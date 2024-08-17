Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.16.24  

Smackdown

Date: August 16, 2024

Location: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Corey Graves

We’re just over two weeks away from Bash In Berlin and the show’s biggest match is officially set, as Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Smackdown World Title. That’s big enough, but other than that, Roman Reigns is back as well, meaning it’s time to go after the new Bloodline. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Roman Reigns returning and wrecking the Bloodline last week.

Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly are in the ring to introduce Nia Jax for her championship celebration. Jax is carried to the ring on her throne and seems a bit overwhelmed by all of the….pink. Jax: “My style is more destruction.” She brags about her success and is proud to be YOUR Women’s Champion, so everyone can bow down to her. Including Stratton. First up though, Pretty Deadly sings an original song about how great Stratton is…and here is Michin with a kendo stick to clean house.

Naomi, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair enjoyed that and are ready to celebrate, but here is Carmelo Hayes to say they’ll be celebrating when he beats Andrade.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Andrade chases him to the floor to start but Hayes catches him on the way back in. A hard springboard clothesline drops Andrade again but he comes back with a dropkick. With Hayes knocked to the floor, Andrade drops him again with the middle rope moonsault (and it connects rather well). Back up and Hayes manages to knock him off the ropes and onto the apron for a crash as we take a break.

We come back with both of them going to the top for Andrade’s super Spanish Fly and a near fall. Hayes’ superkick is shrugged off and they trade suplexes to give Hayes two. Nothing But Net misses and they trade rollups for two each. Andrade’s spinning elbow gets two and the fans deem this awesome. The Message is loaded up but Hayes reverses into a rollup for the pin at 9:36.

Rating: B. This is what Hayes has been needing as he hasn’t won an important match in a good while. The fact that the two of them have chemistry together makes it even better, as they had a heck of a match. I’m not sure if this is going to be enough to move Hayes that far forward, but at least he is getting a clean win to boost him up a bit.

Post match Hayes gets a little too braggadocios and the brawl is on again, with referees breaking it up.

Tama Tonga presents Solo Sikoa with the lei, but Sikoa says if Roman Reigns takes it back, Sikoa will have to acknowledge him.

Giovanni Vinci is coming.

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

They slug it out to start with Davenport managing to drop her. Back up and Naomi knocks her out to the floor, setting up a dive off the apron. A high crossbody gets two on Davenport back inside and we take a break. Back with Naomi grabbing a headscissors and stating the comeback, setting up the splits splash for two. A kick to the face sends Davenport into the corner but she’s fine enough to block the split legged moonsault. Davenport’s knee to the head finishes at 6:50.

Rating: C. I’m still not getting the appeal of Davenport. She’s fine enough with the stuff in the ring but she’s not someone who gets my attention. I can go with trying someone else though as you always need fresh blood, but this hasn’t been off to a great start. On a sidenote, yes Naomi lost in her hometown, though this didn’t feel like the old school humiliation losses. That’s nice to see, as it came off more as a run of the mill loss which happened to take place in a certain place.

A-Town Down Under argue about Kevin Owens, who pops up behind them to say they’re right: he does get everything handed to him. Owens is willing to take Grayson Waller out there right now and beat him up to prove a point.

Tribute to Afa, with a bunch of legends talking about the Wild Samoans.

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

Austin Theory is here with Waller. Owens dropkicks him into the corner at the bell and hits a backsplash as the fans rather approve. They go outside with Owens hitting a running clothesline but Theory’s distraction lets Waller hit his own clothesline. For some reason Waller sits on the other side of the barricade, with Owens popping up behind him to drag him back.

A cheap shot puts Owens down though and Waller’s middle rope elbow gets two. Owens knocks him off the top and hits the Swanton for two but Waller’s neck snap across the top is good for a breather. The rolling Stunner takes too long though and Owens hits the Stunner for the pin at 4:41.

Rating: C. This was little more than a workout for Owens before his big title match in a few weeks and that’s all it needed to be. Owens could use the boost, as he hasn’t picked up many big wins lately, which granted is kind of the point of the title match. Waller losing isn’t going to hut him, especially to a star as big as Owens.

Post match Owens jumps Waller again but Theory makes the save and the villains grab chairs. Cody Rhodes runs in for the save and house is quickly cleaned. Owens is behind Rhodes with the chair but picks up the title instead. The fans don’t like that, but Owens hands it back to Rhodes as the fans sing the champ’s song.

Solo Sikoa wants Roman Reigns to acknowledge him.

Legado del Fantasma is at dinner and Santos Escobar thinks the team has gotten complacent. He won’t have the team name diminished and next week, he’ll be the US Champ.

Here is LA Knight to say that looked like a fun dinner. Santos Escobar might have forgotten who he is but next week the BFT is going to make him forget where he is. Escobar thinks Knight is trash, but the trash is going to put him on his a**.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven thank Michin for breaking up the celebration earlier. Michin is happy because she is getting a title shot. Then Jax jumps her.

Street Profits vs. DIY

For a title shot against the Bloodline. Ford and Gargano lock up to start with Ford flipping out of a wristlock. They both miss kicks to the face and it’s an early standoff. Dawkins and Ciampa come in, with the former hitting a jumping elbow to the face. A double flapjack sends Ciampa outside, where Dawkins runs him over again and we take a break.

Back with Gargano making the comeback and getting a quick two on Ford. DIY is sent into each other but Ciampa comes back in to clean house anyway. A running knee gives Ciampa two but Dawkins powers out of One Final Beat. Everything breaks down again and Gargano and Ford hit slingshot dives to the floor. Back in and they trade superkicks for a double knockdown and we take another break.

Back again with Ford’s 450 hitting Ciampa’s raised knees and a Shatter Machine gets two on Ford. The Revelation gets two on Ciampa with Gargano making a save of his own. Ford gets sends outside and it’s a superkick into the Fairy Tale Ending for a rather near fall on Dawkins. Gargano dives onto Ford but the slingshot spear is countered into the swinging butterfly suplex. The Doomsday Blockbuster hits Gargano and Dawkins cuts off Ciampa, leaving Ford to get the pin at 15:17.

Rating: B. This was an all action match and it would have been even better if about half of it was missing due to commercials. DIY can still bring it when they get the chance and the Profits got their first big win without Bobby Lashley in a little while. Awesome main event here, with a fresh title match being set up.

Here is Solo Sikoa with Tama Tonga (no Tonga Loa) to order Roman Reigns to acknowledge him. The fans won’t acknowledge him either but if Reigns wants to be the Tribal Chief again, come make it happen. This brings out Reigns, with Sikoa handing the lei off to Tama and telling him to leave. The brawl is on but Tama comes back in to start the double teaming. Reigns shrugs that off and cleans house, including the spear to Sikoa. Reigns gets the lei back…and Jacob Fatu is back to jump him.

The running Umaga Attack hits in the corner (leaving Reigns’ eyes bugging out in a funny visual) and Reigns is powerbombed through the announcers’ table. Tama puts the lei around Sikoa’s neck and the Bloodline poses over Reigns to end the show. This was needed as there was little reason to believe that Sikoa and the Tongas were going to be a long term problem for Reigns. Fatu is a different kind of beast and could give Reigns a real problem.

Results

Carmelo Hayes b. Andrade – Rollup

Blair Davenport b. Naomi – Knee to the face

Kevin Owens b. Grayson Waller – Stunner

Street Profits b. DIY – Doomsday Blockbuster to Gargano

