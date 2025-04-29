Hall’s WWE Raw Review 4.28.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: April 28, 2025

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Now we’re in the weird part of the show, as Wrestlemania and the main fall out show are both over. That means it is time to start getting ready for everything else that matters, with the road to Backlash being less than two weeks away. That should make for an interesting show as we already have a main event set with John Cena set to defend against Randy Orton. Let’s get to it.

Nick Aldis is in charge tonight with Adam Pearce gone for a week. That could be interesting.

Commentary talks about Gunther attacking Pat McAfee last week, earning himself a fine and a suspension. Later tonight, McAfee gets to comment on the situation.

We look back at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman gloating last week, with Bron Breakker joining up with them in a move that has all of the potential.

Here are Rollins, Heyman and Breakker for a chat. Rollins hits his catchphrase and talks about how it must be difficult for those of you who still want to chant for CM Punk or Roman Reigns. The future of this company isn’t John Cena, Jey Uso or anyone else, because it is Rollins himself.

Cue Sami Zayn to interrupt and Rollins doesn’t seem overly thrilled. Rollins welcomes him back to the show (where he was last week) and Zayn says they have known each other for a long time. This is a bunch of nonsense though, because Rollins and Zayn spent a lot of time talking about Punk and Reigns. What was the one thing those two had in common? It’s the guy who is now standing behind Rollins, which doesn’t work for Rollins. Zayn thinks Rollins might have been jealous of Punk for all that time because he just wanted to be in Punk’s position.

Rollins says this is the future and this is NOT the Bloodline, but Zayn says he’s looking at the Wise Man and the dog. By the way, if Breakker keeps looking at him like that, he’ll get his face kicked in. Rollins says Zayn is going to need to get out of the way or get beaten down, but maybe they can pull some strings and get him off Raw without any problem. They’ll need an answer by the end of the night.

We look back at Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer last week, with NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Giulia running in for the double beatdown. Rhea Ripley made the save.

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

They start slowly until Perez knocks her into the corner. Ripley gets a boot up but can’t get a Razor’s Edge. Instead Perez takes her down and starts in on the leg, even managing to kick her down. A dropkick sends Ripley to the floor but she’s fine enough to pull a suicide dive out of the air. Perez is right back up and wraps the leg around the post, only to have Ripley power out of a Russian legsweep back inside. A clothesline takes Perez down and we go to a break.

Back with Perez still working on the leg but Ripley fights up again. Now the toss Razor’s Edge connects and a running basement dropkick gives Ripley two (with the knee messing up the cover). Cue Giulia for a distraction, which allows Perez to try a failed Pop Rox. Instead Ripley knocks her down, setting up Riptide but Giulia runs in for the DQ at 11:48.

Rating: B-. This was a good showcase for Perez as WWE seems rather interested in showing what the NXT women can do on the main roster. That’s a good idea as the women are NXT’s strong suit and more than capable of hanging up here. It makes me wonder who is on their way up, though Perez is pretty much here already.

Post match the double beatdown is on but Iyo Sky runs in for the save.

The Judgment Day is happy to have JD McDonagh back. Finn Balor goes to talk to him but Liv Morgan says they need to get ready for their match. It’s time to get into the Tag Team Title picture so she’s gotten them a match with the War Raiders. Balor is happy, but would like to be more in the loop.

Here is Logan Paul for a chat. He beat AJ Styles at Wrestlemania but some people still aren’t satisfied. There are people who do not recognize greatness and greatness does not look like Jey Uso. Paul has done everything in WWE except win a World Title, so Uso’s days are numbered. Cue Uso to interrupt, saying he’ snot about to just hand the title over. The fire that was lit inside him when he saw Gunther beat up his brother is never going out. If Paul wants the title, come take it. Paul calls him stupid and gets dropped with a superkick as Uso leaves. There are far worse options for Uso’s first opponent.

War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

New Day is on commentary and do not like all of the attention being paid to McDonagh when Woods’ recovery from injury didn’t get much praise. Erik gets knocked into the corner to start but fights out with a dropkick. Ivar comes in for some heavy knees and Judgment Day is sent outside. Ivar crashed into the side of the ring and we take a break with Erik looking concerned.

We take a break and come back with Erik hitting a heck of a right hand to drop McDonagh. That’s enough for the tag off to Ivar, who sits on Balor in the corner. A spinning kick to the head drops McDonagh but Ivar misses the Doomsault. Instead McDonagh hits his own moonsault for two on Ivar, who is back up to drop both villains. They go to the floor where the Raiders are launched into each other and Ivar takes out New Day. Carlito’s distraction lets McDonagh hit a jawbreaker on Erik but here is Penta to shove McDonagh off the top. The War Machine finishes McDonagh at 10:35.

Rating: C+. I like the War Raiders and odds are they’re getting a title shot out of this, but egads this division feels ice cold right now. It’s coming off more like the tag divisions of old and that’s a terrible thing to see. Maybe things can pick up, but for now, it feels like the titles have a grand total of no value and that’s never how things should be going.

Paul Heyman interrupts Sami Zayn and Otis, with the latter leaving. Heyman talks to Zayn about bringing up the Bloodline but moves on to Seth Rollins. Whether it’s true or not, Rollins sees himself as the future of wrestling. Bron Breakker is not happy either and is demanding a match with Zayn tonight.

That has to be respected because Breakker is the key to their plans. If Zayn is willing to move to Smackdown this week, the GM’s have guaranteed Zayn a WWE Title shot against the winner of John Cena and Randy Orton (that gets Zayn’s attention real fast). Heyman: “You can live in the future or you can die with the past.” Heyman goes to leave and Breakker is waiting at the door, where he looks pleased. Now that’s a good way to go, as it gives this some stakes that we know matter to Zayn

Here is Becky Lynch for an explanation of her attack on Lyra Valkyria last week. She stepped in to help Valkyria after Bayley was attacked just before Wrestlemania….and yeah of course she did it. Lynch does not want to hear the fans yelling at her because Bayley has attacked her over and over since 2019. Bayley has forgotten what this business is supposed to be because she’s out here dancing to wrestlers’ music and wearing their shirts while crying about not being a bigger star. Well Bayley got to see what a bigger star looks like when Lynch walked down the ramp at Wrestlemania.

As for Valkyria, she wouldn’t be in this business if not for Lynch. While Lynch was gone though, Valkyria buddied up with Bayley while Lynch wanted her to “ditch that b****.” It’s too late though because Valkyria is already a loser, but cue Valkyria , looking near tears, to interrupt. Valkyria says a lot of women in the back warned her about Lynch (Lynch: “I’ll bet they did!”) with Bayley being the first. She didn’t believe it though because she had this dream of winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles with her fellow Irishwoman.

Maybe it took all of the Manhandle Slams to get it through her head but Lynch bails from the threat of a fight. Valkyria brings up beating Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title and issues the challenge for tonight. Lynch isn’t wanting to fight in Kansas City so Valkyria issues the challenge for Backlash, and she’ll even put the Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line. Lynch is in but Valkyria says she’s already on the way to being a better woman than Lynch. She’s already a better wrestler, which sends Lynch into a rant.

Valkyria dropkicks her through the ropes and the beating is on with Lynch bailing. Valkyria goes to pose on the stage but Lynch jumps her from behind. They hit all of the notes here but I’m just not quite buying it from Valkyria. I can’t imagine Lynch doesn’t win the title, or at least beat the daylights out of Valkyria at Backlash, but that’s going to be a heck of a step back for Valkyria.

Nick Aldis comes up to Penta and understands that he wants Judgment Day but we can’t have that kind of violence. However, Aldis has made a match between Penta and JD McDonagh for next week. That’s good for Penta, but Chad Gable interrupts to mock Penta for losing at Wrestlemania. That wasn’t even his favorite part of Wrestlemania though, because that was seeing Rey Fenix lose to El Grande Americano. Penta kicks him in the face and hits the catchphrase.

Video on Rusev, who is ready to hurt people after finding himself.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title isn’t on the line and Chad Gable is here with Nile. They to to the mat to start with Nile working on a front facelock but something like a European clutch gives Vaquer two. Back up and a spinning rollup gives Vaquer two more but the Devil’s Kiss is blocked. Vaquer shrugs that off and hits the Devil’s Kiss as we take a break.

Back with Vaquer hitting it again, followed by a running Meteora in the corner, with Gable putting the foot on the rope. Vaquer gets distracted, allowing Nile to suplex her down for two. Nile goes up but gets caught with some headbutts, setting up the superplex. The SVB (a butterfly backbreaker) is blocked and Nile plants her down for two more. A dragon screw out of the corner slows Nile down though and the SVB finishes for Vaquer at 9:32.

Rating: B-. They’re in a weird place with Vaquer, as she is already feeling like one of the best stars in all of the women’s division but she hasn’t been NXT Women’s Champion for very long. The problem is she’s a bigger star than pretty much anyone else in the NXT women’s division so I’m not sure how long she’ll be around there. She’s more than ready for the main roster, but dang I hope they don’t waste that momentum in NXT for much longer.

Nick Aldis meets with AJ Styles, who wants to get back in the ring. Cud Judgment Day to interrupt, with Liv Morgan saying she’ll need tome off to be in a Hollywood movie. Aldis agrees and says that’s been settled up, but doesn’t think the same of Dominik Mysterio’s request. When you’re a champion, you have to be here more often (as in a champion like….Morgan). Mysterio and Styles don’t think much of each other but the villains leave. Styles tells Aldis he has an idea, and Aldis seems to know it in advance.

Karrion Kross hopes Sami Zayn makes the right decision.

Michael Cole talks about last week when Gunther went after the commentary team. This led to a brawl between McAfee and Gunther, with Gunther choking him out. McAfee gets on the announcers’ table and sucks up to the fans a bit. He’s been on the commentary team for so long that he has forgotten who he was. McAfee is still the guy who born the son of a hard working truck driver but he wasn’t given much in this life. He went from an irrelevant bum to being known around the country.

There are a few things that he wants to be known for when he is gone, like being a hard worker. He wants to be seen as someone who gave back to various charities, but above all else, he wants to be remembered as a loyal mother******. You have to ride with those who ride for you and there is one man who has been with him since the day he got here. That man is Michael Cole so last week, McAfee had no choice but to help his friend.

Yeah he’s nuts to go after Gunther but if he dies, he dies. He wants “Smackdown’s version of Adam Pearce” to get out here so cue Nick Aldis, who wants to keep this professional. McAfee wants Gunther’s suspension lifted for the sake of a fight. Aldis says he can’t do that for a fight, but he can do it for the sake of a match. The match is made for Backlash. McAfee is annoying but he can still cut a good promo, which he did here.

We look back at the first John Cena vs. Randy Orton WWE Title match, which was all the way back at Summerslam 2007.

Jey Uso checks on Sami Zayn, and says he has his back no matter what decision he makes. Zayn leaves and Uso gets decked by Logan Paul.

Here is Seth Rollins for a chat. He wants Sami Zayn out here for his decision, so here is Zayn in person. Rollins gets that Zayn doesn’t like Breakker or Heyman, but Rollins and Zayn have known each other for twenty years. Last week, Rollins saw Zayn return and thought Zayn would show him the same respect.

Rollins believes that this is the way forward in WWE, but there is no one better to lead us into the future than Rollins himself. It hurts that Zayn doesn’t believe him but that is how the business works. Zayn is one of the few true friends Rollins has in wrestling. When Rollins became a father, Zayn was one of the first people he called because he had no idea what to do. Zayn gave him advice, and now Rollins is hoping Zayn will take the same advice.

Take whatever Heyman is offering him and go to Smackdown. Zayn says that everything Rollins has said about their friendship outside of the ring is true. Everything about what is going on in the ring though is Rollins playing games. He knows it’s a game because he has previously confided in Rollins that the one thing he wants more than anything is to be World Champion. When has Rollins ever known Zayn to run away? Zayn will not be threatened because he will become World Champion and he will do it the right way. That brings out Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman and we’re ready to go.

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Heyman and Rollins are here with Breakker and Zayn is in street clothes. Breakker sends him flying with a suplex to start and rakes Zayn’s eyes over the top rope. An elbow to the face drops Zayn again and something like a powerslam gets two. Breakker takes him out tot he floor and hits the diving clothesline onto the announcers’ table.

We take a break and come back with Zayn hitting a sunset bomb. Zayn goes up but Breakker runs the corner for a super Frankensteiner. Breakker’s spear gets cut off with a shot to the face but the Super Spear knocks Zayn silly. Another Super Spear connects and Rollins tells Zayn to take the deal. Zayn tells Rollins where to go so it’s a third Super Spear. Medics come to check on Zayn so Rollins orders one more Super Spear, which is finally enough to stop the match at 12:32.

Rating: B-. Well if you want someone to take a heck of a beating and get all the sympathy in the world while making the new villain look like a monster, Zayn is the guy you call. That’s exactly what we had here, as Breakker wrecked Zayn and looked like a killer in the process. That’s what this needed to be and Breakker did his part about as perfectly as imaginable.

Post match the fans want one more spear but have to settle for a Stomp from Rollins instead. This was the next big beatdown as the team continues to knock off enemies.

Results

Rhea Ripley b. Roxanne Perez via DQ when Giulia interfered

War Raiders b. Judgment Day – War Machine to McDonagh

Stephanie Vaquer b. Ivy Nile – SVB

Bron Breakker b. Sami Zayn via referee stoppage

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.