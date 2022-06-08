Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.7.22  

NXT

Date: June 7, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph

We’re fresh off In Your House and the show came with a few changes. The North American and Tag Team Titles changed hands so there is some fresh blood in the gold scene around here. This week’s features the finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament as Tiffany Stratton faces Roxanne Perez. Let’s get to it.

We open with a match by match recap of In Your House.

Here is new North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, with Trick Williams, for a chat. Hayes is really happy to have the title back and gives Cameron Grimes credit for a tough fight on Saturday. He brags about his greatness, but here is Solo Sikoa to interrupt. Sikoa says he has next, but Hayes says that deal was with Grimes, not the new champ. Now it’s Grayson Waller to interrupt, saying it doesn’t matter who Sikoa’s family is because no one cares or likes him. The brawl is on, with Sikoa being taken down by some triple teaming.

Video on Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen vs. Von Wagner.

Legado del Fantasma is now Tony D’Angelo and company’s chauffeur/various lackeys. Happiness does not ensue.

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

Fallon Henley, Brooks Jensen, Sophia Cromwell and Mr. Stone are all here too. Briggs slugs away fast to start but Wagner gets in a few shots in the corner. The arm cranking is broken up though and it’s Briggs kicking him in the chest. They fight to the floor, where Wagner gets in a shot to Jensen’s bad hand. Henley gets up for a distraction so Jensen throws Briggs the cast for a shot. That and Briggs’ lariat is enough to finish Wagner at 3:04.

Rating: C-. Standard big man match here with the interference making the difference. If this means slowing Wagner down a bit, I’m all for it though, as he has been the most generic of the monster villains that you can find. Briggs and Jensen aren’t exactly great, but they’re more interesting than Wagner could hope to be.

Solo Sikoa wants Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller tonight, whether he has a partner or not.

Thea Hail gets a scholarship to Chase U. Pretty Deadly comes in to mock them, so Bodie Hayward says we could have them get in on a picture to add some star power. Go get the Tag Team Titles…..which Pretty Deadly lost so never mind.

Nathan Frazer vs. Santos Escobar

This is on Tony D’Angelo’s orders so D’Angelo sits in on commentary. Escobar takes him to the mat to start and then does it again for a bonus. D’Angelo declares that boring so do something else. Frazer is back up with a running hurricanrana and Escobar is angry in the corner. Back up and Escobar sends him outside for the suicide dive, though D’Angelo doesn’t approve.

We take a break and come back with Frazer still in trouble as Escobar grabs a Boston crab. With that broken up, Frazer gets in a shot of his own and a standing shooting star press. The jumping superkick drops Frazer again but one of Escobar’s goons slides in a crowbar. That doesn’t work for Escobar, who throws it back, only to get kicked in the head. Frazer’s phoenix splash is good for the pin at 11:52.

Rating: C. You can feel the Seth Rollins influence on Frazer and I’m not sure I would consider that a compliment. The Escobar story isn’t exactly great either, but at least it is getting him some serious sympathy from the crowd. Escobar isn’t likely to go anywhere on the main roster, so a nice push around here is about all he can hope for at the moment.

Xyon Quinn doesn’t like Nathan Frazer or Wes Lee, who stole a win from him last week. That’s why he’s going to crush Lee next week in their rematch.

Here is still NXT Champion Bron Breakker for a chat. Breakker talks about how he overcame the challenges of Joe Gacy and did it for NXT, because this place is special. He knows everyone wants a shot, so come get a shot. Cue Apollo Crews, with the crowd being VERY happy to see him. Crews has dropped the accent and Nigerian royalty stuff and is just himself, and is here for as long as he wants to be. He praises Breakker and is very happy to be back here, because there are things he wants to do here. Crews says he’ll see Breakker down the road and they shake hands. I can go for more of this Crews.

Video on Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the Women’s Breakout Tournament final.

Joe Gacy talks to his minions about how there are people who need guidance. That was the case with the two of them, who needed someone to show them the way. They are the dyad and they can continue to be an extension of him when they compete for the first time next week.

Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez grabs a headlock to start but doesn’t go anywhere with it. Instead, Stratton takes her to the mat for some arm, and finger, cranking to keep control. Back up and Perez armdrags her way out of a slam attempt but gets dropped arm first on top as we take a break. Back with Stratton still on the arm, including moonsaulting onto it for two.

The handspring elbow in the corner drops Perez for two more but she’s back with a middle rope Thesz press for two. Stratton is sent outside for the suicide dive and a Russian legsweep gives Perez two. A sitout powerbomb gives Stratton two more but Perez is right back with Pop Rox for the pin out of nowhere at 12:21.

Rating: C+. Rather nice effort from both of them here in a case where either would have been a fine pick. Perez feels like an actual prodigy though and it is nice to see her getting the biggest win of her career so far. Stratton’s gimmick and athleticism will carry her a long way so she’s going to be fine. Good stuff here with Perez being the slightly better choice for the win.

Since Perez now gets a title shot of her choice, here is Toxic Attraction to interrupt. Mandy Rose says enjoy the moment, because it’s all downhill from here. If Perez cashes in on her, it will go very badly so the fight is on. Cue Indi Hartwell to even things up and Toxic Attraction is cleared out.

Bodhi Hayward has been attacked and says Pretty Deadly did it.

Tiffany Stratton interrupts Wendy Choo’s interview so Choo throws her drink in Stratton’s face.

Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase

Chase storms to the ring for the sake of revenge but gets sent into the corner to cut that off. The double teaming is on so here is the injured Bodhi Hayward, only to have Thea Hail cut him off. Hail gets on the apron to offer a tag, allowing Chase to make a comeback. That’s cut off quickly and it’s Spilled Milk to give Deadly the pin at 3:11.

Rating: C-. Hail’s deal aside, this was little more than a handicap match with Chase fighting hard but coming up short because of the numbers game. The good thing is that it might mean more Chase, and that is always a positive. He has taken this completely ridiculous gimmick to levels no one would have thought possible and is one of the highlights of the show. Give me more of him, maybe even in a more important role.

Tony D’Angelo and company try to intimidate Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, who isn’t interested. Hayes wants some more respect on his name too.

Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

Fyre grabs the arm to start but gets flipped over so Paxley can put on an armbar of her own. Paxley rolls her up for some near falls and sits down on a sunset flip attempt for two more. Fyre knees her in the face for two of her own and the Gory Bomb plants Paxley. Fyre goes up top for a Swanton so Paxley rolls away before she can launch, but after a shrug, Fyre hits a Swanton anyway for the pin at 2:41.

Post match Lash Legend jumps Fyre, because YOU WILL CARE ABOUT LASH LEGEND.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe come up to the Creed Brothers and issue the challenge. The Creeds are down but Roderick Strong comes in to yell about how that’s a mistake champions don’t make. That is the one thing they can get wrong.

Giovanni Vinci is here next week and we see his face, confirming that it is in fact the former Fabian Aichner.

Carmelo Hayes/Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

Trick Williams is here with Hayes and Waller, but hold on because Sikoa has a partner.

Carmelo Hayes/Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa/Apollo Crews

I would have bet on it being Cameron Grimes so well done on the surprise. The fight is on before the bell with the villains being cleared out. Back in and it’s Sikoa vs. Waller to start with the latter being sent into the corner. Crews comes in for a delayed suplex (Barrett: “PUT HIM DOWN WILL YOU???”) and it’s time to work on the arm. Hayes comes in from behind though and catches Crews with a spinning faceplant to take over. Back up and everything breaks down, with Crews hitting a slingshot dive to the floor as we take a break.

We come back with Sikoa in trouble and Waller stomping away. The top rope elbow gives Waller two and the Crossface makes things even worse for Sikoa. A rope is grabbed for the break and Sikoa gets over to Crews for the hot tag. House is cleaned as everything breaks down, with Crews hitting the toss powerbomb to finish Waller at 13:42.

Rating: C+. This was a standard main event tag match formula and it worked out as well as can be expected. What mattered here was getting Crews back into the mix and he filled in just fine, which is always a good sign. It isn’t like Crews was doing anything on the main roster, so why bother leaving him up there to do nothing at all?

Results

Josh Briggs b. Von Wagner – Lariat

Nathan Frazer b. Santos Escobar – Phoenix splash

Roxanne Perez b. Tiffany Stratton – Pop Rox

Pretty Deadly b. Andre Chase – Spilled Milk

Alba Fyre b. Tatum Paxley – Swanton

Solo Sikoa/Apollo Crews b. Grayson Waller/Carmelo Hayes

