Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.4.24  

Smackdown

Date: October 4, 2024

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

It’s the night before Bad Blood and we have a pretty stacked show. In this case it means we have a triple threat ladder match for the Tag Team Titles as the Bloodline is defending against the Street Profits and DIY. Other than that, we have a dumpster match between Michin and Chelsea Green, plus the return of AJ Styles. Let’s get to it.

Here is country music artist Hardy, who introduces the returning AJ Styles. After a rather positive reception, Styles talks about how this is the place where he started. He’s done some things the people might not forgive him for over the last few months, but this is still the house that he built. Cue Carmelo Hayes to interrupt, saying he isn’t surprised there aren’t a lot of people wanting to welcome him back. Hayes says there is no need to introduce himself but does so anyway before saying he loves old timers like Styles.

Hayes says he should be the US Champion instead of LA Knight, which has Styles saying Knight is a bit different. That doesn’t work for Hayes, who doesn’t take advice from quitters (which even Styles has to own up to), but Styles is ready to fight right now. Hayes: “Nah, I’m good.” Cue Knight to mock Hayes before saying Hayes should face Styles. If Hayes can win, Knight will put in a good word about a US Title shot. Either way, Knight is hitting the streets for some drinks. I have no idea what Hardy added to this.

We get a vignette of a car driving rather fast and a shot of….Detroit. As in the Motor City. Coming soon.

Carmelo Hayes vs. AJ Styles

LA Knight is at ringside as Styles chops away in the corner to start. The drop down into the dropkick has Hayes in trouble as we hear about Styles’ time in TNA in this city (which will never feel right on a WWE show). Styles misses a moonsault and gets caught with the First 48 for two before being sent outside as we hear about Styles’ time in Japan.

Hayes sends him into the announcers’ table and we come back with Hayes working on a half crab. Apparently Styles suffered a possible sprained ankle during the break but he’s fine enough to break out and hit a running forearm. The fireman’s carry onto the knee connects but Styles’ leg is so banged up that the referee calls the match at 8:33.

Rating: C+. It was good while it lasted but about half of it was in the break before the referee stoppage. This definitely feels like a storyline situation as Styles’ body is giving out on him and might make him question how much more he has. Other than that, he could be put into the title picture because Hayes didn’t pin him/make him give up, which even ties back into his feud with Knight.

Commentary talks about how Styles’ body is giving out on him as he limps away. Knight comes in and gives Hayes a BFT.

We get a long video on Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes vs. the Bloodline tomorrow at Bad Blood.

Michin vs. Chelsea Green

Dumpster match and Green has sanitation worker themed gear. Michin strikes away with a kendo stick to start and it’s already time for the table. A missile dropkick sends Green outside, where she sends Michin face first into the side of the dumpster as we take a break. Back with Michin fighting her way back inside, where Green drops her with a Canadian Destroyer.

It’s too early to close the lid though and Michin hits a quick Eat Defeat. Green is put into a trashcan for a middle rope backsplash, allowing Michin to put a table over the dumpster. Cue Piper Niven to jump Michin from behind, only for Michin to fight her off as well. A powerbomb puts Green through the table and into the dumpster to give Michin the win at 10:23.

Rating: B-. This was about getting Michin a win and that’s all it needed to be. I’m still not sure why it needed to be a dumpster match, but the idea of Green trying to get the smell of the trash off of her has comedic potential. Now if WWE actually does something with Michin, we could actually be getting somewhere, but I’ll believe that when I see it.

AJ Styles was checked out by the trainer but went to the hospital.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair come up to Naomi. They’re going to be hosting Bad Blood together but here is Bayley to interrupt. With Cargill and Belair gone, Bayley says she’s going to call out Nia Jax and Naomi gets the first title shot after Bayley wins at Bad Blood.

Here is Bayley for a chat and she wastes no time in calling out Nia Jax. Cue Jax, with Tiffany Stratton, who tells Bayley to get to it. Bayley talks about how important the title is to the company’s history and brings up names like Molly Holly, Victoria and Beth Phoenix, who are nothing like Jax. The difference is they never had a dominant reign like Jax, but two people can take the title from her.

One is Bayley and the other is Stratton, who very well could cash in the briefcase on Jax at any time. Stratton doesn’t like the idea that she could only beat Jax with the briefcase, which doesn’t sit well with Jax. Bayley doesn’t respect either of them and calls Stratton a stupid b****, meaning the fight is on. Bayley beats Jax down with the briefcase and leaves, with Stratton teasing the cash-in. Jax bails, but here is Naomi for her scheduled match with Stratton.

Chelsea Green is messy and distraught. She runs into Pretty Deadly, who can’t stand the smell. Neither can A-Town Down Under or Legado del Fantasma. She keeps walking and runs into Nick Aldis, who makes puns about the bad smell and Green storms off. Carmelo Hayes comes in and says he wants his US Title shot. Aldis can’t believe Hayes is calling that a win and is off to check on AJ Styles.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

Naomi takes her down to start and hits a sliding…chinlock of all things. Back up and a suplex gives Naomi two but Stratton snaps her throat first across the top rope. A springboard flipping splash gives Stratton two of her own but Naomi hits the splits splash on the apron.

We take a break and come back with Naomi hitting a backpack Stunner and kicking Stratton in the face. A sliding slap into the headscissors driver gives Naomi two more but Stratton handstands her way out of an X-Factor (that was cool). Naomi gets dropped with a basement dropkick but she kicks Stratton in the head out of the corner. Stratton’s handspring though and Naomi gets a rollup for the pin at 10:05.

Rating: C+. This felt like one of the matches that the briefcase holder loses to put her down a bit before she wins the title via cash-in. That doesn’t make for the most original storytelling, but at least it could mean getting rid of the briefcase. Stratton still feels like she has lost a lot of momentum in the last few months though and this didn’t help.

We look back at Kevin Owens’ recent issues with Cody Rhodes over Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood.

The Bloodline is on the way to the ring for the main event and Jacob Fatu goes on a heck of a rant about how people need to respect Solo Sikoa.

Tiffany Stratton runs into Nia Jax, who isn’t happy with the tease of the cash-in. Jax demands Stratton vow she will never betray her, which Jax does…but looks at the briefcase.

Bad Blood rundown.

Tag Team Titles: Bloodline vs. DIY vs. Street Profits

The Bloodline is defending in a ladder match. The challengers double team the champions to start and knock them to the floor before dropping them out there as well. We take an early break and come back with the challengers all going up but having to knock the champions off. Ford climbs a ladder but gets pulled down and hit in the face with it instead. A snap suplex puts Dawkins on the ladder and a slingshot hilo onto him onto the ladder makes it even worse.

The champs to the floor with the ladder but Dawkins takes them out with a big flip dive. Gargano hits his own dive, only for Ford to hit a big running flip dive (with a superhero pose) for the wipe out crash. Ford grabs a table and we take a break, coming back with DIY pulling Tama off the ladder and into a Shatter Machine. Meet In The Middle lets Gargano go up but Dawkins makes the save this time. A Doomsday Blockbuster off the ladder takes Ciampa down but Dawkins’ ladder gets shoved down.

Tama grabs a chair, which is taken away by B-Fab, allowing DIY to take the champs out again. Ford frog splashes Loa through a table at ringside and Tama is powerbombed through the announcers’ table for the big crash. Back in and Ciampa goes up but Ford springboards onto the same ladder, only for Loa to come back in and shove them down. Loa retrieves the titles to retain at 20:00.

Rating: B. For an almost random ladder match which is pretty much the Bad Blood pre-pre-show match, I had a good time. It was a bunch of wild spots and people getting taken out one at a time, which is how these matches tend to go. It wasn’t a classic and it wasn’t something I’ll remember for very long, but it was a good way to close out a show on a Friday night.

