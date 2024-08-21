Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.20.24  

NXT

Date: August 20, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We are rapidly closing in on No Mercy and the show is going to need a main event. That is what we get to find out this week, with a triple threat match to crown a new #1 contender for the NXT Title, as Joe Hendry, Wes Lee and Pete Dunne face off for a shot at Ethan Page. Let’s get to it.

Izzi Dame jumped Karmen Petrovic in the parking lot and injured her hand in the process.

We look back at Chase U regaining the Tag Team Titles last week.

Here is Chase U for their championship celebration. Duke Hudson thanks Ridge Holland and admits he was wrong, with Andre Chase joining in the thank you. Cue Axiom and Nathan Frazier to say they’re the best team in NXT, which the fans don’t seem to like. Frazier talks about running themselves into the ground, which let Chase U get the perfect time for a title shot.

Now they want a title shot of their own but Holland cuts them off. Holland talks about how he was looking for a way to find himself. That’s what he found in Chase U and he worked that hard to become a champion. Hudson suggests himself and Riley Osborne vs. Axiom/Frazier, and if Axiom and Frazier win, they might get a title shot at No Mercy. The workout pants are ripped off and we’re ready to go. That was a little heelish from Chase U and I’m not feeling that in the slightest.

Chase U vs. Axiom/Nathan Frazier

Osborne dropkicks Axiom to start but everything breaks down in a hurry, with Hudson putting both of them down on the floor. Osborne hits a big running lip dive and we take an early break. Back with Hudson sending Axiom flying with a German suplex and hitting a swinging Boss Man Slam for two on Frazier.

A wheelbarrow faceplant/flipping faceplant combination gets two with Frazier making the save. Frazier avoids a shooting star from Osborne and hits a springboard reverse Spanish Fly (that was cool). The Phoenix splash misses but Axiom is right there with the Golden Ratio/brainbuster combination to finish Osborne at 9:18.

Rating: C+. Pretty run of the mill idea here and that’s all it needed to be. They needed to set up a title match at No Mercy and that should get them there, though I’m a bit surprised that Axiom and Frazier’s longstanding issues seem to be just fine. For now though, there is still the chance of Chase U falling apart, which should add some drama to the title match.

Ava says Karmen Petrovic is injured and out of the gauntlet match. Izzi Dame comes in and says this is Ava’s chance to fix the mistake, but Ava isn’t going to reward bad behavior. Brinley Reece is in instead. Of note: Kelani Jordan could be seen behind them looking for something.

Brinley Reece is in the gauntlet match but Wren Sinclair comes in to say she’s winning.

Wendy Choo vs. Lola Vice

Choo jumps her to start and slowly hammers away. That’s broken up with some shots to the face and Vice sends her outside, with some dancing taking us to a break. Back with Choo choking away and shrugging off Vice’s rollup. A neckbreaker gives Choo two and we hit the neck crank, with Vice not taking long to fight back.

The rapid fire kicks set up the running hip attack in the corner for two but Choo grabs a sleeper. That’s broken up with a backpack Stunner and they’re both down. Cue Kelani Jordan…who gets inside for some reason and accidentally gets hit with Vice’s spinning backfist. The distraction lets Choo get in a pillow shot for the pin at 11:02.

Rating: C. I’m going to assume the pillow is loaded, but my goodness I cannot bring myself to care about the Choo stuff. It feels like such a try hard with making her weird or whatever and the whole sleep deal was bad enough before her injury. It wouldn’t surprise me to see her beat Jordan for the title anyway, even if Jordan feels like she could be something if given the chance (and a lot more time).

Post match Jordan challenges Choo for No Mercy and then hits her with the pillow. Said pillow contains….the Women’s North American Title, which Choo apparently stole.

Wes Lee doesn’t like Joe Hendry coming in here and trying to seal the NXT spotlight. We go split screen with Hendry not liking Lee talking down about TNA. The Rascalz were back here to help boost Lee up, but Lee says he’ll see Hendry tonight. Hendry says tonight is the biggest match of his life, because a #1 contenders match for the NXT Title is apparently bigger than headlining a TNA PPV for the TNA World Title.

Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne rant about the lack of respect for the veterans. They only have one person who listens to them, and that’s Jazmyn Nyx. They came up together in this business and they are the Fatal Influence. That’s not a bad name and it’s better than…whatever word salad they use for the new women’s group on Raw.

Gauntlet Eliminator

Six women, three minute intervals, elimination rules for the Women’s Title shot at No Mercy. Wren Sinclair is in at #1 and Sol Ruca is in at #2 and they exchange arm control to start. Ruca is back up with a full nelson but Sinclair pulls her down into a half crab. Sinclair makes it even craftier with the surfboard but Ruca is up again for a collision. Both of them are down and Adrianna Rizzo is in at #3 with a double high crossbody.

Sinclair is back up with a choke but Ruca drives her into the corner for the break. Rizzo hits something like an AA into a basement Molly Go Round, with Sinclair breaking up the cover (for some reason). Back up and Ruca plants Rizzo for the elimination at 4:58 and we take a break. Back with Brinley Reece in at #4 and hitting (kind of) a flipping double clothesline. Kendal Grey comes in at #5 and starts cleaning house, including knocking Reece silly for the elimination at 10:02.

Grey gets caught in Ruca’s electric chair for a faceplant, allowing Ruca to grab the completely logical surfboard. Sinclair is back in but gets caught in an X Factor, allowing Ruca to throw Grey onto Sinclair outside. The moonsault takes both of them down but it’s Jaida Parker in at #6 to complete the field. House is cleaned again and Parker hits her seated senton in the corner to Grey, setting up the gordbuster for the pin at 13:35.

Sinclair rolls Parker up for two, only to have Ruca grab the Sol Snatcher for the elimination at 13:58. It’s Ruca vs. Parker for the title shot with Ruca grabbing some rollups for two each. Parker’s powerbomb falls down but Ruca’s cradle doesn’t count as she’s in the ropes. A cross arm German suplex gets two on Parker but she avoids the springboard splash, setting up the running hip attack to end Ruca at 15:41.

Rating: B-. That ending sequence did NOT look good as Parker seemed to have the wind knocked out of her. Other than that, there was enough good action to make it work, but the important thing is putting someone new in the title picture. Parker has felt like a breakout star for a long time now and she might have a shot at the title here. At the same time, Ruca continues to feel like the next big thing, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see her as the next challenger after No Mercy.

Post match Parker, with OTM around her, says she has next for the Women’s Title.

Ethan Page is ready for the main event, when Pete Dunne comes in to talk about how long he holds titles. Dunne is going to break Page’s fingers and ego at No Mercy.

Hank Walker/Tank Ledger vs. OC

Anderson drives Ledger into the corner to start and slowly hammers away. Walker comes in for a shot shot of his own and the double standing splash gets two on Anderson. Gallows is up with a big boot to Walker and the beating ensues on the floor. The chinlock goes on back inside but Walker fights up, allowing the tag off to Ledger…who gets booted down by Gallows. The Magic Killer is broken up and Ledger is back up with a springboard spinning clothesline. The powerslam/running shoulder combination finishes Anderson at 4:24.

Rating: C+. I’m not a fan of either of these teams but points for at least going with someone new. Walker and Ledger have been presented as a bit more important in recent weeks and giving them a win over an established team is a good move. I’m not sure if it leads anywhere (and I hope it doesn’t) but at least they’re inching in a direction.

Post match Walker (a former security guard) celebrates with security while Gallows and Anderson yell.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade say they see through Shawn Spears manipulating Brooks Jensen. Spears says they’re both lost souls but makes them mad with a reference to Brinley Reece. The brawl is on and the camera goes down, with Spears seemingly getting hit with something made of metal. Jensen runs in for the save.

Here is the No Quarter Catch Crew to celebrate getting the Heritage Cup back. Charlie Dempsey talks about how the Heritage Cup is what the team needs to live and now order has been restored. Wren Sinclair cuts him off and doesn’t know who “Lou Robinson or Billy Thesz” are, but if Dempsey likes them, they must be good. Sinclair: “Charles will defend the title against anyone, anytime.”

Cue Oba Femi (Sinclair: “I AM SO SORRY!” She’s the funniest Sinclair since Earl.) to say he’d love to face Dempsey, but cue the D’Angelo Family to interrupt. Tony D’Angelo says he has his eyes on something else, meaning he stares at Femi. A snap of the fingers has the Family beating up the Crew, and D’Angelo spinebusters Femi to stand tall. I’ve heard worse ideas.

Ashante Thee Adonis loses the women’s attention to Dion Lennox.

Wren Sinclair leaves the Heritage Cup with Je’Von Evans but Gallus comes up to say Evans knows nothing about technical wrestling. Violence is teased but Cedric Alexander comes in to even things up a bit.

Dion Lennox vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

Lennox hits a dropkick to start and tosses him into the air for a big crash. Back up and Adonis sends him outside for a dive before ripping at Lennox’s ears. Lennox fights up and grabs a spinebuster for two but Adonis pulls him off the top and onto the ropes. The Long Kiss Goodnight (Sweet Chin Music) finishes Lennox at 3:41.

Rating: C. This would be in the “and moving on” section as neither of them has done anything of note around here and then they had a completely average match. Lennox is pretty much known only for his glasses while Adonis is known for standing around with the women backstage. I’m not sure how much this enhanced Adonis but it was pretty much just there.

Lexis King is getting his throne polished when the women of Meta Four come in to complain about Fatal Influence. King pops in to say that while Fatal Influence is a cool name, the Meta Two…and that doesn’t sit well with them. With King gone, Oro Mensah comes in and everything is ok.

No Mercy rundown.

Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne vs. Wes Lee

For a shot at Ethan Page (on commentary) at No Mercy. Lee and Dunne jump the posing Hendry to start but Lee gets knocked out to the floor. Dunne stomps on Hendry in the corner as Lee comes back in, only to be catapulted head first into a low blow on Dunne. Back up and Lee kicks Hendry in the face, only to miss a dive. Dunne misses a moonsault to the floor onto Lee and they brawl until Hendry dives onto both of them.

The grin at the camera takes us to a break and we come back with Hendry cleaning house. A double fall away slam sends the villains flying but Lee drops both of them with a springboard moonsault. Back up and Dunne cranks on both of their fingers at once but Lee is back up with some kicks to Dunne’s head. A middle rope moonsault into a tornado DDT gives Lee two and frustration is setting in. Hendry gets dropped so Lee can hit a frog splash for two more.

Dunne snaps Lee’s fingers again but walks into the Standing Ovation, only to have Page pull the referee. Lee gets planted onto the announcers’ table but Page cuts off another referee. Dunne hits the Bitter End but Trick Williams runs in with the Trick Shot (in a GREAT bit of camera work as you didn’t see him coming) to drop Dunne cold. Hendry gets the pin and the title shot at 12:19 as Page can’t make the save in time.

Rating: B-. I really liked that ending as they filmed it perfectly and went with the surprise that actually worked. Other than that, Hendry getting the title shot is certainly a choice and I’m curious to see if they pull that trigger. He’s certainly the most interesting of the three options, though if he winds up winning the NXT Title before the TNA World Title, I don’t think I could laugh much harder.

Post match Zachary Wentz runs in to brawl with Lee to end the show with the crowd being VERY appreciative.

Results

Axiom/Nathan Frazier b. Chase U – Golden Ratio/brainbuster combination to Osborne

Wendy Choo b. Lola Vice – Pillow shot

Jaida Parker won the Gauntlet Eliminator last eliminating Sol Ruca

Hank Walker/Tank Ledger b. OC – Powerslam/running shoulder combination to Anderson

Ashante Thee Adonis b. Dion Lennox – Long Kiss Goodnight

Joe Hendry b. Pete Dunne and Wes Lee – Trick Shot to Dunne

