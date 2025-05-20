Hall’s WWE Raw Review 5.19.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: May 19, 2025

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We’re officially in Money In The Bank season, but before we get to that show, we have this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. That show alone should be quite the presentation, with a fairly stacked card already coming together. Other than that though, we need to get ready for the Money In The Bank ladder matches with some qualifying matches taking place this week. Let’s get to it.

We look at the actions of Seth Rollins/Bron Breakker/Paul Heyman from last week.

Here is Logan Paul to get things going. He gets right to the point by saying he’ll be the next World Heavyweight Champion by beating Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After the YEET chants get on Paul’s nerves, Paul goes on about how he has knocked Uso out a few times and is ready to do it again. Cue Gunther to interrupt and Paul knows this isn’t good. Gunther thinks that Paul’s statements make him sound confident and that is what drives them in life.

The people here should show Paul (who looks very nervous) more respect. Gunther talks about all of Paul’s successes and says he could learn from Paul. That works for Paul, who is willing to talk to Gunther anytime. Gunther can imagine the headlines if Paul becomes the World Heavyweight Champion and Paul says Gunther knows business. Gunther says this may be business to Paul, but to Gunther, this is personal.

Taking the title from Uso is personal for Gunther and just ask Pat McAfee what he does to non-wrestlers. At least McAfee showed some heart, but if Paul wins the title, Gunther will eat him alive. Gunther goes to leave but Paul talks trash about him, only to get superkicked by an invading Jey Uso. This was a promo about making Paul feel like a bigger threat to win the title, which was needed after the Gunther title shot was announced.

We look at Giulia and Roxanne Perez splitting up after last week’s loss.

Perez is officially signed to Raw (as Giulia is officially signed to Smackdown).

We look back at NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson getting into it last June on Smackdown before they play in the NBA Playoffs this week.

Jey Uso runs into Paul Heyman, who wants to give Uso some facts. Everyone says that Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, which means stabbing them in the back. The fact is that Bron Breakker is facing Uso in a non-title match tonight because it isn’t about the title. Instead, Breakker is out to slow Uso down so Seth Rollins can win the title soon.

Penta/AJ Styles vs. Judgment Day

Styles sends McDonagh into the corner to start but misses the drop down dropkick. Not that it matters as Styles knocks him into the corner for some chops from Penta. Cue Balor, who is taken down as well with the villains being sent outside. Penta and Styles hit stereo dives and we take a break (with a great slow motion replay of the dives).

Back with Penta in trouble and being sent up top. McDonagh gets knocked down but Balor is right there to cut off the tag attempt. Penta fights out of trouble and hits the reverse Sling Blade on Balor, allowing the tag back to Styles. The Calf Crusher goes on so McDonagh tries to make the save, only to frog splash Balor by mistake. The belly to back faceplant gives Styles two and he hits the moonsault DDT on the floor. Carlito gets in a posting to cut Styles off though and we take a break.

Back again with Styles fighting out of trouble and handing it off to Penta, with McDonagh coming in as well but stumbling on the ropes. Penta superkicks an upside down McDonagh in the corner but charges into a Spanish Fly. Balor Sling Blades Penta, who is back up with another superkick. Carlito’s distraction earns him a shot from Styles and a Canadian Destroyer off the steps plants McDonagh on the floor. Cue El Grande Americano though with a headbutt to the back of Penta’s head and the Coup de Grace finishes him off at 17:08.

Rating: B. This was a match that I wouldn’t have expected much from and it wound up being a heck of a showdown. That’s quite the success for a match that shouldn’t have been much on paper and it even keeps El Grande Americano vs. Penta going. Good stuff here and a very nice surprise.

Iyo Sky is ready for anyone to win Money In The Bank so here is Becky Lynch to remind Sky that Sky has never beaten her. Sky is ready anyway.

Seth Rollins interrupts Logan Paul, who is trying to get out of this place. Rollins says Jey Uso is going to get hurt tonight and that means Paul has a real chance on Saturday. If Paul gets past Uso and Gunther, Rollins will be waiting for him. Maybe they run it back from Wrestlemania two years ago with the title on the line. Think about it.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya

Lynch tries to get the alliance going with Perez to start and then tries to throw her outside. It’s Lynch outside instead, leaving the other two inside. This time Lynch pulls Natalya outside for a ram into the barricade before coming back inside where Perez can get two off a rollup. Natalya suplexes Lynch for two but the Sharpshooter is countered into a Disarm-Her. Perez breaks that up but Natalya blocks the Manhandle Slam attempt. A basement superkick sends Perez outside, only for her to come back with a dive onto both of them.

We take a break and come back with Natalya discus lariating both of them but the double Sharpshooter doesn’t work. Everyone gets knocked down until Natalya and Lynch are back up to slug it out. Perez sunset flips Natalya to suplex Lynch at the same time, with Lynch having to jump back up for the save. Perez goes up but Natalya grabs a slingshot powerbomb to plant Lynch for two.

The Sharpshooter has Perez in trouble until Lynch makes the save. That earns Lynch a discus lariat and the double Sharpshooter sends Lynch and Perez to the ropes. The Manhandle Slam drops Perez but here is Lyra Valkyria to brawl with Lynch. A quick Pop Rox gives Perez the pin on Natalya at 14:35.

Rating: B. They got rolling here, even if Natalya was pretty clearly there to take the fall. The good thing is that while Natalya might be little more than a jobber to the stars, she can still do rather well in the ring. Putting her out there while Valkyria intercepted Lynch was a good way to go and I had fun with the match, despite Natalya’s obsession with the Sharpshooter.

Sami Zayn comes in to see Jey Uso, telling him to worry about Logan Paul. Zayn will deal with Seth Rollins and company and he has Uso’s back tonight if the numbers game comes up.

We look at John Cena beating Michael Cole on Raw in 2012. Cole: “Not quite as embarrassing as Heidenreich.”

Akira Tozawa gets to face Rusev next week. Chad Gable comes in to promise destruction and Tozawa (and Maxxine Dupri) leave. With them gone, Gable wants a Money In The Bank qualifying match for himself and Ivy Nile. New Day comes in (Pearce: “DOES ANYBODY KNOCK AROUND HERE???”) and isn’t thrilled with the Creed Brothers getting a title shot in a triple threat next week, also involving the War Raiders. Pearce throws them all out, with Xavier Woods saying it smells like a midlife crisis in here.

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

Austin Theory is here with Waller, who slaps Sheamus in the face to start. Sheamus works on the arm and it actually turns into a technical off on the mat. Back up and Sheamus goes with the power to send Waller flying a few times. Waller is sent outside but slides back in, where he hits a quick clothesline as we take a break. We come back with one heck of an AUSTIN THEORY chant going and Sheamus getting annoyed at Waller for hitting him in the chest. Sheamus pounds away (Theory winces) but gets caught in the rolling Downward Spiral for two.

Theory accidentally distracts Waller though and Sheamus hits a knee to the face. Sheamus grabs the Dublin Smile but a discus forearm puts him on the apron. For some reason Waller decides to try the ten forearms to the chest, which Sheamus reverses into…something that looked like White Noise onto the apron but was more Waller being dropped onto the rope. Waller tries to leave but Theory won’t let him, allowing Sheamus to hit the ten forearms. The Brogue Kick puts Waller away at 10:53.

Rating: C+. I wasn’t quite feeling this one, as the idea was that Waller didn’t want to do this but he wound up having a pretty competitive match against a monster like Sheamus. The good thing is that Theory seems to be taking a step towards having more of a personality, which could be interesting if he is given the chance. Theory has long since shown the talent to do something but it isn’t going to happen as he’s stuck with Waller.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee make a bet on the NBA Eastern Conference Finals (if the Pacers win, Cole will call Raw in a tank top but if the Knicks win, McAfee will call Raw in a suit). They talk to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who will be a playable character in WWE2K25. It’s a big rivalry with the Knicks and Haliburton is ready to go. Cole hypes up the Knicks (McAfee: “YOU BIASED PIECE OF TRASH!”) before Haliburton picks Jey Uso to beat Logan Paul. You can tell Haliburton is a big fan and the commentators being fans of the teams was a nice way to tie it together.

Saturday Night’s Main Event rundown.

Gunther is interrupted by Seth Rollins, who says it’s been awhile. Rollins thanks Gunther for doing things with his title, but Gunther says the reality is Rollins is not the long term game around here. Rollins says that if Gunther gets in the way, he’ll make himself a target. Gunther says he is eagerly awaiting it.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kairi Sane

This is Sane’s first match in several months after a hand injury. Sane goes after Stark to start but gets caught with a nasty German suplex. Ripley gets sent into the ropes and Sane takes her down with a hurricanrana but Stark tries a missile dropkick…and may have blown her knee out. We pause for the doctor to check on Stark and the camera goes to the briefcases as we take a break.

Back with Stark gone and Ripley hitting a fall away slam on Sane. Ripley sends her flying again so the referee can talk to her a bit, likely as this is being called on the fly. Sane is back up to knock her into the corner for the running forearm and they slug it out from their knees. Ripley ducks a shot to the face and hits the headbutt, setting up Riptide for the pin at 9:25.

Rating: C+. There is a HUGE asterisk next to this one as it is pretty clear that Stark was there to take the fall but then got hurt. Ripley moving on is fine and it’s a shame to see Sane have to lose on her first night back, but the bigger story here is Stark. That looked absolutely terrible and hopefully Stark is able to come back WAY down the line.

Rusev is ready to destroy Akira Tozawa. Next week he will forgive Tozawa’s stupidity and forget his existence.

Finn Balor introduces Roxanne Perez as a potential member of the Judgment Day. She’s even got presents: chicken tenders for Dominik Mysterio and apples for Carlito! Raquel Rodriguez throws her out, saying Liv Morgan will not like this. Balor trying to appeal to Dominik’s sleaziest tendencies to get revenge on him is some brilliant stuff.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Non-title and Paul Heyman is here with Breakker. Some shoulders in the corner have Uso in early trouble but he’s right back to knock Breakker outside. The suicide dive connects and we take an early break. Back with Breakker running multiple ropes to hit a hard clothesline. Breakker powers him around and hits an overhead belly to belly, which doesn’t get all of the rotation. Uso fights up and knocks him into the corner for the running Umaga Attack and a near fall.

They fight out to the floor and Breakker hits the bulldog off the apron onto the announcers’ table. We take another break and come back with Uso fighting back, including a jumping enziguri. The pop up Samoan drop gets two but Uso gets caught on top, meaning it’s the super Frankensteiner for another near fall. A quick superkick gives Uso two so Breakker grabs a chair. Uso superkicks him down again but Heyman grabs Uso’s leg, allowing Seth Rollins to jump him from behind for the DQ at 14:58.

Rating: B-. As annoying as a DQ ending can be, they didn’t have a better option here with Breakker being an up and coming monster and Uso being the champion. Rollins has made it clear that this match is just about slowing Uso down anyway so it makes perfect sense for Rollins to jump him. These two have some chemistry together too so this worked well.

Post match the beatdown is on until Sami Zayn and CM Punk come in for the save. After the fans get done singing Cult Of Personality, the brawl is on. The fight heads into the crowd with Punk diving in with a double ax handle. The four of them go into the back…and Logan Paul knocks Uso out again to end the show.

Results

Judgment Day b. Penta/AJ Styles – Coup de Grace to Penta

Roxanne Perez b. Natalya and Becky Lynch – Pop Rox to Natalya

Sheamus b. Grayson Waller – Brogue Kick

Rhea Ripley b. Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane – Riptide to Sane

Jey Uso b. Bron Breakker when Seth Rollins interfered

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.