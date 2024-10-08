Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.7.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: October 7, 2024

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

We’re done with Bad Blood and the big story saw CM Punk defeat Drew McIntyre inside the Cell in a bloody and brutal match. Tonight we start the build towards Crown Jewel, where the world champions will be facing off in a title for a big green belt. Other than that, we have two title matches tonight so let’s get to it.

Rapper Sexxy Red welcomes us to the show.

Bad Blood recap.

Here is a banged up CM Punk with a bunch of bandages for a chat from the stage. It’s good to be not dead in St. Louis but he’s in no condition to walk towards that ring. He doesn’t feel like he’s alive or like he won. That match made him feel like he isn’t sure what is next and he just doesn’t know right now. There are three groups of people to thank: his fans, his peers and the people who don’t like him at all.

There is a thin line between love and hate and he has turned their hatred into cash. He hasn’t seen his wife in about five weeks and he’s going home. As he goes to leave, here is Seth Rollins to cut him off with the wordless staredown. Punk leaves without incident, likely until just after WWE gets back from Saudi Arabia next month.

Rollins wishes Punk to get well soon, because the faster he gets back, the faster Rollins can beat him up for good. He’s been gone for a few weeks and things have gone all crazy. What matters is that he is back to destroy Bronson Reed, who isn’t here tonight. Rollins gets close to the camera and says Reed has made himself so crazy that Rollins knows his name. Anytime anyplace, because Rollins will be expecting him. Jey Uso interrupts for his scheduled title match and some staring ensues.

Intercontinental Title: Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso

Woods, with Kofi Kingston, is challenging. Uso sends him into the corner to start and hits a quick enziguri before they fight on the apron. A knee sends Uso outside and Woods adds an AA on the floor as we take a break. Back with Uso hammering away but they trade running shots to the face. Woods gets the better of things but the Limit Breaker is cut off with a superkick. The Superfly Splash retains clean at 6:32. Not enough shown to rate but it was a pretty run of the mill match.

Post match Kingston offers Uso respect but Woods won’t respect either of them. With New Day leaving, Kingston comes in to make a save but Breakker spears him down. Woods stays on the floor and gets speared as well.

Rhea Ripley isn’t surprised that Liv Morgan cheated to keep her title but all that Morgan did was delay the inevitable.

We get the burning letters/symbols tease again.

Bron Breakker has nothing to say about what he did.

We look at the announcement of the Crown Jewel Title, which will see the men’s and women’s world champions facing off in non-title matches.

In an incident that happened after Bad Blood, Kevin Owens turned on Cody Rhodes. HHH has said they will handle the matter internally.

Cody Rhodes is apparently here…but technical issues abound.

Video on Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne.

Miz and Karrion Kross are in the back (with Wyatt Sicks interference) when R-Truth comes in. Truth makes it clear that he is NOT in the Judgment Day, but Miz doesn’t want to hear it. They can fight next week.

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook so there are themed weapons provided on the floor. Sheamus jumps him to start and slugs away before putting the shillelagh across Dunne’s mouth for some cranking. They head outside with Sheamus’ Brogue Kick hitting a barrel by mistake. Dunne sends him into various things and stomps on Sheamus’ hand on the bar. Sheamus is back up with a slam onto the announcers’ table and we take a break.

Back with Sheamus hitting him in the ribs with the shillelagh but the ten forearms to the chest are broken up. The Brogue Kick misses so Sheamus settles for a powerslam. Dunne catches him on top though and a superplex gives Dunne two. They go outside and climb onto some barrels, where Sheamus fires off the forearms to the chest.

White Noise from the barrels through a table knocks Dunne silly, followed by a High Cross for two back inside. Dunne snaps the fingers though and hits him in the back with a cricket bat for two. With nothing else working, Dunne finds some zip ties in the bar and ties Sheamus’ hands behind his back. He doesn’t tie the legs though and Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick for the pin at 12:58.

Rating: B. Sometimes the most entertaining thing you can have on a wrestling show is two guys beating the fire out of each other for awhile. That’s all you had here and it absolutely worked. Sheamus gets a win in I guess what passes as his signature match while Dunne…well at least he isn’t called Butch anymore.

Cody Rhodes is here to see what he’ll have to do to win the Crown Jewel Title. Sami Zayn comes in to say he’d love to face Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Rhodes wishes him luck.

We look back at Braun Strowman defeating Bronson Reed last week.

Raquel Rodriguez drove into the arena earlier, with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the back. Morgan laughed over Rhea Ripley still not winning the title and then they all left. No word on if Rodriguez is officially part of the Judgment Day.

NXT GM Ava is here with Adam Pearce when former NXT Champion Ethan Page shows up. Page doesn’t like what CM Punk did last week in his NXT Title match when Sexxy Red shows up, with Page being ignored. I have no idea what Red adds to the show but it isn’t anything valuable.

Unholy Union/Pure Fusion Collective vs. Kayden Carter/Katana Chance/Natalya/Zelina Vega/Lyra Valkyria

Stark gets in a kick to the face to start and it’s a big brawl as everything breaks down in a hurry. The fight heads outside with Natalya being sent into the steps as we take a break. Back with Natalya crawling over for the tag to Vega so house can be cleaned. Vega stomps on Deville and we hit the parade of knockdowns. Valkyria hits a top rope ax kick to pin Deville at 7:12.

Rating: C. This suffered from the same problem that all such matches do, as there is no way for anyone to stand out in the slightest. They had ten women fighting for just about seven minutes. How much is anyone supposed to get out of that kind of a match? Hopefully Valkyria can use the win to get back on track, as she certainly needs the boost.

Video on Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are ready to face Damage CTRL next week.

Raw World Title: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn is challenging. Feeling out process to start but Zayn sends him outside in a hurry and we take an early break. Back with Gunther still staggered but being able to chop Zayn out of the air to take over again. Zayn can’t hit a Blue Thunder Bomb so Gunther tries the sleeper, only to get caught with the Blue Thunder Bomb for two.

We take another break and come back with Zayn hitting an exploder suplex against the barricade. The Helluva Kick against the barricade rocks Gunther again and Zayn throws him back inside for another one. Gunther pops out of the corner with a hard lariat for two though, only for Zayn to small package him for two more. The powerbomb gets a very near fall but Gunther grabs the sleeper. Zayn tries to fight up but gets pulled into the bodyscissors so Gunther can retain at 16:44.

Rating: B+. This was a heck of a fight which could have been that much better if they cut out the two breaks. Zayn is at his best when he is fighting from underneath and making you wonder just how much he can overcome. That’s what we got here, while Gunther got his revenge after Wrestlemania. Gunther being in there made it feel that much better and I was pulled in here.

Cody Rhodes comes out for a staredown to end the show.

Results

Jey Uso b. Xavier Woods – Superfly Splash

Sheamus b. Pete Dunne – Brogue Kick

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance/Natalya/Zelina Vega/Lyra Valkyria b. Unholy Union/Pure Fusion Collective – Top rope ax kick to Deville

Gunther b. Sami Zayn – Sleeper

