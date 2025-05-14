Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.13.25  

NXT

Date: May 13, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Corey Grave, Vic Joseph

We’re less than two weeks away from Battleground and the big story is going to see Trick Williams challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title. That means there is a good chance that Hendry will be around this week, along with some other things being set up for the show. We could be in for some big happenings so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Here is the No Quarter Catch Crew, with new #1 contender Myles Borne. He talks about how he was probably not the big favorite for last week’s battle royal and let’s get around this already: yes he has a disability because he is partially deaf. It affects his hearing and his ability to speak, but that’s not what he wants to be known as. He wants to be known as the one who overcomes the odds and while he can’t hear very well, at Battleground, he’ll hear himself called the new NXT Champion.

Cue Ethan Page, who is tired of this sentimental stuff. Borne won the title shot on a fluke so he can’t beat Oba Femi. Fans: “YOU CAN’T EITHER!” Page wants the title shot on the line tonight and Charlie Dempsey thinks it’s a good idea. Ava comes out to say it’s on, but Dempsey’s match is on right now. Page is right in that Borne came out of nowhere, but this did a good job of making him feel a lot more personable. That’s a nice thing to see and it worked well here.

Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

Non-title. Femi wastes no time in powering him out to the floor and we take an early break. Back with Dempsey getting a few shots to the head and grabbing a headscissors takeover. Dempsey starts in on the arm but Femi slams his way out of an armbar. A short armscissors is countered with a dead lift and Femi starts firing off the uppercuts. The Fall From Grace finishes Dempsey at 8:13.

Rating: B-. Dempsey going after the arm and trying to do the technical stuff worked well enough, but there was only so much you can do to stop a monster like Femi. This was more about Femi overcoming a bit of adversity and winning in the end, which is what he does well. Nice opener, and a bit better than I was expecting.

Earlier today, Thea Hail and Karmen Petrovic ran into Tatum Paxley, who was losing her mind and screaming about her friends leaving her (as Gigi Dolin was released).

Ricky Saints comes up to a warming up Ethan Page and mocks him for trying to ruin everyone’s moments. Page isn’t impressed and says Saints can go back to playing second fiddle to him. Saints: “Good luck with that.”

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

Lee has officially dubbed his team with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont as “High Rise”. Yeah that’s not good. Lee’s headlock doesn’t get him very far so he fires off some kicks to the legs. That earns him some uppercuts from D’Angelo but DuPont grabs the foot. That offers a grand total of no impact but D’Angelo sends Lee outside, with the other two catching him. D’Angelo dives onto the three of them and we take a break.

Back with Lee yelling a lot and promising to be the next Don. That brings D’Angelo up with some headbutts to the floor and an overhead belly to belly connects back inside. The powerslam gives D’Angelo two but he gets pulled down into a hurricanrana. The Cardiac Kick is speared down…but Stacks is on the Titantron. Stacks shows up at Riz’s safe house and that’s enough of a distraction for the Cardiac Kick to finish D’Angelo at 10:15.

Rating: C+. Odds are that is setting up the Stacks vs. D’Angelo showdown at Battleground and Lee winning here is a nice moment for him. Giving the stable a new name isn’t going to make it much better, but the winning could help. Not exactly a great match, but it set up the bigger match down the line.

OTM is coming back.

Here is Stephanie Vaquer for a chat. She saw Jordynne Grace becoming the new #1 contender to the Women’s Title and now it’s time for them to fight at Battleground. Cue Fatal Influence to interrupt, with Jacy Jayne bringing up Fallon Henley losing the Women’s North American Title.

Henley doesn’t like that but here is Grace to interrupt. Grace is here to protect her investment, which isn’t something Vaquer likes. Jayne mocks Grace’s lack of success, which Vaquer says will continue at Battleground. Grace is going to make sure Vaquer makes it to Battleground. Given that it’s another show and a half, that’s not much of a guarantee.

Myles Borne says he has this, mainly due to Charlie Dempsey being banged up.

The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley talk to the finalists of the women’s side of WWE LFG. Izzi Dame, Nikkita Lyons, Lola Vice and Lash Legend all come in to threaten anyone who comes for this division. Undertaker isn’t intimidated. Dang I can’t wait for LFG to be over so they can stop talking about it.

The D’Angelo Family races to the safe house.

Myles Borne vs. Ethan Page

For the Battleground title shot. Borne wrestles him into a front facelock to start and then armdrags him into an armbar. That’s broken up and Borne reverses Page’s suplex attempt into a successful version. Page elbow shim in the face and grabs a chinlock, which is broken up rather quickly as well. A clothesline puts Page out on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Page hitting a superplex but not being able to get a Boston crab. Borne snaps off an overhead belly to belly suplex and an Angle Slam gets two. Page blocks a dropkick for two more but it’s too early for the Ego’s Edge. Twisted Grin is countered as well and Borne hits a dropkick into a jackknife rollup for the pin at 11:09.

Rating: B-. The point of this match was to make Borne look like a more serious challenger to Oba Femi and it went just fine. At the end of the day, NXT has two shows to have Borne go from basically a nobody to challenging for the NXT Title. He got a clean win over a former NXT Champion and that’s good, but you can only get him so far that fast. Borne did look good here though and that’s all he could do.

Sean Legacy is upset about losing last week in the battle royal and wants Je’Von Evans.

Evans is interested but Ashante Thee Adonis comes up to mock the idea. Ricky Saints likes the idea too, and says maybe the winner can get a title shot after Battleground.

Tony D’Angelo arrives at the safe house and gets jumped by Stacks, who mocks everything he’s doing. The challenge is issued for Battleground.

Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley

Hail punches her down to start and wants to know what she did to Paxley. Some armdrags take Paxley down but she faceplants Hail down. Hail reverses a ram into the buckle as Jaida Parker is watching backstage. An enziguri connects with Hail, who is right back with a rollup for two. Paxley’s running flipping Fameasser gets two but Hail clotheslines her way out of trouble. The Kimura sends Paxley straight to the rope so Hail grabs it again. That sends Paxley to Hail’s eye, which is actually a DQ at 4:35.

Rating: C+. This was pretty much all about the ending and it only worked so well. At the end of the day, this feels like a total shift for Paxley as her short lived team with Gigi Dolin is over. It continues to astound me that the team was thrown together and then left to die without any kind of resolution, even a short term one, as it creates this kind of an issue. Paxley being insane could be a good way to go, but we’ll have to see where it goes from here.

Post match Paxley goes for the eye again and has to be held back.

Kelani Jordan comes in to yell at Sol Ruca and Zaria for taking her out last week. Jordan wants one more shot at Zaria and when she wins, she gets a title shot. Ruca accepts, with Zaria not being happy.

We get the Joe Hendry/Trick Williams contract signing. Ava talks about the prestige of the title and Williams promises to take the title. Hendry knows Williams knows what it means to break out, but now Williams is just complaining about everything. Hendry talks about how he’s making TNA bigger than ever before but Williams says everyone has his fifteen minutes of fame. Well except for Hollywood Trick that is.

Williams signs and Hendry talks about how this is Williams’ last chance, because he has no path back to the NXT Title. After Battleground, the TNA Title is gone too. Hendry signs and staring ensues. There wasn’t much new here, but both of them sold it well. I’m just not sure I can imagine Hendry actually beating him.

Hank And Tank come in to see Josh Briggs, who is a little blue. Briggs is sad to lose his friend and his partner but here is Shawn Spears to mock him for his losses. Briggs doesn’t want to hear this and implies he wants a match with Spears.

The new Chase U gets their first match set for next week against….OTM. Andre Chase: “GUYS WHAT THE F***?”

Jordynne Grace/Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

Grace backdrops and clotheslines Henley to start but Vaquer tags herself in. A springboard high crossbody hits Henley but it’s back to Jayne for a snap suplex. Vaquer pulls her into a European Clutch for two, only for Henley to get in a cheap shot from the apron. Jayne’s superkick sets up a Codebreaker and Vaquer is in trouble. Grace gets pulled off the apron and Fatal Influence puts both of them down as we take a break.

Back with Vaquer fighting out of the corner but Jayne plants her back down for two. Jayne hits her with a pump kick but Jayne gets in a shot of her own and brings Grace back in. Grace cleans house for two and everything breaks down with Fatal Influence actually getting the better of things. Grace takes a shot for Vaquer though, only to fight out of a double team. The Juggernaut Driver finishes Henley at 10:54.

Rating: B-. So we have a team who is starting to work well together for the sake of their upcoming match, while Fatal Influence’s issues continue. I’m not sure how a split would go between them as there isn’t much of a reason to cheer for them, but we seem to be heading in that direction. The Grace/Vaquer story isn’t exactly original, but it should go well enough to get them to Battleground.

Battleground rundown.

Grace holds up Vaquer’s arm.

Ethan Page has attacked Ricky Saints.

Vaquer and Grace look at each other some more to end the show.

Results

Oba Femi b. Charlie Dempsey – Fall From Grace

Wes Lee b. Tony D’Angelo – Cardiac Kick

Myles Borne b. Ethan Page – Dropkick

Thea Hail b. Tatum Paxley via DQ when Paxley poked the eye

Jordynne Grace/Stephanie Vaquer b. Fatal Influence – Juggernaut Driver to Henley

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.