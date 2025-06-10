Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.9.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 9, 2025

Location: PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arena

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We’re done with Money In The Bank and Seth Rollins and Naomi have the briefcases. That means we could be having some cash-ins teased soon, with Gunther challenging Jey Uso for the World Title tonight being a legitimate possibility. We’re also ready to start up on the King and Queen Of The Ring qualifying matches so let’s get to it.

Various people came to work today, including Becky Lynch in a Ms. Rachel shirt (if you have young kids, that probably either makes you smile or glare).

We get a long Worlds Collide and Money In The Bank recap.

Here is John Cena, who insists on his special entrance. Cena says that the fans teach him something every time they open their mouths. At Money In The Bank, Cena learned that the truth is a lie. The fans wanted a sideshow comedian whose greatest achievement is pretending to be him. These people are all spineless keyboard warriors and armchair activists with no real power to change anything.

R-Truth is a gimmick that the fans will spit out in a year and not care about at all. This is his farewell tour and he has limited time left. We run down the number of dates he has left, which leaves him at 19. If you want to accomplish something, send him competition instead of the class clown. Every time someone has come to him, he has shut their mouth and beaten his best….and here is CM Punk to interrupt.

Punk asks if Cena is comfortable because he has a lot to say. He’s comfortable with having this conversation with his fists but one way or another, he’ll get through this. Punk thinks it’s ironic that Cena wants to ruin wrestling and Punk is the one defending the establishment. That’s not what he’s doing, because he isn’t standing for TKO or defending the billionaires. Instead, he’s here to defend the people. Is Cena mad because he was picked by the establishment but not the people?

Cena has said that he hasn’t had real competition, but he’s stolen the title from the best WWE has. Punk is here because the people are his boss and if they want the truth, they’re going to get Ron Killings. They are all just spokes on the wheel and it’s time Cena learned that too. That starts by Punk taking the title from Cena’s shoulders. Remember when they locked up at Elimination Chamber?

Punk felt it then, just like when Seth Rollins gave him a Stomp. Cena said I’M SORRY because he knows what he’s doing is wrong. That title is corrupting him and even though Punk didn’t want to get it when he came here. Now though, Punk is going to have to become the monster to stop the monster. Punk counts 18 dates left after tonight and he’ll let Cena pick the date he takes the title from him.

If Cena is more Boston Red Sox than New York Yankees, he’ll do it tonight. Cena says Punk is on but not here, because Punk is going to have to follow him to Saudi Arabia at Night Of Champions (Punk has been VERY vocal about not wanting to do those shows). Punk seems in but here are Seth Rollins and company to hold up the briefcase.

There was a lot going on here but anything involving Cena and Punk together is a great way to go. At the same time, Punk feels like someone who could take the title from Cena given their history together. I do like the idea of tying it in with Punk’s known issues about Saudi Arabia, so the whole thing has a few different angles at the same time.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

The Creeds are here with Gable. Feeling out process to start until Styles hits the drop down into the dropkick to send Gable outside. Gable is ready for a dive though and takes out the legs as we take a break. Back with Styles getting in a shot of his own but a nasty German suplex puts him back down. The top rope headbutt gives Gable two but Styles catches him on the top. That’s fine with Gable who gets the ankle lock, which is reversed into a quick Styles Clash for the pin at 7:57.

Rating: C+. It’s good to see Styles getting a win and for once, there is something reassuring about what is next for Gable. It made for a nice opener, even though they didn’t have much time to set things up. Styles could be getting ready to go after the Intercontinental Title and that means he needs some wins like this one.

Roxanne Perez comes up to Liv Morgan in the back to pitch an alliance to help win the Women’s Title for Judgment Day. Morgan isn’t interested and blows her off.

Queen Of The Ring First Round: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Ripley picks up Morgan to start but gets knocked down, with Sand taking down Morgan and Perez at the same time. Ripley gets back up for the staredown but Morgan breaks it up. Perez saves Morgan, who gets kicked in the head by Ripley. The Riptide is broken up by Perez and Ripley is sent out to the floor.

Sane gets tossed onto her for the big crash and we take a break. Back with Morgan hitting a Codebreaker on Ripley and taking Sane up top. Ripley powerbombs the villains down but walks into a top rope forearm from Sane. Back up and Sane hits a quick sitout Stunner for two on Ripley with Morgan and Perez making the save.

Sane is kicked to the floor but Ripley pulls herself up and goes after Perez and Morgan. Ripley headbutts sane and blocks Morgan’s Oblivion. Riptide connects but Raquel Rodriguez breaks up the pin. Sane dives onto both of them and then drops the Insane Elbow on Morgan…but Perez steals the pin at 12:48.

Rating: B. As much as I never need to see that “steal the pin” ending again, this was a heck of a match with quite a bit of action throughout. Perez going forward is a smart way to advance both her status on the main roster and the issues with Judgment Day. At the same time, Ripley needs something fresh, as she is starting to feel pretty ice cold. As hard as that might be to fathom, that needs to change.

Video on Worlds Collide.

Video on Nikki Bella.

Bella introduces herself to various women backstage and exchanges terms of respect with Kairi Sane.

Here is Becky Lynch for a chat. She isn’t sure where her YOU DESERVE IT chants are and lists off her various accomplishments. Lynch has raised the status of the Intercontinental Title just by winning it. On Saturday, Lyra Valkyria injured Lynch’s shoulder and Lynch, just trying to finish their issues, asked Valkyria to put the title on her waist. Then that crazy bird lady tried to kill her!

Lynch wants Valkyria out here to raise her hand properly so here is Valkyria, who Lynch says has that crazy look in her eyes again. Cue the returning Bayley from behind to jump her, sending Lynch bailing. That’s a good way to go as Bayley is a fresh opponent for Lynch, which Valkyria was cheated out of the title.

Commentary argues about what they just saw but R-Truth climbs onto the announcers’ table. Killings says don’t let anyone ever tell you that you don’t matter. They heard and they understood so he is back because of these people. He’s back and while the people love R-Truth, he can be funny all the time. Or too forgiving all the time, but not him.

He’s not a side show or a gimmick…and he takes some scissors out to cut his hair off. The truth has set him free and he is Ron The Truth Killings, so put some respect on his name. And with that he walks out through the crowd. I have no idea what is next for him, but it better be something special after a pretty awesome promo that showed a VERY different side of Killings.

Finn Balor isn’t sure why Dominik Mysterio is getting a match in the King Of The Ring. Mysterio makes sure Balor is cool with it, with JD McDonagh saying he and Balor are going to win the Tag Team Titles. Roxanne Perez comes in to celebrate her own win but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come in to not be pleased with her. Balor approves. As the clubhouse continues to turn.

Video on Mr. Iguana from AAA.

Seth Rollins give Bron Breakker a pep talk before his match.

King Of The Ring First Round: Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta

Non-title. Penta and Mysterio go to the floor to start, leaving Zayn to hammer on Breakker in the corner. Breakker is right back up with a running clothesline to Mysterio and we take a break. Back with Breakker suplexing Penta so all three others go after Breakker at the same time. Mysterio’s rollup gets two on Penta but Zayn is back up for the corner climbing tornado DDT.

Zayn dives onto Breakker on the floor so Penta dives onto Zayn, setting up Mysterio’s suicide DDT. Breakker hits his clothesline off the apron to crush Mysterio and we take another break. Back again with Breakker running the corner for a super Frankensteiner and then catching Penta with a jumping knee.

Breakker’s gorilla press is countered into a DDT for two and Mysterio is back in. Zayn gets caught with Two Amigos but reverses the third into a Blue Thunder Bomb for his own near fall. Back up and Penta Sacrifices Zayn’s arm and hits the Penta Driver, with Mysterio stealing the two. Breakker is back up and takes the straps down, allowing him to run around the ring to spear Penta. Cue LA Knight of all people with a BFT to Breakker, leaving Zayn to exploder Mysterio into the corner. The Helluva Kick gives Zayn the pin on Mysterio at 17:06.

Rating: B-. This got a lot of time and while it felt really similar to the four way for the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlemania (which only had Finn Balor in Zayn’s place), Zayn winning was a surprise. The match felt like it was designed for Breakker to win as he is known to smash through almost anyone. Zayn winning the whole thing is certainly an option and that is quite the interesting option.

AJ Styles isn’t happy with Seth Rollins sending Paul Heyman to threaten him last week. If you threaten Styles, he’ll hit you in the mouth and he’ll go tell Rollins that himself.

New Day is not happy with being asked who is next for their Tag Team Titles. Instead you should be thanking God for them being champions.

Video on Asuka, who is back next week after about a year away. I’m hoping this wasn’t meant to be a surprise as her name was listed in the graphics earlier in the night.

Here is Nikki Bella to thank us for having her back. She gets to the point, which is Evolution II taking place next month. Bella talks about the various women who will be around for the show and all of the talent we have here (including Stephanie “Vaquay”), which brings out a furious Liv Morgan. She isn’t happy with Bella not mentioning her and goes off about all of her accomplishments.

Morgan knows that Bella is scared of her because Morgan would have beaten her if Bella was still around. Morgan brings up that at least she has a man, unlike Bella. That makes Bella laugh, and she asks who Morgan’s man belongs to. Bella goes to leave but comes back when Morgan calls her a reality Diva. The Oblivion leaves Bella laying. Bella being in the ring again at Evolution seems like a layup, and it wouldn’t stun me to see her sister show up to try and win the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

John Cena vs. CM Punk is set for Night Of Champions.

Raw World Title: Jey Uso vs. Gunther

Gunther is challenging. Uso starts fast and tries some early sleepers, with Gunther bailing to the floor as we take an early break. Back with Uso hitting a high crossbody but coming up favoring his ribs, which gives Gunther a target. Gunther rips Uso’s shirt off and goes after the bad ribs with some knees to the back. A suplex drops Uso again and it’s time to rip the tape off as well. They go to the floor with a German suplex dropping Uso again and we take another break.

Back again with Uso winning a battle over a suplex and striking away. The enziguri rocks Gunther again and they go to the apron, with Uso knocking Gunther out to the floor. Gunther pulls him down again though and tries the top rope splash, which hits raised knees. Back in and the spear sets up the Superfly Splash for two on Gunther, leaving them both down.

The powerbomb is countered into a hurricanrana and Uso hits a superkick. Uso gets the sleeper but gets caught with a backbreaker. Gunther’s powerbomb gets two and he hits his own spear for two. Uso can’t get the sleeper but he can hit a spear. The Superfly Splash misses and Gunther grabs a choke, even pulling it back to the middle.

Uso fights up but gets pulled back down, with Gunther letting go for some reason. Back up and Uso grabs his own sleeper, which is countered into the elbows to the head. Gunther elbows him in the head and gets the sleeper again to finally finish Uso and win the title at 22:01.

Rating: B-. They were really starting to get me here, but then the sleepers just kept going and took a lot of the energy out of the thing. That being said, I was rather stunned by the ending, as it felt like a situation where something big was going to happen to end the match. Instead, Gunther just won clean in a major moment. I’m not sure where this is leading, but there are certainly options available. Just try to find something other than the sleeper whenever we get there.

Gunther celebrates to end the show.

Results

AJ Styles b. Chad Gable – Styles Clash

Roxanne Perez b. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Kairi Sane – Rollup to Sane

Sami Zayn b. Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Bron Breakker – Helluva Kick to Mysterio

Gunther b. Jey Uso – Sleeper

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.