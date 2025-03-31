Hall’s WWE Raw Review 3.31.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: March 31, 2025

Location: 02 Arena, London, England

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett

We’re wrapping up the European shows this week with one more show in London. They’re getting a big one here too, with John Cena and Cody Rhodes going face to face again, plus Rhea Ripley getting another shot at the Women’s Title. Gunther is also getting to face Jimmy Uso to get ready for Wrestlemania so let’s get to it.

Here is John Cena to get things going but as he puts the mic to his mouth, cue Cody Rhodes to interrupt. Rhodes says we’ve seen Cena talk for two weeks now so let Rhodes do his job for him. Let’s see: Rhodes has a bit of a lisp, so some S words don’t come out right. Like STARDUST. That’s who Cena is facing in his final Wrestlemania match in the main event: STARDUST. What else? Oh yeah: Rhodes has an arm tattoo his neck and he created his own wrestling company.

Rhodes knew Cena would go with some of these things but Rhodes is dealing with the idea that Superman is really dead. The truth is that they used to ride together and Rhodes knows that Cena cared about the people. Cena finally responds, saying he’s not going to punch down to Rhodes’ level. Instead he’s going to bury Rhodes at Wrestlemania. Cena is always accused of burying talent, but the reality is he is talent but buries mediocrity. He isn’t going to call out Rhodes for things like a lisp because Rhodes is just a chauffeur.

Rhodes thinks he found the blueprints so he can run the kingdom. For years, Rhodes sat by Cena and learned from him, then he tried to do it himself. Now he relies on cheap gimmicks like having fans chant his name to get by. Rhodes is a pied piper, as he uses cheap tricks to get people to follow him. All we get is some big mixture of every TV show that Rhodes has ever watched from a kid who is still scared of public speaking.

Cena hates seeing a pathetic nepo baby carrying the title when he had his gimmick tattooed on his neck. Rhodes is nothing but a common fan, who can go buy the Fanatics toy title and be the People’s Champion (nice touch of Cena calling out Rhodes for doing the same thing as the Rock, who got Cena to turn). Rhodes says that the people chose him, just like one man chose Cena but we don’t talk about him anymore (the fans OOO at that one). The reality is that Cena has more dick in his promo than in his jorts and he hangs out with Zac Efron and wishes he was 16 anymore.

Sure Rhodes left for his own company, but Cena didn’t even clean up his room before he went Hollywood. There are two of them in this ring right now, and which one of them sold out to the Rock? Rhodes: “John, you are still my hero, but you’re also a piece of s***.” Cena says Rhodes’ mind is full of feces and not facts. He sold out because no one is worthy of following him.

After all these years, he still finds ways to make things great, including Rhodes. Cena: “I make empires for billionaires. All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids.” Cena goes to leave, but Rhodes says that not once have the fans told him that he can’t wrestle. THAT touches a nerve with Cena, who gets back in and they go face to face. Cena teases leaving but tries a right hand, only to walk into Cross Rhodes. With Cena down, Rhodes tucks his tie in (nice touch) and points to the Wrestlemania.

Cena was starting to go over the top supervillain here but then he and Rhodes started throwing bombs at each other. What mattered here was Cena gave something more of a clear explanation for why he turned. That gives both of them something to prove, with Rhodes needing to show that he can beat one of the best of all time and Cena wanting to prove that he still has it. Heck of a segment here.

Video on Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky.

New Day comes out for a match and Adam Pearce introduces their surprise opponents.

New Day vs. New Catch Republic

The team is back and Tyler Bate has cut off a lot of his hair, looking a lot more like he did when he made his WWE debut. Dunne easily takes Woods down so Bate can hit a Swanton, followed by a pair of dives to the floor as we take a break. Back with Dunne in trouble and Woods hitting a running dropkick in the ropes.

Kingston knocks Dunne down again but misses a charge, allowing the tag to Bate. A suplex sends Kingston out of the corner so Bate can do his airplane spin. The German suplex/rebound lariat combination gets two, as does Kingston’s SOS. Dunne is back up with a kick to Kingston but Bate’s springboard is broken up. The Daybreaker finishes Dunne at 8:52.

Rating: B-. It was nice to have the Republic getting back in the ring as they’re a good team and there will always be a place for a team like them. That being said, New Day needed the win as they have fallen pretty far since their nuclear heat after turning on Big E. Having them win the titles at Wrestlemania would be nice, but dang there would be something to having Big E. cost them the match.

Post match New Day says they want a title shot so here are the War Raiders to say come get it.

Jimmy and Jey Uso fire each other up for their matches with Gunther. Jey tells him to be careful.

Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso

Non-title. Gunther starts fast with the chops and they’re on the floor in a hurry. Back in and Jimmy sends him outside for a suicide dive but the Superfly Splash hits raised knees. Jimmy catches him on top for a superplex into the Superfly Splash for two as the hot start continues. They go outside again where Gunther drops him onto the apron, setting up that hard lariat. We take a break and come back with Gunther hitting his big dropkick. The powerbomb gets two, with Gunther pulling him up. The sleeper puts Jimmy out at 8:35.

Rating: C+. I was surprised and a bit disappointed by this one as Jimmy felt like he was going to be getting this big shot at Gunther and then it was barely a step above a squash. Gunther kicked out of the Superfly Splash and then just mauled him. That’s not the most thrilling match, but at least Gunther looked like a monster again.

Post match the beatdown is on but Jey Uso makes the save.

Post break Jey helps Jimmy out but Gunther runs back in and beats both of them down. Gunther isn’t done and zip ties Jey to the ropes, allowing him to beat Jimmy up even more. He taunts Jey and gets in a belt shot to knock Jimmy off the apron. Jimmy is busted open and Gunther rubs the blood on his own chest. Jey tries to pull Jimmy to him but Gunther pulls him back for elbows to the head and a sleeper. Gunther: “HELP YOUR BROTHER!” Agents and security finally come in for the save. This was awesome and some good, old school heeling from Gunther, who is going so far that Jey is going to want to get his revenge.

We recap the CM Punk/Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins contract signing for Wrestlemania, with the announcement that it’s closing the show, making Punk a Wrestlemania main eventer. Punk made it clear that is NOT the favor Paul Heyman owes him though.

Finn Balor is ready to bring gold back to the Judgment Day, but doesn’t seem pleased with Raquel Rodriguez for losing last week. Balor and most of the men leave but Carlito stays behind, only to be thrown out by the women.

Judgment Day vs. Bron Breakker/Penta

Penta gets knocked down to start but Breakker comes in to take over without much trouble. It’s already back to Penta for the slingshot dropkick in the corner to Balor, followed by a backbreaker to Mysterio. Breakker pulls the top rope down so Penta can hit a big running flip dive to the floor as we take an early break. Back with Penta hitting the Backstabber and handing it off to Breakker to clean house. The running clothesline hits Balor and a super Sling Blade takes out Mysterio. The Super Spear hits Penta by mistake though and Balor adds the Coup de Grace for the pin at 9:12.

Rating: C+. It seems that we’re getting ready for a big multi man match for the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlemania and Balor getting the pin here should getting him back into the title picture. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Dominik Mysterio added to the whole thing too, and having him steal the title would be great. Penta losing is a bit annoying, but it came after two finishers and miscommunication in a tag match so it’s hardly a terrible idea.

Chad Gable is still out with a medical issue, but he’ll be fine by next week for a match in his hometown. Adam Pearce says nothing is more important than his health, so next week, it’s El Grande Americano in action instead. Gable goes to leave and runs into the Alpha Academy, who he calls clowns and an idiot (Otis). Maxxine says she and Natalya have been talking and they want in the Women’s Tag Team Title picture. Oh dear.

Penta yells at Bron Breakker for the spear.

Here is AJ Styles to call out Logan Paul, who doesn’t leave him waiting long. Paul mocks the fans for not liking him, saying they’re on his time. As for Styles, Paul has had a change of heart. He’s a girl dad now, and he forgives Styles for what he did to him at Madison Square Garden. Styles has a daughter too, and forgives Paul for being the biggest douchebag ever in WWE. Paul can have all the money and fame that he wants, but the people care about what he can do in the ring.

The fans get on Paul for Prime being awful before the insults continue (with Styles kind of stumbling over his line about not letting your mouth write a check you a** can’t cash and Paul having to save it). Styles seems ready to fight but Paul teases a Wrestlemania match instead. Paul calls the fans poor and then tries a kick to the ribs, with the fight being on. They go outside but Paul gets in a low blow, setting up the Paulverizer to leave Styles laying. The Paulverizer looked great, but this feud isn’t clicking for me. It doesn’t help that it feels like the “these two have nothing else to do” feud.

Lyra Valkyria is happy with her title defense last week but now she wants to even the score with Bayley. She’ll do that next week in their title match.

Finn Balor says “he” won the tag match and wants an Intercontinental Title shot. With Balor gone, Liv Morgan says Dominik Mysterio shouldn’t be happy with this and is going to talk to Adam Pearce.

Raw Women’s Title: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley is challenging and Bianca Belair is guest referee. After the big match intros, Ripley hammers away into the corner but Sky fights out in a hurry. They trade rollups for two each until Ripley takes over again and we take an early break. Back with Sky hitting a running dropkick, followed by a missile dropkick to put her on the floor. Sky’s suicide dive takes Ripley down again and they go back inside, where Ripley gets caught up top.

Sky tries a super poisonrana but Ripley blocks it, setting up a….I think super Samoan drop but Sky seems to get the better of it. Weird sequence. Anyway, Sky hits the Bullet Train and goes up, only to get headbutted out of the air for two. A toss Razor’s Edge sends Sky flying for two but Belair accidentally gets decked. Riptide connects but there is no referee, with the fans counting up to about thirteen.

Back in and Sky kicks out (over a minute after Riptide connected so it’s fine), leading to an argument between Ripley and Sky. Ripley hammers on Sky in the ropes but gets wrestled down, with Ripley hitting Belair in the face. Sky comes in off the top with a (accidental) missile dropkick to Belair, who calls the double DQ at 14:45.

Rating: B. This was a big time angle with a match included and that worked well. The double DQ is a way to avoid either of them taking a fall and should get us to what will likely be a triple threat title match at Wrestlemania. This one does have a story, though dang I could go for some more singles title matches for a change. Either way, good stuff here and they did it as they should have.

Post match the big three way brawl is on with Ripley getting to stand tall. Ripley adds a super Riptide to Belair to end the show.

Results

New Day b. New Catch Republic – Daybreaker to Dunne

Gunther b. Jimmy Uso – Sleeper

Judgment Day b. Penta/Bron Breakker – Coup de Grace to Penta

Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky went to a double DQ when both attacked the referee

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.