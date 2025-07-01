Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.30.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 30, 2025

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re done with Night Of Champions and about a month away from Summerslam. That means it is time to start setting up the card and some of the bigger matches are set. Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill won the Of The Ring tournaments and will be getting title matches at Summerslam. There is more that needs to be set though so let’s get to it.

Long Night Of Champions recap.

Here is Rhea Ripley to get things going. After welcoming us to Monday Night Mami, Ripley is cut off by Iyo Sky. Ripley isn’t pleased but Sky says she needs to defend the title at Evolution. That includes against Ripley, who says she respects Sky and she’ll stop at nothing to get the title back. The match is on for Evolution. Well they go to the point quickly this time.

Dominik Mysterio gives the Judgment Day a pep talk but AJ Styles comes in. Dominik says he’s still injured so there’s no title match yet. Styles even puts on his glasses, which let him know that the doctor’s note says Dominik is a “punk a**.” Threats of violence are made but Dominik holds up the doctor’s note.

Tag Team Titles: New Day vs. Judgment Day

New Day is defending. Balor and Kingston start things off with Kingston offering Balor some bread because he hasn’t had carbs in such a long time. Commentary argues about whether or not Graves likes the New Day as Balor hits a basement dropkick to rock Kingston. It’s off to McDonagh, who gets draped over the top rope for Woods’ top rope stomp to the back. Woods gets in a strut as we take a break.

We come back with Kingston hammering on McDonagh, who counters a powerbomb with an X Factor. Kingston can’t prevent the tag and it’s Balor coming in to clean house to quite the positive reaction. The running double stomp hits Balor but it’s back to McDonagh vs. Woods. McDonagh gets to clean house but a moonsault hits raised knees.

The Coup de Grace hits McDonagh by mistake and the Midnight Hour gets two on Balor. A belt shot gets two more but Woods gets crotched on top, setting up McDonagh’s super Spanish Fly for two more. Balor hits the Sling Blade on Kingston on the floor and it’s McDonagh’s moonsault into the Coup de Grace to pin Woods for the titles at 12:23.

Rating: B-. They needed to change the titles here as New Day’s reign was just dying. There’s nothing for them to do and it was becoming more and more obvious week after week. Judgment Day might not be much better, but at least they’re something fresh for a change. The match started slowly but got better, with the last few minutes being rather good. If nothing else, it was bizarre to hear the fans that into Judgment Day.

We look back at Lyra Valkyria costing Bayley the Women’s Intercontinental Title last week.

Bayley isn’t happy when Valkyria comes in. Valkyria doesn’t know who Bayley is anymore and they argue about not knowing each other anymore. Adam Pearce breaks it up and announces he has made a match between the two of them. The winner challenges Becky Lynch.

Video on Goldberg, from his time in WCW to his first WWE run to his multiple returns.

We look at Penta attacking Chad Gable last week, including injuring Gable’s arm.

Earlier today, Gable, with his arm in a sling, told American Made to hold the fort while he’s gone. Adam Pearce comes in to say we won’t be seeing El Grade Americano either. The team isn’t sure what they’ll do without Gable, who tells them to listen to Ivy. Of note: Ludwig Kaiser could be seen watching them from behind.

Judgment Day meets with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, who need to make a decision about the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The solution is to give Raquel Rodriguez a new partner, which can be Roxanne Perez. Works for the GM’s, but they think Perez and Rodriguez need to prove themselves in a title defense at Evolution against teams from Raw, Smackdown and NXT.

Sheamus vs. Rusev

They fight up against the ropes to start and Rusev knocks him down. Sheamus is back up with a shot of his own and grabs the Predator (Dublin Smile) to keep Rusev down. Rusev knocks him to the floor but a dive is countered into a powerslam and we take a break. Back with Sheamus fighting out of a chinlock and firing off the ax handles.

The Irish Curse plants Rusev but Sheamus doesn’t cover as the referee stops to talk to Rusev. It’s ok enough for Sheamus to drop a top rope knee for one and Rusev is back up with a spinwheel kick for two. A superplex drops Sheamus again and we take a break. Back with the slugout from their knees, followed by another one from their feet.

A tilt-a-whirl powerslam drops Rusev again and the ten forearms put him down. The running knee rocks Rusev and gives Sheamus a near fall. Back up and Rusev superkicks him into the Accolade, with Sheamus managing to power up and crash through the ropes for the break. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick on the floor but Rusev beats the count at nine. Back in and they slug it out on the apron, where Rusev sends him into an exposed buckle. The basement superkick finishes for Rusev at 20:22.

Rating: B. These guys know how to hit each other really hard and that’s something that is always going to work. They advertised this as these two beating the fire out of each other and Sheamus is exactly the one you call for this kind of a match. That being said, I’m really not sure what Rusev is going to be doing anytime soon, as he’s just kind of floating around most of the time.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announce an Evolution battle royal with the winner getting a title shot in Paris.

Ivy Nile is ready for the battle royal….but El Grande Americano walks up and poses. Nile and American Made is stunned and go follow him.

Karrion Kross jumps Sami Zayn and demands that he SAY IT. Kross hits him in the ribs with a steel pipe, so a bunch of officials and Scarlet come in to break it up.

Here is Gunther for a chat. He liked the dominance and destruction he was in the Goldberg video, but the whole thing was just like his matches: summed up in three minutes. Goldberg has said that he doesn’t like bullies but he has run into the biggest bully of them all. After he exposes Goldberg, the question is who is next for Gunther…and here are Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Rollins says he hasn’t seen Gunther since he won the briefcase but he was only there at Night Of Champions to prevent CM Punk from winning the World Title. Cue Punk to chase Rollins off and call him a coward before shoving Gunther down. Rollins runs into the crowd, where LA Knight jumps him from behind. They into the concourse where Rollins throws a beer in his case and runs off.

Judgment Day is happy with their titles but Raquel Rodriguez isn’t happy with Roxanne Perez just being handed her title, despite Liv Morgan working so hard in rehab. They have a vote, with Balor and McDonagh being in and Dominik giving an alleged yes, though he’s not sure how Morgan will like it. Rodriguez really doesn’t seem convinced but agrees, meaning Perez is officially part of the team.

Kairi Sane is still a pirate and wants all of the treasure, in the for of championship gold. I can always go for more pirates in wrestling.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

For a future shot at Becky Lynch. Feeling out profess to start with Bayley taking Valkyria into the corner. Bayley takes her down for an early Boston crab, before both of them try crossbodies. The stereo crashes sends us to a break and we come back with Bayley grabbing a superplex. Valkyria rolls outside so Bayley elbows her off the apron for two.

Back up and Valkyria grabs a swinging neckbreaker for two of her own but Bayley rolls her up for the same. Valkyria’s sitout powerbomb gets two but they ram heads coming out of the corner. The Rose Plant and Night Wing are both blocked and they go into an exchange of rollups for a double pin at 10:12.

Rating: B-. They might as well have had a big countdown to the draw here, as that was all but guaranteed to happen once the prize was announced. The match was good enough as Valkyria is fine bell to bell, but I’m still not sure if this is bringing her up to that next level. That being said, WWE is certainly trying and it’s not a total failure, so points for doing the right thing.

Post match the brawl stays on and they fight into the crowd where it has to be broken up.

CM Punk tells LA Knight to get to the back of the line to fight Seth Rollins. Knight says Punk can have Rollins six nights a week, but not on Saturday, because it’s Knight vs. Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Penta makes sure that the banged up Sami Zayn is ready for the main event. Zayn is game.

Sami Zayn/Penta vs. Bron Breakker/Bronson Reed

Zayn has heavily taped ribs. Breakker shoulders Penta into the corner to start but everything breaks down in a hurry. Zayn comes in to knock Reed outside and stereo dives to the floor take out the villains as we take a break. Back with Zayn fighting up to knock Reed outside, with Breakker being sent out as well.

Zayn’s Arabian moonsault takes both of them down and Paul Heyman is worried. Back in and Zayn’s sunset powerbomb gets two on Reed but he’s back up with a Death Valley Driver. Breakker comes in and puts Zayn on the announcers’ table for the clothesline and we take another break.

We come back again with Zayn sending Breakker to the floor and avoiding a backsplash from Reed. Penta comes back in with an enziguri to Breakker and a slingshot dropkick in the corner. The Sacrifice snaps Breakker’s arm but the Penta Driver is blocked. Breakker’s gorilla press is countered into a DDT for two but Heyman offers a distraction. That’s enough for Reed to get in a cheap shot, allowing Breakker to hit the super Frankensteiner.

Reed sitout powerbombs Penta for two with Zayn making the save, only for Breakker to cut Zayn off with a clothesline. The Super Spear is cut off with a kick to the face but Reed makes the save this time. Penta and Breakker go to the floor and Zayn suplexes Reed, only to get speared by Breakker for the pin at 18:26.

Rating: B+. These guys really got going near the end and it was one of those matches which could have gone either way, which is often one of the best things that you can see. I had a great time with this and Zayn’s ribs being banged up give him a bit of protection with the loss. Also, points for Penta already feeling like he belongs at this level, which is more than some stars who have been trying to make it work for years with less success.

Post match Breakker and Reed go after them again but Jey Uso makes the save with a chair.

Results

Judgment Day b. New Day – Coup de Grace to Woods

Rusev b. Sheamus – Basement superkick

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria went to a double pin

Bron Breakker/Bronson Reed b. Penta/Sami Zayn – Spear to Zayn

