Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.12.24  

Smackdown

Date: July 12, 2024

Location: DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

We are done with Money In The Bank and the main Smackdown stories are Tiffany Stratton winning the women’s briefcase and Solo Sikoa pinning Cody Rhodes in the main event. The latter seems likely to be the setup for the Smackdown World Title match at Summerslam but we have a few weeks to get there. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Bloodline defeating Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank.

Here is Tiffany Stratton to get things going. Stratton says it is officially Tiffy Time as she has won the briefcase and Trish Stratus isn’t here to ruin her moment again. The fans are REALLY into this as Stratton threatens all three Women’s Champions but here is Bayley to interrupt. She is impressed with Stratton living up to the expectations and reminds us that she won the briefcase in 2019. Stratton says that was a million years ago and brags about her rapid success.

Bayley threatens her against cashing in but here is Nia Jax to remind us that she is getting the title shot at Summerslam. Bayley says she isn’t a hugger anymore because she is the Royal Rumble winner and Women’s Champion so Jax isn’t going to beat her. However, just in case she does, Stratton might be there to cash in. Jax shrugs that off and says Bayley is going to be the victim at Summerslam. Stratton cuts off Bayley but Michin runs in with a kendo stick for the save. That’s a nice tease of Stratton cashing in on Jax later on, though we have to get to Summerslam before that can happen.

Chelsea Green, in a neck brace, with Piper Niven, is waiting to yell at Nick Aldis.

Michin vs. Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton and Bayley are here too. Michin strikes away to start but a tornado DDT is easily blocked. The running hip attack in the corner hits Michin and we hit the cobra clutch. Jax sends her flying and hits a running splash in the corner before dropping Michin face first onto the apron.

We take a break and come back with Jax powering out of a guillotine choke to leave both of them down. Back up and a middle rope hurricanrana drops Jax but Stratton and Bayley get into it on the floor. The distraction lets Jax grabs the kendo stick but Michin reverses into a tornado DDT. Not that it matters as Jax hits the Annihilator for the pin at 9:25.

Rating: C+. This was Jax getting to wreck someone else before her title match in a few weeks. That is something that works well most of the time and Jax is as much of a monster as you’re going to have these days. Michin is someone else who can be heated up for something like this without being used in a bit spot, which is a valuable asset to have around.

Post match Bayley goes after Jax but Stratton gets in a briefcase shot to cut her off. Jax drops the big leg on Bayley and goes to leave….so Stratton teases cashing in. That’s cut off by a quick glare from Jax, who isn’t happy.

The Bloodline is fine with their recent violence, even if it didn’t need to be that way. Tonight, everyone will acknowledge Solo Sikoa.

Earlier today, Andrade was having a sitdown interview about his performance in the Money In The Bank when Carmelo Hayes interrupted. Hayes wondered why he wasn’t getting more attention, so Andrade said he was next.

Angel/Berto vs. Baron Corbin/Apollo Crews

The rest of Legado del Fantasma is here as Corbin launches Crews onto everyone else to start fast. Corbin clotheslines Berto and hands it off to Crews, who gets stomped down in the corner. Everything breaks down and the villains are sent outside as we take a break. Back with the Garza Special not quite connecting so Berto comes in for a springboard spinning kick to the head.

Corbin Death Valley Drivers his way out of trouble though and it’s off to Crews vs. Angel. Everything breaks down and Corbin has to drop an interfering Santos Escobar. The referee yells at Corbin and the distraction lets Escobar knee Crews in the face. Garza grab the Wing Clipper for the pin at 8:01.

Rating: C. Not much to this one as the makeshift team loses to the established one, even with some interference. I’m not sure how much of a point there is to this story, but the interesting thing is Corbin. After turning things around in NXT, he has barely been a thing on the main roster, again making me wonder why he was brought back in the first place.

Pretty Deadly interrupts Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, as they need to talk to Nick Aldis about Pretty Deadly: The Musical! They literally get in line behind Green and Niven when LA Knight comes out of the office, carrying a contract.

Randy Orton is in the back with Cody Rhodes and talks about how he has Rhodes’ back tonight, even if Kevin Owens isn’t here tonight. Orton seems to hint that he is coming for the title when the Bloodline stuff is over.

Here is LA Knight for a chat. He isn’t Mr. Money In The Bank, but we do see him pinning US Champion Logan Paul to qualify for the ladder match in the first place. That brings him to the contract in his hands, which is for a US Title shot at Summerslam. Both he and Nick Aldis have signed it but Paul hasn’t, because he isn’t here. Again. No worries though because Knight will get him to sign and then take that belt (yes belt) at Summerslam.

Video on Blair Davenport.

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

Davenport shoulders her down to start but Naomi slides underneath a clothesline and grabs a headlock. Naomi sends her into the corner for a running dropkick and the splits splash gets two. Back up and Davenport gets in a stomp to Naomi’s bad shoulder, which is posted hard as we take a break. We come back with Davenport twisting the arm around again and hitting a low superkick for two. Naomi fights back and gets two off a hurricanrana driver. They trade rollups for some near falls until Naomi hits a Bubba Bomb for the pin at 7:26.

Rating: C. Davenport hasn’t done much for me either in NXT or on the main roster and that was the case again here. She’s just kind of a generic villain who attacks the heroes before being dispatched. I need a bit more than that, especially with the amount of depth that the division has right now.

We look at DIY winning the Tag Team Titles last week.

Naomi runs into Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. They walk down the hall, where Cargill says Nick Aldis isn’t here tonight. Everyone standing outside his office (Why does he have one if he isn’t here?) overhears and storm off. Blair Davenport comes in and shakes Naomi’s hand. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven come in to rant, allowing Davenport to jump Naomi from behind.

Tag Team Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under

A-Town Down Under is challenging in a rematch from last week. Ciampa chases Waller outside to start and they all get inside, where the champs hit stereo dropkicks. Waller shoves Theory out of the way though and takes over on Ciampa as we take a break. Back with Waller hammering Ciampa down and handing it back to Theory, who gets dropkicked out of the air.

The tag brings Gargano in to clean house, including the slingshot spear for two on Theory. Everything breaks down and Ciampa rolls Theory up, with Waller making the save off a Downward Spiral. Ciampa ducks Meet In The Middle and Waller knees Theory by mistake. The Shatter Machine and Meet In The Middle finishes Waller to retain at 7:15.

Rating: C+. This felt like a way to wrap things up between these teams for good and that’s all it needed to be. DIY still feel like a pair of underdogs so giving them a win like this, even with the villains messing up, is a good thing. They’ll need some fresh challengers, while the villains seem like they could be on their way to splitting up.

Post match Jacob Fatu runs in to wreck DIY, including a pair of awesome moonsaults. Cue the rest of the Bloodline and, post break, Solo Sikoa wants to be acknowledged. The fans want Roman but Sikoa talks about the people who have refused to acknowledge him. Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns refused, but Reigns will if he wants to come back. Now it is Cody Rhodes’ turn, so here is Cody to interrupt.

Cody says he’ll have to speak to Nick Aldis, but you can more or less guarantee the title match is on against Sikoa at Summerslam. Cody is ready to fight tonight so the Bloodline surrounds him, meaning the fight is on. Randy Orton runs in for the save but the numbers game gets the better of him. Cody gets tied in the ropes and Orton is TripleBombed through the announcers’ table. The Bloodline poses to end the show. Cody vs. Sikoa felt all but set and now it more or less is all but set, so….progress?

