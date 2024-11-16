Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.15.24  

Smackdown

Date: November 15, 2024

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re closing in on Survivor Series and for the most part, the men’s WarGames match is set. Both versions of the Bloodline need a fifth member though and there is a chance we’ll hear more about that tonight. The rest of the card could use some building of its own and the Tag Team Titles and Women’s Title are both on the line as well. Let’s get to it.

Here is Cody Rhodes to get things going, albeit in what appear to be fighting clothes rather than his usual suit. Rhodes gets right to the point by calling out Kevin Owens but, after a few requests, he gets Nick Aldis instead. Aldis gets that this is different as Owens has injured Randy Orton because he’ll use the piledriver. Owens crossed a line last week and until they figure this out, Owens cannot be here.

Rhodes says this is exactly what Owens wants because he wants to handle this. Aldis knows this isn’t about money but rather Owens not being allowed to run the asylum. The idea of dealing with this “internally” doesn’t work for Rhodes, who wants Aldis to put himself in Rhodes’ shoes. Owens is telling everyone that what happened to Orton is Rhodes’ fault. Everything that has happened to Orton is because of Rhodes and he isn’t going to let Owens get away with this. The ball is in Aldis’ court, but Rhodes isn’t going to wait long.

The Usos and Sami Zayn are here and Roman Reigns is on the way. They still need a fifth member and Zayn thinks he might know someone.

Women’s US Title Tournament First Round: Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae

Bayley gets knocked to the floor to start and B-Fab slams LeRae for an early two. A double clothesline drops Bayley and LeRae and we take an early break. Back with Bayley dropping an elbow on B-Fab but LeRae makes the save to leave everyone down. A triple clothesline puts them all down again before LeRae Codebreakers Bayley and lands on B-Fab for two each.

They go to the corner to load up a Tower Of Doom but LeRae reverses into a high crossbody for another near fall. B-Fab neckbreakers Bayley but walks into the Bayley To Belly with LeRae having to make a save. A half nelson slam plants Bayley but B-Fab has to send LeRae outside, allowing Bayley to steal the rollup for the pin at 9:54.

Rating: B-. The action was good but I could go for a long break from these triple threat qualifying matches. We just got done with some of them on Raw and here they are again on the blue side. B-Fab got to showcase herself here and LeRae has moved up rather well in the last few weeks, but this was about Bayley, who is by far the biggest star of the three.

We’ve got brackets for the tournament, with the finals at Saturday Night’s Main Event (that’s the kind of thing that makes the show feel important so well done).

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Chelsea Green

Blair Davenport

Jade Cargill

Michin

Piper Niven

Naomi

Tiffany Stratton

Elektra Lopez

Not a bad lineup, but you might not want to reveal that Naomi is in the midcard title tournament when she has a shot at the main title.

Sami Zayn is talking to LA Knight.

The Rock was on the Tonight Show, where he hit Jimmy Fallon with a pillow.

B-Fab tells the Street Profits to go win when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven came in to mock her for her loss. Michin, with her kendo stick, interrupts.

Here is LA Knight for a US Title open challenge. Before we get a challenger, he gets something out of the way: he isn’t getting involved in WarGames because he has his own thing going on. We get some Logan Paul insults and here is Legado del Fantasma to interrupt, with Santos Escobar to ask if Paul can say something cool. Escobar thinks he’ll win the title, but Knight sees Berto staring at him like he’s covered in barbecue sauce, so we have a challenger.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Berto

Berto is challenging and jumps Knight before the bell and we take a break. Back with Knight jumping to the top but getting shoved off so Berto can hit a missile dropkick for two. The chinlock goes on but Knight fights up and rams him into the announcers’ table a few times to take over. Back in and Berto hits a springboard kick to the face for two but a moonsault hits raised feet. Knight knocks him off the top and does his jumping top rope elbow, setting up the BFT to retain at 4:00.

Rating: C. I like the idea of having Knight get in the ring for a quick win, which is all he needed to do. It’s not like Berto was going to be a serious challenger and as Knight said, he’s already beaten Santos Escobar so there’s no need in going there again. Now just find Knight a fresh challenger.

Post match Shinsuke Nakamura returns and lays out Knight. That would be a fresh challenger.

The Usos and Sami Zayn go to see Roman Reigns. Post break Reigns comes in and Zayn says they don’t have a fifth guy. Jey Uso says make the call, but the Bloodline comes into the arena to interrupt.

Here is the Bloodline for a chat but Reigns and company interrupt. The brawl is on with Jey hitting a big dive but there’s too much Jacob Fatu. Reigns saves Zayn from the Samoan Spike with the spear to Sikoa, leaving Zayn to hit his own dive. Fatu is up for the showdown with Reigns…and Bronson Reed runs in to drop Reigns. The Usos and Zayn’s save attempt is easily thwarted and Reed hits the Tsunami on Jimmy.

Reigns tries to fight back but gets caught with the Samoan Spike. Fatu’s moonsault and Reed’s Tsunami leaves Reigns laying. The Bloodline leaves and Reigns is told to “make the call”. This was a heck of a segment, with Reed being the kind of monster who can put the Bloodline over the top. Reigns and company are going to need some help and since that almost has to be Seth Rollins, the drama will be rather high.

Kevin Owens has posted a video to social media, showing that he is in Milwaukee but was not allowed into the arena. Then Nick Aldis called him because Cody Rhodes wants him there next week. Owens will be there for himself because he loves Utah. Just remember though: he’s doing what people want him to do.

Tag Team Titles: Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns

The Guns are defending. Sabin and the rather serious Ford start things off and trade rollups for some early twos. Back up and Sabin offers a handshake before taking Ford down into an armbar. Shelley comes in with a dropkick for two but Dawkins takes him to the floor for a heck of a Pounce over the announcers’ table. We take an early break and come back with Sabin getting the tag for a middle rope hurricanrana. Everything breaks down and a missile dropkick/Downward Spiral combination gets two on Ford. Dawkins is back in for the ave but Tommaso Ciampa comes in to jump Ford for the DQ at 7:57.

Rating: C+. This was stating to cook before the ending, which was the right call. The Profits really shouldn’t have been taking another fall but you also don’t want the Guns to lose so soon. Ciampa going a bit nuts and likely getting involved in a triple threat match for the titles is not a bad idea, though Ciampa is probably going to go on his own sooner than later.

Post match Ciampa wrecks a bunch of people until Johnny Gargano comes in to calm him down. Ciampa shoves Gargano and leaves, ranting about how he wants the titles.

Bayley gives Naomi a pep talk and tells her to watch out for Iyo Sky. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill come in to tell Naomi to win.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Women’s Title: Naomi vs. Nia Jax

Naomi is challenging and is quickly knocked down with raw power. Back up and Naomi strikes away but can’t get very far, instead being knocked down for a chinlock. Naomi gets elbowed in the face and Jax hits a heck of a headbutt. The posing takes too much time though and Naomi knocks her to the floor for a break.

Back with Jax flattening her for two more but the half crab is broken up. Naomi fights up with some kicks to the face and the Rear View gets two. A pop up Samoan drop cuts Naomi off but the Annihilator is broken up. Naomi’s big dive to the floor connects as we cut to the back, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have taken out Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Cue Tiffany Stratton for a cheap shot to Naomi though, allowing Jax to drop a leg. The Annihilator is broken up so Jax tries a middle rope powerslam, which is reverses into a super small package for two. Cue Bayley to take out Stratton and Naomi’s split legged moonsault gets two more. Now it’s Candice LeRae to post Bayley, with the super Samoan drop and Annihilator retaining the title at 12:13.

Rating: B-. There was a lot going on here but it tied together well enough, with the WarGames ramifications being about as obvious as you could get. That’s not a bad thing either, as I could go for a group of mostly thrown together stories and feuds being locked in a big steel box. On top of that, Jax gets a nice win and is ready to move on to something else, likely after Survivor Series.

A banged up Roman Reigns calls Paul Heyman…whose number is no longer in service. Reigns is crushed, even dropping his phone, to end the show.

