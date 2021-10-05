Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.4.21  

Monday Night Raw

Date: October 4, 2021

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

It’s time for the second half of the Draft and that could make for a huge night. These are the picks who were not made on Smackdown and the changes do not go into effect until October 22. On top of that though, we also have GOLDBERG making an appearance so you know things are special. Let’s get to it.

Commentary explains the Draft rules.

Here is Becky Lynch to get things going. Becky says it has been about a year and a half since she has been on this stage but she is ready to make some executives unhappy. The first Draft pick to Raw is…..yeah of course it’s her. Becky talks about how she never lost the Raw Women’s Title and Charlotte can’t stand the idea that she can’t beat her. Maybe it’s time to become Becky Two Belts again….and here is Charlotte to interrupt.

Charlotte reminds Becky that she took the Smackdown Women’s Title from her before and she can do it again. Cue Bianca Belair to interrupt too, saying she has her own unfinished business. The two of them must feel threatened because they both took cheap shots at her on Smackdown. Neither of them are ready for her to become the EST of Raw because she goes here now. Charlotte: “That was really cute but SHH!”

The fans think Charlotte sucks so she mocks the WHAT chants. Belair: “You don’t even go here anymore!” Becky can feel the disrespect and says she would fight Charlotte right now, but she has nothing left to prove. Maybe Charlotte and Belair should fight instead! Charlotte isn’t interested in charity cases but here are Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to make the match for later tonight. That’s not all either, as we need to have some title matches, starting with this one.

Well first of all, it’s time for the first round of the Draft.

Round One

Raw – Becky Lynch

Smackdown – Usos

Raw – Bobby Lashley

Smackdown – Sasha Banks

So Lynch is the only change, but seeing Paul Heyman’s sigh of relief when the Usos stayed with Roman Reigns was great.

US Title: Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy

Priest is defending and drops Hardy with a running shoulder to start. A kick to the face sends Priest outside but Hardy misses the clothesline off the apron. The running flip dive off the steps doesn’t miss for Priest though and we take a break. Back with Priest kicking him in the head but not being able to hit the Reckoning. The Sling Blade sets up the Twist of Fate into the Swanton, but Priest reverses into a crucifix to retain at 6:50.

Rating: C. We didn’t get to see much of this but what we got was good enough. Priest continues to rack up some pretty substantial wins and that is the best way to go. I’m not sure what is next for him, but mowing down one challenger after another is going to work. Just keep them coming and Priest looks like a bigger star every time. It has worked for years and it can work for him too.

Post match Hardy says he loves the fans, even when he has been around for a long time. There have been good and bad times for him and maybe it is time to see his new ego. That’s in a few weeks….but here is Austin Theory to interrupt. Theory doesn’t mean any disrespect and is honored to be here with a legend. He doesn’t mean to fanboy and asks if they can take a selfie. Hardy is glad to….and then gets clotheslined down. A TKO onto the knee leaves Hardy laying and Theory poses next to him on the mat for another selfie. Works for me, as this was one of the more effective debuts in a while on this show.

Riddle is glad Randy Orton is back because it is time for them to get some revenge on AJ Styles/Omos. Orton is even looking great, though Riddle isn’t sure if that is a snake in his pocket. Orton calms him down and talks about how they are facing Styles and Omos at Crown Jewel, but that leaves him free tonight. How about he finally faces Omos one on one? Riddles seems scared by the idea.

Time for round two.

Round Two

Raw – Seth Rollins

Smackdown – King Nakamura/Rick Boogs

Raw – Damian Priest

Smackdown – Sheamus

As long as he isn’t a messiah again, Rollins to Raw is fine.

Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

Brooke goes after the arm in the corner to start but gets pulled into a cross armbreaker. That doesn’t work so it’s the Kirifuda Clutch to end Brooke at 1:21.

Post match Shayna goes after Brooke’s arm again but Doudrop dances out for the save. Baszler hits her from behind but the shot doesn’t drop Doudrop

Paul Heyman is very happy to have the Usos on Smackdown, because he is the warden of the Uso Penitentiary. He is asked if that is how Heyman maintained Brock Lesnar’s free agent status and everything gets serious, with the Usos staring at him.

Mansoor/Mustafa Ali vs. Humberto Carrillo/Angel Garza

Carrillo splashes Mansoor into the corner to start but gets caught in a reverse DDT. It’s off to Ali, who gets punched in the face by Garza. That lets Garza TAKE OFF HIS PANTS but Ali is back with a suplex. Carrillo and Mansoor go to the floor and the distraction lets Carrillo post Ali for the pin at 1:45.

Time for round 3.

Round Three

Raw – AJ Styles/Omos

Smackdown – Shayna Baszler

Raw – Kevin Owens

Smackdown – Xia Li

Owens doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, but Li is an interesting change, even if it probably means the end of Tian Sha.

Here is Big E. for a chat. He calls Raw his show and talks about how nice it was to be back with New Day last week. On top of that though, he had a physically grueling match with Bobby Lashley but now he is the rightful WWE Champion. Before he could even breathe though, he already had his next challenger in the form of Drew McIntyre. Big E. wants him out here right now so here is McIntyre in person. McIntyre says he’s going to Smackdown but now he has unfinished business.

Big E. deserves to be the WWE Champion (pause for the YOU DESERVE IT chants) but there is one person who hasn’t congratulated him yet. As much as Big E. deserves it though, he did cash in on an injured champion. Then again, Bobby Lashley helped cause the same thing happen to McIntyre and since no one likes Lashley, maybe Big E. did the world a favor. McIntyre gets to the point and challenges Big E. for the title.

Cue Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with the former talking about how he gave both Big E. and McIntyre their big break. We see some clips of Ziggler doing just that and now he wants a thank you. Big E. thinks Ziggler has upgraded with Roode, who doesn’t like the implications. Roode: “They call you Big E. Well they call me Big Bob!” Big E.: “No one, not one person, has ever called you that.” Ziggler just wants his thank you bug the tag match is made instead.

Big E./Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode

McIntyre throws Ziggler around to start and hands it off to E. for the apron splash. Roode comes in and gets dropped by McIntyre’s neckbreaker but it’s back to Ziggler for a dropkick on E. A middle rope knee misses for Roode though and McIntyre comes back in for the big boot. Everything breaks down and it’s a superkick to put McIntyre down on the floor as we take a break.

Back with McIntyre fighting out of a chinlock and dropping Roode with the Glasgow Kiss. Big E. gets the tag for some suplexes as everything breaks down. The Zig Zag hits Big E. and McIntyre has to make a save. Roode knocks McIntyre to the floor but dives into an overhead belly to belly. The Big Ending is loaded up but McIntyre tags himself in and hits the Claymore for the pin at 10:20.

Rating: C. I’m sure it had been a few weeks since they had dusted off the idea of two people facing each other teaming together. There isn’t much of a secret in where the feud is going and given how little time they have to set something up, this is about as good as they could do. McIntyre vs. Big E. will be fine and it’s always fun seeing Ziggler get beaten up.

Post match Big E. gives Roode the Big Ending and says he and McIntyre can do it at Crown Jewel. That works for McIntyre.

Reggie has been told that Adam Pearce wants to talk to him about the Draft but that’s not the case. The usual gang of idiots, plus Jaxson Ryker and the Viking Raiders go after the title but escapology ensues. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez cut him off….but they let him go. The chase continues.

Here is Kevin Owens for a chat but Akira Tozawa interrupts. Tozawa doesn’t want to fight Owens, because he wants the 24/7 Title. Owens gives him a Stunner instead.

We needs more Draft picks!

Round Four

Raw – Street Profits

Smackdown – Viking Raiders

Raw – Finn Balor

Smackdown – Ricochet

As much as I love Ricochet, it’s not like there is any reason to believe this is going to change anything. Balor to Raw could be good though.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Rhea Ripley/Nikki Ash vs. Tamina/Natalya

Tamina/Natalya are defending. Before the match, Nikki promises BSK to anyone who comes after them. BSK would mean Boom, Smash, Kapow, because of course they do. Natalya takes Nikki into the corner to start and it’s off to Tamina to run Nikki over. Nikki reverses into a sleeper but can’t get over to Ripley.

Instead it’s a superkick for two but Nikki slips out of a slam and brings Ripley in. A headbutt sets up a running basement dropkick to drop Natalya, who avoids a charge in the corner. Natalya misses her own basement dropkick though and Ripley gets two off a northern lights suplex. Nikki drops Natalya on the floor and it’s the Riptide to Tamina. A splash off of Ripley’s shoulders gives Nikki the pin at 3:23.

Rating: C-. I’d like to believe that this will end the feud but you never can tell around here. Ripley and Ash are fine enough for the titles but they need someone else to fight for them. You can only get so far with the same teams, but that is not something WWE has ever learned with these titles. At least they kept it short and to the point here.

We have a round five.

Round Five

Raw – Karrion Kross

Smackdown – Humberto Carrillo/Angel Garza

Raw – Alexa Bliss

Smackdown – Cesaro

Well that changes…pretty much nothing, especially if Bliss is going to be gone for awhile.

Here is Goldberg for a chat. Goldberg doesn’t like Bobby Lashley saying that attacking Goldberg’s son was an accident. It was intentional, so Goldberg wants him in this ring so he can intentionally break Lashley’s neck. Cue Lashley to say that it was an accident and he isn’t messing up his suit.

Lashley is willing to give Goldberg the match at Crown Jewel, and we’ll make it no holds barred. Goldberg thanks Lashley and promises to apologize to his kids, because Lashley is next and dead. Lashley cuts off the music and says Gage Goldberg can come try it again, but this time it won’t be an accident. Cue Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who are taken out in a hurry.

Seth Rollins is so happy to be here that is is singing, but don’t mention Edge. He’ll deal with that on Smackdown.

New Day vs. Cedric Alexander/Shelton Benjamin

Alexander and Benjamin are beaten up but Shelton manages to take Kofi into the corner to start. That just earns him a tornado DDT and it’s already off to Woods to pick up the pace. Everything breaks down and Kofi’s standing double stomp hits Shelton on the floor. The rope walk elbow gives Woods the pin on Alexander at 2:25. Woods: “CROWN ME! CROWN ME! CROWN ME!!!”

Post match here are the Street Profits to congratulate New Day on their new movie. After Ford says no spoilers, they make it clear that they want the smoke. Kofi has a drink from the cup and dancing ensues.

Video on Finn Balor.

Randy Orton vs. Omos

Well in theory, as Omos has not officially accepted the match yet. Cue AJ Styles and Omos, with the former calling Riddle Gilligan and saying Riddle doesn’t have the brain cells to keep the titles. Omos is ready to fight so Orton takes out Styles, then does it again with an RKO. That’s enough for Orton and there is no match.

One more round.

Round Six

Raw – Carmella

Smackdown – Ridge Holland

Raw – Gable Steveson

Smackdown – Sami Zayn

Well that’s eventful. It says a lot when Sami Zayn is possibly the least interesting pick. And yes, Saxton says Stevenson instead of Steveson.

Steveson’s family is happy with the pick, though he doesn’t say anything.

Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair

Non-title and Becky Lynch joins commentary. Becky reads a poem about being able to beat Sasha Banks as Charlotte takes Belair down with a headscissors. Belair sends her into the corner though and then flips over Charlotte, setting up a dropkick. Charlotte is sent to the apron where she hits Belair in the face but can’t quite suplex her into the post. Instead they head to the floor, where Charlotte sends her into the timekeeper’s area as we take a break.

Back with Belair getting two off the delayed suplex. Saxton: “That could be you Becky Lynch!” Becky: “YEAH KICKING OUT! LIKE I DID BEFORE, BYRON SAXTON!” Well that was feisty. Charlotte is right back with a powerbomb for two but Natural Selection is blocked. The KOD is escaped as well but Charlotte is right back with a spear for two.

Belair runs Charlotte over again but gets caught on top for another crash. The double moonsault gives Charlotte two but the Figure Four is countered into a small package to give Belair two. The KOD (with Charlotte landing on her shoulder) gets two, with Becky pulling Belair out for the DQ at 13:10.

Rating: B-. It was good stuff (save for the kind of messy landing on the KOD) and the ending was the right way to go. You don’t want to have either of them take a clean fall in this one so the ending was the best choice they had. Charlotte leaving unscathed is fine too, as it isn’t like she has anything going on at the moment. Solid main event, with neither looking weak in the end.

Post match it’s the Manhandle Slam to Belair but Sasha Banks comes in to take out Becky and Belair. Banks poses to end the show.

Results

Damian Priest b. Jeff Hardy – Crucifix

Shayna Baszler b. Dana Brooke – Kirifuda Clutch

Humberto Carrillo/Angel Garza b. Mansoor/Mustafa Ali – Carrillo sent Ali into the post

Big E./Drew McIntyre b. Robert Roode/Dolph Ziggler – Claymore to Ziggler

Nikki Ash/Rhea Ripley b. Natalya/Tamina – Splash to Tamina

New Day b. Cedric Alexander/Shelton Benjamin – Rope walk elbow to Alexander

Bianca Belair b. Charlotte via DQ when Becky Lynch interfered

