Hall’s WWE NXT Review 7.22.25  

NXT

Date: July 22, 2025

Location: 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We’re on the road for a change this time with a show in Booker T.’s hometown. There is a good chance that he’ll get a chance to do something, as we only have about a month to go before we get to Heatwave. Coming off this weekend, Trick Williams is still the TNA World Champion and Jacy Jayne is now the TNA Knockouts Champion. Let’s get to it.

There’s no Booker T. to start but here he is from backstage to introduce the show and give us a preview of what we’ll be seeing tonight.

Hank & Tank/Sol Ruca/Zaria vs. Culling

The brawl starts both in and out of the ring and we settle down to Vance hammering on Hank. Spears comes in for a neckbreaker but gets sent into the corner and it’s off to Zaria. A gorilla press has Paxley bailing to the corner and everything breaks down. Vance gets crushed by all four opponents and we take a break.

We come back with Vance missing a top rope headbutt and Tank clotheslining Spears. Ruca and Paxley both come in with the former cleaning house. Everything breaks down and Dame and Ruca both hit big dives to the floor. Zaria F5’s Spears and spears Paxley but Darkstate pops up. The distraction seemingly lets Paxley knock Zaria cold with the doll for the pin at 10:55.

Rating: C+. They had a lot going on here, including what has felt like Darkstate coming for the Tag Team Titles for a good while now. Paxley cheating to beat Zaria is fine and it would make sense for one of them to get a title shot against Ruca sooner or later. Other than that, Hank & Tank continue to be flying under the radar with the titles, though that might not last much longer.

We look at Jacy Jayne winning the TNA Knockouts Title at Slammiversary.

Jordynne Grace was barred from entering the building.

Here is Fatal Influence for a chat. Jacy Jayne brags about being women’s wrestling today and says no one believed in her but look at her now. Everyone wants to find their place in history but look who is the double champion. Cue Lash Legend to interrupt, saying it is time for her to lash out. She wants one of those titles but here is Jaida Parker to interrupt. Jayne tells the two of them to figure this out for themselves but then jumps Legend to start the brawl. Fatal Influence is quickly cleared out and Parker argues with Legend even more.

Ricky Saints gives Je’Von Evans some advice for later tonight.

Myles Borne gives Wren Sinclair a pep talk before her match tonight. Lexis King is seen in the background kicking…something.

Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

Saints slugs away in the corner to start and even chops Troy into another corner. A clothesline gets Troy out of trouble though and he hits a running powerslam for two. Saints is tossed outside in a heap and we take a break. We come back with Troy pulling him into a bearhug but Saints bites his way out.

Troy is knocked outside for a suicide dive and Saints avoids a charge to send him into the post. Back in and Saints hits a tornado DDT for two and they crash right back out to the floor. The fight heads up the ramp this time and Troy sends him through said ramp. Troy gives him a backsplash and Saints is counted out at 10:45.

Rating: C+. It was a creative finish and I can go with having something like that over the same thing time after time. Troy needed a win after losing too often and this is good enough. Odds are Saints is going to want to come after him again and that could make for a good story against the monster.

Trick Williams is ready to deal with being called out and doesn’t like Je’Von Evans’ comments.

Commentary pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Here is Trick Williams for a chat. He brags about retaining his TNA World Title at Slammiversary over the weekend. Then he was disrespected by some LFG stars, who called in the Undertaker. Now it’s true that Undertaker is a star, but he never held down two brands. Williams calls out Undertaker for being turned soft by LFG so here is Undertaker (in full on Kid Rock mode).

After the big entrance, Undertaker says we have a dead man walking with the title and the bling and….is this real cowhide leather? Undertaker: “Asking for a friend.” Williams has everything except the respect. Undertaker has been watching Williams and this version doesn’t have the same traits that he had as NXT Champion.

With this attitude, it’s a matter of when Williams loses that title and that’s when the walls start crumbling down. He tries to teach his LFG team about attitude but Williams doesn’t want to hear it. No one on that team or in WWE is a superstar like him so Undertaker offers to make him famous. Williams comes out swinging and is promptly chokeslammed. This was the regular “Undertaker is better than the modern stars and you better know it”.

Fatal Influence isn’t sure what to do about Jaida Parker and Lash Legend but Michelle McCool comes in to straighten it out. No one is sure which way it is to Ava’s office though.

Wren Sinclair vs. Blake Monroe

Sinclair is looking nervous as Monroe sends her into the corner to start striking away. A takedown gives Sinclair some near falls but Monroe dropkicks her down for the same. The chinlock goes on for a bit, followed by a double arm DDT to finish Sinclair at 2:57. Pretty much a squash.

Post match Monroe grabs the mic but here is Jordynne Grace through the crowd. Grace beats up security but Monroe uses the distraction to hit a DDT onto a chair. Geez security around here isn’t very good.

Here is Ethan Page for his North American Title celebration. He has been around this country and seen every location, but if his parents had raised him differently, he might have been like these people. This title will no longer represent North America, because it should be all about Canada.

Page throws the title down and unveils a new version of the title, with a Canadian themed strap. He insults America and praises Canada before asking us for the Canadian national anthem. Page sings it himself, out of fear of an American butchering the song. Cue TNA boss Santino Marella, who talks about being Italian in the spirit of Rocky Balboa, but he was born and raised in Canada. That’s why next week, he’s getting a title shot. The threat of the Cobra sends Page running. At least it’s just one week rather than a build for some big match.

Trick Williams and Oba Femi have a staredown, with Jacy Jayne going between them.

Yoshiki Inamura comes up to Je’Von Evans to ask for advice. Inamura isn’t sure if he should have listened to Josh Briggs, but Evans says he’s not a bad friend. The thing is Inamura has his own code and you can love someone and not like them. Inamura seems to get it.

Charlie Dempsey tells Myles Borne to go away but Bully Ray comes in to say Borne should stay. After hugging Wren Sinclair and praising her for her efforts, Ray says he’s going to get a match made between Tavion Heights and Dempsey. If Heights wins, he’s out of the team. With Ray gone, Lexis King comes in to say Borne isn’t deaf and is just trying to get sympathy. Borne says he wishes King was mute.

Roman Reigns has challenged Bronson Reed/Bron Breakker to a tag match at Summerslam.

NXT Title: Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Oba Femi

Femi is defending. Femi and Inamura knock Briggs out to the floor to start and grapple against the ropes. Briggs is back in with a side slam but Inamura powerslams Femi for…no count as Briggs steps on the referee’s hand. It’s claimed as a mistake but Inamura isn’t happy as we take a break.

We come back with something like a Doomsday crossbody allowing Inamura to get two each. Briggs elbows Inamura down but he’s right back up to run Briggs over. Back up and Inamura powerbombs Femi for two, with Briggs making the save. Inamura hits his top rope splash on Femi but Briggs makes a save with a moonsault. Briggs wins a slugout with Inamura and drops him with a clothesline. Femi is right there with the Fall From Grace to finish Briggs and retain at 9:34.

Rating: B-. They were in a weird place here as Femi is in the middle of this feud with Briggs and Inamura. That doesn’t leave Femi with much to do at the moment but at least he got to win over some more powerhouses. This didn’t feel like much of a main event, with even the title not being enough to really carry it that high.

Je’Von Evans is still looking for what to do next. Undertaker comes in to say go after the biggest dog in the yard as they look at Femi celebrating to end the show.

Results

Culling b. Hank & Tank/Sol Ruca/Zaria – Pin to Zaria

Jasper Troy b. Ricky Saints via countout

Blake Monroe b. Wren Sinclair – Double arm DDT

Oba Femi b. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura – Fall From Grace to Briggs

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.