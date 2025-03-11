Hall’s WWE Raw Review 3.10.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: March 10, 2025

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

They’re back home this week as the show is in the Garden with a couple of major matches. First up, and likely in the main event, it’s Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk inside a steel cage. Other than that, it’s time to get even more ready for Wrestlemania and that should make for some interesting situations. Let’s get to it.

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Austin Theory is in Waller’s corner. Waller kicks the leg out to start and sends Uso into the post, only to get kicked in the head for his efforts. A clothesline puts Waller on the floor but Theory gets in a cheap shot, allowing Waller to drop Uso for a change. We take a break and come back with Waller’s middle rope elbow connecting for two. Uso fights up and hits the superkick (which might not have connected), only for the dive to be cut off by a Stunner over the ropes. The rolling Downward Spiral gives Waller two but Uso hits him in the face. The spear gives Uso the pin at 9:10.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t about Uso being in danger of losing but rather him having to overcome some odds before getting a win. Uso is being built up as a singles star and while Waller is beneath him, it’s a nice way to boost him on the way to the biggest match of his career at Wrestlemania. It’s nothing great, but it did what it needed to, albeit without being the most thrilling match.

Post match Theory comes in for the beatdown but gets dropped for a Superfly Splash. Cue Gunther to choke Uso out. Gunther feels like an afterthought on this show and while annoying, it’s not surprising given how many other stars there are around here.

Long video on CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, focusing on the hatred that has built up for over a year.

The Alpha Academy checks on Seth Rollins in the trainer’s room.

Here is Logan Paul, who rips off a fan’s shirt on the way to the ring. The fans are NOT happy to see Paul, who tries to talk about AJ Styles but eggs on the booing as he tends to do. Paul talks about how there are some names which transcend wrestling, which is why it surprised him that Cody Rhodes turned down the Rock. It took John Cena twenty years to realize that nice guys finish last.

Paul has known that for twenty years so consider his soul for sale. He’s the one in the ring while the regular people are watching from the crowd. Paul talks to comedian Andrew Schultz in the crowd who must be here to see him, but Schultz says he’s here for the cage match. No one is here for Paul but Schultz wants to see AJ Styles. Paul pulls him over the barricade and loads up a suplex but Styles makes the save. The Phenomenal Forearm lays Paul out and Styles calls Paul out, only for Paul to leave instead. This likely sets up a Wrestlemania match but it felt like it was more to promote Schultz.

We look back at Iyo Sky beating Rhea Ripley for the Women’s Title last week.

TKO is launching a boxing promotion.

We look at a cage match from the 70s with Bruno Sammartino defeating Ivan Koloff in the first televised cage match from the Garden.

New Day vs. LWO

Tornado tag match. The LWO wastes no time in cleaning house and knock New Day to the floor. Woods fights back on Mysterio and teases loading up a table, only to shove it back underneath the ring. An assisted seated senton takes Kofi Kingston down as Woods is whipped into the barricade (right in front of NXT Champion Oba Femi). New Day fights up and plants Lee on the floor as we take a break.

Back with Lee hitting a top rope double stomp to Kofi, setting up a hurricanrana to send Woods onto the table (which only kind of breaks, leaving Woods to have to hit it for the break). Back in and Mysterio’s springboard spinning crossbody gets two on Kingston and the 619 connects. The frog splash hits knees though and Kingston rolls him up for two of his own with Lee making the save.

Lee flip dives onto Kingston….and here’s a guy in a mask to take Lee out with a hurricanrana. Mysterio gets caught with a delayed German suplex by the masked man, who is in no way Chad Gable (ignore the AMERICAN MADE on his mask and him doing Gable’s pose). Security goes after the masked man, who sprints through the crowd. The top rope double stomp/backbreaker combination finishes Mysterio at 11:16.

Rating: C+. I’m liking the Lucha Gable stuff and I can absolutely see him making it (whatever it is going to be) work, but I’m not so sure on the New Day. They’re still hated by the crowd and the heel turn has made them more interesting than they have been in years, but who are they supposed to face? Other than getting the Tag Team Titles from the War Raiders or Big E. bringing in someone to fight them, they feel like they’re just kind of there, which is a weird way to go for someone who had so much heat.

We look at Bron Breakker going after Judgment Day last week.

Finn Balor is annoyed at Bron Breakker but Carlito doesn’t seem to listen because he’s staring at the apple. The rest of the team comes in and Dominik Mysterio has gotten Balor an Intercontinental Title shot next week. Balor gives him quite the hug and is proud of Mysterio for making this happen. Liv Morgan isn’t convinced but Mysterio thinks Balor has this.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat after a break. Rhodes is here because this is the cathedral of entertainment but John Cena isn’t here tonight. Cena and his inner circle aren’t here but they’ll be in Brussels, Belgium next week. That doesn’t work for Rhodes as Cena has quite the history in MSG. It was an easy decision, just like swinging someone after you have kicked them low and have backup.

Rhodes doesn’t begrudge Cena for calling his shot or having a part time schedule because part time Cena is better than most people full time. We get the dueling Cena chants and Rhodes says let’s let Cena hear it. Rhodes didn’t like Cena saying he had the discipline to do what needed to be done even if no one wanted it.

Rhodes talks about that mentor that you want to yell at and at this point he wants to tell Cena to shut up you “moron” (you could hear the audio cut out for a second as it seems they thought he was going to say something else that started with “mo”). Rhodes is looking forward to beating his mentor one more time because he is the captain now. He thanks the fans and that’s it. This was setting things up as a passing of the torch, which is an interesting way to go. Rhodes has been carrying this since the turn, but things could get cranked way up again next week when Cena is back.

We look at Jimmy Snuka’s cage dive on Don Muraco, with approximately 384 wrestlers in the crowd.

Various celebrities are here.

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

For a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title and Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan are here with Rodriguez. Bayley gets sent to the apron to start and her Stunner over the ropes is broken up. Back in and Rodriguez misses a charge into the corner, allowing Bayley to grab a middle rope armdrag. Rodriguez gives her a swinging front facelock but gets sent into the corner for a quick Bronco Buster.

Bayley knocks her down again and we take a break. Back with Rodriguez missing a legdrop on the apron and getting caught with a middle rope Stunner. A knee to the head rocks Rodriguez again and the top rope elbow gives Bayley two. Rodriguez is sent outside and gets posted so Morgan and Mysterio offer distractions. That’s enough for Rodriguez to plant Bayley on the announcers’ table and Bayley has to beat the count. The Tejana Bomb gives Rodriguez the pin at 10:05.

Rating: B-. What matters here is that we’re getting someone else involved in the title picture. Lyra Valkyria is in a weird place as she’s the new champion and doesn’t have anything to do other than have one off title matches. Rodriguez can be the next challenger, though you would think that Bayley beating Valkyria in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match a few weeks ago would be enough to get her a title shot.

Chad Gable denies being the masked man earlier. Gable doesn’t know who that fan was, but he should have been dragged out a lot earlier. We see the masked man being taken away by security and Gable gives Cathy Kelly an “I told you so” look. I’m intrigued.

We look at Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase in a cage in 1988.

More celebrities are here.

Michael Cole is in the ring to talk to Iyo Sky. The fans tell Sky that she deserves it and she says it is a dream to be here as champion. She is over the moon to be going to Wrestlemania as champion but here is Bianca Belair for the big staredown. Cole asks her about the Rhea Ripley situation from last week but Belair wasn’t out there to cost Ripley. Cue Ripley to interrupt, wanting to know why Belair was out here last week. Belair said she explained it already but Ripley doesn’t buy it.

Maybe Belair should have handled her business with Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair says Ripley is made because Belair clapped for both of them last week. The reality is Ripley can’t beat Sky and she’s blaming Belair. They go face to face and shove Sky away for trying to break it up. Sky slaps Ripley and Belair and points at the sign, suggesting a triple threat at Wrestlemania. That’s an upgrade over Sky vs. Belair, as Ripley is a bigger star than both of them and needs something to do.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

In a cage with pinfall, submission or escape to win. Rollins jumps him fast to start but Punk slugs away in the corner. They trade shots in the middle with Punk getting the better of things but Rollins is back with a powerbomb against the cage as we take a break. Back with Punk still in trouble and Rollins opening the door, seemingly offering to let Punk leave. Punk flips him off (and the camera cuts out) before countering another buckle bomb with a hurricanrana into the cage.

The GTS connects with Rollins but Punk sits and stares at him instead of trying to leave. Rollins flips him off as well to bring Punk back to the middle, where a neckbreaker puts Rollins down again. Punk hits the top rope elbow and then does it two more times for a near fall. With nothing else working, Punk goes to the top of the cage but Rollins rolls to the corner before Punk can dive.

They fight on top of the cage (with a drone camera shot for a really unique visual) until Rollins superplexes him down for two. Punk is back with a GTS for two of his own but Rollins pulls him into an STF. That’s reversed into the Anaconda Vice, which is escaped so Rollins can hit a Stomp for two. A third GTS gives Punk two so he hits his own Stomp for two. Rollins shouts that Punk wants his house and then grabs his own GTS into another Stomp for another near fall. A super Stomp knocks Punk cold (Rollins: “Come on motherf*****”)…..but here is Roman Reigns to pull Rollins through the door for the win at 19:29.

Rating: B. This was about telling an interesting story, as neither tried to escape for the most part. That makes sense as it wasn’t about winning as much as it was about beating the other person. Hence all of the covers and kickouts, which granted did get to be a bit much at times. Reigns interfering is going to set up something at Wrestlemania and helps protect Punk in defeat, as Rollins didn’t pin him and interference cost Punk the match (which he won’t like either).

Post match Reigns wrecks Rollins and gives him a spear into a Stomp on the floor. Reigns isn’t done and loads up a Stomp on the steps but Adam Pearce and company break it up. We look tin the ring….where Paul Heyman is helping Punk up. That is NOT cool with Reigns, who wrecks Punk as Heyman looks on to end the show.

WWE has built up these three people (plus Heyman) to the point where ANYTHING they do is interesting because it makes you wonder where they’re going next. Heyman helped out an old friend (who had done nothing to Reigns) and the place went coconuts. It sets up a Wrestlemania triple threat and was done by the simple act of Heyman kneeling next to Punk.

This is how wrestling is supposed to work and it still does if it’s done properly.

Results

Jey Uso b. Grayson Waller – Spear

New Day b. LWO – Top rope double stomp/backbreaker combination to Mysterio

Raquel Rodriguez b. Bayley – Tejana Bomb

Seth Rollins b. CM Punk – Rollins escaped the cage

