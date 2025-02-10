Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.7.25  

Smackdown

Date: February 7, 2025

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

We’re done with the Royal Rumble and that means Jey Uso and Charlotte have a choice to make. Having won their respective Royal Rumbles, they get to choose their Wrestlemania title matches, though we could be waiting a long time before we get there. Other than that, Cody Rhodes is still WWE Champion and is going to need some new challengers. Let’s get to it.

Long Royal Rumble recap.

Here is Jey Uso, naturally coming through the crowd, for a chat. Just like on Raw, we get a YEET encore because the fans demand one. He’s on his way to the main event of Wrestlemania but he has some decisions to make. On Raw, he talked to Gunther so tonight, he would like Cody Rhodes to come out here.

Cue Cody, who knows what Uso wants to talk about, and we pan out to show the Wrestlemania sign. Uso has choices to make, but Cody talks about the various medical issues he is having at the moment. They can go hit Beal street together to have some fun, but it will be the last time if Uso chooses him.

We get a handshake, but here are Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to interrupt. Fatu says Cody took the title from his family and now it is time to get it back. That doesn’t mean Jey though, and the fight is on, with the good guys clearing the ring. We probably won’t have an answer anytime soon, but at least we got a nice tease here.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven

Naomi and Chelsea Green are here too. Belair wastes no time in slugging away in the corner before low bridging her out to the floor. That’s fine with Niven, who hits a crossbody against the barricade and a backsplash as we take a break. Back with Niven blocking the KOD and getting two off a Boss Man Slam. The Cannonball connects and a Vader Bomb gives Niven two but Belair avoids a charge in the corner. Now the KOD can finish Niven off at 8:04.

Rating: C+. Belair throwing Niven around is awesome to see and even though we’ve seen it a few times, it still works so well. Belair very well could be in a title match at Wrestlemania and hopefully it is a singles match rather than for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Not a great match or anything, but it did what it needed to do.

Carmelo Hayes interrupts new Smackdown stars Kayden Carter and Katana Chance before being told how he is going to face another Raw star tonight. That would be Akira Tozawa, which Hayes thinks will be a layup. He could use one.

Here is DIY for a chat. They brag about beating the Motor City Machine Guns twice in one night and now it’s time for a moment of silence for the Guns. Cue Pretty Deadly to interrupt, with Pretty Deadly annoying the champs. Nick Aldis comes in to make a non-title match, but if Pretty Deadly wins, they get a future title shot.

Pretty Deadly vs. DIY

Non-title, Pretty Deadly get a title shot if they win, and DIY is in street clothes. Ciampa stomps Prince in the corner to start but misses a charge into the corner, allowing Wilson to come in and clean house. Everything breaks down and a Codebreaker out of the corner gives Prince two. Ciampa tries a rollup while grabbing the ropes but Wilson breaks it up, allowing Prince to grab a rollup, and the rope, for the upset pin at 2:59. Nice result here, as the division getting bigger is a good thing.

Miz tries to suck up to Andrade, who isn’t impressed. Cody Rhodes comes in and isn’t impressed either. Miz suggests that Jey Us might be turning on Cody, which has him thinking a bit.

John Cena is set for the Elimination Chamber.

Here is Drew McIntyre, who is officially back on Smackdown. He slept in his own bed in Nashville and realized that he is a jacked and handsome man. McIntyre is a product of his own atmosphere, which is due to Raw being so toxic. He’s here for Cody and the WWE Championship but Jimmy Uso interrupts, saying McIntyre sounds like an ex girlfriend. McIntyre: “I’m cool Jey. I mean Jimmy.”

That doesn’t mean much to Jimmy, who is ready for their Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Cue LA Knight, the other person in the match, who says there is nothing wrong with crying if something gets to you and it doesn’t make you any less of a man (amen). McIntyre whining is one of those things you can guarantee in life though and it’s time to beat him up. Yeah.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

We’re joined in progress with McIntyre getting stomped down in the corner but the other two get in a fight of their own. McIntyre fights up and takes both of them down but they all go outside. Knight rams McIntyre into the announcers’ table over and over again as we take a break.

Back with Jimmy breaking up McIntyre’s superplex and tying him up in the Tree of Woe for some stomping. Naturally McIntyre pops up for a superplex to both of them, leaving all three down. Knight plants McIntyre and drops the top rope elbow for two, with Jimmy making the save. McIntyre spinebusters Knight for two before Knight tries the BFT on Jimmy. That’s broken up with a Claymore though and McIntyre pins Knight at 12:41.

Rating: B-. Gah I could go for not seeing Knight take the loss, but McIntyre in the main event scene is a good thing to see. McIntyre continues to be one of the best things about WWE at the moment though and it is nice to see him heading back into the title scene. Other than that, Jimmy can find something else to do, though I’m not sure what that is.

Braun Strowman interrupts Damian Priest. They’re in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week with Jacob Fatu and they argue a bit first.

We look at Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn on Raw.

From his car, Owens can’t believe that Zayn didn’t help him but did help Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Makes sense, at least from him.

Akira Tozawa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Tozawa jumps him to start and hits a middle rope hurricanrana. We take an early break and come back with Hayes working on an armbar. The spinning faceplant gives Hayes two and Tozawa is up with a knockdown of his own. A sunset bomb gives Tozawa two but Hayes his him in the face. Nothing But Net finishes Tozawa off at 7:32.

Rating: C. It might have been a bit longer than it needed to be, but dang it is nice to see Hayes get a win other than a countout. What matters the most here is that Hayes gets some elevation, as having him lose over and over again stops meaning anything after a bit. This isn’t going to fix him, but it’s better than getting pinned again.

We look at Roman Reigns being attacked by Seth Rollins after they were both eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

Jerry Lawler is here.

R-Truth is checking on Akira Tozawa but then drops him upon seeing Jey Uso. R-Truth thinks Jey won King Of The Ring but Cody Rhodes comes in, with Jey still not being sure who he is facing at Wrestlemania.

Here is Charlotte for a chat. She hears money when people boo her because everyone is obsessed with her. Of course she came back and won the Royal Rumble because she’s just that great. Now it’s her time, which is why she has been on all three shows this week. Cue Tiffany Stratton to interrupt, saying she’s a big Charlotte fan but look at how big WWE has gotten with Charlotte gone.

Charlotte says Stratton can speak when spoken to, but Stratton wants Charlotte to pick her for Wrestlemania. Charlotte says Stratton can beg her but here are Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to interrupt. Jax is getting a title shot next week so Charlotte says she’ll be here to watch. Cue Alexa Bliss to interrupt and after a break, here we go.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Candice LeRae vs. Alexa Bliss

Bliss shoves her down to start and hits some knees to the ribs. LeRae knees her in the back though and grabs a backbreaker to slow Bliss down. They fight to the apron with Bliss being knocked to the floor. We take a break and come back with LeRae cranking on the arms. Bliss fights up and hits some knees to the back, only to get neckbreakered over the ropes. They fight over a small package until Bliss grabs an Abigail DDT for the pin at 10:41.

Rating: C. Bliss being back is nice but at the end of the day, she’s only so good in the ring and it holds her down. At the same time, having her still doing stuff with the Wyatt inspired deal is a bit annoying and has me worried. It was a lot to take before and now we get to see just how well it is going to go again, assuming that is what takes place.

Chelsea Green is ready to qualify next week but B-Fab, Michin and Zelina Vega come in to say they want the Women’s US Title.

The Street Profits interfered at the Royal Rumble because they want the Tag Team Titles back.

The Motor City Machine Guns are ready for the Profits to try and kick them out of their yard. Los Garza comes in and argue as well, with Santos Escobar making the tag match for next week.

Video on Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman next week.

Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga/Jacob Fatu

Tonga slips out of Cody’s suplex to start and it’s quickly off to Fatu for a backsplash. We take a break and come back with Fatu staying on Rhodes, who avoids Tonga’s charge in the corner. The tag brings in Uso to clean house The running Umaga Attack gets two on Tonga as everything breaks down.

We settle down to Us getting double elbowed in the face and the Samoan drop puts him down again. A double clothesline gets Uso out of trouble though an it’s back to Rhodes to clean house. Rhodes goes up top but gets shoved down by Fatu. Uso pulls Fatu to the floor and hits a dive, leaving Rhodes to hit Cross Rhodes for the pin on Tonga at 11:04.

Rating: B-. I was expecting this to be a bit longer but I’ll take what I can get here. Fatu being in there with bigger names, including the WWE Champion, is a good sign for his future. Other than that, Rhodes gets a nice win over someone with some status, though I’m not sure what is going on with the former Bloodline at the moment. They need something to do and that could take some time to set up.

Post mach Solo Sikoa runs in to Samoan Spike Rhodes to end the show. That might help.

