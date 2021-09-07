Hall’s WWE Raw Review 9.6.21  

Monday Night Raw

Date: September 6, 2021

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

It’s time to start getting ready for Extreme Rules as the show is in less than three weeks. You can probably guess where a lot of the card is going and that should make things a bit easier. There is some stuff taking place tonight as well, in the form of a rematch between Charlotte and Nia Jax. You know, since the first one was such a smashing success. Let’s get to it.

New Day is ready for Tag Team Turmoil. They’ll win because New Day Rocks.

The Viking Raiders will raid the entire division tonight.

Mansoor is ready for Tag Team Turmoil but Mustafa Ali tells him to follow his lead.

Lucha House Party says it’s LUCHA TIME.

Mace and T-Bar say Tag Team Turmoil means six more victims.

Jinder Mahal and Veer are going to be the next champions.

AJ Styles and Mansoor can’t imagine Riddle (AJ: “Old Smoky Brain himself.”) being in charge of anything so they’re taking the titles back. Bring these things back regularly! It’s a ten second sound byte and you get to know the characters just a little bit. Why is that so much to ask for week to week?

Here is RKBro for a chat. After looking at a clip of the two of them retaining the titles over MVP and Bobby Lashley last week, Randy Orton says the win was due to Bobby Lashley being a greedy son of a b****. That’s behind them though, because it’s time to find out who they are facing next. Riddle goes over some of the teams, thinking they should borrow the look from various other teams. Orton looks like he is about to bite through is lip as Riddle suggests going on a raid and drinking ale, even though Orton looks like he has never had a carb in his life.

Cue MVP and Bobby Lashley to interrupt, with Lashley not being pleased with what Orton did to him last week. Lashley wants Orton one on one and he is interested because it has been 10-15 years ago since they fought. Orton is down, if that WWE Title is on the line. Lashley and MVP have a chat and the match is on for Extreme Rules.

That’s not all though, as Lashley and MVP are going to get into Tag Team Turmoil so Lashley can be a double champion. Cue New Day to say Lashley and MVP better hurry up because Tag Team Turmoil is starting right now. The odds are against them, but that was true a few weeks ago when Xavier Woods beat Lashley.

Tag Team Turmoil

RKBro is watching at ringside and New Day is in at #1 and the Viking Raiders are in at #2. Kofi jumps over Ivar a few times to start and elbows him into the corner. Ivar sends him into the corner instead though and Erik drives Ivar into Kofi for the big crash. Back up and Kofi slips away, allowing the tag to Woods. That’s fine with Erik, who sends Woods flying with a suplex. Woods is back with a tornado DDT into a superkick, with Kofi adding a spinning kick to the head for two.

Erik sends Kofi outside but Woods blocks the knee and comes up with a discus forearm. Kofi comes back in and dives onto the Vikings on the floor, only to be caught and thrown into Woods as we take a break. Back with Kofi striking away at both Raiders and hitting the Boom Drop on Erik. Ivar comes back in for the springboard elbow/belly to back suplex combination for a near fall. A hurricanrana gets Kofi out of trouble though and it’s back to Woods…who is powerbombed by Erik. The top rope splash gets two but Kofi takes out Ivar, allowing Woods to small package Erik to advance at 10:06.

Jinder Mahal and Veer, with Shanky, are in at #3 and Woods hits a fast high crossbody for two on Mahal. Veer comes in to run Woods over but Kofi gets cut off by Shanky on the floor as we take a break. Back with Woods kicking Mahal away and Kofi coming in with a kick to the head. Everything breaks down and Daybreak gets rid of Mahal and Veer at 17:17 total.

Lucha House Party, with new music, is in at #4. The luchadors start fast and moonsault off the apron onto New Day on the floor. Metalik splashes Woods from Dorado’s shoulders and Dorado wins a chop off. Dorado goes up for a high crossbody but Woods seems to counter into a Codebreaker….I think.

Commentary doesn’t seem too sure either but Metalik cuts off the tag anyway. The tag goes through a few seconds later anyway though and Kofi comes in with the top rope splash to Metalik’s back. Woods comes back in and gets taken down again, with Dorado hitting a moonsault for two with Kofi making the save. Woods cuts Dorado off with a faceplant though and Kofi cuts off the save for the pin at 21:46.

Mace and T-Bar are in at #5 and we take another break. Back again with Woods fighting out of Mace’s chinlock but getting chopped back up against the ropes. A running knee in the corner sets up a nerve hold to keep Woods in trouble. T-Bar comes in with an elbow to the face and a chinlock of his own as this is grinding pretty badly. Woods kicks his way to freedom but T-Bar sends Kingston into the barricade to cut him off. That leaves T-Bar to load up Feast Your Eyes, which is countered into a rollup to give Woods the pin at 30:15.

Hold on though as the big beatdown is on from Mace and T-Bar until Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are in at #6. Mansoor goes after Mace and T-Bar out of sportsmanship while Ali stays on the floor and asks what he’s doing. Mace and T-Bar wreck Ali and Mansoor, which somehow isn’t a DQ because reasons.

Mace holds up the steps and Mace is sent into the steps as Graves says Mace and T-Bar can’t be disqualified. That’s not how DQ’s work but it’s not like consistency matters in WWE. Everyone is down and we take another break, coming back with….well the match is on hiatus actually, as Sonya Deville and Adam Page have ruled that they will continue after New Day and Mansoor/Ali have had a breather.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

The winner gets a future US Title shot. Sheamus grabs a headlock takeover as Damian Priest is watching backstage. The forearms to the chest send McIntyre outside and Sheamus hits the top rope forearm to the head. Back in and McIntyre grabs a spinebuster for his own breather. McIntyre heads up top but Sheamus catches him with the top rope superplex and we take a break.

Back with McIntyre making a comeback and sending Sheamus into the corner, only to charge into a shot to the face. Sheamus pulls himself up top but gets belly to belly superplexed back down for two. McIntyre tries the Glasgow Kiss but hits Sheamus’ mask to knock himself silly. The Alabama Slam gives Sheamus two but he takes too long setting up the Brogue Kick (complete with McIntyre style countdown). The Futureshock gives McIntyre two and he sends Sheamus shoulder first into the post.

An armbreaker sends Sheamus to the ropes and the bad arm is snapped over the ropes. Sheamus is right back with a jumping knee to the face for his own very near fall. McIntyre grabs his own White Noise for two and they slug it out from their knees. McIntyre takes the mask off and kicks Sheamus down, setting up the Claymore, which is countered into a rollup with trunks to give Sheamus the pin at 14:49.

Rating: B. Two big guys beat on each other with one big spot after another for about fifteen minutes. That’s what you expect from a match like this and that’s what they gave you. Good match too, but would you expect anything else from them? Sheamus vs. Priest II should be fine, though it wouldn’t surprise me if McIntyre is added in to recreate last week’s triple threat.

Post match McIntyre hits Sheamus in the face with the mask and drops him with the Claymore.

Damian Priest is impressed by what we just saw because that was a fight. He’s going to enjoy Extreme Rules and he has Sheamus’ number. That means Sheamus is going to be hearing something new at Extreme Rules: “AND STILL United States Champion, Damian Priest.”

Nikki Ash is very happy about teaming with Rhea Ripley, who isn’t that enthusiastic. Ash thinks the team should be dubbed SUPER BRUTALITY and Ripley has to smile a bit.

Charlotte says she didn’t get splatted by Nia Jax last week so tonight she is going to beat Nia to retain the title. Not even the irresistible force can resist the Queen.

Rhea Ripley/Nikki Ash vs. Tamina/Natalya

Champions Contenders match as I guess Shotzi and Nox’s title shot is on hold for the moment. Tamina powers Nikki around to start but Nikki is smart enough to take her down by the legs. Ripley comes in and ducks a swinging Nikki to kick Tamina in the face. The brawl is on but Natalya comes in. That’s fine with Ripley, who puts Nikki on her shoulders to swing into Natalya’s face.

Tamina sends Rhea into the steps though and we take a break. Back with Nikki kicking away from a Sharpshooter attempt and handing it back to Rhea for the clotheslines. A bridging northern lights suplex gives Ripley two and Nikki’s high crossbody gets the same with Tamina making the save. Natalya blasts Nikki with a discus lariat but Rhea makes the blind tag and hits Riptide for the pin at 9:29.

Rating: C-. I don’t care. The Women’s Tag Team Titles are the biggest joke in wrestling as Shotzi and Nox have beaten the champs THREE TIMES NOW but still can’t get a freaking title shot. I know WWE can’t keep their minds straight for more than two seconds because of the star power of TAMINA, but I’m sorry for not getting excited over another thrown together joke of a team who doesn’t see eye to eye but happens to win together getting a title shot. Maybe. One day. When WWE gets around to it. I mean, Natalya and Tamina haven’t defended their titles on TV since May 24, so I wouldn’t expect it soon.

Earlier today, Karrion Kross was on Moist TV. John Morrison asked what he was going to do next, with Kross saying he was going to make Morrison suffer. Morrison asks about going for various titles or opponents, with Kross saying that all sounds good. He’ll do all that, after he hurts Morrison tonight.

Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison

The Doomsday Saito drops Morrison to start but he gets to the ropes before the Krossjacket goes on. Morrison tries the Drip Stick and that does not seem wise. Kross backdrops him over the post for the crash and the Krossjacket knocks Morrison out at 2:00. Total destruction.

Video on Nia Jax.

Nia Jax doesn’t care about Charlotte and isn’t going to be bashed in the head with a crown this week.

Women’s Title: Nia Jax vs. Charlotte

Charlotte is defending and Nia has Shayna Baszler in her corner. The bell rings and Shayna grabs the mic, saying that she’s interested in seeing if Jax is going to choke. Charlotte jumps Nia and it turns into quite the scrap as we try to recreate last week. Nia tells her to pull her hair and Charlotte bails while seeming to throw in a crotch chop. Charlotte grabs her title and goes to leave but stops to yell at Shayna.

That’s enough for Nia to pull her inside and run Charlotte over. A superplex is countered into a powerbomb out of the corner to give Charlotte two and we take a break. Back with Charlotte hitting(ish) her moonsault to the floor but she has to stop and yell at Shayna. They head inside again where Nia hits a headbutt into a splash in the corner before taking Charlotte up top. Shayna offers another distraction though and Charlotte hits a super Natural Selection to retain at 8:22.

Rating: C-. I’m not sure what to think of this one but it’s nice to see Nia and Shayna seemingly being FINALLY ready to split. Charlotte and Nia teased another worked shoot deal here and while it wasn’t good, it was on a different planet than last week’s all time disaster. Charlotte gets away from Nia for now (in theory) and that’s the best thing for everyone involved.

Post match Alexa Bliss pops up on screen to invite Charlotte to come to the Playground. Lillie wants to try on one of the robes! Charlotte says no, with Alexa asking if Charlotte knows what it’s like to be stuck with a maniac. Bliss: “Of course you do. You’re a Flair.”. They’ll just bring the Playground to her, so here is Alexa, with Lillie, in the ring. Charlotte asks if Bliss wants a title match and says fine, but this is her playground.

We recap Reggie running away from R-Truth and Akira Tozawa over and over.

24/7 Title: Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa is challenging and Reggie is in street clothes. Reggie kicks him down and hits the running flipping seated senton to retain at 35 seconds.

Post match the usual gang of idiots comes in to go after the title so Reggie flip dives onto them and runs off. Drake Maverick cuts him off but R-Truth stops Maverick, allowing Reggie to run away again.

We recap Doudrop attacking Eva Marie in their non-match last week.

Doudrop liked beating up Eva last week and wants a rematch next week. The beating will be part of the Doudrop-alution.

Tag Team Turmoil

RKBro is at ringside again. We’ll continue with New Day vs. Mansoor/Mustafa Ali as Ali low bridges Kofi to the floor to put New Day in trouble. Woods comes back with a dropkick to Ali’s back though and Kofi grabs a superplex (off of Mansoor’s back) on Ali to send him outside. Woods’ back is too banged up for a fireman’s carry so Mansoor wants to give him a break but Ali tags himself in and kicks away. Kofi is right back in for a high crossbody on Ali but going after Mansoor takes too much time. Ali gets in a superkick and goes up top, only to miss the 450. Trouble in Paradise into Woods’ top rope elbow finishes Ali at 4:18.

AJ Styles/Omos are in at #7 and we come back after a break with Woods being whipped into the corner to damage his back even more. Omos comes in to stand on Woods’ back and send him into the corner again. A running splash from behind crushes Woods again and Styles grabs the chinlock. Woods fights up and sends Styles outside before a double clothesline gives us a double breather. Omos knocks Kofi out of the air though and we take a break. Back with Kofi hitting Trouble in Paradise for two on AJ with Omos making the save. With Woods down, the Styles Clash finishes Kofi at 21:42.

Bobby Lashley and MVP are in at #8 to complete the field and it’s Lashley vs. AJ to get going. Lashley kicks him into the corner but AJ is back up with the Phenomenal Blitz into the Pele. Styles might have banged up his ankle though and it’s off to Omos to face Lashley. Omos wants the test of strength but has to pull his arms back in so Lashley can reach both hands.

The fans are WAY behind Lashley as he drives Omos into the corner for the shoulders to the ribs. Lashley can’t suplex him though and Omos picks him up for a delayed gordbuster. Lashley heads outside and starts yelling at Orton, allowing AJ to dive off of the announcers’ table onto both of them. Omos sends Riddle into the barricade and AJ takes out MVP. Back in and the Phenomenal Forearm misses Lashley, who spears AJ down for the pin and the title shot at 27:50 (2:28:27 total).

Rating: C+. That’s for both parts of the match as I try to figure out what I thought of the whole thing. It was certainly good with solid action and a nice story with New Day, but at the same time, it wasn’t like there were more than three teams with a real shot at winning. You knew it would be AJ/Omos, New Day or Lashley/MVP, and it wasn’t going to be New Day as soon as they started. What we got was good and I understand the break in the middle (a match that long is going to tank ratings in a hurry without one), but it was about a third of the show and that’s a long time on any one match.

Post match Omos gives Lashley the double chokeslam before leaving. Lashley gets up and it’s an RKO to leave Lashley laying to end the show.

