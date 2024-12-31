Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.30.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: December 30, 2024

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the last show of the year and that means we are also wrapping up the show’s run on cable. After this week’s show, Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix so it is quite the farewell to the USA Network. There is a good chance that we are going to get a heck of a tribute here so let’s get to it.

Commentary previews the show.

Here is the New Day to get things going and the fans are not pleased. The fans won’t let them talk until Kofi finally says they on’t have much time…an Jey Uso interrupts. We get the full entrance through the crowd and Xavier Woods thinks the fans like Uso. That earns him more booing, with Woods being stunned that he can’t even talk to Jey. After a good while, Uso says New Day sucks and the chant sends the two of them to the back.

Before Jey can say much, the Bloodline pops up on screen to say Jey should have stuck with them instead of going back to Roman Reigns. Next week, Solo Sikoa will become the official Tribal Chief and everyone will acknowledge him. Then Drew McIntyre comes through the crowd to jump Uso. The Claymore takes too long to set up though and Uso hits a superkick. The Glasgow Kiss puts Jey down and, after teasing leaving, McIntyre runs back in for the Claymore. As usual, it’s impressive to see how many stories can weave together and move from one to another.

Chad Gable and American Made are ready to stop the Alpha Academy.

Otis vs. Chad Gable

Both of their teams are here too. Otis starts fast with the power and knocks Gable outside. Back in and Gable punches him down in the corner before avoiding a charge into the post. Gable starts in on the leg but misses a swan dive, meaning Otis is able to get mad. A corner splash sets up the Caterpillar for two, leaving the women to brawl on the floor.

The ankle lock has Otis in trouble but he kicks Gable out to the floor. The Creeds come in to little avail, with Otis throwing Gable at them. Otis’ ankle lock is broken up for a German suplex but he takes Gable down again. Ivy Nile’s interference lets Gable get the ankle lock with the grapevine an Otis taps at 9:20.

Result: Chad Gable b. Otis – Ankle lock (9:20)

Video on Rhea Ripley, who wants her title back. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is laughing about hurting Ripley and finishing her for good.

Judgment Day has plans for Rhea Ripley and the War Raiders. Finn Balor wishes Raquel Rodriguez luck.

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne jumps R-Truth before the match and beats him down. No match.

Dakota Kai is ready to beat Shayna Baszler and Iyo Sky is ready to beat Lyra Valkyria.

Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

They go to the apron to start with Stark getting the better of things and posing a lot as we take an early break. Back with Kai making a comeback and hitting the Kairopractor. The Dakota Kick in the corner sets up a running boot for two but Stark knees her in the face. A basement superkick gives Stark two but she springboards into a superkick. The fireman’s carry kick to the head finishes Stark at 8:20.

Rating: B-. They were starting to roll near the end there with Kai getting a bit of an upset win. It very well could set up a Damage CTRL final and that should be a good way to go if they are going in that direction. For now though, good stuff and hopefully they can top it in the final.

We get a highlight video on the history of Monday Night Raw, which thankfully doesn’t leave out people who now wrestle elsewhere.

Judgment Day vs. Damian Priest/War Raiders

Priest goes after Balor to start but it’s quickly off to McDonagh, who gets dropped by Erik. The Raiders quickly clean house and the villains are knocked off the apron for a crash into the announcers’ table as we take a break. Back with Balor chinlocking Erik, who fights up and hands it off to Ivar to clean house. Everything breaks down and it’s Priest coming in to wreck the villains again. South Of Heaven is escaped and Dominik takes out Priest’s knee. The Razor’s Edge is broken up as well but South Of Heaven finishes Dominik at 9:12.

Rating: C. Pretty standard six man here with Priest turning it up in the end to win for the team. As usual, Priest looks good in the ring and feels like a star but can’t quite get his hands on Balor in the big moment. There’s a good chance the blow that off at the Royal Rumble or somewhere before then, and that could be a good one.

Adam Pearce gives Jey Uso a match with Drew McIntyre next week.

We get another look at the mysterious symbol, which now turns into a design of a mask, which is definitely Penta El Zero Miedo.

Here is Ludwig Kaiser for a chat. He is the real star and European elegance, so he wants Bron Breakker out here right now. Cue Sheamus to beat Kaiser down instead

Rey Mysterio gives Otis a pep talk. With the Alpha Academy gone, New Day comes up to mock Mysterio for being a locker room leader. Mysterio issues a challenge for a match and New Day mocks him, but seems to accept.

Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky

Valkyria strikes away to start but Sky avoids a kick to the head. Sky gets pulled into a rocking horse hold before Valkyria puts her on top for a dragon screw legwhip. We take a break and come back with Sky hitting a missile dropkick but taking too long to set up Over The Moonsault. A suplex gives Valkyria two as Dakota Kai is watching from a sky box.

Sky’s bridging German suplex gets two so Valkyria puts her down for the same, meaning it’s time to look frustrated. Sky takes her up top for a super hurricanrana and now she gets to be stunned at a kickout. With Valkyria out on the floor, Sky busts out a moonsault but comes up favoring her knee. Over The Moonsault bangs up the knee again though and Valkyria rolls her up with a bridge for the pin at 11:46.

Rating: B. I was expecting this to be good but I didn’t think it would get this high up there, with both of them exceeding expectations. They also took a nice turn here with Valkyria winning over Sky, as doing the Damage CTRL match wouldn’t have been as interesting. This was a rather nice surprise and I’m glad to see Valkyria getting a win like this for a change.

Video on next week’s Tribal Combat.

Here are Seth Rollins and CM Punk to go face to face. They trade some insults before Rollins gets to the point by bringing up Punk leaving and then coming back to get the credit. Punk talks about respecting the pioneers because they have all of the arrows in his back. He liked being here but he didn’t like the person running the place.

Next week, he’s bringing a bunch of arrows n putting them down Rollins’ throat. Rollins calls Punk a cancer that will be cut out next week when Rollins burns him to the ground. The big staredown wraps up the show. They’re at the point where all they have left to do is fight and that’s coming at the perfect time.

