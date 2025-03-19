Hall’s WWE NXT Review 3.18.25  

NXT

Date: March 18, 2025

Location: Capital Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

We’re done with Roadblock and that means it is time to get ready for Stand & Deliver. That should make for some big matches on the way there, as we can find out what we should expect on the show. As for tonight though, we have NXT Underground with Trick Williams hopefully blowing off his feud with Eddy Thorpe. Let’s get to it.

Women’s US Title: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca

Green, with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, is defending while Ruca has Zaria with her. Ruca starts fast with an armbar and handstands her way out of a headscissors. An X Factor gets two on Green but she’s back up with a hard whip into the corner. Back up and Ruca faceplants her down, setting up the surfing on Green’s back. That earns her another knockdown though and we take a break with Ruca in trouble.

We come back with Green taking out the knee but Ruca wins a slugout. The knee gives out on a springboard attempt though and Green gets two off a Rough Ryder. Green gets caught on top and Ruca manages a cartwheel DDT, setting up a big dive to the floor. Back in and Green’s Codebreaker connects but she has to break up the Sol Snatcher. The Unprettier retains the title at 9:49.

Rating: C+. This was a nice way to start things off as Green comes back to NXT and breaks a bit of a sweat against a popular star in Ruca. That’s all this needed to be as Green continues to be entertaining no matter what she is doing. It was a good opening match with Ruca hanging in there before going down in defeat.

Je’Von Evans suggests that he and Trick Williams are friends and partners but Williams doesn’t want to hear it. Lexis King comes in to run his mouth and gets punched for his efforts.

The D’Angelo Family is ready to get Tony D’Angelo’s title back, but tonight D’Angelo is staying in the back while the rest of the team gets some revenge.

Here is Stephanie Vaquer for a chat after becoming a double champion last week. She says this is difficult for her because English isn’t her first language. Wrestling is her first language and she proved it last week against one of the best. Now she is ready for her first challenger and here is Jordynne Grace to interrupt. Grace says Vaquer is a trailblazer but she isn’t the only one who won last week. Cue Jaida Parker to jump Grace from behind, saying the line starts behind her. Vaquer should enjoy her time as double champion while she can, because Parker is coming for the title.

Hank And Tank fire each other up.

Hank And Tank vs. Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs

It’s a brawl before the bell and Briggs clotheslines Hank down, setting up a chokeslam for two. Inamura comes in to strike away on Tank in the corner and everything breaks down again. Everyone heads outside before Inamura gives Tank a spinning slam back inside. Briggs’ big boot gets two but Tank manages a knockdown and hands it back to Hank. House is quickly cleaned but Tank misses a Swanton. Inamura’s top rope splash is good for the pin at 5:45.

Rating: C+. Inamura and Briggs are a tam who need wins like this, as they have been presented in a weird way. For some reason they have done just about everything but win a bunch of regular tag matches. This isn’t the big breakthrough win but it’s better than having the team all over the place week to week.

Eddy Thorpe comes into the locker room and talks to Ridge Holland, with the two of them talking about how no one will accept them no matter what they do.

D’Angelo Family vs. The Culling

It’s a brawl on the floor to start and we settle to Riz taking Dame into the corner and hitting a high crossbody. Stacks comes in to clothesline Vance, who powers him out tot he floor. The distraction lets Dame deck Riz but Stacks is back in with a springboard forearm to Vance. Everyone winds up on the floor for the string of dives with the Family taking over as we take a break.

Back with Jensen chopping at Stacks and hitting a top rope bulldog for two. Vance grabs a chinlock until Stacks kicks his way to freedom. The women brawl again as the tag brings in Crusifino to clean house. The Shatter Machine connects….and we cut to the back, where Tony D’Angelo is attacked by the mysterious group. That’s enough of a distraction for Vance to give Stacks the reverse Death Valley Driver for the pin at 10:30.

Rating: C+. This was an energetic match at times, with the women getting in multiple brawls to keep things going. At the same time, you had the ending as a way to keep the Culling strong and protect the Family as well. It was a good way to go, with the Culling continuing to rise up the ranks, especially Vance, who got to show himself off a bit.

Ava makes Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Title next week. Works for Vaquer, so here is Fallon Henley to say she wants her own title shot. Ava throws her out because Vaquer is already busy.

Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic

The rest of Fatal Influence and Ashante Thee Adonis are here too. Petrovic kicks her down to start and hits a basement clothesline. A basement dropkick gets two but Jayne is back with a kick to the face. The Cannonball gives Jayne two and she grabs the chinlock to keep Petrovic down. That’s broken up so Adonis throws in a chair, which the referee cuts off. Back up and Jayne catches Petrovic with a discus forearm for the pin at 4:02.

Rating: C. I still don’t get the point of Petrovic and Adonis and they aren’t exactly making things that much more interesting. Other than that, it was nice to see Jayne getting a win, though I’m not sure what is supposed to be next for Fatal Influence. In theory it should be Henley getting her rematch, but after that it could go in a few ways. I’m just not sure how interesting that would be.

Hank And Tank are annoyed at their loss so here are Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont to mock them.

Jaida Parker is ready to win next week. Ashante Thee Adonis and Karmen Petrovic can be seen fighting in the back.

Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

They grapple up against the ropes to start before Holland hits some uppercuts. Saints is right back with a dropkick but Holland suplexes him right back. Saints’ elbow in the corner connects, only for Holland to pull him off the middle buckle. Holland tosses him outside and we take a break.

Back with Holland working on the back, including an over the shoulder backbreaker. That’s broken up and Saints sends him outside for a ram into the apron. Back in and a tornado DDT plants Holland again, setting up the Roshambo (minus the running part) to give Saints the pin at 12:32.

Rating: C+. They had to start Saints’ singles career somewhere and beating someone with Holland’s status is a good way to go. Saints is someone who could turn into something big around here, though it might take some time for that to happen. At least he got his first singles win, as he is at least getting somewhere.

The mystery group talks about how they weren’t given a chance and now it’s time for them to do something about it. Their name seems to be Dark State.

Here’s what’s coming next week, including Stephanie Vaquer defending both of her titles (Women’s Title against Jaida Parker and Women’s Norther American Title against Fallon Henley).

Ricky Saints is happy about his win and is ready for Stand & Deliver…but the Culling interrupts. Trash talk ensues, but Saints makes it clear to Izzi Dame that he measures up in all the right places. A quick stare at Shawn Spears sends the culling leaving.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams

NXT Underground, meaning no ropes and you only win via submission or knockout. Thorpe takes him to the mat to start and they start the brawling before heading outside. Williams whips Thorpe into the steps but misses the Trick Shot back inside. Instead Thorpe knocks him down and goes outside again for a belly to back suplex through the announcers’ table. Back in and Thorpe grabs a triangle choke but Williams powerbombs him onto the Evolve wrestlers outside. They get back inside again, where Williams hammers away until the referee stops it at 3:54.

Rating: C. Where’s the rest of this? The match was built up for weeks and then it doesn’t even go four minutes. That’s a weird way to go and I’m not sure what purpose it really served. I get the idea of having the match be more realistic as they were being so violent, but it still felt underwhelming.

Post match Trick Williams calls out and receives Oba Femi. Then the lights go out and Dark State is here, with Je’Von Evans and the Evolve wrestlers coming in to help with the fight. Evans hits a cutter on Femi and stands tall with Williams as Dark State stands in the crowd to end the show.

Results

Chelsea Green b. Sol Ruca – Unprettier

Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs b. Hank And Tank – Top rope splash to Tank

The Culling b. D’Angelo Family – Reverse Death Valley Driver to Stacks

Jacy Jayne b. Karmen Petrovic – Discus forearm

Ricky Saints b. Ridge Holland – Roshambo

Trick Williams b. Eddy Thorpe via referee stoppage

