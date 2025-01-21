Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.20.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: January 20, 2025

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

We’re less than a week away from Saturday Night’s Main Event and less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. That means both shows are going to need a push, with Jey Uso challenging Gunther already set for this coming Saturday. Odds are we get some more set up for that and the Rumble tonight so let’s get to it.

Nia Jax jumped Rhea Ripley on the way into the building. I guess we’re doing this again.

Here is Jey Uso to get things going. After a long intro, Uso declares that he is now in this city but here is Gunther to interrupt. Gunther isn’t impressed, with Uso saying that he’s going to beat him and hang the World Heavyweight Title in his room. Gunther: “You really are a funny little man.”

Uso has talked about how he bets on himself every day and that had Gunther interested. Then he saw Uso coming out here and acting like a complete dork or a company mascot. Right now, Gunther might as well be fighting Jimmy Uso, which doesn’t have Jey happy. How long will Jey bet on himself?

Until Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns need him? He is nothing more than a useful idiot and he doesn’t even realize it. Gunther promises to expose him on Saturday. Jey agrees that he is a mascot and the people here are his team. They ride with him and they’ll be there Saturday when he wins the title. Gunther is going to respect him because Jey is the one who main evented Wrestlemania. The fight is on and Jey superkicks him out to the floor. There isn’t much in the way of drama for the match, but this is a fine story to tell.

New Day runs into JBL, who they’re sure will understand them. JBL is the guest commentator for their match against Rey Mysterio tonight and pay him off. Kofi Kingston brings up JBL cutting the dead weight of Ron Simmons from the APA and JBL gets it. You have Big E. with all that muscle and charisma and everyone loves him and that leaves people to cheer Kingston….I guess. New Day isn’t impressed.

Bayley says she is officially back on Raw and ready for Nia Jax tonight. And she’s in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Jax comes in and…her mic isn’t on at first but says she’s going to win the Royal Rumble. Violence is teased but nothing comes of it.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston

JBL is on commentary and Xavier Woods is here with Kingston. Hold on though as New Day comes out in street clothes and say cut the music. Kingston is starting to get annoyed with all of this and wants his money back from JBL. Now it’s time for the match, and Kingston is going to wrestle like this. Kingston knocks him into the corner as JBL says he has to be behind Mysterio for the only time ever.

A running shoulder drops Mysterio as JBL says he had a 98.7 degree ever when he lost his retirement match to Mysterio. Mysterio gets sent face first into the apron and Kingston stomps away in the corner as the beating begins. A sunset bomb doesn’t work for Mysterio but he sends Kingston into the steps as we take a break. Back with Kingston working on the arm and taking Mysterio up top. That’s broken up, only for Mysterio to miss a springboard high crossbody.

A basement dropkick gives Mysterio two but Kingston’s top rope splash to the back gets the same. Mysterio fights back but gets tripped by Woods, who is knocked off the apron. The 619 connects but a slingshot splash hits Kingston’s raised knees. Kingston tries what looks to be the SOS, only for Mysterio to reverse into a cradle for the pin at 10:30.

Rating: B-. Maybe not a great match here, but I kind of like Kingston losing. The key to the New Day deal is that they are completely in denial about what happened with Big E. and no one (save for Wade Barrett so far) is on their side. All they have to do is talk about that again and maybe find someone who agrees with them and they’ll be fine. It’s a weird way to go, but it works.

Post match the beatdown is on but the LWO runs in for the save. New Day bails but comes back in to take out Joaquin Wilde.

We look back at Penta’s debut.

American Made isn’t happy with what happened last week and promise to win a bunch of titles. Chad Gable has someone to help him master lucha libre: Dominik Mysterio.

We look at Wade Barrett winning the first season of NXT nearly fifteen years ago in this arena.

Here is Sami Zayn for a chat. He’s in the Royal Rumble and that’s because it’s time for him to move into the top level of WWE. Zayn has done a lot of great things and he has had a great life and career. The difference between himself and the top stars is a World Title. He doesn’t need one to validate his career but 14 year old him wants a World Title and he is going to take it.

Cue Kevin Owens (uh oh) and Zayn looks like he’s seeing a ghost. Zayn says he knew it was a matter of time before Owens showed up, so how does he want to do this. Owens isn’t sure what he means and talks about Zayn teaming with Roman Reigns. Owens didn’t get it at first, but it makes sense because Zayn is a good guy.

They are closer than brothers and the one thing they haven’t done is main event Wrestlemania against each other. That can happen because Zayn can win the Royal Rumble and Owens can beat Cody Rhodes. Owens has Zayn’s back and he knows Zayn will have him if he needs it. That’s enough for Owens to leave and Zayn looks confused. It’s been done to death, but you know things are getting serious when these two get together.

Sheamus is ready to win the Intercontinental Title because it is the one title he has never won and it drew him to WWE in the first place. Bron Breakker comes in to hold up the title and says this is as close as Sheamus is getting to it. On Saturday, he’s going to beat him like an old man. Sheamus shoves him away and Breakker laughs.

In Memory Of Bob Uecker.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Roxanne Perez from NXT is in the front row. Bayley hammers away in the corner to start and grabs a DDT for an early two. Jax isn’t having that and headbutts her in the chest for two of her own to take over. Another knockdown sets up a release Rock Bottom out of the corner to plant Bayley again. Bayley breaks up the Annihilator though and knocks Jax outside, setting up an argument with Perez.

That’s enough for Perez to be dragged out by security and we take a break. Back with Bayley dropping an elbow for two and they fight to the apron, with Bayley hitting a sunset bomb into the post. Bayley’s Annihilator and a middle rope elbow get two each but Jax sends her into the corner for a running shoulder.

Bayley gets sent shoulder first into the post but the Annihilator is broken up again. They go up top and another sunset bomb gives Bayley two, setting up the best looking top rope elbow she’s had in a bit for the same. The pop up Samoan drop and a backsplash crush Bayley and the Annihilator finishes her off at 15:19.

Rating: B. They work enough together and that helps the fact that I’ve seen this match far too often. It’s a weird way to go to have Bayley move over to Raw and then lose in her first match, though Jax is getting ready for another showdown with Rhea Ripley. Kind of a strange way to go but the match was good.

Post match Rhea Ripley, still banged up, comes out for the brawl with Jax, with Jax getting in a splash. Security can’t break it up and the fight heads outside with Ripley knocking her through the barricade. Ripley gets the mic and issues the challenge for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

We look back at Damian Priest beating Finn Balor last week.

Chad Gable is in the back with the Judgment Day and talks about learning the secret arts of lucha libre from Dominik Mysterio. He gets the members’ names wrong and leaves, with the rest of the team (minus Balor) being sure Balor will like it. Liv Morgan and Mysterio seem to be ok, with Morgan having an idea.

We look at Lyra Valkyria winning the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Title last week.

We get the annual Martin Luther King Jr. video.

We look at the Notre Dame football coach talking about being a big wrestling fan.

Sami Zayn comes up to Seth Rollins and says he appreciates their talk last week. Rollins is glad to hear it but they’ll both throw the other out of the Royal Rumble. Karrion Kross is shown smiling in the back.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

We hear about their history in Rev Pro as they strike it out to start. Penta gets the better of things but Dunne goes after his fingers, which doesn’t go well as Dunne works on the fingers. Back up and Dunne tries a moonsault out of the corner but gets superkicked out of the air for his efforts. Penta gets knocked onto the apron though and we take a break.

Back with Penta hitting a reverse Sling Blade int a slingshot dropkick in the corner. A Death Valley Driver plants Dunne for two and a Canadian Destroyer sends him crashing out to the floor. One heck of a running flip dive to the floor hits Dunne but he’s fine enough to work on the fingers back inside. Penta backbreakers his way to freedom and it’s the Sacrifice to leave Dunne in more trouble. The Penta Driver finishes at 10:01.

Rating: B-. Penta has another good match and looks successful with the win. That’s all this should have been, if not a bit shorter, as Penta has hit the ground running on Raw. I could go for seeing something more from him, and WWE certainly seems to know there is something to him. Another solid match here, with Penta likely in for another one next week.

Logan Paul thinks it must suck to hate him because he’s just so good at everything. Why should WWE be any different? He makes his Raw debut next week.

Here is CM Punk for a chat in the crowd. After hitting his catchphrase, Punk is asked about the various ways to get to the main event of Wrestlemania. We hear about the stacked Royal Rumble field, so why is this one different? Punk says it’s because of history, like the history he made when he won the first main event of Raw on Netflix. He’ll make that same kind of history in two weeks, which is when the lights and pressure are on the most.

That is when he is at his best and he can’t see John Cena throwing him out. Roman Reigns needed his help at WarGames and he isn’t worried about anyone, from Sami Zayn to Drew McIntyre to Hulk Hogan (Jackie Redmond’s jaw dropped at that one). At the Royal Rumble, he’s settling debts and calling in a favor if he needs to. This felt like Punk was told “you’ve got two and a half minutes, talk about the Royal Rumble” and it worked fine. The Hogan line alone was gold, if nothing else for Jackie’s reaction.

Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL

Baszler and Kai start things off before it’s quickly off to Stark for a great looking springboard missile dropkick. The villains take turns beating on her until Baszler grabs a choke. That’s broken up in short order and it’s Sky coming in to pick up the pace. The top rope dropkick hits Stark and the Bullet Train Attack gets two. Sonya Deville’s distraction slows things down though and Stark plants Sky. Baszler hits a running knee for two with Kai making the save. Sky knocks Baszler down again and hits Over The Moonsault for the win at 6:34.

Rating: C. Not much to this one, partially due to not having a ton of time. It doesn’t help that it feels like these teams have been feuding for a good while without getting very far. They might have something with the whole attack on Kairi Sane, but that might take some time to come up again.

Saturday Night’s Main Event rundown.

Video on Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

They shove each other to start before running the ropes. Rollins jumps over him but gets dropped with a shoulder to slow things back down. A Sling Blade puts McIntyre own on the floor though and Rollins is right there with the suicide dives. The third is countered into an overhead belly to belly suplex onto the announcers’ table though and we take a break. Back with Rollins in trouble but managing a victory roll for two.

A suplex is broken up and McIntyre is sent into the post a few times. Rollins wraps the arm around said post and hits a top rope knee to the head for two. A Swanton gets two more and Rollins takes him up for the superplex. McIntyre reverses into a Falcon Arrow for two but the Claymore misses. The Stomp is countered into a spinebuster for two but Rollins is back with a Falcon Arrow of his own.

The Pedigree doesn’t work for Rollins as McIntyre powers out and hits a hard clothesline. McIntyre goes up but dives into a crossface on the bad arm. The rope is grabbed for the save so Rollins yells a lot, only to get caught in a Futureshock for two. McIntyre slowly hits a clothesline but tries a second, allowing Rollins to roll him up for the pin at 17:00.

Rating: B. These two work well together and they’re two of the top stars on Raw at the moment. It was nice to see Rollins get a win back after last week and it isn’t like a loss is going to do much damage so close to the Royal Rumble. That match should change just about everything for everyone and this was a good way for two people to close out a show with a strong match.

Post match McIntyre attacks Rollins but here is Sami Zayn for the save. McIntyre headbutts Zayn down and goes after Rollins again, with Zayn’s Helluva Kick accidentally hitting Rollins. McIntyre leaves and Rollins stares at Zayn, who tries to calm things down as we go off the air.

Results

Rey Mysterio b. Kofi Kingston – Rollup

Nia Jax b. Bayley – Annihilator

Penta b. Pete Dunne – Penta Driver

Damage CTRL b. Pure Fusion Collective – Over The Moonsault to Baszler

Seth Rollins b. Drew McIntyre – Rollup

