Hall’s WWE Raw Review 2.3.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: February 3, 2025

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the show after the Royal Rumble and in one heck of a shock, Jey Uso of all people won the men’s namesake match. That isn’t something a lot of people saw coming and a lot of things are screwy on the Road To Wrestlemania. We should be in for a big one this week as things will pick up in a hurry. Let’s get to it.

Long Royal Rumble recap.

Here is Jey Uso coming through the crowd for his big celebration. After the song stops playing….the fans insist that he does the YEET dance one more time. The fans tell Jey that he deserves it and then chant USO as we’re still waiting for the first words. Uso is a bit nervous/taken aback by the reception before he finally says thank you. Uso: “I don’t really know what to say.” Fans: “YEET!” Uso: “Besides that!”

Uso talks about how he and his brother tried to become stars to carry on their legacy. Then he got involved with the Bloodline, which was fire. Those are cool chapters in his career but he wasn’t confident enough to be a singles star. But coming out here tonight, he has it now. Uso thanks the fans and now he is the Royal Rumble winner and on his way to Wrestlemania.

Cue Gunther to interrupt, saying he is disappointed because this possible matchup doesn’t appeal to him. Gunther has made everyone believe that he is barely hanging onto the title but he is always in control. He refuses to do this with Jey again, because he is in the process of building a legacy for himself. Beating Uso again means nothing and Gunther wishes it was Roman Reigns, John Cena or CM Punk because that adds to his legacy.

If Uso chooses Gunther, it will be a horrible display of violence at Wrestlemania. The reality is that Uso has options and he should consider them. Gunther goes to leave but Jey cuts him off, asking if Gunther is tired yet. Jey is tired of being told what he can or can’ be. He’ll be talking to Cody Rhodes on Smackdown but no matter what, he’s coming out of Wrestlemania as champion. Yeet. Gunther vs. Uso is a possibility, but my goodness this is still bizarre to see.

We look at Seth Rollins attacking Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

John Cena is officially in he Royal Rumble and says he’s in because he has earned it after 23 years. It is time for him to go to Wrestlemania and win his 17th World Title so that one day he can shake the hand of the person who wins #18. That’s a good line.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta

Kaiser kicks Penta down to start and yells about Penta humiliating him (by eliminating him from the Rumble in 6 seconds). This earns him another toss over the top but Kaiser hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron as we take a break. Back with Kaiser faceplanting him and hitting a clothesline for two, setting up the sneer. Penta gets fired up and chops away, followed by a backbreaker for two more.

The slingshot dropkick in the corner gets another near fall and Penta sends him to the floor for the big running flip dive. Back in and they chop it out until Penta scores with some superkicks. Kaiser manages a Regal Roll for two of his own but Penta pulls him into the Sacrifice. The Penta Driver finishes Kaiser at 9:58.

Rating: B-. This worked well enough as the Penta roll continues. What matters the most is continuing to see what they have with Penta, who is doing rather well just a few weeks into his WWE run. It’s a good match too, with Kaiser being a perfect option for an opponent here, even if it was all about Penta getting the win.

Post match Penta is interviewed but Pete Dunne cuts him off. Kaiser lays Penta out with the spinning DDT.

We look back at JD McDonagh’s injury last week. He’ll be out for about four months.

Finn Balor can’t believe things fell apart when he was gone for two weeks and yells at the rest of the Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio stole his partner and got him hurt, so maybe Mysterio needs a babysitter. Liv Morgan defends Mysterio, saying they had to fight next week or another team would have gotten the title shot. And tonight, Mysterio has gotten Balor an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. That seems to work for Balor.

Here is Charlotte for a chat. The fans boo her but the reality is she missed her. She missed the people who loved and hated her and last year sucked. Last year broke her physically and mentally and she didn’t know if she was going to make any major show. Now she is back and won the Royal Rumble so BOO HER NOW! This ring is her home and she is going to Wrestlemania.

Cue Rhea Ripley to interrupt, with Charlotte saying she was trying to have a moment. Ripley says that was a moment, but this is her show. Ripley does respect Charlotte so please pick her. Charlotte brings up beating Ripley, who says that was when she was just a kid. It’s not locked down yet though, as Charlotte is going to NXT and Smackdown to see what they have. As for Ripley, she’s still a kid, but Charlotte will see her next week. Ripley begs Charlotte to pick her. I really don’t need to see that match again.

Sami Zayn still wants to go to Wrestlemania and he has to go through CM Punk tonight to get to the Elimination Chamber. Zayn is asked about Kevin Owens but gets distracted by…Jey Uso. Jey insists he wasn’t aiming for Zayn in the Rumble but Zayn is perfectly fine. This is Uso’s moment and he wishes Zayn good luck tonight. With Uso gone, Karrion Kross comes in to ask what it’s like to have everyone take Zayn’s spot. Zayn isn’t happy with these interruptions and violence is teased.

Iyo Sky says she will see Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania. Ripley doesn’t seem to mind the idea but Liv Morgan jumps Sky. Ripley chases her off but gets jumped by Raquel Rodriguez.

New Day vs. LWO

New Day has new music, which is almost hard to imagine. Lee headlocks Woods to start but Kingston trips Lee down. Back up and Lee snaps off a running hurricanrana so it’s off to Mysterio. Woods takes him into the corner and poses a bit, with the fans not being thrilled. Mysterio gets in a shot though and grabs a middle rope spinning hurricanrana for two. Lee sends Kingston into the corner for a running dropkick in the Tree Of Woe…and here is Logan Paul (facing Mysterio next week). The distraction lets Kingston pull Lee off the top and we take a break.

Back with Paul sitting at ringside and Kingston planting Lee for two. Lee manages to spin around and hit a sitout powerbomb for a needed breather. The tag brings in Mysterio to pick up the pace, including the running seated senton off the apron. Paul gets in Mysterio’s face ad is shoved into the chair for his efforts. Woods kicks the post by mistake so Lee snaps off a running hurricanrana over the top to the floor but Paul pulls Mysterio out. Back in and Trouble In Paradise gives Kingston the pin at 11:19.

Rating: B-. The point here was to give New Day a win as Paul is somehow despicable enough to actually not mind New Day. Granted it’s more about his match with Mysterio next week but this is better than nothing for the team. It’s also nice to have Lee back after such a lengthy absence.

We look at Seth Rollins attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk after all three were eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

Reigns is banged up but he won’t let us have a specific update. For now though, it is believed that Reigns will be out for the foreseeable future. Oh dear.

CM Punk apologizes to the Sami Zayn fans because he’s going to the Elimination Chamber tonight.

We look at IShowSpeed being put into the Royal Rumble and being eliminated in fairly short order.

Video on Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley next week in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

Sky is banged up after the earlier attack and Raquel Rodriguez is here with Morgan. Sky takes her down by the arm to start but Morgan is back up with a running corner clothesline. A basement dropkick gives Morgan two and she sends Sky outside. They switch places and Sky hits a nasty dive as we take a break.

Back with Morgan hitting Three Amigos (Cole: “She’s no Eddie.”) but getting kneed in the face. A missile dropkick connects and Morgan goes flying, only to come back with a Backstabber. Sky takes her down again and goes up, with Rodriguez offering a distraction. Thy fight to the floor, with Sky hitting a German suplex to leave Morgan laying.

An Asai moonsault drops Morgan again but she pulls Sky out of the air with a Codebreaker for two (that looked good). Back up and Sky snaps off a super hurricanrana but Rodriguez breaks up Over The Moonsault. Morgan can’t hit Oblivion so it’s a German suplex to put her down. Cue Rhea Ripley to go after Rodriguez and Morgan, who gets punched for the DQ at 12:12.

Rating: B. Maybe it was the bumps or maybe it was me not having much in the way of expectations coming in, but this was a heck of a match with both of them doing well. I had a great time with this and some of the bumps were great. The ending made sense and gives Morgan a win over a successful name and that’s an impressive way to go.

Post match Ripley tries to explain but Sky isn’t having it.

The War Raiders respect JD McDonagh but here is American Made to say this isn’t championship material. The Creed Brothers are championship material but Erik asks what happens if this turns into a fight. Prepare for war. With the Raiders gone, Chad Gable, not looking at the rest of the team, tells them to win titles while he goes to solve lucha libre.

Adam Pearce announces that AJ Styles is officially on Raw. Bron Breakker comes in and says keep Styles away from him. Breakker and a reluctant Pearce are off to talk business.

Here is Seth Rollins for a chat (after his entrance, a break and the Pearce/Breakker segment). First up, congratulations to Jey Uso because he loves seeing people get what they deserve. That brings him to CM Punk, who got what he deserved at the Royal Rumble. That brings him to Roman Reigns, who lost at the Royal Rumble as well. The reality is that Reigns is hurt and Rollins is the one who hurt him.

That is what Reigns has been doing to people for years and it doesn’t bother Rollins to do the same things. He is ready for Wrestlemania and will face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. For now though, he wants Sami Zayn out here for a chat, which brings out Zayn. Rollins calls Zayn his friend and talks about what they have done to deal with Reigns. Tonight is time for the fight of Zayn’s life and he is better than CM Punk. Cue Punk, who almost gets in a fight with Rollins in the aisle but it’s broken up.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn

They trade headlocks to start before Zayn takes him into the corner for some rather loud chops. Punk starts in on the arm but Zayn springboards over him to set up a clothesline. Punk forearms him into a swinging neckbreaker, setting up the…well nothing actually as Zayn breaks its up. The superplex brings Punk crashing down and we take a break.

Back with Zayn fighting back but not being able to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb. Punk’s knee in he corner sets up the running bulldog but Zayn reverses into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Punk grabs a DDT on the arm and goes old school with the Anaconda Vice. That’s escaped as well so Punk tries the GTS, which is reversed into a small package for two more. Zayn suplexes him into the corner, only to charge into the GTS to give Punk the win at 14:54.

Rating: B. This is another good example of a match where you knew it was going to work because of who was involved. They’re both capable of having a strong match and they were given the time to make it work. Solid main event here, though it would be nice to see Zayn win one of these matches every so often.

Post match respect is shown but here is Kevin Owens to jump both of them. A package piledriver to Zayn ends the show.

Results

Penta b. Ludwig Kaiser – Penta Driver

New Day b. LWO – Trouble In Paradise to Mysterio

Liv Morgan b. Iyo Sky via DQ when Rhea Ripley interfered

CM Punk b. Sami Zayn – GTS

