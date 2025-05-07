Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.6.25  

NXT

Date: May 6, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We’re less than a month away from Battleground and the big story continues to be TNA World Champion Joe Hendry having issues with NXT’s Trick Williams. That could open up some doors to a big time fight, but there are some other things that need to be covered on the way to the show. Let’s get to it.

Hank And Tank/Joe Hendry vs. Darkstate

Darkstate jumps them to start fast with Lennox spinebustering Tank for two. Hank comes in for a backsplash on James and it’s off to Hendry for a delayed suplex. It’s already back to Tank, who gets taken down by Lennox. Hendry gets the tag though and everything breaks down, with Hendry cleaning house. Hank almost gets caught in Hendry’s fall away slam but instead they pause for the three man pose.

We take a break and come back with Hank hammering away on Jones but a distraction cuts it off. Hank gets taken into the wrong corner and Griffin gets two off a backbreaker. A clothesline gives James two of his own and we hit the chinlock. Griffin’s powerslam gets two more but Hank breaks free and brings in Tank to clean house. Everything breaks down and the fall away slam sends Jones falling away. Cue Trick Williams to brawl with Hendry though, leaving the toss triplebomb to pin Tank at 11:47.

Rating: C+. I like what they’re doing with Darkstate so far as they’re being treated like a big deal. The team has debuted and turned into a threat in just a few weeks. It wouldn’t surprise me to see them win the Tag Team Titles sooner than later and that’s a good place to start. Other than that, Williams vs. Hendry should be good when they get here, as it’s pretty clearly up next for both of them.

Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail are talking about the women’s division when Jaida Parker comes in to talk down to them. Petrovic seems ready to fight Parker soon.

The No Quarter Catch Crew is ready to fight, even if it’s every man for themselves.

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan

Sol Ruca is here with Zaria. Jordan gets powered out of the corner to start but comes back with a kick to the head. Some shoulders to the ribs have stagger Zaria but she’s right back with a gutbuster. Jordan is fine enough to kick her out to the floor, only for Zaria to be ready for One Of A Kind. Zaria gets knocked down on the outside again and we take a break.

Back with Zaria on the second rope and lifting Jordan up for a choke. Jordan flips out of a release German suplex though and a tornado DDT gets two on Zaria. A 450 misses though and Zaria’s spear gets two more. Jordan’s standing legdrop into a reverse DDT gets the same and she slips out of a chokeslam. Zaria gets sent outside and taken out with a dive but Jordan gets knocked into Ruca by mistake. Ruca makes a quick catch though, allowing Zaria to spear Jordan through the barricade. The F5 gives Zaria the pin at 11:24.

Rating: C+. This is more like it from Zaria, who got to smash through Jordan (and the barricade) to win in the end. She’s a powerhouse and it’s nice to see what she can do. I’m not sure what she’s going to do other than likely turn on Ruca at some point, but that’s better than nothing. Just let her be a monster and it should work well.

Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont come up to mock Tony D’Angelo, who would rather fight than talk. They’ll see each other later.

Lola Vice knows Stephanie Vaquer is ready for whomever wins the main event. Giulia comes in to say she’s waiting on Vaquer.

Battle Royal

Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Brad Baylor, Timothy Thatcher, Ricky Smokes, Sean Legacy, Tavion Heights, Ethan Page, Myles Borne, Lexis King, Shawn Spears, Nick Vance, Brooks Jensen, Ashante Thee Adonis, Elijah, Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson DuPont, Chris Island, Charlie Dempsey, Yoshiki Inamura, Shiloh Hill, Zachary Wentz, Josh Briggs, Ridge Holland

For the NXT Title shot at Battleground and Elijah, now in TNA, is better known as Elias. After a bit of a song, the bell rings and Island (from WWE LFG) is thrown out by King. That’s the end of good things for King though, who is tossed out as well. Inamura knocks Baylor out and Adonis gets to clean house. Williams saves himself though and gets rid of Adonis as we take a break.

Back with Inamura and Briggs almost getting into a fight and Thatcher being tossed out by Page. Vance sacrifices himself to save Spears and gets eliminated as a result. Williams kicks Hill out but gets sent over the top, where he hangs on to the bottom rope. Jensen charges at DuPont and accidentally eliminates himself at the same time. Inamura accidentally knocks Briggs out and most of the people left stop for a breather. Wentz and Lee tease a fight but get broken up, with Wentz being tossed out.

We take another break and come back again with Holland and Inamura trading forearms. The exchange of clotheslines stagger both of them but Williams is back up with the double elimination. Cue Joe Hendry for a distraction though, allowing Elijah to toss Williams out. Hendry and Williams brawl to the back and Spears throws Elijah out as well. Legacy hits a kick to Evans, who springboards back to knock Legacy down. A cutter cuts Legacy off and Page’s low bridge gets rid of him.

We’re down to Page, Borne, Evans and Spears, with the fans approving of what they’re seeing. Borne starts snapping off some powerslams but gets kicked in the head by Page. Spears superkicks Borne but winds up on the apron with Evans. With Spears back inside, Evans springboards in to take down Spears and Page. A springboard cutter hits Borne but Page and Spears cut off another springboard cutter and eliminate Evans. Naturally the alliance doesn’t last as Spears is thrown over, with Borne sending Page over at the same time for the double elimination and the huge upset win at 23:00.

Rating: B-. Well ok then. I’m not sure how many people would have guessed Borne but that’s kind of the point of a battle royal. You can have someone come in and get a surprise win, which could set up something else on the way to the title match. Borne getting the title shot is quite the odd choice, though I certainly did like the surprise of going with a fresh star rather than going with someone who has been around the title scene for a good while.

Post match the No Quarter Catch Crew comes in to celebrate.

Jordynne Grace is ready to become #1 contender. Izzi Dame and Lash Legend come in to laugh at her, with Grace saying she’ll win the title and see them on the other side. Grace barely comes up to Legend’s shoulder.

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic

Parker powers her into the corner to start but Petrovic is back with something like a basement Rough Ryder for two. Petrovic sends her outside for a dive, only to get caught with a spinning elbow to the face back inside. A Tear drop in the corner sets up a seated neck crank but Petrovic fights up again. Petrovic knocks her into the corner for a running kick to the face for two, meaning frustration is setting in. The spinning kick misses though and Parker hits Hipnotique for the pin at 4:10.

Rating: C. This was a way to have Parker go out there and get a quick win as she is likely on the way to getting to do something bigger in the near future. She’s not ready for the title picture yet but there is a good chance that she could wind up there one day. To set that up, she is going to need some more wins like this one so points for building towards the future.

Post match Parker stays on her but Thea Hail makes the save. Parker knocks Hail off the apron as well but bails when Petrovic gets back up.

Ava tells Joe Hendry that he’ll be defending the TNA Title against Trick Williams at Battleground. Next week: a contract signing.

Video on OTM, who are on the way back.

Wes Lee is on the phone and tells Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont that “everybody has a price.”

Yoshiki Inamura knows he disappointed Josh Briggs and is on his way back to Japan. Inamura gives him back his fest and they seem to part as friends. The Culling comes in and Brooks Jensen as Briggs might have always been the problem. Or maybe it’s putting him with lame partners.

Charlie Dempsey suggests that Myles Borne give him the title shot for the good of the team. Oba Femi comes in and says he’ll see Borne at Battleground. Dempsey says he’ll be getting the shot, but Borne says not so fast. Instead, how about Dempsey faces Femi? Works for Femi. Borne: “D***. He’s p*****.” Dempsey loves Borne’s selective hearing.

We go to Chase U, where the students have some new gear for Andre Chase. He tries on a shirt and then a track suit, the latter of which seems to work for him.

Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia

For the Women’s Title shot at Battleground. They forearm it out to start with Giulia knocking her into the corner and hammering away. A gutwrench faceplant has Giulia in trouble (landing on her head doesn’t help, with commentary sounding scared) and Grace strikes away. Giulia’s STO gets two and a basement dropkick has Grace down again. Giulia breaks up a middle rope suplex and hits a neckbreaker onto the floor as we take a break.

Back with Grace fighting out of a cravate and hitting a spinebuster for two. Giulia pulls her into a guillotine but Grace reverses into an overhead belly to belly suplex. Grace’s Michinoku Driver gets two and a delayed superplex into a Jackhammer gets the same. Back up and Giulia hits a northern lights driver for two, followed by a modified octopus. They forearm it out again and the Juggernaut Driver gives Grace the pin at 12:43.

Rating: B-. It’s weird to see Giulia taking a clean loss but this sets Grace up for the title shot at Battleground. Grace has felt like she has been gearing up for something like this since she debuted and now it’s starting to happen. At the same time, I’m not sure where this leaves Giulia, who lost clean and needs something to do.

Stephanie Vaquer comes out for the staredown with Grace to end the show.

Results

Darkstate b. Hank And Tank/Joe Hendry – Toss triplebomb to Tank

Zaria b. Kelani Jordan – F5

Myles Borne won a battle royal last eliminating Ethan Page

Jaida Parker b. Karmen Petrovic – Hipnotique

Jordynne Grace b. Giulia – Juggernaut Driver

