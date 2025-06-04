Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.3.25  

NXT

Date: June 3, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

We’re coming up on Worlds collide and some of the show will feature NXT stars. That’s going to get some attention tonight, but at the same time, we have the TNA World Title on the line as Trick Williams defends against TNA’s Mike Santana. That should be a big one so let’s get to it.

Opening recap looks at last week’s title changes and this week’s TNA World Title match being set up. The shock over Jacy Jayne winning the women’s Title is still great.

Here are Laredo Kid, Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page for a chat. Page makes it clear that Rey Fenix isn’t here tonight due to travel issues so he should be in the ring tapdancing on the memory of Ricky Saints. Now though, someone named Sean Legacy is getting a title shot but Evans and Kid both want the title. Page goes to leave but here is Legacy to cut him off. Legacy would love to face either Evans or Kid, but next week he could become a double champion. Cue the Vanity Project to say Jackson Drake is winning the Evolve Title and they have Page’s back. The brawl is on with the good guys hitting stereo dives.

El Hijo del Vikingo is here.

Chase U vs. Darkstate

Darkstate charges in to start the beating early and Connors is thrown inside for the beating. Lennox comes in and plants Connors with a backbreaker into a Boston crab. That’s broken up and it’s off to Dixon to grab a suplex. It’s already back to Connors, who sends Griffin outside for a breather. Everything breaks down and Chase U fires off some superkicks. Griffin casually suplexes both of them at once though and it’s the toss sitout powerbomb for the pin on Dixon at 3:30.

Rating: C. It wasn’t quite a squash but this one wasn’t in doubt. I’m not sure where Chase U goes after all of this as they aren’t being treated as anything serious. Hopefully they get the chance to boost the team up soon, because this hasn’t been much so far. On the other hand, Darkstate continues to feel important, which is more than I was expecting from them at this point.

Ava tells Sean Legacy, Laredo Kid and Je’Von Evans to find a partner to face Ethan Page and the Vanity Project. They don’t know anyone, but Dragon Lee comes in to say he’ll do it.

Trick Williams is ready to beat Mike Santana.

Earlier this week, Tyra Mae Steele was nervous about making her NXT debut. Arianna Grace comes in to say no one likes someone who talks too much. Steele thinks she has found her first opponent.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne

Rounds match (as in Heritage Cup rules) and if Borne wins, he is free from the No Quarter Catch Crew. Round one begins with Dempsey working on the arm and not getting anywhere, meaning it’s an early standoff. Borne goes back to the arm but gets pulled down into a headscissors with an armbar. That’s broken up so they fight over near falls until Borne stacks him up for the pin at 2:54.

We take a break and come back with some grappling taking us to a stalemate to end round two. Borne gives a clean break but Dempsey knees him in the ribs for a cheap shot. After a stern warning from the referee, round three begins with Borne firing off uppercuts in the corner. That’s shrugged off and a Regalplex gives Dempsey the pin to tie it up at 25 seconds of the round and 7:43 total.

Round four begins with Dempsey going after the banged up ribs, including an octopus hold. That’s broken up and Borne fights back, including an Angle Slam for two. Another Regalplex is blocked and they trade near falls until Borne hits his dropkick for the winning pin at 2:47 of the round and 11:06 total.

Rating: C+. That’s how it should have gone, as you couldn’t have Borne lose again after the rather awesome performance at Battleground. Borne has completely outgrown the No Quarter Catch Crew so having him overcome some cheating to win at Dempsey’s own game is a great way to get him out of the team. Nice match here, with the absolute right result.

Izzi Dame attacks Brooks Jensen with a chair because he’s officially out of the Culling.

Tyra Mae Steele vs. Arianna Grace

Steele is a former Olympic gold medal winning wrestler and the winner of the first season of LFG. Steele wastes no time in wrestling her to the mat, followed by a northern lights suplex. Grace stomps away in the corner but Steele isn’t having that and makes the comeback. A bridging German suplex gives Steele the pin at 2:24. If you want to make her look like a star, this was a good way to go about it.

We look back at Jacy Jayne winning the Women’s Title last week. Jayne’s line of “you all may be shocked, but I’m not” is pretty awesome.

Mike Santana gives a fired up speech about being ready to fight to save TNA from Trick Williams. He knows how great Williams is, but tonight he’ll be three seconds better.

Here is Fatal Influence for Jacy Jayne’s big celebration. Jayne tells the fans to stay off the bandwagon now that she’s wont he title. The looks on everyone’s faces when she won the title last week made her happy and she was never shocked at all. She has put in the work for years and gotten better. The reality is that she and Fallon Henley have been friends for years and they decided to fake the fight to give her a better chance of winning the title.

Cue Lainey Reid to interrupt, saying Jayne is the most beatable champion of all time. Lola Vice thinks she should get the title as well and here is Jordynne Grace to throw her name in the hat as well. Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan join the parade, followed by Lash Legend and Thea Hail so the big fight can be on. Then the lights go out….and Mariah May is here. She wants the Women’s Title, though no name is officially given. This was a good way to set up the new reality in the division, with the May debut being the great surprise at the end.

Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner and Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong wants someone to step up.

Ethan Page and the Vanity Project are ready for the eight man tag.

Ethan Page/Vanity Project vs. Sean Legacy/Laredo Kid/Je’Von Evans/Dragon Lee

Kid takes Drake up against the ropes to start and chops away before handing it off to Lee for a running elbow. Stereo basement superkicks get two on Drake and a high crossbody gives Lee the same. Smokes comes in and it’s off to Evans to work on his arm. Legacy gets taken into the wrong corner though and the villains get to take over.

A dropkick starts the comeback though and Legacy hits a suicide dive to take out Swipe Right. Evans and Lee hit dives of their own but Page cuts off Kid’s dive. We take a break and come back with Evans in trouble as Drake stomps on his hands. A legsweep into a standing shooting star press gets two and Drake slaps on a chinlock.

That’s broken up so Page comes in, only to have the Twisted Grin broken up. Evans fires off a superkick and gets Lee back in so house can be cleaned. Everything breaks down and Page’s powerslam gets two with Lee and Kid making the save. Kid and Evans hit a dive each, leaving Legacy to slug it out with Page. Baylor and Lee go to the top, with Lee knocking him down and hitting Operation Dragon for the pin at 13:30.

Rating: B-. For a match designed to set up the four way at Worlds Collide and get Legacy over as a possible threat, I’ve seen far worse. I’m not sure if Lee getting the pin makes sense as he isn’t involved in the match, but maybe they didn’t want to risk giving someone an advantage going into the title match. Nothing out of the ordinary here, but it went well enough.

Oba Femi and Jasper Troy have a tense showdown, where their contract is signed for a future match.

Zaria and Sol Ruca run into Tatum Paxley, who says she didn’t want to go out there earlier. Izzi Dame comes in and suggests that Paxley purge the people who aren’t her real friends.

Tony D’Angelo talks to Luca Crusifino, who has gotten them a match with High Ryze to show that they can trust each other. D’Angelo says that Crusifino didn’t get the Family’s permission, but Crusifino says they really aren’t a family anymore.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

TNA World Title: Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

Santana is challenging and the winner of this defends against Elijah this Friday at Against All Odds. Williams backs him into the corner to start as the fans are all behind Santana here. A rather intimidating smile sets up Santana driving him into the corner but Williams gets in a shot to the face.

Williams’ running neckbreaker gets two but Santana glares his way up. Another knockdown sends Williams outside where Santana hits a big dive. We take a break and come back with Santana knocking him into the corner for the right hands. Williams scores with the Trick Kick for two before grabbing the cravate. Back up and the chops just fire Santana up, with an exchange of kicks to the head rocking both of them.

Santana hits a Death Valley Driver for a double down and the Rolling Buck Fifty (cutter) gives Santana two. The big Cannonball gets two and a 450 connects for the same, with Williams putting a finger on the ropes. Williams bails to the floor and breaks Elijah’s guitar…and here is First Class (AJ Francis, who is formerly known as Top Dolla, and KC Navarro) from TNA to take Santana out. The Trick Shot retains the title at 12:26.

Rating: B-. The ending was a nice move and while Santana winning the title will be a great moment, it doesn’t need to happen yet. I still expect Joe Hendry to get the title back at Slammiversary for the big moment, but for now, Williams beating someone in a good first defense is a smart way to go. Santana will be fine and can go after First Class to give him some heat back.

