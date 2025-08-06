Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.5.25  

NXT

Date: August 5, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

With less than a month to go before Heatwave, it might be time to start putting the card together. You can probably figure out some of the matches from here, but there are some blank spots that need to be filled in. We have a pair of title matches this week, plus Nia Jax is here so let’s get to it.

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan starts fast and takes her down for a basement dropkick. Monroe avoids a charge to send Jordan outside, followed by her own basement dropkick back inside. A Sling Blade drops Jordan and Monroe gets to lay on the Maybelline ad on the mat. Jordan comes back with a handspring Stunner and a half crab, which sends Monroe over to the ropes. Something close to an Angle Slam gives Jordan two more but Monroe headbutts her out of the air. Cue Jordynne Grace (in a neck brace) to chase Monroe out of the arena and into a waiting car for the countout at 5:19.

Rating: C. This was a fine step to keep teasing Monroe vs. Grace, as Monroe should be scared of someone who can bench press a small foreign car and wants to destroy her. Monroe having the car ready to go was a good touch as well as she’s showing some brains to go with being evil. Jordan was far from destroyed here too so it’s not like this was some fluke win.

Andre Chase doesn’t give his students much of a chance but they’ll take any chance over none.

Tag Team Titles: Hank & Tank vs. Chase U

Hank & Tank are defending. Chase U fire off some superkicks for the early near falls and an assisted powerbomb gets two on Hank. A slingshot spear is cut off by a kick to the head though and it’s Tank coming in for the slugout. Dixon is up to send both champs outside and a big running flip dive takes them out. Back in and Dixon misses something off the top, allowing Hank to hit Baron Corbin’s Deep Six. The powerslam/neckbreaker combination gets…two as Connors makes a last second save (that might have been a bit mistimed). Hank gives Dixon a Boss Man Slam and the powerslam/neckbreaker combination retains at 3:35.

Rating: C+. The new Chase U still isn’t working but they had a better outing than I was expecting here. They were putting in some effort and this was a rather action packed match. Hank & Tank need some bigger challengers and Darkstate seem to be likely candidates and this was just a stepping stone to get there.

Post match Darkstate comes in to wreck Hank & Tank, likely setting up a Tag Team Title match.

Fatal Influence is glad to have gotten rid of some competition. TNA’s Personal Concierge (that’s his name) comes in to say Ash By Elegance (formerly known as Dana Brooke) will be taking the Knockouts Title this week. Jacy Jayne isn’t convinced and tells Lainey Reid to polish the title.

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights catch up and are rather cool with each other.

The Culling gives Tatum Paxley a pep talk.

Thea Hail is very, very excited (the coffee is helping) about facing Nia Jax.

Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

King works on a headlock to start as the fans are split. Borne escapes but gets taken down with a spinning high crossbody. Back up and Borne dropkicks him out of the air for two before sending him outside for a slingshot dive. We take a break and come back with Borne being rammed into the steps. King stomps on his ear on the steps and a knee to the ear gets two. Borne fights up with some suplexes and his own knee to the head. The Borne Again (Zig Zag) finishes King at 9:26.

Rating: C+. This was about making Borne look like he could fight from underneath and come back for the win, which is one of the most basic stories in wrestling. Fans are going to get behind Borne because he has to overcome adversity and he beat up a bully who is mocking him. That’s going to work every time and Borne continues to carve out a rather nice niche for himself.

Darkstate says they jumped Hank & Tank a few weeks ago and now they want the Tag Team Titles.

Thea Hail vs. Nia Jax

Both of them flip off the crowd and Hail grabs a chinlock to start. That’s broken up just as fast so Hail settles for two off a rollup. Jax chokes her on the ropes and dumps Hail outside as we take a break. We come back with Jax cranking on both arms and then running her over for two. The cobra clutch have Hail in more trouble and a wheelbarrow faceplant drops her again. Jax misses a charge into the corner though and Hail’s spinning DDT gets two. A springboard backsplash gives Hail two but Jax pulls her out of the corner. The Annihilator finishes for Jax at 9:36.

Rating: C. Jax is going to be a big deal during the time she’s down in NXT and that means they needed to give her a big win to start things off. She smashed through Hail here, which is the only way this should have gone. Hail might be energetic and fairly popular but she’s not someone who is going to beat a star like Jax.

Post match Jax mocks Lash Legend, who comes in for the brawl. Security breaks it up.

Ava gives Jordynne Grace a match with Blake Monroe at Heatwave.

Here is Oba Femi for a chat. He has been champion for 200 days and it’s time to find another challenger for the title. Cue Trick Williams, who says that he is the face of two brands, but Femi brings up that Williams can’t beat him. Williams says he’s a new man and ready to beat Femi, but here is Je’Von Evans to interrupt. Evans: “Trick I ain’t gonna lie…your a** goofy as h***.”

He wants the title shot, because Williams can barely defend the TNA Title. Femi says they can figure it out and likes Evans’ idea of the two of them fighting for a shot. Williams says no, because they’ll do it in two weeks in Philadelphia. Cue TNA’s Moose to remind Williams that he’s getting a title shot in ten days at TNA Emergence. He remembers facing Femi too…and here is Darkstate. This time though, the team is dispatched, with Moose throwing one of them out onto the pile.

Arianna Grace checks on Stacks but Lash Legend and Nia Jax pop in for a fight.

Wren Sinclair is happy that she’ll get to spend quality time with Charlie Dempsey, who isn’t happy. Sinclair does the Joe Hendry clap and Hendry pops out of a refrigerator. Hendry gives Dempsey a shirt but Dempsey throws it away. Dempsey says that Hendry is always viral, which comes from virus. Sinclair: “He’s not a doctor. He just watches a lot of Grey’s Anatomy.” A match is made for next week and Sinclair gets a photo with Hendry.

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Stacks

Non-title. Stacks jumps him from behind to start and the bell rings with Stacks grabbing a neck crank. A sliding forearm takes Inamura down again but he slams Stacks off the top. Inamura goes nuts with chops and sends Stacks outside, where Arianna Grace comes in to yell. Grace’s slap to Inamura earns her an ejection but the argument allows Josh Briggs to sneak in and boot Inamura, allowing Stacks to get the pin at 3:18.

Rating: C+. It was energetic while it lasted and they managed to set up two things at once here. First of all, Briggs vs. Inamura can probably be penciled in for Heatwave, which should be a good grudge match. In addition, Stacks and Grace seem to be a thing now, which is at least something new for both of them. Not a bad use of such a short amount of time.

Here is Ethan Page for a chat. He’s proud of retaining the title over Santino Marella and his stupid sock last week. We hear about some other great Canadians, but Page is at the top of the list. He starts to sing O Canada but here is Tavion Heights to interrupt. No one wants to hear what sounds like a goose dying, but he knows what it’s like to represent his country. Now that he’s out of the No Quarter Catch Crew, it’s time to crawl out on his own.

Page says Heights needs to learn his place…and here are Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice to interrupt. Green loves her fellow Canadian, saying Page once fought a moose and the moose apologized. She’s not worried about a filthy American hitting her, so Heights hits Page instead and promises to find a woman who will hit Green.

Lola Vice consoles Kelani Jordan, saying a win is a win. Fatal Influence comes in to mock them, with Jazmyn Nyx saying she has gotten a tag match set for next week.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend’s brawl interrupts Zaria and Sol Ruca. Ava comes in to make a match between them for next week. What a coincidence that this is the same thing that Sheamus and Rusev did this week on Raw.

Je’Von Evans, Moose, Oba Femi and Trick Williams are in Ava’s office. They want to fight each other but she gives them an eight man tag against Darkstate next week. Hank & Tank come in and get a title defense against Darkstate at Heatwave.

Ricky Saints says he has worked to get here but he has a target on him due to people being jealous of him. People like Ethan Page and Jasper Troy are coming for him and now he wants to be NXT Champion. In two weeks, he’ll beat Troy on the way there.

Women’s North American Title: Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca

Paxley, with the Culling, is challenging and Zaria is here with Ruca. Paxley hits a running shoulder in the corner to start and grabs something like a reverse surfboard. Ruca switches into the regular version as the fans are doing the Wave. Shawn Spears gets up on the apron for a distraction so Ruca dives onto the team. We take a break and come back with Paxley firing off some headbutts, followed by a neck stretch. Ruca fights up and grabs a neckbreaker into a running knee to the head.

Paxley’s enziguri lets her hit something like a Whisper In The Wind for two of her own. Ruca sunset bombs her out of the corner but misses a charge into the post. The Psycho Trap gets two and they go up, with Ruca slipping off. The delay lets Paxley grab a super swinging neckbreaker as Nia Jax and Lash Legend are STILL brawling down the ramp. In the melee, Ruca grabs the Sol Snatcher to retain at 11:41.

Rating: C+. Paxley got to show off her stuff here and it went fairly well, though the ending left a bit to be desired. That’s quite the weak way to set up a distraction finish, even if it came off the Sol Snatcher. Odds are Paxley will be less welcome with the Culling after this, and that might be setting up a match with Izzi Dame. Not much of a match event, but I’ve seen worse.

Results

Kelani Jordan b. Blake Monroe via countout

Hank & Tank b. Chase U – Powerslam/neckbreaker combination to Dixon

Myles Borne b. Lexis King – Borne Again

Nia Jax b. Thea Hail – Annihilator

Stacks b. Yoshiki Inamura – Big boot

Sol Ruca b. Tatum Paxley – Sol Snatcher

