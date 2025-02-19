Hall’s WWE NXT Review 2.18.25  

NXT

Date: February 18, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We’re done with Vengeance Day and that means it is time to start getting ready for Stand & Deliver in about two months. The big story from Vengeance Day seems to be Jordynne Grace coming after the two Women’s Titles, which could lead to some big showdowns. Other than that, Oba Femi will need a new challenger so let’s get to it.

Long Vengeance Day recap, including four Performance Center wrestlers attacking Oba Femi and Fraxiom.

Here is Oba Femi and he wants the four guys to come get him now. Instead, here is TNA X-Division Champion (and fellow monster) Moose for a big man staredown. Moose says this has to happen and Femi seems ready for the whole thing. They stare each other down and hold up their titles. Works for me.

Earlier today, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors invited Ava and Eddy Thorpe to their after party. That’s a no from both, with Thorpe saying they should be at Chase U. That sets up a match for later tonight.

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

Ashante Thee Adonis is here with Petrovic. Jordan and Parker slug it out until Jordan sends the other two outside for a dive. Back in and Parker chokes Jordan on the ropes before a snap suplex gets two. We take a break and come back with Parker hitting a reverse suplex on Jordan but Petrovic jumps Parker in the ropes.

Jordan hits a standing legdrop for two on Parker (no Booker, that isn’t innovative, as Big Show did it before) but Parker runs Petrovic over. Jordan breaks up the cover with a frog splash and everyone is down. They slug it out from their knees until Parker hits a Hipnotic on Jordan. Adonis pulls Petrovic to the floor and Parker hits the Tear Drop on Jordan…but Petrovic grabs a rollup to pin Jordan at 11:32.

Rating: C+. They were doing well here with everyone getting in something, as Parker continues to feel like a future star. There is something of an “it” factor to her which is carrying her a long way and makes me wonder where she’s going. Other than that, Petrovic kind of steals a win, though the stuff with Adonis is still not doing much for me at all.

Post match Fatal Influence runs in to beat Petrovic down as we take a break. Back with Fatal Influence beating down Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer but Jordynne Grace runs in for the save. Grace clears the ring and issues the challenge for the six woman tag later tonight.

Stacks tells the rest of the D’Angelo Family that he has to deal with Shawn Spears on his own tonight.

Sol Ruca/Zaria vs. Meta Four

Ruca and Legend miss kicks to the face to start and it’s off to Jackson for a quick dropkick. Ruca takes Jackson down just as well though and moonsaults into a Meteora for two. Legend and Zaria take turns exchanging gorilla presses until Jackson missile dropkicks Ruca to the floor.

We take a break and come back with Ruca fighting her way out of trouble, allowing the tag to Zaria for the house cleaning. Zaria suplexes Jackson for two and Ruca comes back in for a superkick. A running hurricanrana and armdrag drop Jackson and we get the big Zaria vs. Legend showdown. Zaria muscles her up but can’t keep a fireman’s carry. Jackson comes back in and gets speared into an F5. The Sol Snatcher finishes for Ruca at 11:39.

Rating: B-. This was better than I was expecting as Zaria and Ruca work well enough together. I can go with Zaria being put into a team if Vaquer and Giulia are already doing something in the singles ranks. It lets Zaria do something else and that’s better than nothing. I’m not wild on the Meta Four getting pinned, but I can’t imagine they’re long for NXT anyway.

Wes Lee and company are talking about how things are wild around here but the still unnamed Ricky Starks pops in to say he’ll answer your questions out in the arena.

Here are Ava and Ricky Starks for the contract signing. Starks is glad to be here and he’s ready to take this place by storm and win everything there is to win. The revolution is ready to begin and he’s ready to sign but Ethan page interrupts. Page says Starks is following his playbook and is probably guaranteed a title match in his contract.

Starks doesn’t buy this and is ready to take the show to a new level but Page isn’t convinced. Starks thinks Je’Von Evans will be coming back to get his revenge on Page…and here is Evans to jump Page and brawl with him to the back. Now it’s Wes Lee interrupting the signing so Starks offers to face him next week. Lee tries to cut off the signing but gets clotheslined to the floor. We see the contract and his name is officially Ricky Saints. Eh I’ve heard worse.

The No Quarter Catch Crew interrupts Fraxiom…and call out the Hardys (the TNA Tag Team Champions) for next week in Cincinnati.

Ricky Saints has gone to the back…and a bunch of people (Hank And Tank, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura and perhaps others) have been attacked. Saints: “D***, this place is crazy.”

Shawn Spears vs. Stacks

Spears’ associates and the D’Angelo Family are here too. Starks starts the fight on the floor and hits a running boot to the face inside. Spears sends him to the apron though and grabs a hanging DDT. A regular DDT plants Stacks again and Spears hammers away on the mat. Stacks comes back with a slingshot Codebreaker for a breather as the goons almost get into it on the floor. A spinebuster gets Stacks out of trouble but Spears brainbusters him onto the knee. The C4 gives Spears the pin at 5:08.

Rating: C+. They were speeding through this and it seems like we are gearing up for a big Spears vs. Tony D’Angelo title match down the line. That should make for a nice showdown, though I’m still not overly interested in whatever Spears talks about most of the time. At least this is getting into more of a normal feud, which should go better for him.

Lexis King introduces himself to Moose and doesn’t like what he has been doing so far. Moose says if King wants an X-Division Title shot next week, he’s on.

Andre Chase is almost fired up over what Eddy Thorpe said but comes back to reality.

Andre Chase vs. Eddy Thorpe

Thorpe stomps away in the corner to start but Chase snaps off a hurricanrana. Chase takes him out on the floor as well but gets dropped back inside. Cue Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon in Chase U shirts to cheer Chase on from the student section, which is enough for Chase to fight back up. A big boot and Russian legsweep look to set up the spelling stomps but Chase can’t do it. Thorpe hits a German suplex into the impaler DDT for the pin at 4:26.

Rating: C. This was the next step in the story of Chase, as you can see that the magic is still in there but something is going to have to pull it out. That very well may be the return of Thea Hail down the line but I’m not sure how that is going to go. It’s a long term story, but for now it would have been a stretch for Chase to beat someone who took out Trick Williams over the weekend.

Post match Trick Williams pops up on screen to say this isn’t over with Thorpe.

Ethan Page interrupts Ava and Ricky Saints to complain about Je’Von Evans. Wes Lee and Evans come in so Ava makes it a tag match next week.

The Hardys are down to face the No Quarter Catch Crew next week and invite Fraxiom to watch.

Stephanie Vaquer/Giulia/Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence

Vaquer rolls Henley up to start before it’s Nyx coming in to face Giulia. Nyx’s right hands don’t work as Giulia takes her down, allowing Grace to come in for a German suplex. Everything breaks down and it’s a six way brawl with the villains being sent outside. Grace hits a big dive but Jayne pulls Vaquer down by the hair back inside. Henley grabs a quick distraction and Jayne drops Vaquer as we take a break.

Back with Vaquer fighting out of a chinlock, setting up a rollup for two. The tag attempt is broken up and Henley kicks Vaquer in the face. Jayne gets in another shot and mocks Grace before the tag, only for Vaquer to get over for the tag a few seconds later. Everything breaks down and Grace MuscleBusters Nyx for two with Jayne making the save. Jayne is back with a running knee for two on Grace and Henley adds a Blockbuster. Giulia plants Jayne and grabs a belly to back suplex, followed by a dive from Vaquer. The Grace Driver finishes Nyx at 13:03.

Rating: B-. This was about giving Grace her first win as part of the NXT roster and it worked out well. Grace got to run through some people here and Fatal Influence are just good enough to feel like a challenge for her. Odds are Grace will be put into a bigger story sooner than later, but for now, she’s off to a nice start.

The winners post and Grace looks at the titles.

There is a brawl in the parking lot and Ava’s office has been trashed. Mr. Stone is down and the words “NO ONE IS SAFE” have been painted on the wall. Ava isn’t sure what happened to end the show. She’s not overly bright is she?

Results

Karmen Petrovic b. Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan – Rollup to Jordan

Sol Ruca/Zaria b. Meta Four – Sol Snatcher to Jackson

Shawn Spears b. Stacks – C4

Eddy Thorpe b. Andre Chase – Impaler DDT

Stephanie Vaquer/Jordynne Grace/Giulia b. Fatal Influence – Grace Driver to Nyx

