Hall’s WWE NXT Review 1.14.25  

NXT

Date: January 14, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re back to a normal show this week after New Year’s Evil saw a big shakeup around here. Oba Femi is the new NXT Champion and is going to need a challenger for Vengeance Day in about a month. We also have a new Heritage Cup holder and Women’s Champion, plus the Tag Team Titles are on the line tonight. Let’s get to it.

Long New Year’s Evil recap, and no it still can’t make what Rock said sound like anything.

Here is Oba Femi to get things going. Femi brags about being able to take his rightful place on the throne and he has been backed by destiny since he arrived. The fans think Femi deserves it before Femi talks about how Trick Williams put in a lot of work. Williams has a ceiling, unlike Femi himself. As for Eddy Thorpe, he can go annoy someone else, but here is Tony D’Angelo to interrupt.

D’Angelo brings up beating Femi twice so he can come after the NXT Title as well. Femi brings up Ridge Holland taking out D’Angelo, who promises to take care of Holland. This brings out Holland, who has a photo of himself as Santa Claus attacking D’Angelo. The fight is on, with Thorpe running in to jump Femi and hits him with what looks like a strap. They have a bunch of options in there, but getting rid of Thorpe in a hurry needs to be near the top of the list.

Ethan Page mocks Dante Chen and shoving ensues. A match seems teased, but I’m more curious about why the three man Gallus team apparently shares one locker.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi

For a future Women’s North American Title shot. They go with the grappling to start and get nowhere so that’s a show of respect. Shotzi’s armdrag is blocked and Vaquer grabs a rollup for a fast two. An enziguri hits Vaquer and Shotzi grabs an upside down to keep her in trouble. Vaquer is right back with the figure four faceplants into the mat and we take a break.

Back with Shotzi snapping off a super hurricanrana but getting caught with Eat Defeat. A tiger suplex gives Shotzi two and it’s time to trade forearms. Cue Jacy Jayne for a distraction, allowing Fallon Henley to come in and deck Vaquer (Shotzi didn’t see it) to give Shotzi the win at 11:06.

Rating: C+. I wasn’t betting on that one but it’s a bit of a nice surprise. They did a nice job of making it clear that Shotzi didn’t know about the cheating and there is a good chance that it is going to set up some kind of a triple threat later on. The action itself was just ok, but they did a good job with the story they were telling.

Zaria gives Kelani Jordan a pep talk bout Cora Jade comes in to mock Jordan. That earns Jade a hard slap.

Oba Femi wants Eddy Thorpe and nearly ends Mr. Stone to get the match for next week.

Ethan Page vs. Dante Chen

Page jumps him before the bell but Chen says ring the bell. The brawl is on but Chen can’t hit his double chop. Instead Page hits the Twist of Fate for the pin at 57 seconds. You mean he could have saved LVL Up that fast???

Post match Page crushes Chen’s leg with the steps. Je’Von Evans tries to make the save but Page hits him in the bad jaw and tells him to smile.

Oba Femi doesn’t want to listen to Dion Lennox.

Riz and Izzi Dame don’t want to listen to Shawn Spears.

Ashante Thee Adonis apologizes to Karmen Petrovic and gives her a rose. She says it’s about time and kisses him.

We look at Giulia winning the Women’s Title last week.

DIY has heard so much about Fraxiom and they’re here to scout future competition.

Meta Four vs. Unholy Union

For a future title shot. Fyre takes Jackson down by the arm to start but Jackson wristdrags her out of the corner. Dawn comes in and gets dropped by a Sling Blade and it’s off to Legend. A cheap shot from Fyre slows her down but Legend breaks up a Tarantula attempt. Fyre takes out Legend’s knee to send Jackson crashing into the corner, allowing Fyre to hit a top rope flip dive.

We take a break and come back with Legend chokeslamming Fyre for two and slamming Dawn for a bonus. A Backstabber/Swanton combination gets two on Jackson as everything breaks down. The Gory Bomb is broken up though an it’s a wheelbarrow faceplant/running cutter combination (that was slick) to finish Fyre at 12:53.

Rating: C+. The Legend push continues, but at some point she’s going to have to get some gold. I’m not sure if that is what we are going to see from the title match, but this was a big showcase match for Legend to look like a killer. She has come a very, very long way in a few years and deserves a lot of credit for the development she has undergone.

Lexis King is proud to win the Heritage Cup but Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair come up to talk about a rematch. Ava is interested…but has to go break up a fight between Ridge Holland and Tony D’Angelo. That freaking parking lot.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is here.

Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan starts fast and hammers away before elbowing Jade down. Jade catches her on top though and stomps away, setting up a running dropkick against the ropes. Jade’s chinlock doesn’t last long as Jordan knocks her down and stomps away as well. Jordan unloads in the corner so the referee breaks it up, allowing Jade to rake the eyes. The double arm DDT finishes Jordan at 5:12.

Rating: C. I’m a bit surprised to see Jordan lose here as she is kind of taking a step back from the heelish tendencies over the last few weeks. Other than that, Jade gets a needed win as she has only done so much since her big return. I’m not sure where this is going, but Jordan is at least getting to do something rather than just win random matches as champion.

Eddy Thorpe is ready to win the NXT Title next week.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura want a Tag Team Title shot at Fraxiom (maybe they could try having a match). OTM comes in to say they’re getting the titles tonight. Insults lead to a brawl.

Tag Team Titles: Fraxiom vs. OTM

OTM is challenging and Frazer is taken into the corner to start. Shoulders to the ribs have Frazer down and double teaming makes it worse as DIY is watching from the platform. Frazer fights up and brings in Axiom to clean house, though he looks up at DIY. That lets Nima drop him with a heck of a clothesline and we take a break.

Back with Frazer coming in off a hot tag to clean house, including a running shooting star press for two on Price. Everything breaks down and OTM get caught in stereo holds. That’s broken up when Nima suplexes Frazer onto the other two and we settle back down. Frazer comes in off a springboard tag but Nima Rock Bottoms him onto Axiom. It’s time to clear off the announcers’ table but Frazer fights up. A frog splash sends Nima through the table and the Golden Ratio to Price retains the title at 13:13.

Rating: B. As annoying as the will they/won’t they stuff with Fraxiom can be, they can have some exciting matches. The tension issue does a nice job of making you wonder if this is the time where they are going to lose and that was the case here. They have to lose the titles eventually, but that DIY tease means we might be waiting a good while longer.

A pair of shoes arrives.

Here is Roxanne Perez for a chat. When she won the Women’s Title at Stand & Deliver, no one thought she was going to hold it that long. She wanted to make women’s wrestling special and give the people something they can take pride in every week. This is the best women’s wrestling every week, but here she is without her title. Last week, Giulia was better but that’s what the people wanted. Giulia isn’t going to take the title to the same heights she did and it doesn’t deserve her…and Bayley is back (the fans seem to remember her).

Bayley is here with some advice, but Perez doesn’t want to hear it. Bayley mocks her for wanting advice when she was shorter than she even is now. Perez laughs it off because while Bayley set records, Perez broke them. Maybe she should be Bayley’s role model. Bayley says Perez will be stuck here while Bayley goes on to win the title on Smackdown. The brawl is on and we are way out of time so it’s cut off fast.

Results

Shotzi b. Stephanie Vaquer – Rollup

Ethan Page b. Dante Chen – Twist Of Fate

Meta Four b. Unholy Union – Wheelbarrow faceplant/cutter combination to Fyre

Cora Jade b. Kelani Jordan – Double arm DDT

Fraxiom b. OTM – Golden Ratio to Price

