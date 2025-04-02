Hall’s WWE NXT Review 4.1.25  

NXT

Date: April 1, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

It’s another title show as Shawn Spears is defending the North American Title against Ricky Saints. Other than that, we need to find out some of the matches for Stand & Deliver as we are just over two weeks away from the biggest show of the year. There is a good chance that we find out some of those matches this week so let’s get to it.

Here is Stephanie Vaquer to get things going for a chat with Ava. After Ava praises her for her recent efforts, she announces that Vaquer has agreed to vacate the Women’s North American Title. Therefore, the new champion will be crowned in a six woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver (ERG), with qualifying matches beginning tonight.

Hold on though as Vaquer says she will give up the title if she gets to pick the challenger for the Women’s Title. Cue Jordynne Grace, who says she wants us to have the title match the fans are demanding. Cue Jaida Parker, who says she dropped Grace last week, but Grace brings up Parker losing to Vaquer last week. The brawl is on, with Grace LAUNCHING one of them over the top. Parker backs off a bit and a match seems likely. As usual, Parker feels like a star and that is going to take her places.

Trick Williams wants to face Oba Femi at Stand & Deliver.

Femi arrives and is ready to deal with Williams tonight.

The women’s locker room bickers over the ladder match.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Lash Legend

Zaria actually loses a test of strength to start but gets her over with a sunset flip. They chop it out, with Legend’s getting quite the response. Legend knocks her down again but Zaria grabs a victory roll for two. Back up and a pump kick sends Zaria outside, where a lot of bickering ensues as we take a break.

We come back with Legend getting frustrated as Zaria makes the comeback, including a kick to the face in the corner. Zaria’s middle rope crossbody is pulled out of the air but she reverses a powerbomb into a hurricanrana. A German suplex drops Legend again but she’s right back with a chokeslam for two. Zaria is back up with a spear and the F5 finishes at 11:45.

Rating: C. Maybe I’m missing something with Zaria but there isn’t much to her that is keeping me interested at the moment. She’s a powerhouse but that’s not really making her stand out. At the same time, Legend has come a VERY long way and looked like a star here. I could have gone for her winning, which is something I never would have bet on just a year or so ago.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura want to get to Stand & Deliver but Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont interrupt. Arguing ensues and Inamura challenges Lee. Game seems to be on.

Kelani Jordan seems interested in getting into the ladder match but Roxanne Perez comes in to say she wants to win the title so she’ll have every women’s title in NXT. Ava puts them in a qualifying match tonight.

The D’Angelo Family has gone looking for information on Dark State. They have found out the members: Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars. We get mini bios on them, most of which involve college athletics and intelligence. Tony D’Angelo sees potential in them, but has to calm Stacks down. The last plan Stacks put together didn’t go so well, but Stacks says he trusts D’Angelo. Tension seems to be high. This was a creative way to introduce the members rather than just having commentary say what’s going on.

Hank And Tank have new gear, courtesy of Pretty Deadly, but they’re not sure it’s the right look.

The members of the Culling want Shawn Spears to succeed tonight.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank And Tank

Hank And Tank are in their regular gear rather than the Pretty Deadly attire. Evolve’s Swipe Right is sitting in the front row as we hear about some bad weather in the area. Borne can’t get very far with Tank to start so Heights comes in to grind away on a headlock. It’s back to Borne, who gets taken down for a Pretty Deadly style double team.

Heights comes back in but Borne makes a quick blind tag and clotheslines Hank to the floor. Back in and the chinlock doesn’t last long and Hank gets over for the tag to Tank to pick up the pace. A spinebuster gets two on Heights with Borne making the save. Everything breaks down and Borne has to break up a Pretty Deadly Spilled Milk. A TKO/DDT combination finishes Tank at 5:38.

Rating: C+. Hank And Tank continue to do very little for me so it was nice to see them lose here. That being said, it did seem like they were trying to find something with the Pretty Deadly impressions so maybe some changes are coming. I could go for more of the Crew, with Heights continuing to look good in there. Borne is as well, which is a nice little bonus.

Here is Trick Williams to say that he is still the man around here. No matter what Oba Femi has said, there is nothing stopping Williams from getting back to the top of the mountain. Cue Je’Von Evans to interrupt, but Williams says the adults are talking. Evans asks Williams when he knew it was his time (which is what Williams asked John Cena, launching his singles run), which must sound familiar.

Evans wants the #1 spot but he doesn’t have to step out of anyone’s shadow to do it. Williams says Evens has no idea what it’s like to be the champion. Evans: “You ain’t Trick Williams. You’re Carmelo Hayes.” That gets Williams’ attention, with Evans saying this is the exact same stuff that Hayes told Williams last year. Evans brings up dropping Oba Femi, which brings Femi out to tell Evans to say it to his face. Evans talks about getting so close to winning at Deadline and threatens to jump Femi again.

Williams isn’t interested but Femi tells him to shut up. Femi says the now belongs to him and Williams tells Evans to get out. Femi says Williams is talking too much so here is Ava to announce….the triple threat title match for Stand & Deliver (erg). Williams decks Evans but gets knocked to the floor, only for the lights to go out and Dark State to appear. Femi tells them to bring it so here they come to beat him down. Evans and Williams are laid out too.

Andre Chase is banged up and has a cracked rib, which has no timetable for recovery. He doesn’t have a ride home, but Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon show up with a wheelchair to help him out. Chase thinks they might not be so bad after all but they back up when they see Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace fighting.

Fraxiom kind of mocks Hank And Tank over their Pretty Deadly stuff, but Axiom wishes he and Frazer were such close friends. Swipe Right (Ricky Smokes/Brad Baylor) come in to ask for a match against Fraxiom. Frazer accepts but Axiom isn’t impressed. Swipe Right are more interested in Roxanne Perez walking by, calling her a smoke show.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kelani Jordan

They lock up to start with Jordan taking her down into a headscissors. That’s broken up and Jordan flips to her feet as we take an early break. Back with Perez slamming her head first into the mat and flipping over her for an exchange of glaring. Jordan drapes her over the middle rope for a handstand spinning Fameasser (that was impressive) for two. Perez gets in a rake to the eyes though and Jordan is sent shoulder first into the post.

A big stomp onto the arm has Jordan in more trouble and Perez stays on the arm. Jordan gets two off a rollup but the kickout sends her arm into the buckle. Perez hits a northern lights suplex onto the arm for two and we take another break. Back again with Jordan getting in a kick but missing One Of A Kind. Perez’s cartwheel knee to the head (ouch) gets two but Jordan plants her with a DDT. One Of A Kind connects to put Perez away at 14:41.

Rating: B. Good stuff here with Jordan having to work hard to overcome the odds in the end. That’s the kind of win she has been needing lately and it’s a good sign for her future. I’m not sure if she’s going to win the title but at least she got a nice win on the way there. Perez very well may be on her way out of NXT, as she seems ready to be called up to the main roster.

Stevie Turner apologizes to Ava for Swipe Right but Robert Stone brings up the matches announced for Stand & Deliver. Ava is more worried about Dark State so she puts three of them in a six man against Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams.

Ricky Saints isn’t worried about what Shawn Spears has been saying about his past. Tonight is about the future, when he wins the North American Title.

Zaria wants Sol Ruca out there with her at Stand & Deliver. Kelani Jordan comes in to say she’s winning the ladder match but Zaria isn’t impressed. Ruca says she’ll win….and Zaria doesn’t like that either.

Dark State is down for next week’s match but says no one is safe.

North American Title: Ricky Saints vs. Shawn Spears

Spears, with the Culling, is defending and goes straight to the floor to start. Saints is right there with a dive to take him down and hammers away to start fast. Back in and Saints hits a nice dropkick before unloading with right hands in the corner. Saints hits something like a dancing Old School off the barricade, including kissing his fingers and putting them on the forehead of a VERY happy fan.

We take a break and come back with Spears sending him hard into the corner. Saints catches him on top though and slugs away, setting up a top rope Jackhammer of all things, leaving both of them down. Back up and Saints strikes away, setting up a heck of a spinebuster for two.

It’s back to the floor for a tornado DDT off the apron to plant Spears again. Izzi Dame slips Spears the belt though and a shot to the face gets two. Spears loads up the C4 but Saints reverses into one of his own. Saints takes out the Culling and hits a spear into the Roshambo is good for the title at 10:17.

Rating: B-. This might not have been a great match but it was an absolute star making performance from Saints, who not only won the match and the title but showed all kinds of fire on the way. That’s what is going to make him into a bigger deal and it worked very well here. Saints is instantly a player and this will make people notice him. Great stuff for Saints here and I was impressed.

Post match Saints celebrates with the title but Ethan Page runs in to take him out.

Results

Zaria b. Lash Legend – F5

No Quarter Catch Crew b. Hank And Tank – DDT/TKO combination to Tank

Kelani Jordan b. Roxanne Perez – One Of A Kind

Ricky Saints b. Shawn Spears – Roshambo

