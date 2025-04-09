Hall’s WWE NXT Review – 4.8.25  

NXT

Date: April 8, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, Booker T.

We are less than two weeks away from Stand & Deliver and this week’s show is going to be focused on the main event. In this case we have a six man tag between the three people involved in the Stand & Deliver main event and the debuting Dark State. That could go in a variety of ways so let’s get to it.

Stephanie Vaquer will announce her opponent for Stand & Deliver after this match.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Stephanie Vaquer is on commentary. They get in a fight to start and head outside for some rams into the apron. Back in and Grace hits a Death Valley Driver for two before heading out to the apron. Neither can drop the other so Parker hits a TKO onto the top rope. A Blockbuster gives Parker two and she sits on Grace in the corner (setting up that high step, which is an awesome signature taunt).

We take a break and come back with Parker blocking a sunset bomb but getting caught in….well Grace loaded her up for a Tombstone but flipped her backwards onto her back (that was cool). Grace drops her face first onto the turnbuckle and gets two off a neckbreaker. The Juggernaut Driver is blocked so Grace sends her to the floor, where a suicide dive doesn’t work as her foot gets caught in the ropes. Thankfully she’s ok as Parker slaps Vaquer, who swings and hits Grace by mistake. That’s enough for the referee to throw it out at 10:03.

Rating: B-. As much as I like both of them, my goodness I do not want another triple threat over Wrestlemania Weekend. They are hammering those things into the ground this year and that’s where it seems we’re going with this one too. Parker continues to feel like a star and if she can back it up in the ring, they have something special with her. Grace isn’t exactly bad either, but please don’t just throw them both in there with Vaquer.

Post match the brawl stays on but Giulia makes her return and helps Vaquer clear the ring. Then Giulia lays out Vaquer and holds up the title. Vaquer never announcers her challenger.

We look back at Ricky Saints winning the North American Title last week in a star making performance, only to be taken out by Ethan Page after the match.

Swipe Right interrupt Hank & Tank and offer them advice after their match tonight. Hank: “We’re not that desperate…are we?” Tank: “No Hank.”

The Culling wants the North American Title back but Shawn Spears says he is happy with what he did and it’s time for the rest of the team to succeed.

Fraxiom vs. Swipe Right

Non-title and Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) are the heel pretty boy team from Evolve. Smokes dropkicks Axiom off the apron to start and Baylor comes in for a Hennig necksnap on Frazer. Back up and Axiom helps clear the ring, with Fraxiom hitting stereo dives to the floor. Axiom hammers away on Baylor in the corner but Smokes comes in off a blind tag and hits a spear.

A springboard X Factor gives Baylor two as Graves busts out a Julius Smokes reference for your obscure independent wrestling name drop of the week. Frazer comes back in and hits a running shooting star press but gets kneed in the face. An assisted swinging double underhook neckbreaker drops Frazer but Axiom is back in to clean house. The super Spanish Fly into the Phoenix splash finishes Smokes at 5:12.

Rating: B-. For a pair of rookies who are from the most minor of minor league shows, Swipe Right looked pretty good in there against one of the best teams going today. This was a rather nice performance from the newcomers and while they might not be ready to move up, they certainly made a nice first impression. That’s a good thing to see, though I’m almost worried about who is coming for the titles next.

Fatal Influence bickers over who will get the Women’s North American Title.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Sol Ruca vs. Jazmyn Nyx

The rest of Fatal Influence and Zaria are here too. Ruca starts fast by fighting out of a headlock and sending her into the corner. A suplex into something like a moonsault Meteora gives Ruca two but a springboard splash hits raised boots. Nyx stomps away and grabs a fisherman’s suplex for two. A running knee gives Nyx two more but Ruca is back with a spinning belly to back faceplant. Ruca’s running knee gets two but Henley offers a distraction, allowing Nyx to kick Ruca in the face for two. Back up and the Sol Snatcher finishes Nyx at 5:04.

Rating: C+. Fatal Influence is starting to fall apart and that isn’t the best sign for their future. Other than that, Ruca moving on is a good idea to go with, as having her hit the Sol Snatcher off a ladder should be fun. I’m not sure if she’s going to win the title, but it’s nice to see her getting a win in a match that matters in some way.

Je’Von Evans is coming for the NXT Title but tonight, he’s taking out Dark State.

Giulia wants a rematch with Stephanie Vaquer at Stand & Deliver.

Culling vs. Hank & Tank

Hank & Tank start fast to clean house until we settle down with Tank working on Jensen’s arm. Vance breaks it up though and Jensen comes back with a neckbreaker for two. Tank fights out of the chinlock and Hank gets the tag to fight back. Everything breaks down though and Vance sends Hank into the barricade. Hank is right back up and misses a Swanton, setting up a top rope knee/Dominator combination to give Vance the pin at 3:26.

Rating: C. Not much to see here but the point was giving the Culling a win. Hank & Tank are flailing, which very well could lead to something changing for them in the near future. Other than that, neither of these teams feel like they’re coming for the Tag Team Titles, but that didn’t seem to be the goal here anyway.

Here is Ricky Saints for a chat. Saints appreciates the reception and says the revolution will be televised again. He’s happy with his win but he’s not pleased with Ethan Page. Saints gets that Page isn’t ok with someone showing him up so get out here right now. Instead it’s Lexis King, who says he loves gold…and here is Eddy Thorpe to interrupt.

Thorpe wants a title, and it should be the one that represents the land stolen from his people. Cue Wes Lee, who says he was the best champion the title has ever seen so the conversation starts with him. Starks is ready for any of them but here is Page to drop him. The four challengers get in a brawl and Lee hits a big flip dive to take them out.

Ava, Robert Stone and Stevie Turner are in the back when Stephanie Vaquer comes in. She wants to face everyone at Stand & Deliver, so it’s a four way with Giulia, Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker. As they somehow get bigger than a triple threat.

Trick Williams is ready to get the NXT Title back and he’s not sweating Dark State.

Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe and Josh Briggs are here too. Lee kicks him in the face to start fast but gets dropped with a running shoulder. Some choking on the ropes has Inamura down again but it’s too early for a 450. Inamura strikes away in the corner and muscles him up for a fisherman’s suplex. Lee fights up and takes out Briggs but Inamura pulls him out of the air for a spinning slam. Briggs goes after DuPont though and Lee hits the Cardiac Kick for the pin at 3:54.

Rating: C+. Neither of these two have much going on at the moment but Lee could at least be in the running for the North American Title shot. I still don’t get the appeal of Inamura, who hasn’t done much in his time around here and has only had some flashes of interest. Maybe that changes in the future but for now, he’s just kind of there without doing much.

Oba Femi is ready to wreck Dark State and keep his title at Stand & Deliver.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Izzi Dame vs. Wren Sinclair

The Culling and the No Quarter Catch Crew are here too. Dame drives her into the corner to start so Sinclair grabs a wristlock. A rollup gives Sinclair two but the octopus is broken up rather quickly. Dame hits a clothesline and hammers away, setting up a crossface chickenwing. Sinclair fights up and hits some clotheslines for two, followed by a crucifix for the same. Back up and Dame grabs a Sky High for the quick pin at 4:28.

Rating: C. Not much to see here, with Dame being another name without much chance to win, though it would be a nice surprise. The Culling is having a good night here and that’s a nice thing to see, as the team is at least getting a chance. Sinclair is still good in the ring but she isn’t exactly doing much lately, which is another annoying thing to see.

A bunch of women are in Ava’s office and she announces a last chance qualifying match for the Women’s North American title match.

Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon finally get Andre Chase to agree to help them. Hank & Tank come in but run into the Street Profits, who tell them to be themselves. The Profits want them in next week’s gauntlet match for a Tag Team Title shot at Stand & Deliver.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Dark State vs. Je’Von Evans/Oba Femi/Trick Williams

Dark State charges the ring and the fight is on, with Dion Lennox starting against Oba Femi. Lennox sends him into the corner so Cutler James can come in for a clothesline. Williams comes in to go after Saquon Shugars, who pulls him down by the hair. A jumping neckbreaker hits Shugars but James comes in for a sleeper on Williams.

James slams him down but gets hit with a heck of a backdrop. Williams chops away at Shugars in the corner and hands it off to Evans, who snaps off a hurricanrana. Everything breaks down and Dark State is knocked to the floor, giving us a standoff as we take a break. Back with Evans hitting a springboard high crossbody on Shugars but Cutler comes in with a clothesline.

Lennox grabs a chinlock and the villains take turns beating on Evans. An elbow misses though and Evans hits an enziguri, allowing the tag off to Femi. House is cleaned until Shugars is tossed Williams, meaning the brawl is on. Evans hits a frog splash for two on Lennox as Williams and Femi fight up the aisle. A triple bomb, with Shugars diving off the top to put Evans down (cool) is good for the pin at 13:33.

Rating: B. For a team of people who came from pretty much nowhere with little success before this, Dark State did rather well here. That finish had quite the impact and I liked what they were doing together. They have the D’Angelo Family to deal with and this makes their feud that much more interesting as they had a strong in-ring debut here. The other three brawling into a fight isn’t a big surprise, but this was more about Dark State and they did well.

Post match Stacks pops up on the screen to issue the challenge for a fight in the parking lot next week. Well that ups the danger significantly.

