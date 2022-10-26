Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22  

NXT

Date: October 25, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Halloween Havoc, which was good enough but not quite a classic.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Kayden Carter/Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark/Nikkita Lyons

Stark and Lyons are challenging. Carter and Lyons start, with the latter busting out some splits. Stark comes in for a chinlock which doesn’t work very well, allowing Carter to kick her away. Chance slingshots in with a flipping splash for two but a headscissors gets Stark out of trouble. Lyons comes in and works on Chance’s back until a roll to the corner allows the tag to Carter. Everything breaks down and the challengers are sent to the floor, where they’re fine enough to hit stereo slams as we take a break.

Back with Chance slingshotting in with a dropkick to Lyons, who swings her around into a Rock Bottom for two. Carter comes in with a forearms to the back of the head and a running dropkick in the corner. Chance gets backdropped into a moonsault on Lyons with Stark having to make the save. It’s back to Stark to clean house but Chance pulls her into a rollup for two. Everything breaks down and Stark reverses a big boot into a rollup on Chance for the pin and the titles at 12:27.

And hang on as Chance wasn’t legal so not so fast. The bell rings again and they slugout is on with Carter diving onto Lyons. A super Spanish Fly plants Stark for two but she’s back up with a release German suplex to drop Carter. The hot tag brings in Lyons to clean house, including the spinning kick into the splits splash for two on Carter with Chance making the save. Chance and Stark go to the floor and Carter kicks Lyons in the head a few times. Chance is back up with the 450/neckbreaker combination for the retaining pin at 2:20 after the restart.

Rating: C+. This was one of those matches where the tagging didn’t mean much for a good portion but Carter and Chance retaining the titles is a good thing. They haven’t been the champions for very long and they need some wins to establish themselves as champion. The titles need to be developed more than a bit and this should help them a lot.

Video on Bron Breakker retaining the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc.

Someone who appears to be T-Bar burns a mask and says the second coming isn’t about retribution. Well that’s a good sign.

Here is new North American Champion Wes Lee for a chat. Lee thanks the fans for believing in him because he never thought he would be able to win anything, especially on his own. He is proud to be here….and here is Grayson Waller to interrupt. Waller wants a title shot but lee reminds Waller that he lost at Halloween Havoc.

Then R-Truth of all people comes out, wearing a mask, to welcome us to Halloween Havoc. Waller points out that Halloween Havoc was three days ago, but Truth thinks Waller is British. Lee says it was three days ago and gets congratulated on his title win. Oh and how did Waller do at Halloween Havoc? This turns into a discussion of drug use and Waller agrees to face Truth next week. Then Waller gets beaten up and sent outside.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are fired up for their Tag Team Title shot, with an Eminem pep talk.

Apollo Crews is done with Grayson Waller and now he wants the NXT Title.

Shotzi vs. Lash Legend

Quincy Elliott is here with Shotzi. Legend knocks her to the floor to start, where Elliott offers a distraction. Back in and Legend drives her into the corner but Shotzi grabs Never Wake Up for the pin at 3:37.

Rating: C-. Well that happened. There wasn’t much to be said about this one as it was more about Shotzi shutting Legend up (thank goodness) than anything else. NXT seems to have cooled it a lot with Legend and that is a nice thing to see, though Shotzi still has a long way to go on Smackdown.

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

This is a five minute match and the result of Julius Creed beating Kemp on Saturday. Hold on though as Kemp pops up on screen to say he isn’t medically cleared so we’ll do this later. Sanga and Veer pop up and jump the Creeds. Ivy Nile comes down to glare at them and then checks on the Creeds. No match.

Pretty Deadly is ready to keep their titles.

Toxic Attraction calls each other and brag about how awesome they are. Next week it’s Mandy Rose’s one year anniversary of her title reign.

Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade/Edris Enofe

Pretty Deadly is defending and get in trouble early, with a top rope elbow getting two on Wilson. A running boot to the face/clothesline combination sends Wilson outside, followed by a knee drop back inside. Wilson manages to get over to Prince, who gets punched out of the air by Enofe. Everything breaks down and the champs are sent outside as we take a break.

Back with Blade getting the hot tag and cleaning house, including a huge flip dive over the post to the floor. A high crossbody gets two on Prince as everything breaks down. Enofe knees Wilson down but Prince pulls Enofe to the floor. Spilled Milk is broken up and a rollup gets a VERY close two on Prince. Now Spilled Milk can retain the titles at 12:30.

Rating: C+. They had me buying that near fall near the end but after the kickout, it was clear that the titles weren’t going anywhere. Pretty Deadly is a heck of a team as they seem beatable but still manage to stay looking strong enough to hold the titles for a long time. I still like Blade and Enofe quite a bit, as they are a perfectly good plucky face team.

JD McDonagh says he’s a necessary evil and will hurt people.

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons argue over blame for the loss, but they do have a rematch.

Here is Schism to unveil their newest member. After speeches from the unmasked members, the person in the red hoodie unmasks as….Ava Raine, who says this family has made her whole. She would be better known as the Rock’s daughter. That’s uh, a choice for sure, as the worst thing in wrestling today gets a new member from a famous family.

Sol Ruca thinks she is ready for Indi Hartwell. Indi Hartwell does not think Sol Ruca is ready for Indi Hartwell.

Earlier this week, the Performance Center got a phone call and we hear a rhyming message about getting rid of sins and tearing NXT apart…..from Scrypts?

Sol Ruca vs. Indi Hartwell

Ruca flips away to start but gets dropped with a clothesline. A forearm to the back of the head finishes for Hartwell at 1:20.

Post match Elektra Lopez returns to wreck both women.

We go to Chase U where Bodie Hayward is nowhere to be seen. Duke Hudson gives Chase an apple and takes Hayward’s seat, but doesn’t take notes. Chase yells at him, so Hudson steals someone’s pen to take a few notes on Survivor Series.

Roxanne Perez isn’t sorry for what she did to Cora Jade.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are upset by their loss but then get in a truck, driven by the returning Odyssey Jones, with a bunch of women.

JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

Dragunov starts fast by slamming him off the top but gets chopped in the corner. Back up and McDonagh knocks Dragunov off the apron and into the announcers’ table. That’s enough for medics to come out and check on Dragunov as we take a break. We come back with Dragunov still in trouble but managing to win a slugout. Booker: “Could this be that Shucky Ducky Quack Quack Moment?”

McDonagh gets knees up to block a top rope backsplash but Dragunov catches him on top. A top rope superplex drops McDonagh again and a fist drop on the mat knocks him half silly. Dragunov collapses though and McDonagh grabs him in a body vice with a crossface, with Dragunov passing out at 13:30.

Rating: B-. As I try to get my head around “could this be that Shucky Ducky Quack Quack Moment”, I’m trying to figure out what is so special about McDonagh. This probably sets him up for another title shot against Bron Breakker and he probably gets the title. I have no idea why McDonagh is getting this kind of a push, but someone in NXT certainly sees a lot in him.

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance b. Zoey Stark/Nikkita Lyons – 450/neckbreaker combination to Lyons

Shotzi b. Lash Legend – Never Wake Up

Pretty Deadly b. Edris Enofe/Malik Blade – Spilled Milk to Blade

Indi Hartwell b. Sol Ruca – Forearm to the back of the head

JD McDonagh b. Ilja Dragunov – Crossface with a bodyscissors

