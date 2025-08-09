Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.8.25  

Smackdown

Date: August 8, 2025

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

We’re done with Summerslam and the big surprise was that not only did John Cena stay on the good side, but he lost the World Title to Cody Rhodes and was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar. That should make for a heck of a big build towards Clash In Paris later this month so let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Rhodes/Cena/Lesnar issues from Summerslam.

Here is Cena to get things going. We get the big special introduction and Cena is impressed by the reaction he is receiving. Cena talks about WWE being afraid to come to Montreal for such a long time because the audience might hijack the show. He’s never been afraid of that though because the people here are so nuts that he can barely hear himself talk. Imagine someone in the back trying to prepare a show around these people.

Cena brings up the fans singing and of course they’re off to the races. Some wrestlers might be afraid of being out here in front of this crowd but Cena has learned to let the fans be themselves and enjoy every single second. He has learned that it doesn’t last forever and that means a THANK YOU CENA chant, which seems to get to him a bit.

Cena says that after tonight, he only has eleven appearances left and every night that goes by, he gets more and more afraid. He’s afraid that no matter what he does, he’ll leave the people down. On top of that, he’s afraid that people will forget about him. He has all these fears on his mind and heck he’s even afraid of Brock Lesnar. The thing is there is no universe in which he’ll back down from Lesnar and he is afraid that Lesnar and everyone else has a Cena sized problem.

The last time is now so if you want some, come get some…and here is Logan Paul. He’s not impressed with Cena, who says Paul might have just made the biggest mistake of his life. Whether you like it or not, Cena was right when he said Paul does wrestling better than anyone else in WWE. Cena did indeed say that and also calls Paul the biggest dumba** he’s ever seen.

Paul accuses Cena of saying whatever the bosses want him to say and wants a match. Cena is down, with Paul saying we can do it in a lovely French speaking country….like France. The match seems to be on but here is Drew McIntyre to jump Cena from behind. Cody Rhodes runs in for the save and the good guys stand tall. Cena accepts the match for Clash In Paris and issues the challenge for the tag match tonight. That seems to be on as well. So I’m guessing the Lesnar match is in Australia or at Survivor Series?

The Motor City Machine Guns are banged up from TLC but ready to face Solo Sikoa’s MFT’s. Yeah they’re hurt, but they’re ready to bring it as well as they can.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. JC Mateo/Talla Tonga

The Guns start fast by sending Mateo outside for the suicide dive. Some kicks from the apron have Tonga in trouble but he swats Shelley to the floor as we take a break. We come back with Sabin striking away at Mateo and hitting a springboard tornado DDT for two. Mateo is right back with the swinging belly to back suplex and Shelley has to make the save. Tonga isn’t having that and chokeslams Sabin for the pin at 7:45.

Rating: C+. They didn’t have much time here due to the break and it was little more than the Guns starting fast, getting beaten down and then losing after a comeback. That’s not exactly rewriting the tag team formula but it worked well for a short form match. The MFT’s getting into the title picture could open up some nice doors for the division as they could use some fresh matches.

Post match Solo Sikoa says the MFT’s are the next Tag Team Champions and he’s ready for a fight…but he’s leaving this terrible city. Cue Nick Aldis who says someone is ready for a fight with Sikoa right now.

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Non-title and the MFT’s are at ringside. They stare at each other for a good while to start until Zayn knocks him into the corner for some right hands. Sikoa reverses into right hands of his own but Zayn reverses right back and unloads. Zayn knocks him to the floor and hits the big running flip dive but Talla Tonga gets in a cheap shot as we take a break.

We come back with Zayn getting two off a sunset bomb but the Blue Thunder Bomb is blocked. Sikoa knocks him down and loads up the Samoan Spike, which is kicked away. The exploder into the corner but Tonga Loa offers a distraction to break up the Helluva Kick. Zayn has to deck JC Mateo and Talla Tonga gets on the apron, allowing Sikoa to hit a superkick. The Samoan Spike misses though and Zayn gets a rollup pin at 10:30.

Rating: B-. They got me there with the ending as I was expecting Zayn to lose to crush the fans’ hope all over again. Letting him get a nice win in front of his hometown was a good little surprise and the match went well enough. Zayn is on a bit of a winning streak and that is a promising sign for his future, at least for the time being.

Charlotte has plans for Alexa Bliss’ birthday tomorrow and we’ll see that out on the big stage. Bliss is more than a bit nervous.

The Wyatt Sicks say they will never lead us astray. This is about something so much bigger and there are more lessons to be learned. The Wyatts’ story has only just begun.

The Street Profits and B-Fab are not impressed but DIY and Candice LeRae come in. They bicker over whose fault it is that the Wyatts are still the champions so Nick Aldis comes in to make a match between the two of them next week.

Here are Alexa Bliss and Charlotte for a championship/birthday celebration. We start with a big cake, dedicated to Charlotte, with Alexa in far smaller letters. There is a present, which neither wants to open, with Bliss saying she is scared. It’s actually a Lily doll with a WE’RE NOT FRIENDS shirt, which Bliss likes. That’s not all though as Charlotte brings out the Charlie doll that Bliss gave her years ago, now with a matching shirt. Charlotte says she needs something from Bliss though…and Bliss is now allowed to hug her.

The hug is teased but here are Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. Green mocks the Montreal Canadiens and Charlotte reveals she has one more gift: beating up Green tonight. Green goes to leave but Nick Aldis introduces a new referee, who can debut with Charlotte vs. Green right now. Charlotte and Bliss continue to be outstanding together.

First though, Carmelo Hayes goes to find Nick Aldis but runs into the Miz in his office instead. Hayes isn’t happy with Miz leaving him high and dry for months and is on his way to getting a US Title shot. Miz cuts him off though, because he has them a tag match for next week. Hayes leaves and Aldis comes in, with Miz asking to talk to him.

Charlotte vs. Chelsea Greens

Charlotte spins out of a wristlock to start and knocks her outside for an early breather. Back in and Charlotte chops away in the corner but has to go after the Secret Hervice. A high crossbody gives Charlotte two but Green kicks her into the corner and salutes as we take an early break.

We come back with Charlotte chopping away and hitting a flipping clothesline. A German suplex drops Green again and Natural Selection gives Charlotte two. Green catches her on top with a superplex for two more…and she wants the cake brought in. Nothing good can come from this so Bliss takes out the Hervice. Charlotte reverses the Unprettier into one of her own, sending Green into the cake. The Figure Eight finishes at 9:45.

Rating: B-. This was another entertaining match with Charlotte giving Green what she had coming to her. As soon as you saw the cake at ringside during the match, you knew where this was going and the question became how we got there. Sometimes you don’t need to reinvent the wheel and just have fun, which is what we got here. Good, amusing match with the exact right payoff.

Tiffany Stratton is happy with her win at Summerslam but Jade Cargill comes in to say it’s not over. Stratton says it’ll always be the same and leaves. Kiana James, with Giulia, comes up to offer Cargill her services. James and Giulia leave and Michin comes in, asking for the card. She might try to get a Women’s US Title shot, which leaves Cargill confused.

Aleister Black talks about the difference between good and evil, saying that he’s an eye for a head kind of guy. Violence begets violence and that’s why Damian Priest is at home with a broken jaw. If that makes him a scapegoat, so be it.

John Cena runs into Ron Killings in the back and he’s happy Cena is back. Cena talks about how weird Killings was for five months, with his different hair and making a kid cry. It’s good to have the real Killings back. Killings is more confused than usual. Funny segment, and the fact that they’re basically doing “it was all a dream” with Cena’s heel turn is great.

John Cena/Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul/Drew McIntyre

Rhodes slugs away at Paul to start and does the drop down uppercut. The delayed gordbuster is enough for Cena to want to come in but Rhodes gets caught with a Glasgow Kiss. Paul adds a clothesline on the floor and we take a break. We come back with Rhodes avoiding a charge in the corner, allowing the diving tag off to Cena. House is quickly cleaned and the finishing sequence into the AA gets two on Paul, with McIntyre making the save. Paul hits Cena low for the DQ at 8:16.

Rating: B-. There was little way that Cena or Paul was going to be involved in a pin/submission here so the DQ is a good way to go. It was either that or McIntyre pinning Rhodes to set up the next title match but maybe that comes later. For now though, this was a way for Cena to have one last match in Montreal, if not all of Canada, and it was basically a house show main event with a not so great ending.

Post match Rhodes and McIntyre keep brawling until McIntyre knocks him down. McIntyre looks a the title and then hits a Claymore through the front of the announcers’ table.

Results

JC Mateo/Talla Tonga b. Motor City Machine Guns – Chokeslam to Sabin

Sami Zayn b. Solo Sikoa – Rollup

Charlotte b. Chelsea Green – Figure Eight

John Cena/Cody Rhodes b. Drew McIntyre/Logan Paul via DQ when Paul hit Cena low

