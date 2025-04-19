Hall’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Review  

Stand & Deliver 2025

Date: April 19, 2025

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

It’s the biggest show of the year and the card is stacked enough. The show features a variety of matches and most of the titles are on the line. The main event is Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Title. Since it’s Wrestlemania Weekend, there’s a ladder match in there too. Let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence vs. Meta Four vs. Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade

Elimination rules and the winners get a Women’s Tag Team Title shot on Tuesday. Perez is a bit scared to start with Legend, who knocks her into the corner for the tag off to Dolin. Legend comes in to hammer away and it’s already off to Jade as everything breaks down. Legend’s toss into Jackson’s sitout powerbomb gets two on Paxley with Dolin making the save. All eight get in to brawl and it’s time for the dives to the floor. Jade DDTs Jackson on the floor, leaving Perez to counter a powerbomb into Pop Rox to pin Jackson at 7:31.

Jade comes in for a running neckbreaker to Jayne…as Perez walks out. Dolin and Paxley get a double rollup to pin Jade at 9:33. We’re down to two and Paxley and Dolin get a double submission on Nyx, with Henley making the save. A running knee gets two on Dolin with Paxley making a save of her own. Henley is knocked outside and the Cemetery Drive finishes Jayne at 12:50.

Rating: C+. I can always go for the elimination rules to make things more interesting and they definitely helped here. Paxley and Dolin might not be likely to win the titles but they’re a fun team that the fans can get behind. The bigger story here is Perez walking out, which is likely going to see her move up to the main roster. It’s not like she has anything else to do around here.

The opening video looks at Las Vegas and how things have gone from nothing into gold. Now the thirst for that gold is as strong as ever. It’s all about winning the titles, with a look at the lineup, including the non-title match.

North American Title: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

Saints is defending and starts fast with a jumping enziguri. The dancing Old School drops Page again but a tornado DDT is broken up. Page powerslams him onto the apron for a nasty crash and they go back inside. Some forearms to the back have Saints in more trouble and a suplex gets two. Saints fights up and knocks Page to the floor but a dive hits the announcers’ table.

The Boston crab goes on back inside but Saints escapes and fires off the shots to the face. That earns him a ram into the turnbuckle, followed by a suplex over the top for another nasty crash. Back in and a springboard tornado DDT cuts Page off but he slams Saints out of the corner for two more. Saints manages a spinning reverse DDT and goes up, where he gets caught by Page, only to come back with a powerbomb. Page knocks him down again though and hits the Ego’s Edge for a near fall. The Twisted Grin is blocked though and Saints hits the spear. Roshambo retains the title at 12:38.

Rating: B-. Saints continues to look good when he is given the chance out there and Page is a good choice for an opponent, as he can work well enough with anyone. This was Saints’ latest showcase as it’s clear that the company thinks pretty highly of him. That’s all this needed to be and the fans certainly liked it well enough.

Tag Team Titles: Fraxiom vs. Hank & Tank

Fraxiom is defending after Hank & Tank won a gauntlet match to get the shot. Axiom and Hank start things off with Hank not quite being able to keep up with him. Frazer comes in and gets double teamed down, setting up Tank’s backsplash for two. It’s back to Axiom as everything breaks down and Axiom hits a running kick to Hank for two more. A shot to the face wakes Hank up and he blasts Axiom with a clothesline.

Frazer comes back in for a rather fast running forearm into the running shooting star press for two. Hank fights out of a sleeper and hands it back to Tank to clean house. Everything breaks down again and the Golden Ratio hits Tank. Axiom takes out Hank with a dive on the floor, setting up a frog splash into a 450 for two more (that’s a bit of a stretch). Tank comes back in and an assisted splash hits Frazer for another near fall.

Frazer is sent outside so Hank tries a big suicide dive, only to crash onto the table (which doesn’t break). Back in and a high/low gets two on Tank followed by the super Spanish Fly into the phoenix splash for two with Hank diving in for the save. Frazer Sling Blades Hank but misses a phoenix splash. Tank dives onto Axiom as Hank hits a Boss Man Slam on Frazer. The powerslam/neckbreaker combination gives us new champions at 13:57.

Rating: B. Yeah this worked, with both teams doing rather well and the title change coming in a big upset. I’m not huge on Hank & Tank but they’ve been telling a story and have come a very long way. Fraxiom is likely on the way to the main roster, as there is absolutely nothing left for them to do in NXT. Let them be added to the Raw tag division, which needs the fresh blood.

Respect is shown post match as Fraxiom leaves.

Penn Jillette (of Penn and Teller fame) is here and talks about how some wrestlers don’t believe they can do magic. Cue Lexis King, with the Heritage Cup, who says he’s too much of an intellectual. The Cup is put in a cage and a curtain is pulled down. Then the Cup is replaced by Teller, who is yeeting.

Women’s North American Title: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail vs. Zaria

Ladder match for the vacant title. They waste no time in going for the ladders, with Jordan dropkicking one out of the ring. Dame drives Zaria into the steps with a ladder as Ruca gets one set up in the ring. Hail tornado DDTs Ruca to cut her down so Jordan comes up, with Vice pulling one leg away. That lets Jordan do the splits in the air but Zaria is back in with some spears. Dame ladders Zaria down and then suplexes her onto the ladder but Vice is back up.

Jordan takes her down and gets in some shots on the floor. One Of A Kind onto Zaria onto the ladder sends Zaria outside, leaving Jordan alone to climb the big ladder. That’s broken up and Vice starts striking away, only to have a spinning backfist hit ladder. Dame is back up to clean house, including a chokeslam to Jordan. Dame plants Ruca off the ladder and Hale plants Vice onto the ladder. Jordan is sent into a ladder and Hail goes up but Dame pulls the ladder away. A Kimura on top of the ladder has Dame in trouble and here is the Culling.

Hale is too far away from the title so Zaria tips the ladder over, sending Hale crashing onto the Culling. Ruca saves Zaria from getting crushed with the ladder (Graves: “Why?”) and a ladder is bridged into the standing one. Jordan and Ruca are shoved off the ladder so Zaria climbs, even with Vice on her back. That’s broken up and Jordan splashes Vice onto the bridged ladder.

The bridge is broken up and Ruca springboards up onto the ladder ala Shelton Benjamin. Zaria throws Jordan onto the pile at ringside and climbs up with Ruca. They slug it out on top of the ladder with Ruca getting knocked down. Then she pulls herself up to kick Zaria down, followed by something like Skinning The Cat onto the top of the ladder. Some Sol Snatchers drop various other people, allowing Ruca to get the title at 14:39.

Rating: B-. It’s a multi person ladder match so you know about what you’re going to get here. Ruca got to do all of her insane athletic stuff and wins in the end, though it still only means so much when it’s in a ladder match. As usual, it’s hard to really stand out in a match like this but they did enough big spots to keep things fun.

We look at the Kickoff Show match.

Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are happy to get their title shot, no matter who the champions are next week.

We recap Darkstate vs. the D’Angelo Family. Darkstate has attacked various people including the Family, meaning it’s time for revenge. The video focuses on how much D’Angelo loves and needs the members of the Family. That doesn’t sound good, especially after D’Angelo and Stacks have been having issues lately.

Darkstate vs. D’Angelo Family

Cutler James is the odd Darkstater out and the brawl starts on the floor. D’Angelo winds up surrounded in the ring but he comes out fighting anyway. The rest of the Family make the save and it’s a Shatter Machine to James. We get the opening bell and it’s Lennox starting with Stacks. Crusifino comes in with a slingshot shoulder and it’s Griffin coming in to knock Crusifino outside.

A whip into the apron has Crusifino in more trouble and they go inside where Lennox can hit a faceplant for two. Crusifino gets in a shot of his own and Stacks gets the tag (which D’Angelo wanted) to clean house. Griffin knocks Stacks outside though and sends him flying into the timekeeper’s area. Back in and Lennox hits a spinebuster, setting up Shuggars’ bodyscissors, as D’Angelo is looking livid on the apron.

Stacks fights up and manages a tag to D’Angelo, who gets fired up to make the comeback. Some spinebusters ensue but the numbers game catches up with D’Angelo. Crusifino crashes out to the floor, leaving Lennox to Jackhammer D’Angelo for two. A top rope triplebomb gets two with Stacks making the save. Everything breaks down and Riz gets in a dive on the floor to help with the effort. Griffin gets planted for two but Stacks has an idea. Stacks busts out some crowbars but D’Angelo doesn’t want to do it that way.

Shuggars knees Stacks into D’Angelo but he’s back up for the save. Stacks and D’Angelo are fine enough but James gets one of the crowbars on the floor. The referee breaks that up and Stacks crowbars Shuggars. D’Angelo isn’t pleased but shoves Stacks away from a shot from behind. Stacks and D’Angelo hug….and Stacks kicks him low. The toss triplebomb finishes D’Angelo at 13:12.

Rating: B-. This was all about Stacks and that’s not a bad way to go. That’s what they have been teasing for weeks now and they finally pulled the trigger after a nice tease of not going there. I’m not sure what this means for the future of the Family, but Stacks leaving opens up some fresh doors. At the same time, Darkstate look like players around here and that’s a good opening for the next little while.

Hank & Tank are fired up over their win.

We recap the Women’s Title match, with Stephanie Vaquer defending against three challengers. Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace fought an an inconclusive result and Giulia wants the title back.

Women’s Title: Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer is defending. They start fast with Parker taking over but not being able to hit a double team on Grace and Vaquer. We get the big Giulia vs Vaquer staredown, which is broken up again. Grace and Vaquer have their own staredown, with Vaquer chopping away and having her springboard broken up. Giulia is back in to unload on Parker, including a pump kick for two. Parker is back up to shoulder away at Vaquer but the top rope tear drop is broken up.

Grace comes back in and puts Giulia and Vaquer in an electric chair (geez) and a double Doomsday Blockbuster from Parker (who almost landed on her head). Vaquer’s figure four necklock faceplant (BIG pop for that) is broken up by Grace, who powers her down and then hits a Jackhammer on Giulia. Grace suplexes Parker, who suplexes Giulia and they pair off. Giulia missile dropkicks Grace and it’s time for the slugout with Vaquer.

A headbutt staggers Vaquer, who is right back with another attempt at the figure four necklock faceplants. Instead Giulia hits a stomp but Parker is back with a running Blockbuster. Parker puts all three in the corner for a triple Tear Drop, meaning we get some high stepping. The quadruple submission goes on for some near taps, only for Vaquer to send everyone into the corner for some running shots.

A dragon screw legwhip gets two on Giulia and NOW the faceplants (the Devil’s Kiss, which is a lot easier to type) connect on all three challengers as the fans are WAY into this. The SVB is broken up and Giulia knees Vaquer outside. The Juggernaut Driver hits Giulia but Parker breaks it up with the Hipnotique. Parker comes up favoring her hip and gets rolled up for two. Another Hipnotique hits Giulia but Vaquer is back in with the SVB to Parker to retain at 16:30.

Rating: B. Vaquer gets another big win to keep her title, the showdown with Giulia is still on the table, Parker’s charisma is still incredible, and Grace is still really strong. This was throwing almost all of the top of the division into one match and that’s a good way to make things feel important. I’m good with Vaquer winning as she hasn’t been champion long and she still has a lot of singles matches ready to go in the near future.

Lexis King is looking for the Heritage Cup but can’t find anything.

A limping Stacks leaves but Luca Crusifino pops up to ask what was going on. Stacks says he’ll explain later and keep your phone on so Stacks can text him. With that, Stacks drives away, leaving Crusifino confused.

We recap the main event. Oba Femi is the monster NXT Champion, Trick Williams wants his title back, and Je’Von Evans is here too, despite not really being close to their level. Evans has gotten in some good verbal jabs to Williams though and Femi is sick of hearing from both of them.

NXT Title: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams

Femi is defending and Evans’ early attempt at a double springboard cutter is cut off. Femi runs both of them over but gets dropkicked out to the floor, with Williams offering a low bridge. Evans knocks Williams down again but Femi is back in to Samoan drop both of them at the same time. Femi knocks Williams down again, only to walk into a springboard clothesline from Evans. Williams gives Evans a Falcon Arrow for two and knocks Femi down for a bonus.

A neckbreaker puts Femi down again and Williams stares at Evans. They both jump at each other and crash with Williams getting two as commentary isn’t sure what they did. With the other two on the floor, Williams hits a big dive for the double knockdown. Evans is back up with a bottom rope moonsault to take Williams out, followed by a hurricanrana back inside. Femi is back inside too so Evans springboard flip dives onto both of them for two.

The Tower Of Doom brings everyone down and Femi is ready to get fired up. Some running shots in the corner rock Williams, who is right back with a spinning kick to the face. Evans makes the save and rolls Williams up for two, followed by a frog splash to Femi, who grabs him by the throat. The chokeslam is countered into a cutter for two and a standing Sliced Bread gives Evans two. Williams pulls Femi to the floor, where Femi drops him without much trouble.

Back in and Evans slams Femi, setting up the top rope cutter for two, with Williams being way too late trying to make a save. The referee gets bumped and Evans takes out Williams before countering the Fall From Grace. Femi is ticked off and sends Evans through the barricade, only to walk into a Rock Bottom through the announcers’ table.

Back in and the Trick Shot hits Evans but Femi holds the referee from getting back in. The referee kicks Femi away (oh that didn’t look good) but Femi dives in for the save anyway. Evans dives onto Femi but walks into the Trick Shot. Femi powerbombs Williams onto Evans and then hits a sitout powerbomb to Evans to retain at 16:48.

Rating: B+. I wasn’t wild on this match coming in but they left it all in the ring and had a heck of a showdown. Evans is an athletic freak and can do all kinds of impressive things in the ring. Williams was his usual impressive self, but there is something amazing about Femi activating Beast Mode and smashing everyone. That’s what we saw here and while I still could have gone for Williams vs. Femi, this was very good stuff.

Results

Tatum Paxley/Gigi Dolin b. Meta Four, Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade and Fatal Influence – Cemetery Drive to Jayne

Ricky Saints b. Ethan Page – Roshambo

Hank & Tank b. Fraxiom – Powerslam/neckbreaker combination to Frazer

Sol Ruca b. Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail and Zaria – Ruca pulled down the title

Darkstate b. D’Angelo Family – Toss triplebomb to D’Angelo

Stephanie Vaquer b. Jaida Parker, Giulia and Jordynne Grace – SVB to Parker

Oba Femi b. Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams – Sitout powerbomb to Evans

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.