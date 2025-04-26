Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.25.25  

Smackdown

Date: April 25, 2025

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

We’re done with Wrestlemania and that means it is time for things to get started again. That could go in a few different directions, but first of all we have a TLC match for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles as the Street Profits are defending against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY. Other than that, there is a good chance we’ll hear from some of the new (and old) champions. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long Wrestlemania recap, I believe the same one from Raw.

Here is John Cena to get things going and yes, he again has issues with his ring introduction. Before he can say anything, Randy Orton interrupts and gets a rather lengthy entrance. Orton talks about how we are coming up on twenty five years to the day since they first shook hands. In all that time, Cena has not changed because he really was about hustle, loyalty and respect.

Now though, it’s clear that Cena has a void that needs to be filled. There have been all kinds of generations of children looking up to him and that has to mean something to him. Cena holds the record for the most wishes granted in the history of Make-A-Wish but Orton isn’t accepting that they were just numbers. Orton has figured out what Cena needs to fill that void: children. Imagine a bunch of square jawed, big forearmed like Cenas running around! It would make Cena a better man and make him grow up.

Cena accuses Orton of parent shaming him and says he doesn’t have kids because he has spent 25 years raising everyone else’s children. Cena: “Oh great. A six year old just gave me the finger. CLASSY!” That’s why he doesn’t have kids but Orton says they aren’t done yet. Cena has gone Hollywood but the reality is he has nothing without those fans. Orton has done a lot of things in WWE and is a piece of furniture. He is here to stay, but Cena is just a guest.

Cena says he used to think that same way but now he tries to do something else and the fans go for someone else. That is a dysfunctional relationship and pure manipulation from the fans. Orton calls himself stupid (Orton: “Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!”) for thinking he could come out here and make an impact on Cena in this bizarro world where Orton is good and Cena is bad. Wrestling has meant everything to Orton and his family for generations and it will provide for his family until Orton is put in the ground.

Cena is tired of hearing about this and says that the count between them is 17-14. When Cena leaves though, the counter freezes because Orton can win a title, but that puts his count at 1. He wants to erase the three generations of Cena’s family, which is enough for Orton to issue the challenge for a title match right now. Cena says no, but he’s willing to face him at Backlash in St. Louis.

That’s Orton’s hometown so Orton can spend the day with his family and come in at his best. That means when Orton fails, he has no excuses. Cena says this is as close to the title as Orton is going to get, and then he throws it at him to start the beating. The belt shot is loaded up but Orton ducks and hits the RKO. This was an exchange between two guys who have been tied together for twenty years so they didn’t have much new to say. That being said, they absolutely had to run this match one last time and having the dynamic reversed could be interesting.

Video on Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer/Axiom), former NXT Tag Team Champions who are officially on Smackdown. They’ve dominated the NXT tag team division for a long time now so it makes sense to move them up. There is nothing left for them to do in NXT.

Orton vs. Cena is set for Backlash.

Fraxiom vs. Los Garza

Fraxiom starts fast and clears the ring, setting up some dives to the floor to take Los Garza out. A low bridge sends Axiom outside though and we take an early break. Back with Frazer getting the hot tag to come in and pick up the pace. Frazer gets quite the running start for a forearm to Berto into a Sling Blade. Angel comes in off a blind tag to kick Frazer down and the villains take over. Axiom has to make a save before coming in to strike it out with Angel. They go up top where Axiom hits his super Spanish Fly, setting up Frazer’s 450 for the pin at 8:24.

Rating: B-. Pretty much a perfect start for Fraxiom on the main roster as they got to do what they do best and it worked here. Fraxiom works best when they are flying all over the place and going at a breakneck pace. Putting them in there with Los Garza is a good way to go and they were fun opponents for Fraxiom to start things off.

Here is Tiffany Stratton to brag about retaining her title. There were moments when she wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but she kept hearing that she would be the next Charlotte. The reality is there will only be one Tiffany Stratton. Cue Jade Cargill (oh dear) to interrupt, saying that while Stratton’s win was impressive, it just put a bigger target on her back. It’s time for Cargill to show why she’s here because it’s time to be a champion. Stratton is ready to go right now so get a referee. Cue said referee and we’re ready to go.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Non-title. Cargill grabs an early rollup for two so Stratton offers a handshake. That’s enough to pull Cargill into a headlock before an armdrag seems to annoy her. A backbreaker puts Stratton down but she’s right back up with a running hip attack in the ropes. Cargill rolls her up for two but gets caught with a handspring elbow in the corner for the same.

We take a break and come back with Stratton hitting a Regal Roll but slipping on the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. The distraction lets Cargill roll away and hit a sitout powerbomb for two. A basement dropkick gives Stratton two but Cargill is back up with a superplex. Cue Naomi to jump Cargill for the DQ at 10:14.

Rating: B-. Well you knew that wasn’t going to have a clean finish, as it shouldn’t as you don’t want either of them to take a loss here as it’s so soon after Wrestlemania. At the same time, Naomi coming after Cargill again so soon doesn’t quite fit, as Cargill won pretty definitively at Wrestlemania. Let Cargill move on, because she can only destroy Naomi so much.

Post match Naomi beats Cargill down until Stratton chases her off. Then Nia Jax returns, because THIS needs to happen again.

Here is Jacob Fatu, with Solo Sikoa, for a chat. Sikoa introduces Fatu and says he is the only one who wants him. The thing is, Fatu wouldn’t be here without Sikoa, because he brought Fatu here. He wouldn’t be the champion without….and Fatu takes the mic. Fatu says he was going to bring the title to the family with or without Sikoa and that’s what he has done. The title makes him America’s most wanted and a menace to society, but you better get in where you fit in.

Cue LA Knight to say that he dropped Fatu on his head and Fatu had to grab the rope. It can happen to anyone on any night but he wants the title back. Cue Drew McIntyre to say it is hard to be him: tall, dark, handsome and with big guns. He just went through a violent match at Wrestlemania and he just wants to say it was a pleasure to embarrass Damian Priest. The next plan was to challenge John Cena but Randy Orton cut the line again.

It’s always Nepo Wrestling Entertainment and speaking of which, hi Bloodline. McIntyre wants to fight the baddest champion around here but Knight says let him know when this mush mouth is done. McIntyre calls Knight’s latest title reign a joke. Knight says he would say something about McIntyre’s latest title reign but he can’t remember it. The challenge is on but cue Nick Aldis to say not so fast. Tonight, it’s McIntyre vs. Knight in a #1 contenders match. Having big names wanting title shots is just going to increase Fatu’s status and that is great to see.

Zelina Vega is ready to go big or go home tonight.

Women’s United States Title: Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green

Green, with the Secret Hervice, is defending. They start fast with Green being sent outside, where the Hervice takes Vega down. We take a break and come back with both of them down for a breather. Vega fights up with a spinning back elbow into the corner, setting up a middle rope Meteora for two. The 619 is broken up and the referee sees the Hervice interfering, which is enough for the double ejection. Vega grabs a Code Red for the pin and the title at 7:14.

Rating: C. I’m not sure on this one, but after Vega lost so many times already, it was time to either give her some gold or move on. I really don’t like Green, who has been outstanding in this role, to lose, but if it gives her something new to complain about, she should be fine. The match was nothing to see, but I’m going to need to see some fallout to see if this feels like a good idea.

We look at Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal last week.

Miz is proud of Hayes winning and that’s why he sacrificed himself last week. Now, he has a gift for Hayes: a rather large Andre head necklace. Miz is so inspired that he wants to show everyone something in the ring.

Here is the Miz, in a snazzy white suit, for a chat. He has been a featured part of Wrestlemania since 2007 but this year, he was nowhere to be seen. Miz main evented Wrestlemania and successfully defended the title against John Cena, which even Cody Rhodes couldn’t do.

When Rey Mysterio was injured, Miz doesn’t get the spot but rather someone who has been here two weeks. When Kevin Owens got hurt, an internet meme got his spot instead. He is sick and tired of people showing up and getting his spot…and the lights go out. A bunch of candles are on the stage and Aleister Black is back, complete with riser and theme song. The fans say WELCOME BACK so Miz goes after him, only to get kicked in the head. Black coming back was hardly a surprise, but it’s going to depend on how he’s used. He has talent, but it isn’t going to matter if he’s totally unfocused again.

Bianca Belair has a few broken fingers from Wrestlemania but she is so proud of the match she had with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Belair is fine with what Sky did at Wrestlemania but Ripley slid into a match where she didn’t belong. For now though, Belair is focused on healing so she can get back home on Smackdown.

Nia Jax doesn’t care about Naomi’s quest for revenge, but Naomi tells her to proceed with caution. Jax is confused.

LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

For a future US Title shot. They take turns taking each other down and showing off the double biceps to start. A belly to back suplex drops McIntyre for two but Knight is knocked off the apron and into the barricade for a crash. Back in and a shot to the ribs gives McIntyre two and he fires off some knees to keep Knight down.

Knight manages a snap suplex into a jumping neckbreaker out of the corner for two. They go outside with Knight sending him into the announcers’ table over and over. Back in and…cue Solo Sikoa to Samoan Spike Knight. McIntyre sees it and isn’t pleased but loads up the Claymore anymore. Cue Damian Priest to pull McIntyre out for the DQ at 9:24.

Rating: B-. Knight was hanging in there and thankfully he didn’t get pinned. In theory this should make McIntyre the #1 contender, but at the same time it wouldn’t surprise me to see Nick Aldis say “that’s not what I meant”, which wouldn’t be a terrible way to go. Otherwise, I again approve of Knight being in the ring with some bigger names, as he has earned that kind of a spot.

Post match the brawl is on, with Priest chokeslamming McIntyre through the announcers’ table. Priest and Knight get in an argument but Jacob Fatu shows up with a huge suicide dive to take both of them out. Fatu’s triple jump moonsaults leave everyone laying as he again looks like the biggest monster in the world.

We look at Bron Breakker becoming a Paul Heyman Guy.

R-Truth comes up to John Cena and offers his help anytime. Cena walks off without saying anything. Jimmy Uso comes in to ask when Cena changed (as apparently he hasn’t been watching for weeks). R-Truth says there are two sides to every story and he wants to be Cena when he grows up. Jimmy: “But you are grown up.” This is called “explaining the joke” and it’s not a good idea.

Tag Team Titles: Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY

The Profits are defending in a TLC match. It’s a brawl to start (of course) and Dawkins gets to clean house with the ladder on the floor. Back in and the brawling continues, with Ciampa (sans beard for a WEIRD look) getting in some ladder shots of his own. Dawkins is tied in the Tree of Woe for some shots to the ribs before a bunch of people head outside. Ford hits a big flip dive onto a bunch of them and Shelley comes up favoring his arm.

Ford goes up but gets Downward Spiraled down by Gargano. Dawkins cuts Ciampa off and gives Gargano a Big Ending off the ladder for a crash to the floor. A brainbuster puts Shelley through an open chair but Dawkins blocks a double suplex onto a pair of chairs. Instead Dawkins hits the swinging butterfly suplex onto the chairs and Ford busts out the huge flip dive over the ropes for a Doomsday Blockbuster onto the pile.

A fan whips out a prosthetic leg for a bonus weapon and a ladder is bridged between the ring and the barricade. Shelley hits a big frog splash to put Dawkins through a table at ringside, followed by Ford hitting a huge running Swanton through Ciampa through a table on the floor. That doesn’t work for Ciampa, who is back up with an Air Raid Crash to send Ford through a ladder and a lot of people are down again.

Skull And Bones puts Gargano through a table, leaving Ciampa to go up top but the Guns move the ladder. Ciampa is hanging from the ladder so Dawkins goes up and spears him down, through a table because of course. Sabin and Gargano go up top with Sabin knocking him down but Ford springboards up the ladder. Gargano pulls him down though and ties him in the ladder for a superkick. Sabin and Gargano go up top but Ford climbs the SIDE of the ladder and knocks both of them down, allowing Ford to pull the titles down and retain at 22:52.

Rating: A-. Yeah I’d call this a winner. It was six guys beating the living daylights out of each other and just trying to go totally insane. That’s what we had here and it worked incredibly well. The ending was creative and Ford looked great in his win, which made for a solid ending. This wasn’t meant to be anything more than a long car crash and they did it very well. Leaving this on Wrestlemania was a great idea, as it gets to stand out on its own here rather than being on the packed Wrestlemania card. Awesome main event.

Results

Fraxiom b. Los Garza – 450 to Angel

Jade Cargill b. Tiffany Stratton via DQ when Naomi interfered

Zelina Vega b. Chelsea Green – Code Red

Drew McIntyre b. LA Knight via DQ when Jacob Fatu interfered

Street Profits b. Motor City Machine Guns and DIY – Ford pulled down the titles

