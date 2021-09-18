Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.17.21  

Smackdown

Date: September 17, 2021

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s almost time for Extreme Rules hold the extreme. So far we have nothing extreme whatsoever about the show and that is going to make for a weird card. I can imagine some matches being adjusted, though WWE is the kind of place where the show being named one thing and not having any of is not out of the question. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Seth Rollins beating and injuring Edge last week, with Michael Cole doing a voiceover to explain what happened.

Here is the Bloodline to get things going. We see a clip of Brock Lesnar returning last week and issuing the challenge to Roman Reigns. Then the Demon showed up because he is going to be facing Reigns at Extreme Rules. The winner of that will get Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which doesn’t do much good for Extreme Rules. Reigns tells Paul Heyman to teach these people how to acknowledge him, so Heyman goes into a speech about how Reigns never takes a day off. He fears no man, beast or demon, but they all fear him. Heyman: “Don’t boo me. You know that it’s true!”

Heyman knows that Balor is scared of Reigns and last week, he saw….something in Brock Lesnar’s eyes, but here is Big E. to interrupt instead. The fans give Big E. quite the reception for his first night as WWE Champion. Before he can say anything, here is Balor to interrupt as well. We take a break and come back with….a match actually.

Usos vs. Finn Balor/Big E.

Non-title contenders match. Jey kicks Balor in the face to start but Balor takes him down for a basement dropkick. Big E. comes in and takes Jey to the apron for a splash and two. Back in and a double suplex gets one on Big E. but a missed charge allows the hot tag to bring Balor in for the house cleaning. Jey pulls Balor to the floor though and Jimmy adds a dive as we take a break.

We come back with Balor in a fireman’s carry and being driven head first into the corner for two. Balor fights out of a chinlock and nails the Pele kick, allowing the double tag to Big E. and Jey. Big E. takes him down and loads up the Warrior Splash but charges into a Samoan drop. Back up and Big E. hits the Rock Bottom out of the corner, setting up the Warrior Splash to Jimmy. The spear through the ropes is cut off by a kick to the face and a superkick gets two. Balor comes back in with a Sling Blade and it’s the Coup de Grace to Jimmy. At the same time, Big E. hits the Big Ending on Jey for the pin at 11:20.

Rating: C+. What a random tag match here, especially with the Tag Team Champions taking a clean fall. There is no shame in losing to the WWE Champion, but things are already busy enough without getting to the Usos defending the titles against a makeshift team, probably next month. It was a surprise, but I’m not sure if that is a good thing.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are watching in the back as Reigns asks if there is anything Heyman needs to tell him. Reigns asks if Heyman knew about Brock Lesnar showing up at Extreme Rules and Heyman insists that he didn’t. Heyman knows that Lesnar showed up last week with the lie about Heyman knowing about Summerslam because Lesnar is scared of Reigns. That’s the mask he hides behind you see. Reigns asks if Lesnar is going to be at Extreme Rules, but Heyman doesn’t know anything about it. Reigns says he doesn’t pay Heyman to think, but to know in advance.

Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode

King Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler are here too. Roode knocks him into the corner to start and snaps off a quick Blockbuster for two. Boogs is right back up with a Samoan drop and a t-bone suplex. The Boogs Cruise finishes Roode at 2:02.

Post match Boogs and Nakamura go to celebrate with Pat McAfee but here are Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews to take them out. Crews grabs the mic and says he is tired of Nakamura disrespecting the title, so he wants a rematch. We’re really doing this feud again?

We recap Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin, including Logan Paul and Corbin beating Owens up.

Owens is ready to beat up Corbin and swap emotions with him.

Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin

Hold on as Corbin jumps Owens from behind to start and leaves him laying. No match for now.

We look at Bianca Belair’s (the hometown girl) high school athletic accomplishments. Ignore her name being listed as Bianca Blair.

Kayla Braxton interrupts Paul Heyman, who has another near heart attack. She has heard that Brock Lesnar will be heading to Raw in the WWE Draft, with Heyman laughing at the idea that she has sources. Heyman accuses her of having a sexual lust for her but she can’t be with the wise man. LEAVE HIM ALONE! Then Big E. is here as well, with Heyman having to congratulate him on his title win. Big E. says he’s looking forward to facing Heyman’s boy at Survivor Series….be it Lesnar or Reigns. Or maybe Finn Balor, because Heyman may have overlooked him. Cue the Usos to jump Big E. and lay him out.

Here is Seth Rollins to say someone should have helped Big E. Never mind that though as Rollins wants to talk about how great last week was for him. What happened to Edge was horrible and scary and Rollins describes feeling the bones break. We see a video on the match, plus the attack and Edge leaving in an ambulance. Rollins asks what you were expecting to happen.

Last week he had his great win and then everyone was staring at him and calling him a monster. No he didn’t go too far, because Edge went too far to try and face Rollins last week. Rollins blames the fans for pushing Edge to the match, including cheering when Edge called him Edge-Lite. What makes it even better is that Rollins is not done with Edge. See this week on NXT (he’ll probably get fined for leaving out the 2.0), Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix said that Edge was at home recuperating.

That means Edge is watching, so Rollins wants to know if Edge is physically and emotionally capable of getting back in the ring. Rollins saw the fear in Edge’s face and he cannot live with himself feeling sorry for someone like Edge. That’s why he can’t move on until he finishes Edge once and for all. Rollins can either go to Edge’s cabin and beat him up in front of his family, or Edge can crawl back to this ring for one more dance. Rollins was selling the emotions here but this took some time to get to the point.

Becky Lynch isn’t worried about Bianca Belair getting momentum because she has stopped Belair in her tracks before. Tonight is Belair’s homecoming, but maybe Becky will have to check it out.

Toni Storm/Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega/Carmella

Carmella knocks Morgan off the apron to start and then runs away from the threat of Storm. Vega comes in instead and chops at Storm, who kicks her in the chest. A running knee drops Storm and we hear about how Storm is obsessed with the 80s. Storm suplexes her way out of trouble and brings Morgan in t kick Carmella into the corner. That’s bad enough that Vega and a screaming Carmella walk out at 2:10.

Post match Morgan asks if she broke Carmella’s nose but she isn’t sorry at all. Morgan is tired of Carmella running away, so she wants a match at Extreme Rules. If Carmella accepts, Morgan will make her look as ugly on the outside as she does on the inside. WWE women? Arguing about looks?

The Street Profits are looking forward to celebrating with Bianca Belair but more than that, they want the Tag Team Titles from the Usos.

Carmella is in the trainer’s room and accepts the challenge for Extreme Rules. That’s cool with Zelina Vega, who will face Liv Morgan first.

Finn Balor talks about being born into a family of railroad workers instead of coming form a wrestling family. He fought and clawed to come here and the Demon comes from everyone who has ever disrespected him. The Demon is a rage in him which cannot be controlled and it summons him. Roman Reigns and the Usos’ disrespect has just lit a fire in him. You are looking at the face of Finn Balor but at Extreme Rules, you will see the face of the Demon. Then a light shines onto his face and he turns into the Demon. Was anyone asking for or needing an explanation of the Demon?

Naomi comes up to Sonya Deville and wants to know why she can’t have a match. She lists off her resume and gets in Deville’s face, promising to get her match one way or another. Deville does not seem pleased.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio comes out to join commentary, which Dominik does not seem to like. Sami goes after Rey to start and the distraction lets him take Dominik down to start. Back in and Sami tries a top rope armdrag, only to get crotched down to the floor. Dominik adds a big dive and Rey is pleased as we take a break. We come back with Dominik hitting a hurricanrana into an enziguri as Rey is in full on cheerleader mode. The 619 connects but the frog splash this knees, allowing Sami to grab a cradle for the pin at 6:09.

Rating: C. This was a completely watchable match with a story included. I’m sure we’ll be getting Dominik vs. Rey at some point in the future, as there isn’t much left to do with them. Dominik just lost clean so what else can be done here? Dominik told Rey to stay out, he wouldn’t, and Dominik lost. Now they can get to the match at some point in the future, however they decide to get there.

We look at Bianca Belair’s accomplishments as she attended her high school homecoming celebration.

Here is Kane for Belair’s homecoming. Kane brings up the fire and says that never gets old. He brings out Bianca Belair, who is in the Tennessee orange. There are balloons and a table with something underneath a cover as Kane asks her how it feels to be back in Knoxville. Belair is overwhelmed and talks about how her dad (in the front row) taught her to finish something if someone started something with her. That’s what she is going to do with Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules.

Kane says she’ll have to bring the title back to Knoxville for a big celebration, but he has a gift for her tonight: the Key to Knox County (which is a HUGE key). Belair thanks everyone and is proud to be Knoxville made. She wants to celebrate the town and that means it’s time to sing Rocky Top (the University of Tennessee fight song). Cue Becky Lynch (in bright yellow and sunglasses) to mock the song and say that Belair has a key but Becky has the title on lock. Belair: “YOU DON’T EVEN GO HERE!”

That means a YOU DON’T GO HERE chant as Becky says tonight can be Belair’s night because Extreme Rules won’t be. Becky offers a handshake but Belair pulls her in, only to miss the clothesline. The Manhandle Slam plants Belair and Becky escapes because NO HOMETOWN ENDING CAN BE NICE! This is little more than a joke at this point and it’s such a great example of a lot of WWE’s problems.

