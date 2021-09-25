Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.24.21  

Smackdown

Date: September 24, 2021

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules, which is mostly minus the extreme. The one stipulation confirmed so far has been Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match, though maybe we can get some more added this week. There is also an Intercontinental Title match scheduled so let’s get to it.

Here is Becky Lynch to get things going and we see a clip of her interrupting Bianca Belair’s homecoming last week. Becky talks about how much fun she had last week and wonders where her celebration is. She never lost the Women’s Title, then came back less than a year after having a child and won the title in record time. Last week, Becky tried to come out and offer Belair a handshake but she wouldn’t let go of Becky’s hand. What choice did she really have? Becky wanted to give Belair time, but then she was goaded into a rematch at Extreme Rules, so what choice does she have?

Cue Bianca Belair to interrupt, telling Becky to stop talking about embarrassing her last week. Becky has embarrassed her at Summerslam and in her hometown, but Belair didn’t know she was facing Becky last time. Becky: “But you knew you were going to have a match.” (Yep.). She asks if the EST thing is just a catchphrase, sending Belair into a list of her various accomplishments, which took a quarter of the time Becky took. Belair: “Oh and I won an ESPY.”

Belair promises that she won’t lose in 26 seconds on Sunday and sticks out her hand, earning a slap to the face. The fight is on and Belair plants her with the KOD. This wasn’t great as Belair sounded whiny in a lot of places, but her jacket with various patches listing off her accomplishments, including names she has beaten, was awesome.

Intercontinental Title: Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura

Nakamura, with Rick Boogs, is defending while Crews has Commander Azeez with him. They start fast by running the ropes until Crews muscles him up for a gorilla press toss out to the floor. We take a break and come back with Nakamura fighting out of a chinlock. The sliding German suplex brings Crews out and the middle rope knee to the chest gets two.

Kinshasa is cut off with an enziguri though and it’s a World’s Strongest Slam tossed into a Samoan drop for two on the champ. A powerbomb plants Nakamura again but he pops up for a spinning kick to the head. Nakamura follows him outside but gets stared down by Azeez. That leaves Boogs to suplex Azeez (dang) and Nakamura tries a cross armbreaker, which he turns into a cradle to retain at 7:43.

Rating: C. Not too bad here, though Boogs continues to look like the star. Nakamura holding the title feels like something he is just doing at the moment, which is fine enough (McAfee loving Boogs makes it good enough), but he could use a big challenger. Good TV title defense here though and that’s all it needed to be.

We look at Roman Reigns making a special appearance on Raw.

Montez Ford is ready to win the Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules, even if Angelo Dawkins is away at a wedding. The Street Profits have beaten the Usos a few times before and he has been watching them act as Roman Reigns’ Bloodline B******.

Roman Reigns is with Paul Heyman and doesn’t look pleased. Heyman recaps what Ford says and Reigns wants him tonight. Heyman tries to talk him out of it but that isn’t happening, so he’ll get the match made.

Post break, Heyman gets Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to agree to the match. They’ll talk about the Draft later.

We look back at Seth Rollins wanting Edge back to face him one more time to end this once and for all.

Rollins has not heard anything in a week and the sound of Edge’s silence is deafening. It reveals the truth, which is that Edge is hurt badly. Edge is ashamed to admit that Rollins is the reason he will never compete again but that isn’t good enough. Rollins wants an answer and he wants it next week, with Edge crawling to the ring. Next week, he wants to hear that he is the better man and not Edge-Lite. Rollins knows Edge will make the right decision.

Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

Carmella joins commentary (while sitting on the table) as Vega takes Morgan down into something like a dragon sleeper (as Aleister Black used to use). Morgan slips out and goes after Carmella, allowing Vega to kick her in the face. A Code Red finishes Morgan at 2:19. Morgan is probably winning on Sunday, but dang it’s hard to believe she will.

Happy Corbin has gone on a shopping spree because his talk show debuts this week.

Here’s Happy Corbin for the first edition of Happy Talk. Corbin whistles the theme song and talks about how he wants to put smiles on people’s faces. That made him wonder who his first guest should be, so he has found someone who embodies happiness. Therefore, his guest is….himself! After Corbin brags about his clothes, we look at him attacking Kevin Owens last week. Cue Owens, but the returning Riddick Moss jumps him from behind. A double chokeslam plants Owens onto the steps. Good enough use of Moss.

Montez Ford is excited to face Roman Reigns tonight and he doesn’t regret anything he said. He’s ready for Reigns and he wants the smoke.

Nikki Ash vs. Natalya

Rhea Ripley and Tamina are here too because this story needs to keep going. Nikki dropkicks the knee out a few times to start and Natalya needs a breather in the ropes. A suplex drops Ash though and Natalya hammers away in the corner as the camera cuts are on fast. Tamina gets up on the apron but Ash reverses a small package for the pin at 1:48 anyway. Women’s matches going short again and I’m not a bit surprised.

Post match here are Shotzi and Nox to (hopefully) finally set up the title shot they earned a bunch of times. They even fire the tank at the champs, which doesn’t go well. Cole: “Shots have been fired!” It was one shot you counting challenged twerp.

Dominik Mysterio tells Rey Mysterio that he’s being suffocated and would have won without Rey out there. Rey leaves because Dominik isn’t thinking straight. Sami Zayn comes in to say Dominik has the tools but should listen to his instincts instead of Rey. Dominik seems to think about it.

Here is Naomi to say she is here to wrestle and wants a match right now. Cue Sonya Deville to say not so fast because Naomi isn’t doing this. Naomi wants to face Sonya, who says she would slap her face off if she was still a wrestler. Deville is an executive (Naomi: “Not a good one.”) though and orders Naomi’s mic cut off. Security takes Naomi out with Deville telling her to TikTok her way to obscurity. Hopefully this leads to Deville back in the ring and Naomi doing….well anything.

The Usos are walking Roman Reigns to the ring but run into the Alpha Academy for the staredown.

A fired up Becky Lynch isn’t scared of Bianca Belair because she can beat her in 26 seconds.

Extreme Rules rundown.

Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford

Non-title and Ford starts fast by dropkicking Reigns outside as we take an early break. Back with Reigns in control and raining down the right hands in the corner. Ford shrugs off the clotheslines in the corner and enziguris Reigns out to the floor. A whip sends Reigns into the barricade but the announcers’ table breaks before Ford can do anything with it. Back in and Reigns tosses him into the air for a big crash, setting up the jumping clothesline to drop Ford again.

We take another break and come back with Ford flipping around, not quite sticking the landing, but hitting a dropkick anyway. The running Blockbuster gets two on Reigns and a DDT drops him again, but the frog splash hits knees. Reigns guillotines him for the tap at 15:58.

Rating: B-. These two had a rather nice match here and that’s what they needed to do. It was a good match between two guys who can work a few styles, with Ford hanging in there long enough to give Reigns a bit of a sweat. We weren’t about to get an upset or anything close to it, but why should we in a match like this? Good stuff, as you probably guessed.

Post match Paul Heyman says that isn’t enough so Ford needs to suffer some more. Heyman calls the Usos out and the beatdown is on, including Ford going through a table. The lights go out though and here is the Demon to dive on the Bloodline. Balor unloads with chair shots to everyone and stands tall to end the show.

Results

King Nakamura b. Apollo Crews – Rollup

Zelina Vega b. Liv Morgan – Code Red

Nikki Ash b. Natalya – Small package

Roman Reigns b. Montez Ford – Guillotine

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.