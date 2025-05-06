Hall’s WWE Raw Review 5.5.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: May 5, 2025

Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the last Raw before Backlash and that is quite the speedy turnaround from Wrestlemania. There are only a few matches set for the pay per view so there is a good chance to see something else added here. If nothing else, we’ll get to see what Seth Rollins and company have going on so let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of last week, with Bron Breakker wrecking Sami Zayn on Seth Rollins’ orders.

Here is Jey Uso, who comes through the crowd with some kids, which will always work. He gets right to the point by calling out Logan Paul but gets Paul Heyman instead. Heyman says he isn’t here to disrespect Uso but Uso talks about how Heyman has a lot of nerves to come out here after what Heyman did to his family. Heyman finds it interesting to hear that coming from Uso after what he did to Roman Reigns. Where was everyone to warn Heyman about what was going to happen to him?

Heyman blames CM Punk for the betrayal at Wrestlemania and, after complaining about the CM PUNK chants, talks about Punk putting him in a no win situation. That brings him to Reigns, who was still playing high school football when Heyman and Punk got together. What did Reigns think he was going to do? Sell his secrets to Punk? Heyman turned Reigns into the Tribal Chief and the two of them were the Undisputed WWE Champion for over 1000 days, but it was Reigns who lost the title.

Then Reigns left him with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and those Tongans! Reigns finally came back, but it wasn’t to avenge Heyman, but rather to get his ula fala back. Everyone wants to blame Heyman (who is SCREAMING this stuff) but this time, he is in the right and SCREW EVERYONE ELSE. Uso: “Are you ok?” He wants to know what this has to do with him, which sends Heyman into a speech about how Uso doesn’t understand what it means to be champion.

Uso does not know what power that title brings and Seth Rollins needs it. Stage one is what has happened so far, but stage two is taking that title (Uso looks…sad?). Uso gets to pick the date he loses the title, because Rollins is officially challenging him for the title. Heyman goes to leave but Uso calls him back. If it’s anyplace, anytime, we’ll do it tonight (Heyman’s eyes bug out at this). Good stuff here, with Heyman bringing the emotion and setting up the title shot while also making Uso feel like a big time fighting champion.

We look back at JD McDonagh’s return last week (with Michael Cole making a mistake and saying the War Raiders retained the Tag Team Titles).

Paul Heyman goes to see Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and says he can’t believe Jey Uso fell for it. Rollins says he told Heyman it would happen before leaving. Heyman explains Rollins’ recent efforts and how Uso isn’t ready for him tonight. When Rollins wins tonight, they get the keys to the kingdom.

Penta vs. JD McDonagh

Judgment Day is here too as McDonagh grabs an armdrag to start. Back up and Penta strikes away in the corner, including a kick to the leg. McDonagh chops his way out of trouble and they go to the apron, where Penta scores with a jumping enziguri. A Balor distraction lets McDonagh come back with a Death Valley Driver though and we take a break.

Back with McDonagh getting crotched against the post, setting up a dropkick to the head. Penta chops away and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two before diving onto an interfering Carlito. Finn Balor gets in a shot but gets caught, meaning it’s a double ejection. Cue Chad Gable to crotch Penta on top, earning himself a big flip dive. McDonagh hits a jawbreaker but misses the moonsault, allowing Penta to grab the Canadian Destroyer for the pin at 10:54.

Rating: C+. They did a nice job here with making Penta look like a star. He got a win here and survived a few bits of interference to make it happen. That’s a fine way to go and hopefully they keep it going for the next few weeks, as Penta can become a bigger deal in a hurry. If nothing else, there is a good chance he’ll be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title sooner rather than later and that’s a good way for him to go.

Grayson Waller is pleading his case to Adam Pearce and offers the match to Austin Theory instead. Theory agrees and gets the match, but Waller won’t say who isn’t against.

Austin Theory vs. Sheamus

I had been wondering what happened to Sheamus. Theory, who does not seem happy with Grayson Waller, gets shoved into the corner to start, allowing Sheamus to fire off some uppercuts. A nice dropkick gives Theory a breather but Sheamus hits him in the face. Sheamus grabs a pair of Irish Curses and puts on the Cloverleaf, with Theory making the rope, right in front of a less than interested Waller.

Sheamus comes off the top with a shot to the head and we take a break. Back with Sheamus missing a charge into the post and getting caught with a Blockbuster for two. They go up top where Sheamus hits a super White Noise, followed by the ten forearms to the chest. The Brogue Kick finishes for Sheamus at 9:39.

Rating: C+. This was Sheamus doing what he does best, as he was out there beating Theory up until he finished him off. That’s something that has worked for him for a long time now and it’s nice to have him back. If nothing else, there is something fun about seeing Waller and Theory have issues but winding up staying together because they’re they only people who would have the other.

Penta is getting an Intercontinental Title shot at Backlash.

JD McDonagh isn’t happy with his loss but Dominik Mysterio isn’t interested. Cue AJ Styles to say this place isn’t hard to find, but he’s coming for the winner of the title match at Backlash. Styles leaves and Mysterio talks about everyone coming for the title. He suggests Finn Balor deal with Styles, but Balor isn’t pleased with the idea. Or he’s just kidding so it’s fine.

New Day comes up to Chad Gable and suggests a mutually beneficial agreement about dealing with the War Raiders. Becky Lynch comes up and New Day doesn’t like what happened to her last week.

Here is Lynch for a chat. She doesn’t like being told she sucks because she should be thanked for taking out the garbage. Then she took out the recycling, which is what Lyra Valkyria is. Valkyria is slightly better than garbage but still worthless. The reality is that Valkyria owes everything to her, so here is Valkyria to interrupt. Valkyria says Lynch is the queen of recycling as she has done the same things over and over. The reality is that Lynch went on holidays and everyone else got better, including Valkyria, who is now a champion.

Valkyria has had more title defenses than says Lynch has shown up to work this year. Lynch goes into a rant about being the best ever, even citing Sports Illustrated. Valkyria lists off Lynch’s accomplishments, but it doesn’t include being the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. As long as Valkyria is here, Lynch better like second place. The brawl is on and security can’t break it up. Lynch gets away and rants about disrespect, only to get caught in Nightwing to leave her laying. Valkyria is trying here but it’s hard to imagine that she retains the title over a star like Lynch.

Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky

Non-title. Sky flips away a few times to start and Perez doesn’t seem to know what to do. A dropkick sends Perez outside but she comes back in with a nice dropkick to the leg. Perez works on the leg but Sky is back up with a heck of a suicide dive and we take a break. Back with Sky winning an exchange of forearms and hitting a flapjack.

A kick to the head gives Sky two but the leg starts giving out. Sky is fine enough to hit a quick double stomp for two but Over The Moonsault misses. The leg is hurt again and a faceplant into a cartwheel knee to the neck gives Perez two. They go into a rather fast pinfall reversal sequence until Sky gets a rollup for the pin at 10:11.

Rating: B. The women’s division continues to feel stacked with talent and that was on display again here. Perez is starting to fit in around here and I could go for seeing what is next for her. At the same time, Sky is rapidly reaching the top level of the division (if she isn’t already there). Good match here, with that ending sequence being quite the back and forth.

We actually get a show of respect after the match but Giulia runs in to jump Sky. That has Perez beating Sky down as well, with commentary pointing out that Rhea Ripley is in Australia so there is no one to make a save.

Otis vs. Rusev

They collide to start and no one goes anywhere, but some running shots stagger Rusev. A jumping spinwheel kick drops Otis though and we take a break. Back with Otis dropping Rusev over the announcers’ table but Rusev is back up. A big kick hits the post though and Rusev is in more trouble. They get back in, where Rusev drops him again with a superkick, setting up the Accolade for the win at 6:27.

Rating: C+. Remember Rusev? Well he’s back, once again as a monster heel. That is something that could go somewhere but WWE is going to need to come up for something for him. Facing the Alpha Academy needs to be something short term, though I’m not sure who is next for him after that. For now though, nice return, with Rusev looking like a killer.

Post match Akira Tozawa comes after Rusev, earning both Tozawa and Otis another beating. Tozawa gets powerbombed onto Otis and another Accolade ensues.

Adam Pearce brings Pat McAfee into the ring to address the Gunther situation. Gunther comes out as well, wearing street clothes because McAfee isn’t that important to him. Gunther promises to keep this professional, unlike Michael Cole, but he does not appreciate the YOU TAPPED OUT chants. McAfee puts over Cole as a legend and since Gunther had to attack a 60 year old man, so he’ll give Gunther his opinion about him.

Hold on though as McAfee has to put over the city of Omaha for a good while before talking about how the two of them grew up watching all the wrestling they could. McAfee grew up as a huge wrestling fan, dreaming that he could one day get in the ring. For Gunther, it’s become a job after twenty years but for McAfee, it’s still the biggest thrill. On Saturday, McAfee is going to prove that this version of Gunther is soft.

After some staring, Gunther asks if McAfee enjoyed his daughter’s birthday last week. That must have been a special day, and now Backlash is going to be a special day for Gunther. It’s his first match since Wrestlemania and he is going to be more focused than ever before. Gunther promises to destroy him once and for all, but for tonight, he’s safe.

If they do this the right way, everything should be fine on Saturday, as McAfee can get in some shots, preferably with the big kick, before Gunther gets to crush him for good. McAfee is fired up about this, but his promos are going on rather long each time and that’s not helping as much as it could.

We look back at John Cena vs. Randy Orton in their I Quit match at Breaking Point.

Raw World Title: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso

Rollins, with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, is challenging. We get the Big Match Intros before Rollins takes him down with a crucifix for two. Rollins knocks him down again and it’s time to shove each other around a bit. Uso knocks him to the floor and Rollins needs a bit of a breather. Back in and Rollins gets in another knockdown, only to be sent outside as well. The big suicide dive connects for Uso and we take a break.

Back with Uso knocking him off the top but they both hit crossbodies. Uso wins a slugout and hits a Samoan drop, followed by a running Umaga Attack in the corner. Back up and Rollins knocks him to the floor for a dive, only to get superkicked out of the air for two back inside. They’re both down for the THIS IS AWESOME chants but Rollins is back up with the buckle bomb. The frog splash misses though and Rollins counters the spear into a Pedigree for two.

The Stomp misses and Uso gets a sleeper (how he won the title), which is broken rather quickly. Uso is back up with the spear for two so he goes up, only for a distraction to let Breakker get in a crotching. The superplex into the Falcon Arrow drops Uso and the Stomp (or most of one) gets two.

Cue Sami Zayn to go after Breakker, allowing Uso to hit a spear into the Superfly Splash for….two. Breakker spears Zayn down and Uso goes to check on him, allowing Breakker to hit a spear on Uso as well. Back in and a Stomp connects….but CM Punk is back. After taking Breakker out with a chair, Punk chairs Rollins down for the DQ at 19:30.

Rating: B. I wasn’t sure where this was going but they had a good match before they went to the right ending with Punk returning. I was worried they would have one of them take a fall here and that was a terrible idea. They did a nice job here, though I’m not sure how the numbers game is going to workout. Right now it’s Punk/Zayn/Uso vs. Rollins and Breakker, with Roman Reigns still to come back to uneven things even more. That opens up some interesting options and with Heyman talking, everything should go well.

Post match the beating stays on until the villains run to end the show.

Results

Penta b. JD McDonagh – Canadian Destroyer

Sheamus b. Austin Theory – Brogue Kick

Iyo Sky b. Roxanne Perez – Rollup

Rusev b. Otis – Accolade

Seth Rollins b. Jey Uso via DQ when CM Punk interfered

