Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.29.24  

NXT

Date: October 29, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re done with Halloween Havoc and the big story is wee seem to be heading for a mini ECW reunion when the show heads to Philadelphia next week. Odds are that means we get some hype for the show this week, as Bubba Ray Dudley does not seem happy with Ridge Holland for attacking NXT Champion Trick Williams to end Sunday’s show. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Halloween Havoc but it’s interrupted by Tatum Paxley shoving a casket to the ring.

Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo

Casket match with Paxley bringing a casket and Choo bringing a bed. Paxley starts fast with a dropkick to stagger Choo as commentary says the first casket match was between Undertaker and Kamala in 1992, showing commentary doesn’t know the difference between Casket and Coffin. Choo gets a trashcan wrapped around her head for some stick shots, followed by something like a reverse Angle Slam back inside. Back up and Choo puts her in a trashcan for a dropkick as we take a break.

Back with Paxley being hiptossed into a dollhouse but Paxley uses the pillow to avoid the casket being closed. Choo pulls out a pillow full of Legos and a full nelson slam plants Paxley in a rather painful way. Paxley still won’t be slammed inside so they both crash in with the lid closing. A fire extinguisher blast to the face sends Choo onto her bed and Paxley puts her into the casket for the win at 10:10.

Rating: C. This felt like something that belonged on the Halloween Havoc Kickoff Show more than here, but I do like Paxley getting a win. That and anything involving Choo and this dumb sleep/pillow/bed thing taking a step down. I’m still not sure what the heck Choo is supposed to be about but I also can’t bring myself to be remotely interested.

Now we get the Halloween Havoc recap.

Here is Trick Williams for a chat. Williams went into the Devil’s Playground at NXT and he’s still your NXT Champion. Ridge Holland attacked him after the match though and that’s why he owes Bubba Ray Dudley a thank you. Cue Bubba, who says he did what he did because Holland was disrespectful. Bubba was watching Holland get involved and wondered where everyone was, but none of them came out because of that title.

Williams needs to have eyes in the back of his head, which Williams understands, but he wants revenge. What he wants is a tag match with the two of them against Holland and Ethan Page in the ECW Arena next week. Ray says he’s known Williams for about three minutes and the juices are already flowing. He’s ready to bring out the tye dye and puts on the glasses, but then he says no. I heartily approve of this decision.

Ava is in the back with Rob Van Dam, who says if Bubba doesn’t want to do it, he will. Ava says she’d love to have him on the show and will think of something for him to do. Kelani Jordan comes in and wants the North American Title back. Nikkita Lyons comes in to say Jordan is at the back of the line, which doesn’t work for Jordan.

Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen play Tony D’Angelo a voicemail from someone not happy with how this has been going. They’ll deal with D’Angelo next week. Commentary confirms that was Nunzio on the phone, meaning we’re likely getting the FBI. Sure.

Heritage Cup: Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey

King is challenging and has William Regal in his corner. Round one begins with a bit of a slow start before they trade rollups for two each. Dempsey fires off some knees to the face but Dempsey hits a spinning high crossbody for two. A rollup (ala his father Brian Pillman) gets the same but Dempsey grabs a bridging butterfly suplex for the pin at 2:24.

Round two begins with Dempsey elbowing him in the face and grabbing a cravate to crank away. Back up and Dempsey sends him over the top, with King hurting his knee on the apron. We take a break and come back with the clocking having been paused for the commercial (erg). King’s belly to back suplex into a superkick drops Dempsey as the round ends.

Round three begins with Dempsey going after the bad knee and a fisherman’s suplex gets two. A half crab stays on the leg but King fights back, only for the knee to go out again. Regal tries to slip him the brass knuckles but King says no, allowing Dempsey to grab a German suplex for the pin to retain at 2:55 of the round and 13:34 overall.

Rating: C. This was another step in the evolution o King into a nice guy, but at the same time it’s also another loss on a large pile of them. At some point he has to win some bigger matches, which could still come, but he also has to do something that stands out a bit more. I didn’t see it here, even with Regal in his corner.

Video on Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker.

Zaria vs. Brinley Reece

Zaria shoulders Reece down and lifts her up by the arm or some pain. Reece’s clothesline doesn’t work as it’s a spear into an F5 to give Zaria the pin at 2:48. Total destruction.

Post match Fatal Influence pops up to mock Zaria but here are Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade to do the same. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer run in to even things out a bit (some may say they’re already ahead) but Jordynne Grace (from TNA) runs in to officially wreck the villains.

Post break, a ten woman tag has been set up.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan snaps off an armdrag to start and hits a running dropkick. A basement crossbody gets two on Lyons before they pull each other into the splits. Lyons sends her hard into the corner but Jordan fights up with some running forearms. Those are cut off but here is Rizzo for a distraction, allowing Jordan to pull Lyons down. One Of A Kind finishes Lyons off at 4:04.

Rating: C. I can certainly go for Lyons not getting close to a title, as she loses what little appeal she has every time she’s on the show. Rizzo going after Lyons could be interesting as Rizzo has done well enough when she is given the chance. Jordan is likely going to either go after Fatal Influence again or go after the Women’s Title.

Post match Rizzo runs in to beat Lyons down and they brawl to the back.

Here is Ethan Page for a chat but Ridge Holland cuts him off in a hurry. Holland says everyone is sick and tired of Page but Holland will be taking the NXT Title from Trick Williams. Bully Ray made the right call by turning down the offer of a tag match but here is Ray to interrupt.

Ray has learned a lot about Holland in the last 48 hours, who has commanded the conversation on Busted Open Radio. He’s impressed by Holland’s rugby background and ability to come back after serious injuries so quickly. Ray doesn’t like disrespect but isn’t going to be wrestling again. Holland isn’t surprised because Ray is just a radio host and is overrated, just like ECW. The beating is on but Trick Williams makes the save. The tag match is on.

This was a good example of what has kept me from caring about the whole story. Ray talked about being half of the greatest tag team ever and while the Dudleys were great, Ray on his own is just kind of there. He’s dragged down a lot of shows he’s been on in recent years and it’s hard to care about him again just because they’re going to a certain arena. At least it’s likely to be done next week though.

Stephanie Vaquer and company are ready for the big ten woman tag next week. Rhea Ripley comes in and tells them to blow the roof off.

Jaida Parker is ready to take out Lola Vice and Dawn Marie better stay out of her way.

Judgment Day is here…and Rhea Ripley has been attacked.

Tag Team Titles: Nathan Frazier/Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander/Je’Von Evans

Frazier and Axiom are defending. Alexander works on Axiom’s arm to start but gets armdragged without much effort. Frazier and Evans come in to trade missed kicks and flips but Alexander comes in of a blind tag for a running dropkick. Frazier knocks Alexander into the corner so Axiom holds out his hand for a tag but Frazier would rather stomp away.

Back up and Frazier is sent outside, with Evans and Alexander hitting dives as we take a break. We come back with Alexander hitting a fireman’s carry kick to the head to Axiom and Evans comes back in. A springboard clothesline gets two on Frazier and Evans makes Axiom DDT Frazier for two. Evans’ powerbomb gets two with Frazier making the save.

A double springboard cutter gives Evans two on Axiom, who is right back with a super Spanish Fly to Alexander. Frazier’s phoenix splash gets two but Evans makes the save while also hitting a step up cutter on Axiom. Cue Wes Lee to brawl with Evans to the back, leaving Alexander to hit a Michinoku Driver. Not that it matters as the brainbuster/superkick combination finishes Alexander to retain at 14:55.

Rating: B-. This was pretty much the same thing Axiom and Frazier have done for months now: bicker a lot leading up to the match, have some issues during the match, win to retain anyway, stat the whole thing over. They’re going to split up someday and neither of them are going to come out looking good because this story has been going on way too long. That being said, I’m not sure who else there is to take the titles, but find something new for them already.

Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans are brawling in the back when Ava and Rob Van Dam come in. The fight is broken up, with Van Dam saying he knows what he wants to do next week. I’m going to assume it’s another special referee and if so, egads find something else to do already.

Results

Tatum Paxley b. Wendy Choo – Paxley shut Choo in the casket

Charlie Dempsey b. Lexis King 2-0

Zaria b. Brinley Reece – F5

Kelani Jordan b. Nikkita Lyons – One Of A Kind

Nathan Frazier/Axiom b. Cedric Alexander/Je’Von Evans – Brainbuster/superkick combination to Alexander

