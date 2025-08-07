Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 8.6.25  

Evolve

Date: August 6, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

It’s time for another showdown here as Wendy Choo is facing Carlee Bright. In addition, Kali Armstrong is dealing with Jin Tala, who is coming for the Women’s Title. Other than that, Keanu Carver is going after the ID Program and some people are not pleased with what he has been doing. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Jin Tala coming after Kali Armstrong and the Women’s Title.

Here is Armstrong to call out Tala for a fight. Cue Tala for the brawl so the referees break it up, but Stevie Turner comes in to make the match for right now.

Women’s Title: Kali Armstrong vs. Jin Tala

Tala is challenging. Armstrong knocks her around the ring to start and hammers in the corner as commentary talks about how this match was scheduled for later tonight so Tala isn’t ready. Tala fights back and works on the arm, allowing her to kick away at the ribs. A 619 to the ribs keeps Armstrong in trouble and we take a break.

We come back with Tala staying on the ribs, including a seated abdominal stretch with some driving elbows. Armstrong Hulks Up (as commentary puts it) and hits a spinebuster to put Tala in trouble for a change. Tala avoids a charge into the post, followed by a kick to the ribs. Another 619 is cut off though and the Kali Connection retains the title at 7:03.

Rating: C+. Perfectly logical match here but it’s nice to see Armstrong get another title defense under her belt. She overcame some adversity here and should be done with Tala as a result. Armstrong has the physical stuff and the talking is starting to come around, as there is always a place for someone with her natural abilities.

Post match Karmen Petrovic comes out to say she and Armstrong have unfinished business (Jordynne Grace interfered in their match on NXT) so Petrovic wants the title.

The Vanity Project isn’t worried about Keanu Carver because he’s probably just jealous. Jackson Drake is a bit nervous though and Brooks Jensen is coming for him too. Bryce Donovan is going to take Carver out…but no one told Donovan about that. This was seemingly filmed by a hidden camera or someone hiding.

Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey both want to hurt Wendy Choo, with Bright getting the chance this week.

Over the weekend, Cappuccino Jones and Kylie Rae won the inaugural ID Titles. I still have no idea why these are necessary when there are already Evolve Titles.

Karmen Petrovic is trying to get a Women’s Title shot but Tyra Mae Steele comes in to say they can have a #1 contenders match next week.

Carlee Bright vs. Wendy Choo

Kendal Grey is here with Bright. Choo takes her down to start and crawls along on the mat for some mind games. Bright gets in a headlock takeover and works on the arm, with Choo giving some rather disturbing facial reactions. That’s reversed into a wristlock from Choo but Bright flips out and sends her to the floor. Grey offers a quick distraction so Bright can hit a flip dive off the apron.

We take a break and come back with Choo flipping her off the top for a crash. A double elbow to the chest gives Choo two and we hit the neck crank. Bright fights up and hits a neckbreaker into a standing moonsault for two. Choo rolls through a high crossbody for two but the Dirt Nap is broken up. Bright forearms away but gets dropped with a clothesline. Now the Dirt Nap finishes Bright at 8:34.

Rating: B. These two had a good, back and forth match and it’s far better than anything Bright has done before. The result sets up Choo’s next match against Grey and that’s how it should be going. I liked this more than I was expecting and I’d call it quite the success, as Bright doesn’t have the experience to make something like this work, but they pulled it off.

Tate Wilder is happy to have had his first match in Evolve but he’s disappointed in coming up short. Brooks Jensen interrupts and Wilder isn’t happy, with Jensen insulting Jordan Oasis making it even worse. Wilder challenges him and a match seems likely.

Dante Chen talks about how he’s been in NXT for a long time so now he’s taking his chance in Evolve. He didn’t expect Edris Enofe to turn into something like this. Just because Enofe says he’s great doesn’t mean he should be handed everything. Chen is fighting up the hill while someone carries Enofe up. They’re facing each other again next week. Chen was pretty fired up here and I’ve seen worse.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Bryce Donovan vs. Keanu Carver

The rest of the Vanity Project is here with Donovan, who kicks Carver into the corner to start. Some elbows to the face stagger Carver, who could out with a running shoulder. Donovan knocks him outside, where Carver gets in a knockdown of his own. Carver gets in a staredown with Jackson Drake and we take a break. We come back with Donovan booting him down for two and pounding some forearms into Carver’s chest. Back up and a hard clothesline puts Carver down again, followed by the chinlock.

Carver fights up and blocks a boot in the corner before hitting hit own hard clothesline. Donovan gets launched with a fall away slam but manages to plant Carver again. Carver is fine enough to hit a Samoan drop but Zayda Steel distracts the referee. Cue Brooks Jensen to go after the Vanity Project but Jordan Oasis comes in to brawl Jensen off. Carver gets back up and hits a Pounce into the spinning powerslam for the pin at 7:52.

Rating: C+. Nice power brawl here, with Carver continuing to look like he is on the way to becoming Evolve Champion. The Vanity Project is a fine choice for an early heel stable, but there comes a point where it’s time for someone better to come along. That might be what Carver is doing, as he is smashing through a variety of people. Odds are the title match is coming after Carver gets rid of the rest of the team, which is a nice story to see.

Results

Kali Armstrong b. Jin Tala – Kali Connection

Wendy Choo b. Carlee Bright – Dirt Nap

Keanu Carver b. Bryce Donovan – Spinning powerslam

