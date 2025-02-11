Hall’s WWE Raw Review 2.10.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: February 10, 2025

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We are closing in on the Elimination Chamber and that means we are getting some more qualifying matches this week. Those can make for some interesting situations, but there is also the question of which champion Charlotte and Jey Uso will be selecting for their Wrestlemania title shots. Let’s get to it.

Here is Jey Uso through the crowd for the Yeet Dance and as usual, he gets a request for an encore. Jey gets on the table but here is Gunther from behind to trip him down and start the beating. A big bot and powerbomb lay Uso out, with Gunther shouting “DON’T DO IT!”. Agents and referees get Gunther off but Uso officially makes the challenge for Wrestlemania. Then he dives on Gunther to keep up the fight. This was very to the point but it worked. I’m not sure I can see Jey winning, but he almost has to at this point.

We look at Raquel Rodriguez attacking Rhea Ripley last week.

Ripley thinks Charlotte is stalling as she tries to stay relevant. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai come in, with Sky saying she’s coming for Ripley for costing her Wrestlemania. That doesn’t seem to bother Ripley, who says she’s looking forward to it.

Video on the War Raiders vs. the Creed Brothers.

Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL

Sky slaps Rodriguez to start and gets powered into the corner to start. Some stereo dropkicks put Rodriguez down for two but she throws Kai away without much effort. Morgan comes in and Sky flips away, only to get dropped by Rodriguez. That’s broken up and Kai comes in for the running boot in the corner. Rodriguez posts Kai hard though and we take a break.

Back with Kai fighting out of a chinlock and handing it off to Sky to clean house. Over The Moonsault almost hits raised boots but Sky sticks the landing and hits a butterfly backbreaker for two on Morgan. Something like a middle rope Shatter Machine gets two on Sky (again: if you’re going to debut that big of a move, don’t have someone kick out).

The Kairopractor gets two on Morgan but she’s back up with Oblivion for two, with Sky making the save to a big reaction. Morgan is busted open but she’s fine enough to hit a Codebreaker on Kai. Sky’s rollup gets two but she gets enziguried, only to block Oblivion. A double stomp puts Morgan down and Sky kicks her in the head (thankfully not the bleeding side), setting up Over The Moonsault for the pin at 15:01.

Rating: B. Where the heck did this come from? These four had a pretty sweet match, which is a lot more than I was expecting. Morgan was working hard here and Rodriguez was doing the power stuff rather well. It’s nice to have Kai back and she was doing her part as well. Good match here and I liked this one quite a bit.

We look at Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn last week, with Owens blaming Zayn not helping him at the Royal Rumble.

We look at Gunther not being pleased with a rookie on WWE LFG.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Non-title. Before the match, Bayley glares at NXT’s Roxanne Perez, who is in the crowd. They fight over a test of strength to start with Bayley taking her down, only to get headlocked. Bayley can’t hit the Stunner over the ropes but can elbow Valkyria down. Valkyria blocks the sliding basement elbow into a backslide for two (that was cool). Valkyria blocks the Rose Plant and grabs a rollup for two before sending her outside as we take a break.

Back with Valkyria hitting a spinning kick to the head for two but Bayley sunset bombs her into the corner. Bayley’s big elbow hits raised knees but she’s back up with the Bayley To Belly for two. They forearm it out until Bayley hits a swinging side slam for two before they go outside again. Valkyria grabs a tornado DDT into a fisherman’s suplex on the floor, followed by another for two inside. They go up top with Valkyria knocking her onto the ropes, setting up a top rope Fameasser. Nightwing is blocked so Valkyria rolls her up for two. A rollup sends Valkyria into the ropes and Bayley rolls her up again for the pin at 9:16.

Rating: B-. They were starting to rock here and it was one of Valkyria’s best matches on the main roster. I’m not wild on having her lose clean though, even to someone as successful as Bayley. Have her lose by interference or countout or something, but don’t have a new champion lose like this. Other than that though, heck of a match here and Bayley looked better than usual out there.

Video on Penta.

Ludwig Kaiser isn’t impressed with Penta but Pee Dunne comes in to suggest they take out Penta. Dunne is going to take Penta out next week, with Kaiser saying Dunne is all his. With Dunne gone, AJ Styles comes up for a walk to the ring.

The Alpha Academy console Lyra Valkyria when American Made come in to mock her. Valkyria isn’t having it and yells back.

Here is AJ Styles for a chat. Styles talks about having flashbacks here because four months ago, he came back to this building and then got injured his first match back. He thought his career was over that night but the next morning he knew he had more to prove. There are things he wants to do, but here are Carlito and Dominik Mysterio to interrupt.

As usual, Dominik can barely get a word out without being booed off the mic. He finally manages to tell Styles that thins have changed around here, but Styles says he doesn’t see Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley or Finn Balor. Instead, all he sees is a guy in purpose skinny jeans and Dominik, who no one likes. Styles does like Dominik’s work ethic, but Dominik will always be Rey Mysterio’s punk a** kid. The fight is on and Styles clears the ring. Styles getting to wreck Dominik in a singles match should work well.

Jey Uso vs. Gunther is officially set for Wrestlemania. They’re pulling the trigger so well done on trying something.

Here is Seth Rollins on the platform for a chat. Jackie Redmond asks about the Elimination Chamber and Rollins is fired up to get his chance. We are on the Road To Wrestlemania and he lists off his nicknames before being interrupted by Finn Balor (Rollins’ opponent in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match). He’s not impressed by Rollins, as he thinks Rollins is overlooking him. Rollins says he has unfinished business with CM Punk and he’d like to tie up some loose ends with Cody Rhodes. Balor is standing in his way, but soon he won’t be standing at all.

AJ Styles gets a match with Dominik Mysterio next week. Then he runs into Bron Breakker for an intense staredown.

Tag Team Titles: Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders

The Creeds, with Ivy Nile, are challenging and Brutus gets elbowed into the corner to start. Julius comes in and hammers away, only to get sent into the corner. Erik slams Ivar onto Julius and Brutus gets crushed against the ring skirt for a big knockdown. Back in and a nasty sitout powerbomb gets two on Julius as we take a break.

We come back with Erik being sent hard into the post and the chinlock goes on. Brutus gets slammed onto Erik for two but Erik fights up and brings in Ivar. The seated senton crushes Brutus out of the corner and Ivar crushes him in the same corner. A sitout powerbomb gives Ivar two but Brutus is back with an Angle Slam for two. Ivar goes up but Nile offers a distraction, allowing Julius to jump to the top for a superplex. Brutus’ moonsault gets two but Erik is smart enough to pull Ivar back to the corner for the tag. Then Julius hits Ivar with the title for the DQ at 12:24.

Rating: B. Again, they were getting going here and then a not so great ending cut it off. That is all but guaranteed to set up a rematch in the near future, but I could have gone for something better than “and then Julius hits him with the belt.” It did at least get a reaction, which is a lot better than what the Creeds have been getting in recent months.

Post match another belt shot leaves the champs laying.

Finn Balor isn’t impressed with the Judgment Day but Dominik Mysterio says things could get better. Dominik suggests adding a new member but Balor isn’t having it, saying he’s going to win next week and move on to Wrestlemania.

Rhea Ripley tells Iyo Sky she’s getting a title match on the Raw after Elimination Chamber because Ripley wants it. Works for Sky.

Here is CM Punk for a chat. Punk talks about how Jey Uso is already set for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestlemania so that leaves the Elimination Chamber. He’s already in it, but there is one person in it who didn’t have to qualify. At some point in the Elimination Chamber, Punk and Cena are going to see each other and Punk is going to beat him down.

The other person to qualify for the match is Drew McIntyre, who knows what it’s like to be in a big cage with Punk. He’s ready for either Finn Balor or Seth Rollins, but all that matters is he is going to Wrestlemania. Cue Logan Paul for his qualifying match, saying he gets why they call him Punk.

Paul could come up with a bunch of better names but he can’t say them on TV. Throwing Punk out of the Royal Rumble was a great fifteen minutes of fame for Punk and tonight, Rey Mysterio will get his as well. Punk: “The way they’re booing you, you would think you’re Dominik Mysterio.” Punk says he didn’t mention Paul because he had forgotten he was even in a match, but tonight, Paul’s number is 619. Punk’s lines here were great, with saying he forgot Paul had match being rather funny.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Mysterio slaps him into the corner to start fast and stomps away. Back up and Paul jumps over him before hammering Mysterio down in the corner. More punching has Mysterio in trouble but he spins around into a crossbody for a needed breather. Paul gets knocked outside for a twisting dive but catches Mysterio on top. A tabletop superplex plants Mysterio and we take a break.

Back with Mysterio being sent outside and asking Paul to come fight him. Mysterio hammers away and sends him into the steps to take over. Back in and a seated senton into a Lionsault gets two on Paul, who knocks Mysterio right back down. Paul’s Lionsault gets two and he boots Mysterio in the face to cut off a comeback bid.

Mysterio hits a sitout powerbomb out of the corner for two (with Paul forgetting to put his shoulders down at first). The 619 connects but Paul hits him with the big right hand. A belly to back flipped into a DDT (the Paulverizer, which is a new one and looked great) finishes Mysterio at 17:15.

Rating: B. More good stuff here, with Paul getting better and better in the ring by working with stars like Mysterio. It is great to see him evolving in the ring and Mysterio is the perfect choice to help make something like this work. Throw in a rather snazzy looking finisher (though I’m not sure how many people Paul can use that on) and this worked well.

Post match Paul leaves and New Day jumps Mysterio to end the show. That was rather abrupt.

Results

Damage CTRL b. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez – Over The Moonsault to Morgan

Bayley b. Lyra Valkyria – Rollup

War Raiders b. Creed Brothers via DQ when Julius used the title belt

Logan Paul b. Rey Mysterio – Paulverizer

