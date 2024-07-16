Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.15.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: July 25, 2024

Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

The big story coming out of last wee was the return of Rhea Ripley, who chased off Liv Morgan and glared at Dominik Mysterio. Ripley is opening the show this week and Dominik is going to have some splainin to do. That could make for some interesting situations, along with the possibility of more matches being added to the Summerslam card. Let’s get to it.

Long recap of the Dominik Mysterio/Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan situation.

We open with the long tracking shot of Ripley walking from the back and into the arena to quite the hero’s welcome. She’s glad to be back and will deal with Dominik Mysterio later, but for now, she wants to take care of Liv Morgan. Cue Dominik, with a black rose, but before he can say anything that matters, Morgan pops up on screen. After apologizing for screaming a lot in Mexico over the weekend, Liv talks about how she’s gotten to know Dominik while Ripley has been gone and finally got to be on top.

Ripley is ticked but says she knew Morgan wasn’t going to come face her. She’s waited three months for this and her patience can handle a bit longer. Like say until Summerslam. For the title. Morgan knew it would come to this and accepts, but hopes Daddy Dom will be there too. She blows him a kiss to wrap it up. Ripley looks into the camera and says she’s ending the revenge tour at Summerslam, along with Morgan’s title reign and career. Dominik tries to sweet talk her but the rose is thrown away. As usual, Ripley felt like the biggest star in the world here.

Post break Dominik continues to try to calm Ripley down but she throws a bunch of flowers at him. Damian Priest comes in to ask if everything is ok with Dominik, who isn’t sure.

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

They start with the brawling and Reed knocks him up against the ropes. Sheamus fights back but gets knocked to the floor and over the announcers’ table. The ten forearms to the chest have Reed in trouble and Sheamus hugs McAfee. Back with Sheamus hitting White Noise but he charges into a powerbomb. Reed misses the moonsault though, setting up a running knee to give Sheamus the pin at 8:28.

Rating: C+. As usual, there is little that you can do with an eight minute match that has a commercial in the middle. The good thing here though was the match was about two big monsters beating on each other until one of them couldn’t get up anymore. Sheamus gets a win, but he’s going to need something fresh to do sooner than later.

Post match Reed goes after Sheamus again but Pete Dunne runs in for the save. Sheamus wonders what’s up with that and Dunne decks him, allowing Reed to hit the Tsunami.

Damian Priest welcomes Rhea Ripley back to the team and is glad that everything seems to be ok. Ripley wants to know why Carlito is here but Dominik Mysterio cuts them off. Dominik apologizes but Ripley wants to know where this was last week, or for the three months she’s been gone. Dominik being in so far over his head and not realizing it is great stuff, as is Priest needling him about it because he knows Dominik is dead.

Ilja Dragunov comes up to Sami Zayn in the back and says he doesn’t want a title shot in exchange for helping him last week. Zayn says he’s giving Dragunov the title shot because he earned it. Dragunov reminds Zayn of himself, but he better bring it tonight.

Video on Gunther.

Zelina Vega says that when the love triangle is over, she wants the Women’s Title shot. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark interrupt, with Deville saying the line starts behind them. Vega: “Sorry, I couldn’t hear anything past your forehead.” A match seems to be made for later.

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are here too. Vega starts fast and sends her into the ropes for an early 619. Baszler gets in a cheap shot on Vega’s arm though and a reverse DDT (Deville’s Advocate, erg) finishes Vega at 1:02.

Post match the beatdown is on but Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Lyra Valkyria run in for the save. Don’t lump Valkyria in with those two.

Dominik Mysterio asks Damian Priest why he didn’t warn him about Rhea Ripley week. Jey Uso runs in to ask if Ripley is single but Dominik tells him to leave. Priest reminds Dominik that he’s been in prison and tells him to deal with this.

Chad Gable interrupts Adam Pearce about the Wyatt Sicks situation, announcing that BO DALLAS IS UNCLE HOWDY. Pearce says Dallas is here tonight so Gable can call him out if he wants to. Gable says he’ll do everything by himself, again.

Here is Damian Priest for a face to face chat with Gunther, who talks about how Priest is still carrying this show on his back. Priest is still carrying out his childhood dream of being the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther’s official assessment is very simple though: Priest is not living up to the hype and his reign is nothing. He’s willing to save Priest the embarrassment so just hand him the title now.

Priest wishes it was Summerslam so he could hit him in the face right now. Priest was living on the streets when Gunther was having everything hand to him in Europe. If Gunther is here for a paycheck, WWE doesn’t need him. Gunther: “Yeah you do.” Gunther says he appreciates the hardship but living on the street is a choice.

It shows how Priest was raised, while Gunther had everything he ever needed. Gunther was signed to WWE to avoid street trash like Priest winning the title. Priest talks about how Gunther has no heart because he never had to fight for everything he had. Priest is ready to fight right now, but here is Braun Strowman to interrupt. More on that later, but this was the first time that I had wanted to see Gunther vs. Priest as they have a personal reason to fight. Priest continues his excellent mic work as of late and I want to see how they play this out in Cleveland.

Adam Pearce tells Jey Uso that something is on but Bron Breakker interrupts to ask why he isn’t getting an Intercontinental Title shot. Pearce has no idea why this has anything to do with him and basically tells him to get lost.

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

Non-title. Strowman goes straight to the power to start and sends him flying. They go outside where Strowman’s charge goes into the barricade, banging up his knee, as we take a break. Back with Priest hammering away but Strowman is back up with a choke. Strowman shrugs off a kick to the face but the knee gives out on a powerslam attempt. South Of Heaven finishes Strowman at 8:12.

Rating: C. This was a nice win for Priest but Strowman did not look good here. He looked slow and hobbled, even before the knee situation. The match let Priest look good against a monster and should get a boost on the way to the Gunther math, but Strowman might need a bit of time away. He did not look like a dominant force here but rather someone who couldn’t do much.

Post match Gunther comes out and slaps Priest in the face but Priest slugs him down. Gunther bails.

Chad Gable comes up to the Alpha Academy and says Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas! They all know that, but Gable wants them to have his back against Dallas tonight. They’ll pass, because they would rather team up with Xavier Woods against Final Testament. Deal.

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark

Lyra Valkyria and Sonya Deville are here too. Carter gets taken down by Baszler to start but can’t get in the arm stomp. Chance comes in and gets choked down by Stark as we get a preview for Twisters. Chance fights up and the villains are sent outside for the Keg Stand from the top and we take a break. Back with Chance fighting back and hitting moonsault knees to Baszler. Carter drops Chance onto Baszler for two more but Deville comes up onto the apron. Valkyria cuts her off but the distraction lets chance get launched into Baszler’s knee to the face for the pin at 9:52.

Rating: C+. The ending was good but this was a match that could have been a lot shorter without losing much. That’s a solid finisher from the villains, but Chance and Carter haven’t been all that interesting in a long time. They’re just kind of there, which isn’t a great sign when the entire division is about five teams.

The Miz was at a celebrity golf tournament this week.

Dominik Mysterio comes up to Rhea Ripley again and says he has gotten a match with Jey Uso over what he said about her. Ripley: “Are you stupid?” Dominik says that he’s just trying to prove that she belongs to him and everyone knows he just screwed up. Ripley says “Excuse me?” and walks off. Carlito: “Not cool.”

Here is a rather happy Drew McIntyre to meet with Adam Pearce. They both want the match with CM Punk to happen and while Punk is off working to get cleared, McIntyre needs to do his part. Pearce brings some referees into the ring and says McIntyre needs to apologize. McIntyre says no, but Pearce basically threatens him with no match. McIntyre: “No.”

Why would he apologize after everything the referees have done to him? He wants Punk’s head on a spike, so Pearce says McIntyre is still suspended. The referees get shoved down but here is Seth Rollins before McIntyre can go after Pearce. The fight is on, with McIntyre getting away before the Stomp can connect. Rollins does the wave and McAfee gets into it too. They’re taking their time setting up Punk vs. McIntyre, but this much time being devoted to it tells me that it’s coming a lot sooner than later.

The Wyatt Sicks invaded the Pat McAfee Show by hacking the feed and delivered another box, with another PLAY ME tape.

We see said tape, with Erick Rowan sitting down and being asked how he’s been. Rowan says the last few years have been very hard because he used to have a family. They were unstoppable and always had each others’ backs….but then the whole world changed. He lost a brother, the one person who believed in him more than anyone else.

Then he started to get it together and his other brother was gone too. Now he doesn’t have a Family and he’s just Rowan. The unseen interviewer asks how that makes him feel and hands him a Wyatt sheep mask. Rowan says it gives him hope because they have a chance. This was great, probably the best thing Rowan has ever done, and you can tell how much it meant to him.

Even commentary basically admits that was sad.

Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio

Commentary is now full in on the YEET entrance. Dominik jumps him before the bell and hits a dropkick before shouting about how that is HIS Mami. The beating continues, including Three Amigos, followed by a posting to keep Jey down as we take a break. Back with Uso fighting back and knocking Dominik down, only for Liv Morgan to run out and pull him away from the Superfly Splash.

Uso kicks Dominik onto Morgan, who flips him over onto his back on the floor. Cue Rhea Ripley (Morgan, with her head snapping up: “S***.”) to chase Morgan into the crowd, with the distraction letting Uso hit the spear. The Superfly Splash finishes Dominik at 9:09, leaving Ripley to roll her eyes.

Rating: C+. The match was a glorified backdrop for the angle, which was that much better. This story is carrying Raw right now and Morgan is pulling off an amazing feat by making the biggest star in the division look even better. Jey gets a win to boost him up again, but this was about everyone else.

A frustrated Ripley leaves, with Jey giving her a quick “call me” sign.

Video on Ilja Dragunov.

Damian Priest tells Dominik Mysterio to take it easy, because Rhea Ripley is behind them. She makes it clear: she belongs to no one, but he is hers. The black rose is returned and Ripley seems ok.

Here is Chad Gable to reveal that Uncle Howdy is in fact Bo Dallas! Only he could figure this out, but here is Dallas to interrupt. The Creed Brothers jump Dallas in the aisle and all three beat him up inside, but Dallas laughs. One heck of a German suplex connects and Dallas laughs in the corner, which doesn’t sit well with Gable. The lights go out (the people approve) and the Wyatts are here to surround the lantern. Laughing ensues.

Intercontinental Title: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn is defending. They grapple a bit to start until Dragunov is sent outside for the Arabian Moonsault as we take a break. Back with the Constantine Special connecting to leave both of them down. Dragunov tries it again but gets reversed into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Dragunov’s charge into the corner is countered into an exploder but the Helluva Kick is cut off by a boot to the face.

The H Bomb is cut off as well though and Dragunov knocks him to the floor for an H Bomb from the apron. Back in and a top rope missile dropkick (which Cole calls a Coast To Coast, ignoring the lack of a second coast) hits Zayn but a top rope backsplash misses. Zayn hits a running boot to send him outside…and cue Bron Breakker to spear Dragunov for the DQ at 11:28.

Rating: B. This picked up near the end but the Breakker interference was the right call. There is a good chance that we are getting a triple threat at Summerslam, which makes me wonder why Breakker got pinned at Money In The Bank. Either way, good action and the correct result, which is a great combination.

Breakker spears Zayn as well to end the show.

Results

Sheamus b. Bronson Reed – Running knee

Sonya Deville b. Zelina Vega – Deville’s Advocate

Damian Priest b. Braun Strowman – South Of Heaven

Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark b. Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark – Knee to Chance’s face

Jey Uso b. Dominik Mysterio – Superfly Splash

Ilja Dragunov b. Sami Zayn via DQ when Bron Breakker interfered

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.