respecting her. The title match was set up as a result.

Opening sequence.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Keanu Carver

Thatcher grabs him to start but gets powered into the corner. That’s broken up so Thatcher takes him down by the leg, allowing him to go after the arm. As usual, Thatcher switches to the leg, even grabbing a bow and arrow. Carver breaks out and sends Thatcher flying with a standing fall away slam before hammering him down.

A hard clothesline gives Carver two and a World’s Strongest Slam gets the same. Back up and Carver misses a charge into the corner, allowing Thatcher to uppercut away. Thatcher pulls him into a Fujiwara armbar but Carver is back up. One heck of a Pounce sends Thatcher into the ropes, where Carver chokes away for the DQ at 6:53.

Rating: C+. This was a way to get Thatcher into something going forward as he hasn’t win much around here (if at all). Carver gets to run Thatcher over and leave him laying, which means either Thatcher or perhaps Sean Legacy will be fighting back. It makes Carver feel like a monster and that’s a good way to go.

Stevie Turner comes in to see the Vanity Project, saying that Lince Dorado does indeed get the next title shot at Jackson Drake. The contract signing is tonight. Jordan Oasis strolls in to say Drake needs to make sure he signs the contract properly.

Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday

Layla Diggs is here with Holiday. Monroe takes her down by the arm to start but Holiday is back up with a quickly broken armbar. Back up and Monroe sends her into the corner a few times, until Holiday reverses a shot into a rollup for two. Monroe grabs the chinlock, which doesn’t last long as Holiday is back up with a dropkick into a splash for two more. That’s shrugged off and Monroe grabs a Codebreaker for the pin at 3:54.

Rating: C. I’m still not feeling much from either of these two, but at some point they have to get in the ring and show what they can do. Neither of them really stood out here, though it was a perfectly fine match. Monroe winning clean is a bit of a surprise, but at least she is doing something other than sitting in the locker room working on her makeup.

Post match Monroe says she’s leaving Holiday and Diggs in the past, meaning it’s time to focus on the Women’s Title. She wants the next title shot but here is Kylie Rae to interrupt. Rae says she’s in the title picture, which brings out Tyra Mae Steele. She is VERY excited to be here and she wants her first match to be for the Women’s Title.

Rae says she’s getting the title but would be glad to give Steele a shot. Monroe says the title is hers and the brawl is on, with Rae being dropped and Steele grabbing a German suplex to put Monroe down. Steele feels like she is going to be a star as soon as she gets the chance and this might be the start.

Stevie Turner is about to give an update on Timothy Thatcher but Ridge Holland pops in. Holland calls himself the Ghost Of Wrestling Future because he’s going to hurt everyone around here. Turner isn’t impressed but Tate Wilder pops in, saying his medical records are all good so he’s ready to get in the ring. Holland doesn’t want to hear from him and words are exchanged but Turner leaves without making the expected match.

Here is Stevie Turner to run the contract signing between Lince Dorado and Jackson Drake, who has the Vanity Project with him. Turner hypes up the match but Drake says he talks first. He doesn’t understand why Dorado is getting a title shot after winning one match, which he won with help from the LWO, but there will not be a lucha house party for him. Dorado says he was originally here for the sake of helping the future, but now he wants to shut up the cocky, arrogant Drake.

That doesn’t work for Drake because he’s on top and likes the view from there. Drake signs and an excited Dorado calls that a mistake. The thing is, Drake didn’t see a clause in there: the Vanity Project is banned from ringside and if they interfere, Drake loses the title by DQ. Dorado sings the Goodbye Song to wrap it up. Simple and to the point here, though it really shows how little Drake stands out. The Vanity Project is fine as a heel stable, but Drake, as the singles star, doesn’t do anything that makes him feel like a much bigger deal than the other members.

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright are in the back and Bright is struggling with her rehab. She’s cleared this weekend though and they’ll find the attacker.

Sean Legacy is ready to get revenge on Keanu Carver for the sake of Timothy Thatcher.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Women’s Title: Natalya vs. Kali Armstrong

Armstrong is defending. An early lockup doesn’t work so Armstrong powers her down. A trip takes Armstrong down as well though and Natalya grabs a headlock takeover. Back up and Armstrong gets in another big knockdown and we take a break. We come back with Armstrong hitting a hard running shoulder in the corner. They trade abdominal stretches until Natalya drops her with a discus lariat for two.

A Russian legsweep gives Natalya two more, followed by a legsweep for the same. The slingshot belly to back drop and a kick to the chest gets two more as these kickouts are making Armstrong look good. Armstrong is back with an Oklahoma Stampede of all things for two but Natalya pulls her into an ankle lock.

Armstrong pulls her into a choke, which is reversed into a cradle for two more. The crossface has Armstrong in more trouble and she misses the Kali Connection. Natalya gets the Sharpshooter but Armstrong makes the rope. Back up and the Kali Connection is enough to retain the title at 11:08.

Rating: B. All things considered, this was a heck of a match with Armstrong looking like a star who survived everything Natalya threw at her, including the Sharpshooter. This was a great example of how to use a veteran like Natalya to boost someone up and it was a heck of a showcase. Armstrong was being walked through the match but she did her part as well. Rather impressive showing here and it worked well.

Post match respect is shown and Natalya leaves but Jin Tala runs in to jump Armstrong. Tala reveals that she is the attacker and promises to do anything to get to the title to end the show. Well that’s as to the point as it can get, and it’s nice to see it explained so simply.

Results

Timothy Thatcher b. Keanu Carver via DQ when Carver choked on the ropes.

Chantel Monroe b. Masyn Holiday – Codebreaker

Kali Armstrong b. Natalya – Kali Connection

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.